A map showing the location of The Beast & Company 1010 W Magnolia Ave.View gallery

The Beast & Company 1010 W Magnolia Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

1010 W Magnolia Ave.

Fort Worth, TX 76104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Snacks

North African Marinated Olives

$9.00

chili-cinnamon-rosemary-citrus-almonds

Chicken Liver Pate

$16.00

chow chow-grilled bread

Deviled Eggs

$13.00

chili-miso-toasted nori-roe

Charcuterie and Cheese

$25.00Out of stock

whole muscle-terrine-salumi-assorted cheeses-traditional accoutrements

Crispy Brussels

$9.00

Ceviche

$18.00

Venison Tartare

$19.00

House Breads

$9.00

sweet corn muffins-japanese milk rolls-sea salt butter

Vegetables

Soft Lettuces

$13.00

radish-turnip-carrot-shallot-truffle mustard vinaigrette

Risotto

$24.00

uni-bottarga-chive

Beet Salad

$18.00

dumpling-kaffir-coconut-cooling herbs

Charred Cauliflower

$19.00

white bolognese-ground goat-reggiano-aged balsamic

Amuse Bouche

Out of stock

Texas Mushrooms

$20.00

Grilled Bread

$4.00

Fish

Flounder

$30.00

smoked mussels-white beans-mustards-saffron-fennel

Shrimp Pasta

$28.00

langoustine ravioli-spring mushroom-spinach- foie gras

Scallops

$35.00

braised lamb neck jam-crushed peas-charred cucumber-lamb sauce

Thai Lobster Bisque

$27.00

Benton's Country Ham-potato and confit pave-spiced carrot-jus

Snapper Special

$28.00

Meat

Pork Collar

$30.00

32oz bone in ribeye-yukon potato puree-gremolata

Pheasant

$28.00

shrimp paste-coconut-lime-bitter greens

Venison Loin

$40.00

Rump Steak

$42.00

Desserts

Buttermilk Tart

$11.00

rhubarb-chantilly

Miso Cake

$12.00

cacao-spices-coffee-crema ice cream

Bunuelos

$9.00

oversized sea salt chocolate chip-local farm's milk

Pre Dessert

Beer- Can and Bottle

Ballast Point Sculpin IPA (Can)

$8.00

Austin East Dry Cider (Can)

$7.00

Rahr Original Beer (Can)

$7.00

El Chingon

$8.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Yuengling Flight

$5.00

Iz Basque Cider

$14.00

Mango Palletta

$7.00

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$8.00

Wine- Bottle

b Domaine de la Denante- Chardonnay

$52.00Out of stock

b Babich Sauv Blanc

$52.00

b il Monticello- Groppolo Vermentino

$48.00

b Cave de Turckheim- Pinot Gris

$60.00

b Gamble Family Vineyards - Sauvignon Blanc

$81.00

b Chateau Maucoil- GSM Blend

$101.00

b Chateau Monbrison- Red Blend

$189.00

b Violet Hill- Pinot Noir

$55.00

b Tempus Alba- Cabernet Sauvignon

$79.00

b Lubanzi Pet-Nat

$54.00

b Fattori Col De La Bastia- Ripasso Della Valpolicella DOC

$109.00

b Broc Cellars Love Red

$69.00

b Crane Assembly Disciples

$139.00

b Riefle Cremant

$54.00Out of stock

b Ca'D'Or Blanc de Blancs

$40.00

b Ployez Champagne

$125.00Out of stock

b Monte della Vigne Rubina Rose'

$40.00Out of stock

b Zerbina prosecco

$44.00

b Graham Beck Brut Rose'

$52.00Out of stock

b Fattori Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00Out of stock

b Jade & Jasper Fiano

$64.00Out of stock

b Fresh AF Nero

$64.00Out of stock

b Binner Pirouettes S d C

$55.00

b Mylonas Assyrtiko

$48.00

b Domaine Vallot Cotes

$72.00

b Fattori Valpolicella

$69.00

b Vina Tridado Slate Priorat

$55.00

b William Chris Mary Ruth

$70.00

b Arcillas Pais

$65.00

b Arra Accountants Blend

$72.00

b Piedra Negra Rosado

$44.00Out of stock

b Lhullier

$75.00

b Band Of Stones Gruner

$52.00

b Cooper Mount Chardonnay

$52.00

b Troon Kubli Bench

$75.00

b Haza Tempranillo

$75.00

b Troon Druid Fluid

$71.00

b Chateau Maris La Touge

$55.00Out of stock

b Las Jaras Glou Glou

$81.00Out of stock

b Igny Ruse Tete Nat

$70.00

b Piggy Pop

$99.00

b Queen Of The Sierra

$53.00

b Field Recordings Dry Hop Pet Nat

$55.00

b Mille Reves Vouvray

$59.00

b Aldo Conterno Barolo

$240.00

b Field Recordings Franc

$89.00

b GC Vajra Nebbiolo

$89.00

b Assyrtiko

$48.00

b Paul Dolan Cab Sauv

$55.00

b Petit Cochon

$48.00

b Mercat Cava

$44.00

b Ameztoi Rubentis Txakolina

$59.00

b Big Salt

$48.00

b Villiard Viognier

$129.00

b William Chris Mourvedre

$55.00

b Crunchy Roastie

$75.00

b Catarratto

$52.00

b Small Vines Chardonnay

$52.00

b Haza Tempranillo

$75.00

b Small Vines Pinot Noir

$119.00

b La Cuadrilla

$55.00

b Lecole Cab Sauv

$99.00

b Flora Prosecco

$44.00

b Cardedu Praja

$65.00

b Polvanera Calx

$65.00

b Bullets Before Cannonballs

$69.00

b Mary Taylor Rouge

$75.00

b Asmodeus

$55.00

b Pike Road Pinot Noir

$55.00

b Matsu Tempranillo

$65.00

b Muerta Malbec

$69.00

b Division Gamay

$75.00

HOUSE COCKTAILS

MARGARITA

$12.00

MARTINI

$12.00

OLD FASHIONED

$13.00

MANHATTAN

$13.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$12.00

MULE

$12.00

PALOMA

$14.00

NEGRONI

$15.00

MOJITO

$12.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$14.00

FRENCH 75

$14.00

GIMLET

$13.00

DAQUIRI

$13.00

SAZERAC

$14.00

TOM COLLINS

$13.00

MIMOSA

$11.00

JULEP

$13.00

RANCH WATER

$13.00

Wells

Vodka

$9.00

Gin

$9.00

Tequila

$9.00

Bourbon

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1010 W Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76104

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Paco's Mexican Cuisine and Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
1508 W. Magnolia ave Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
White Rhino Coffee - Fort Worth (Near Southside)
orange starNo Reviews
1217 8th Ave Suite 101 Fort worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
Lockwood Distilling Company - Fort Worth
orange starNo Reviews
1411 W Magnolia Ave Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
Boca 31 - FTW
orange starNo Reviews
1000 8th Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
Islas Tropicales - 1500 W Magnolia Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1500 W Magnolia Ave Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
The Magnolia Wine Bar - 1101 W Magnolia
orange starNo Reviews
1101 W Magnolia Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Worth

Fat Shack - Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 7,592
2858 W Berry St. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Woody Creek BBQ - Fort Worth
orange star4.5 • 3,291
1776 Mall Cir Fort Worth, TX 76116
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 2,990
3131 W 7TH ST Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
orange star4.6 • 2,663
3021 Greene Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Galligaskin's Submarines
orange star4.6 • 1,924
5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Tricky Fish
orange star4.6 • 1,345
5917 Convair Dr. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Worth
North Richland Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Burleson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Aledo
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston