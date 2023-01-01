The Beehive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
We are a cocktail bar with small bar bites in the heart of the Mission.
Location
842 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Okaeri Japanese Bistro - 3515 20th Street
No Reviews
3515 20th Street San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurant