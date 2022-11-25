Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Beehive Pub & Grill

888 Reviews

$$

255 S Main St

Logan, UT 84321

Popular Items

BBQ Burger
Boneless Chicken Wings
Steak Wedge

APPETIZERS

Full Nacho

$10.29

Full Size

1/2 Nachos

$7.29

half size

Boneless Chicken Wings

$9.79

house breaded, cherry pepper slaw, spicy wing sauce

Beehive Quesadilla

$9.49

served with salsa, sour cream & guacamole

Korean Cauliflower

$7.99

gochujang, Korean slaw

Tempura Green Beans

$6.99

battered, fried served with dill aioli

Chips & Salsa

$4.49

Coconut Shrimp

$9.79

sweet and spicy thai sambal

Flash Fried Calamari

$9.99

breaded, fried thai chile aioli

Fries Bowl

$5.49

Fries Side

$2.49

Garlic Roasted Hummus

$7.89

tomato, olive relish,fet cheese served with pita wedges

House Potato Chips

$7.79

served with house-made bacon and bleu cheese fondue

Jalapeno Beer Fries

$6.29

bowl of fries, dusting, beer cheese soup

Potato Skins

$7.79

6 fried, jack cheese, bacon, jalapenos, green onion

Skillet Mac & Cheese

$7.99

cheese, cavatappi, bacon

Spinach Dip

$8.99

bacon, spinach, artichoke hearts,

Jalapeno Cornbread

$4.79

served with chipotle butter

1/2 Jalapeno Cornbread

$3.49

SALADS

Asian Beef Noodle

$13.99

Beef Tenderloin, asian noodles, cabbage, carrots, red pepper, cucumber, mango candied peanuts, sambal vinaigrette

Bay Shrimp Club

$12.99

avocado, shrimp, tomatoes, peas, egg, bacon honey mustard vinaigrette

Berry Salad

$12.99

fresh berries, sugared almonds, feta, strawberry-balsamic vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$9.99

mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, balsamic

Chicken Chop Salad

$11.49

tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese, chopped egg, house vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar

$10.99

grilled chicken,tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Chinese Salad

$11.79

Chicken, cabbge, carrots, sugared almonds, soy ginger vinaigrette, wontons

Gyro Salad

$11.79

beef, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, pepperoncini

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.99

caesar, wedge, soup or veggie chili

Steak Wedge

$14.99

tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese, 7oz. ribeye steak (medium) potato curls

Small Caesar Salad

$5.79

Small Chopped Salad

$5.79

Small Greek Salad

$5.79

Small Wedge Salad

$5.79

Sm Garden Salad

$3.49

KIDS MEALS

Kids Alfredo

$5.49

served with toast

Kids Burger

$5.49

Burger

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Cheese, bread

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.49

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.49

Chicken Tenders & fries

Kids Fish & Chips

$5.49

Fish & Chips

Kids Grilled Chicken

$5.49

served with steamed veggies

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$5.49

SOUP

Veggie Chili Bowl

$5.49

Veggie Chili Cup

$3.49

Beer Cheese Soup Bowl

$5.49

Beer Cheese Soup Cup

$3.49

Soup of the Day Bowl

$5.49

Soup of the Day Cup

$3.49

Black Bean Bowl

$5.49

Black Bean Cup

$3.29

VEGETARIAN

Garden Burger

$10.29

garden patty, sprouts, sunflower cilantro, sauteed mushrooms, swiss

Caprese Pita

$9.99

mozarella, basil, tomato, balsamic, olive oil pita served with soup or dinner salad

Asian Vegetable Stir Fry

$10.79

vegetables, rice pilaf, teriyaki glaze, served with soup or salad

Ah-Ha Quinoa

$10.99

quinoa, 3 bean trio, roasted corn, tomatoes, green chile, avocado, pepitas served with soup or salad

PASTA

Asiago Ravioli

$14.49

stuffed ravioli, sudried tomato pesto cream

Thai Chicken Pasta

$15.29

angel hair, chicken, carrots, red pepper, onion tossied in thai curry peanut sauce, fresh cucumber salad peanuts

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$15.79

grilled chicken, broccoli, tomatoes, alfredo, penne, served with toast

SW Chipotle Pasta

$15.79

grilled chicken, corn salsa, tomatoes, chipotle alfredo, linguini, spinach, roasted chiles, garlic toast

Carbonara Mac'n'cheese

$14.99

cheddar, cavatappi, bacon, peas, garlic toast

CHICKEN

Adult Chicken Tenders

$11.29

Asian Chicken

$16.29

grilled chicken, house teriyaki, rice pilaf, fresh vegetables

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.99

hand breaded chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, steamed vegetables

Memphis BBQ Chicken

$16.29

house bbq suace choice of side

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Adult Grilled Cheese

$8.79

BBQ Burger

$12.49

bacon, cheddar, onion straw, bbw mayo bbq sauce

Beehive Burger

$10.99

BH Cheesesteak

$12.59

thin sliced prime rib, grilled onion, bell peppers, mushroos, beer cheese sauce, hoagie roll

Bleu Cheese Burger

$12.99

bacon, bleu cheese slaw, bleu fondue

Carolina Burger

$12.99

pulled pork, cherry pepper slaw, bbq monterey

Cod Fish Sandwich

$11.29

Elk Burger

$15.29

fried egg, bacon, green chile-hollandaise

French Dip

$11.29

Guacamole Burger

$12.79

guacaomole, jalapenos, bacon, jack cheese

Gyro Pita

$10.49

seasoned beef slices, lettuce, tomato, feta, onions, tzatzika sauce, pita

Club

$11.29

turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, aioli, sourdough

Italian Burger

$12.49

mozzarella, basil aioli, sundried tomatoes, balsamic onion

Juicy Lucy

$11.49

2 quarter pounder, american cheese house burger sauce

King Kobe

$14.79

kobe patty, bacon, swiss, onion jam, bleu cheese aioli

Mushroom & Swiss

$11.99

mushrooms, garlic mayo, swiss

Pastrami Burger

$12.49

pastrami, garlic mayo, swiss

Patty Melt

$12.49

grilled sourdough, avocado, swiss, grilled onions, bacon, house burger sauce

Pork Sandwich

$9.29

pulled pork, cherry pepper slaw, onion straw, bbq, toasted bun

Reuben

$9.99

corned beef, swiss, sauerkrau, 1000 island dressing, grilled rye bread

Rhode Island Red

$10.49

fried chicken sandwich, zesty slaw, rooster sauce, bread and butter pickles, toasted bun

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$14.99

ribeye, jack, tomato, lettuce, bbq mayo, onion straw, french roll

Sriracha Burger

$12.49

fried egg, korean slaw, jalapeno bacon jam

SW Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

grilled chicken, guacamole, jack cheese, tomato relish, baja sauce, toasted chibata

Talapia Fish Sandwich

$11.29

Turkey Burger

$10.99

turkey patty, jack cheese, roasted poblanos, tomato avocado salsa

Texan Burger

$14.99

brisket, bbq, onion ring, traditional slaw

Turkey Bacon Avocado Melt

$11.49

turkey, bacon, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red pepper aioli, toasted chibatta

Wrap

$9.99

char broiled chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico, chipotle ranch, avocado, seasoned tortilla

BLTA

$10.29

FLAT BREADS

Italian Meatball Flatbread

$11.49

flatbread of the day

MAIN ENTREES

6 oz Filet Mignon

$21.99

6oz filet wrapped in bacon, served with steamed veggies and side

12oz Ribeye Steak

$27.99

12oz, vegetables, side

Country Fried Steak

$15.99

Tender sirloin, hand breaded, mashed potatoes, country gravy, vegetables,

Pot Roast

$16.79

8oz chuck pot roast, beef jus, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetables

Chile Verde Burrito

$11.29

pork, green chili sauce, flour tortilla, cheese, pico, rice pilaf and choice of veggie chili, soup or dinner salad

