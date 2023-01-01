Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Beehive

No reviews yet

842 Valencia St

San Francisco, CA 94110

Cocktails

House Cocktails

Thunderbird

$16.00

The Beehive

$16.00

Beauty Mark

$16.00

Dust Up

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Fallen Leaf

$16.00Out of stock

Fig Boss

$16.00

Gimlet of Eden (N/A)

$12.00

Green Emanuelle

$16.00

Hot Buttered Cider

$16.00

Hound Dog

$16.00

Lucy & Ricky

$16.00

Meyer Martini

$16.00

Miami Nice

$16.00

Highballs

Bruichladdich Laddie Highball

$14.00

Haku Highball

$14.00

Hibiki Highball

$20.00

Kikori Highball

$9.00

Toki Highball

$12.00

Westland Peated Highball

$19.00

Spirits

Vodka

Grey Goose

$14.00

Gruven

$10.00

Haku Vodka

$12.00

Hanson

$12.00

Gin

Aviation

$12.00

Barr Hill Gin

$12.00

Barr Hill Tomcat

$12.00

BOK Gin

$12.00

Bols Genever

$12.00

Bols Genever 100% Malt

$16.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Botanist Islay Gin

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Monkey 47 Gin

$18.00

Oxley Gin

$12.00

Roku Japanese Gin

$12.00

Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle

$11.00

Sipsmith London Dry Gin

$10.00

St. George Terroir

$12.00

Tequila

Angelisco Reposado

$12.00

Cabal Blanco

$15.00

Cazadores Reposado

$12.00

Don Fulano | Blanco

$12.00

Don Fulano | Reposado

$14.00

El Tesoro | Blanco

$13.00

El Tesoro | Reposado

$14.00

La Gritona

$16.00

Mijenta Blanco

$14.00

Ocho Anejo

Ocho | Plata

$15.00

Ocho | Reposado

$16.00

Pueblo Viejo Blanco

$10.00

Siembra Valles High Proof

$15.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

Siete Leguas | Blanco

$13.00

Siete Leguas | Decadas

$35.00

Siete Leguas | Reposado

$15.00

Mezcal

Bahnez Tepeztate

$22.00

Bozal | Cenizo

$16.00

Bruxo Mezcal

$10.00

Bruxo No. 2 Pechuga

$20.00

El Mero Mero Espadin

$16.00

El Mero Mero Tobala

$23.00

Huxal Cuishe

$21.00

Quiquiriqui

$13.00

Salvadores Elote

$17.00

Vago Mezcal | Espadin

$18.00

Rum

Avua Cahaca

$10.00

Bacardi 8yr Grand Resv. Shry

$15.00

Banks 5yr

$12.00

Banks 7yr

$14.00

Havana Club

$10.00

Mt. Gay Black Barrel

$11.00

Novo Fogo Cachaca

$10.00

Paranubes

$12.00

Santa Teresa Venezuela Rum

$11.00

Trois Rivieres

$12.00

Whiskey | American & Bourbon

Angel's Envy

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Blanton's

$22.00

Booker's

$25.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Dickel 8yr

$10.00

Eagle Rare 10yr

$14.00

Garrison Bros Small Batch

$19.00

Jack Daniels Bonded

$15.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$14.00

Makers Mark 46

$12.00

Michters Small Batch Bourbon

$12.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$14.00

Weller Special Reserve

$12.00

Westland American Oak

$17.00

Westland Peated Malt

$19.00

Westland Sherry Wood

$19.00

Westward Single Malt

$19.00

Woodford

$13.00

Whiskey | Rye

Dickel Rye

$10.00

High West Double Rye

$12.00

Michters Rye

$12.00

Rittenhouse

$10.00

Russel's Reserve 6yr

$11.00

Sagamore

$12.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Slow & Low

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10yr Beehive Barrel

$21.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$12.00

Whiskey | Japanese

