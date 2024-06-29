The Bear's Den - Granby
18r Hartford Avenue
Granby, CT 06035
Food
Appetizers
- Bone In Wings (6 pcs)
Jumbo wings tossed in sauce$10.00
- Bone In Wings (12 pcs)
Jumbo wings tossed in sauce$18.00
- Chicken Tenders (5 pcs)
Breaded tenders tossed in sauce$13.00
- Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with chips and fried pitas. Pulled buffalo chicken, cream cheese, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, ranch, hot sauces$15.00
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Served with chips and fried pitas. Spinach, artichokes, cream cheese, mayo, S&P, fresh garlic$14.00
- Mozzarella Moon Bear Crescents (5 pcs)
Fresh mozzarella, Italian crumb, house made marinara$12.00
- Egg Rolls
Wonton wrapper, fresh pulled buffalo chicken, gorgonzola, hot sauces, deep fried goodness, served with ranch$14.00
- Nachos (Half)
Tricolor tortilla chips, jalapenos, Monterey jack cheese, fresh salsa, cheese sauce, sour cream, scallions, black olives$8.00
- Nachos (Full)
Tricolor tortilla chips, jalapenos, Monterey jack cheese, fresh salsa, cheese sauce, sour cream, scallions, black olives$14.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
White corn tortilla, shredded romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon & siracha avocado ranch$15.00
- Loaded Fries
House made chili, Monterey jack cheese, cheese sauce, sour cream, scallions$13.00
- Loaded Tots
House made chili, Monterey jack cheese, cheese sauce, sour cream, scallions$13.00
- BEARvarian Pretzel Sticks
Salted and baked to perfection with cheese sauce and pub mustard$11.00
- Den Made Chili (Cup)
Steak, ground beef, ground pork, secret spices, chilis, beans, peppers$4.50
- Den Made Chili (Bowl)
Steak, ground beef, ground pork, secret spices, chilis, beans, peppers$8.50
- Hummus Plate
Den made hummus, grilled pita (Gluten Free), BEARvarian pretzel medallions, tricolor chips, celery & carrot sticks$14.00
- Bang Bang Shrimp
Fried shrimp piled high, Bang Bang sauce, scallions, served with citrus teriyaki sauce$17.00
Salads
- Den Salad
Arugula, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, banana peppers, balsamic glaze$11.00
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, carrots, romaine lettuce, black olives, celery, ranch dressing$17.00
- Charred Burrata Salad
Arugula, fresh burrata cheese, tomatoes, croutons, tomatoes, avocados, balsamic vinaigrette$17.00
- Steak Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, gorgonzola cheese, kalamata olives, steak$18.00
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Deep fried pita chips, crunchy parmesan bits, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan cheese, grilled chicken$17.00
Sandwiches
- The Forager
Arugula, fresh mozzarella, den made pesto, tomatoes, banana peppers, balsamic glaze, rosemary focaccia$14.00
- BR BLT
Applewood smoked bacon piled high, lettuce, tomato, rosemary focaccia, pesto mayo or roasted garlic mayo.$14.00
- Build Your Own Burger
6oz 80/20 all beef patty$17.00
- Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried or grilled chicken breast$15.00
- Philly Sandwich
6oz of Rib-eye, red & green bell peppers, caramelized onions, American cheese, cheese sauce, Italian roll$16.00
- Po’ Boi Sandwich
Fried shrimp, shredded romaine lettuce, diced tomato, Bang Bang sauce, pickled red onions$17.00
- Chopped Sausage & Peppers
Chopped Italian sausage, chopped caramelized onions & peppers, den made marinara, fresh mozzarella, provolone, shredded parmesan$16.00
Entrees
- Mac & Cheese
House made cheese sauce, cavatappi noodles, topped with buttery seasoned breadcrumbs$13.00
- Pesto Pasta
Fettucine Noodles, den made pesto, cream$14.00
- Spinach & Artichoke Pasta
Cavatappi noodles, artichoke hearts, spinach, cream, parmesan cheese$15.00
- Sausage & Peppers Pasta
Italian sausage, caramelized onions, sautéed peppers, den made marinara, shredded Parmesan, cavatappi noodles$17.00
- Cajun Pasta
Fettucine noodles, cream, Cajun seasoning, parmesan cheese, grilled or fried chicken, fried shrimp, sriracha, scallions$20.00
- Chicken & Waffles
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, cheese sauce, over easy eggs, chopped bacon$19.00
- Steak Frites
Grilled steak cooked to order, French fries, fresh chimichurri sauce, roasted garlic, bacon Aioli on the side$23.00
Kids
Sides
Extras
- Avocado$1.50
- Cheese - American$0.50
- Cheese - Cheddar$0.50
- Cheese - Cheddar Jack$0.50
- Cheese - Provolone$0.50
- Cheese - Swiss$0.50
- Crutons$0.50
- Dressing - Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.50
- Dressing - Bleu Cheese$0.50
- Dressing - Golden Italian$0.50
- Dressing - Ranch$0.50
- Pita 1\4$2.00
- Rub - BBQ$0.50
- Rub - Salt & Vinegar$0.50
- Rub - VooDoo$0.50
- Sauce - Bang Bang$0.50
- Sauce - BBQ$0.50
- Sauce - Buffalo$0.50
- Sauce - Citrus Teriyaki$0.50
- Sauce - Claw Sauce$0.50
- Sauce - Garlic Parmesan$0.50
- Sauce - Hot Honey$0.50
- Sauce - Panda Sauce$0.50
- Sauce - Spicy Garlic Parmesan$0.50
- Sauce - Sriracha Brown Sugar$0.50
- Sour Cream$0.50
- Grilled Chicken$5.00
- Buttermilk Fried Chicken$5.00
- Steak$6.00
- Shrimp$7.00
Merchandise
T-Shirts
Decal
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come for the bear. Stay for the beer.
18r Hartford Avenue, Granby, CT 06035