Baby Back Ribs

$21.49Out of stock

10 oz Prime Rib

$22.49Out of stock

16 oz Prime Rib

$28.99Out of stock

TACOS

Cauliflower Tacos

$11.29

Cod Tacos

$11.49

Coconut Shrimp Tacos

$11.79

Steak Tacos

$14.29

Talapia Tacos

$12.49

FROM THE SEA

Large Hand Battered Shrimp

$15.49

6 prawns served with soup or dinner salad and side

Asian Glazed Salmon

$19.49

Atlanitc Fillet, dinner salad, vegetables, side

Fish n Chips

$12.49

beer battered cod, fries, coleslaw, tarter sauce, malt vinegar & lemon

DESSERT

Gelato Pint

$9.49

Gelato Large

$4.79

LARGE gelato

Gelato Small

$3.99

SMALL gelato

Gelato Nut Roll

$5.29

vanilla gelato, cashews, almonds, topped with chocolate or caramel

Fresh Citrus Custard

$4.79

lemon infused custard, fresh berries

GF Turtle Cake

$4.99

Skillet Cookie Sundae

$5.29

7minutes!! peanut butter cup or tropical chocolate chunk

Turtle Cake

$5.29

caramel, chocolate chips, roasted almonds, chocolate cake, whipped cream

RB Float

$3.79

SIDES

1 Fried Egg

$1.00

Side of 1/2 & 1/2

$3.49

1/2 Caprese

$5.99

Ribs 1/2 Rack Side

$14.99Out of stock

12oz Fry Sauce

$6.00

12oz Giz

$6.00

12oz Ribeye

$19.00

3pc Coconut Shrimp

$5.49

4pc Grilled Shrimp

$4.99

4pc Fried Shrimp

$4.99

4oz Hummus

$1.50

4oz Jalapeno Dust

$6.00

8oz Fry Sauce

$4.00

8oz Giz

$5.00

Add 1pc Cod

$2.99

Add 1 Filet Mignon

$15.00

Add Avocado

$1.25

Add Bacon

$1.00

Add Black Olives

$0.60

Add Chicken 4 oz

$3.50

Add Chicken Side 6 oz

$5.00

Add Cream Cheese

$0.75

Add Gyro Meat

$1.59

Add Ham

$2.00

Add Kobe Patty

$7.00

Add Loaded

$1.50

Add Pastrami

$2.40

Add Burger Patty

$5.50

7oz Ribeye

$10.00

Add Turkey

$2.50

Veggie Side

$2.99

Alfredo 4oz

$2.50

Alfredo 8oz

$5.00

Artisan Bread Loaf

$6.00

Artisan Bread Slice

$1.25

Baked Potato

$2.79

Broccoli

$1.75

Celery

$0.50

Cheddar Cheese

$0.75

Dinner Salad

$3.49

Dressing 12 oz

$6.00

Dressing 16 oz

$8.00

Dressing 8 oz

$4.00

Feta Cheese

$0.75

Fondue 4oz

$2.50

Fondue 8oz

$4.50

Fries Bowl.

$6.49

Fries Side.

$3.49

Fruit Cocktail

$1.50

Garlic Red Potatoes

$2.79

Garlic Toast

$1.50

GF Bun

$1.50

GF Fries Side

$2.99

Guacamole Large

$2.79

Guacamole Small

$1.79

Jack Cheese

$0.75

Jalapeno

$0.75

Jalapeno Dust

$0.30

Kalamata Olives

$1.00

Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

Mozzarella Cheese

$1.50

Mushrooms

$0.50

Onion Ring Bowl

$7.49

Onion Rings Side

$4.49

Parmesan Cheese

$0.75

Pickles

$0.25

Pita Side

$0.75

Red Onion

$0.50

Rice Pilaf Side

$3.29

Salmon Filet

$9.00

Sauerkraut

$0.55

Add Beer Cheese

$1.69

Side of Slaw

$1.50

Sprouts

$0.75

Sun Dried Tomato

$1.25

Swiss Cheese

$0.75

Tilapia Side

$5.99

Summer of Beehive (Copy)

BLT Avo Toast

$8.99

Apple Pecan Salad

$12.79

Panzella Power Bowl

$12.99

pearled farro, grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, onion, beets, feta, tzaziki,

Thai Slaw

$12.49

Chicken Power Bowl

$12.99

Korean Steak Tacos

$12.99

Wedge with Boneless

$12.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Elevated pub food, hand crafted cocktails and house-made rootbeer.

Location

255 S Main St, Logan, UT 84321

Directions