Hakashu 12yr

$44.00

Hakushu 18

$145.00

Hibiki Harmony

$20.00

Kikori

$11.00

Toki

$10.00

Yamazaki 12

$31.00

Yamazaki 18

$110.00

Whiskey | Scotch

Aberfeldy 12yr

$16.00

Balvenie 12yr Caribbean Cask

$19.00

Bruichladdich Black Art

$170.00

Bruichladdich Classic Laddie

$15.00

Bruichladdich Octomore 13.1

$55.00

Bruichladdich Octomore 13.2

$63.00

Bruichladdich Octomore 13.3

$73.00

Bruichladdich Port Charlotte 10yr

$21.00

Bruichladdich Rona's Cask

$55.00

Craigeliche 13yr

$19.00

Dewar's 12yr

$12.00

Dewar's 25yr

$55.00

Glenfiddich Grand Cru 23yr

$78.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$14.00

Oban 14yr

$23.00

Whiskey | Irish & Canadian

Jameson

$10.00

Power's

$10.00

Slane

$12.00

Teeling Small Batch

$11.00

Tullamore Dew

$11.00

Brandy

Capurro Pisco Ancholaco

$12.00

Capurro Pisco Quebranta

$10.00

Christian Drouin Calvados

$12.00

Remy Martin Tercet

$28.00

Remy XO

$54.00

St. Remy

$10.00

Amaro's & Cordials

Absinthe Ordinaire

$10.00

Alpe Genepy

$10.00

Alpe Lys

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Averna

$10.00

Bigallet China China

$10.00

Brucato Woodlands

$10.00

Campari

$12.00

Cappelletti

$10.00

Chareau

$10.00

Chartruse Green

$14.00

Chartruse Yellow

$14.00

Cynar

$10.00

Empirical Soka

$12.00

Empirical Symphony 6

$13.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Gran Classico

$12.00

Il Gusto di Amalfi Bay Laurel

$11.00

Italicus Apertif

$10.00

Krogstad Aquavit

$10.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$10.00

Luxardo Bitter Bianco

$12.00

Luxumus Vanilla

$10.00

Montenegro

$10.00

Mr. Black Coffee

$10.00

Nonino

$15.00

Pernod Absinthe

$17.00

Sfumato

$10.00

Sirene Americano

$10.00

Sirene Artigianale

$10.00

Sirene Canto Amaro

$10.00

St. Agrestis Amaro

$12.00

St. Germaine

$10.00

Suze French Apertif

$12.00

Xila Licor de Agave

$10.00

Food

Snacks

Avocado Toast

$14.00

smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, balsamic glaze, micro basil

Carnitas Tacos

$5.00

Ceviche

$17.00

Cheese Plater

$24.00

Elote

$8.00

French Fries

$9.00

Fried Chicken Bites

$14.00

Fried Mozzarella Balls

$13.00

Grilled Edamame

$10.00

Pigs in a Blanket

$12.00

Slider Banh Mi

$6.00

Slider Cheese Burger

$6.00

Slider Mushroom

$6.00

Spinach Dip

$13.00

Beer/Wine

Wine BTG

J. Laurens Cremant GL

$13.00

Allimant Laugner Cremant Rose GL

$15.00

Annabella Chardonnay GL

$14.00Out of stock

Long Meadow Ranch Sauvignon Blanc GL

$16.00Out of stock

Pratsch Gruner GL

$14.00

Annabella Cabernet Sauvignon GL

$15.00

Sea Glass Pinot Noir GL

$15.00

Le Vin de Plume Minervois GL

$15.00

Figuiere Mediterranee Rose GL

$14.00

Wine BTB

J. Laurens Cremant BTL

$52.00

Allimant Laugner Cremant Rose BTL

$60.00

Pratsch Gruner BTL

$56.00

Figuiere Mediterranee Rose BTL

$56.00

Le Vin de Plume Minervois BTL

$60.00

Beer

Black Hammer West Coast IPA

$9.00

Ghost Town Brewing

$9.00

Harmonic Kolsch

$9.00

Oskar Blues Pilsner

$6.00

Standard Deviant Pale Ale

$9.00

Fort Point Cider

$8.00

Beverages

Sodas

Topo Chico

$4.00

Coca Cola

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Rootbeer

$4.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a cocktail bar with small bar bites in the heart of the Mission.

Location

842 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

