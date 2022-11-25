- Home
The Beehive Pub & Grill
888 Reviews
$$
255 S Main St
Logan, UT 84321
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Full Nacho
Full Size
1/2 Nachos
half size
Boneless Chicken Wings
house breaded, cherry pepper slaw, spicy wing sauce
Beehive Quesadilla
served with salsa, sour cream & guacamole
Korean Cauliflower
gochujang, Korean slaw
Tempura Green Beans
battered, fried served with dill aioli
Chips & Salsa
Coconut Shrimp
sweet and spicy thai sambal
Flash Fried Calamari
breaded, fried thai chile aioli
Fries Bowl
Fries Side
Garlic Roasted Hummus
tomato, olive relish,fet cheese served with pita wedges
House Potato Chips
served with house-made bacon and bleu cheese fondue
Jalapeno Beer Fries
bowl of fries, dusting, beer cheese soup
Potato Skins
6 fried, jack cheese, bacon, jalapenos, green onion
Skillet Mac & Cheese
cheese, cavatappi, bacon
Spinach Dip
bacon, spinach, artichoke hearts,
Jalapeno Cornbread
served with chipotle butter
1/2 Jalapeno Cornbread
SALADS
Asian Beef Noodle
Beef Tenderloin, asian noodles, cabbage, carrots, red pepper, cucumber, mango candied peanuts, sambal vinaigrette
Bay Shrimp Club
avocado, shrimp, tomatoes, peas, egg, bacon honey mustard vinaigrette
Berry Salad
fresh berries, sugared almonds, feta, strawberry-balsamic vinaigrette
Caprese Salad
mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, balsamic
Chicken Chop Salad
tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese, chopped egg, house vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar
grilled chicken,tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
Chinese Salad
Chicken, cabbge, carrots, sugared almonds, soy ginger vinaigrette, wontons
Gyro Salad
beef, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, pepperoncini
Soup & Salad Combo
caesar, wedge, soup or veggie chili
Steak Wedge
tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese, 7oz. ribeye steak (medium) potato curls
Small Caesar Salad
Small Chopped Salad
Small Greek Salad
Small Wedge Salad
Sm Garden Salad
KIDS MEALS
SOUP
VEGETARIAN
Garden Burger
garden patty, sprouts, sunflower cilantro, sauteed mushrooms, swiss
Caprese Pita
mozarella, basil, tomato, balsamic, olive oil pita served with soup or dinner salad
Asian Vegetable Stir Fry
vegetables, rice pilaf, teriyaki glaze, served with soup or salad
Ah-Ha Quinoa
quinoa, 3 bean trio, roasted corn, tomatoes, green chile, avocado, pepitas served with soup or salad
PASTA
Asiago Ravioli
stuffed ravioli, sudried tomato pesto cream
Thai Chicken Pasta
angel hair, chicken, carrots, red pepper, onion tossied in thai curry peanut sauce, fresh cucumber salad peanuts
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
grilled chicken, broccoli, tomatoes, alfredo, penne, served with toast
SW Chipotle Pasta
grilled chicken, corn salsa, tomatoes, chipotle alfredo, linguini, spinach, roasted chiles, garlic toast
Carbonara Mac'n'cheese
cheddar, cavatappi, bacon, peas, garlic toast
CHICKEN
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
Adult Grilled Cheese
BBQ Burger
bacon, cheddar, onion straw, bbw mayo bbq sauce
Beehive Burger
BH Cheesesteak
thin sliced prime rib, grilled onion, bell peppers, mushroos, beer cheese sauce, hoagie roll
Bleu Cheese Burger
bacon, bleu cheese slaw, bleu fondue
Carolina Burger
pulled pork, cherry pepper slaw, bbq monterey
Cod Fish Sandwich
Elk Burger
fried egg, bacon, green chile-hollandaise
French Dip
Guacamole Burger
guacaomole, jalapenos, bacon, jack cheese
Gyro Pita
seasoned beef slices, lettuce, tomato, feta, onions, tzatzika sauce, pita
Club
turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, aioli, sourdough
Italian Burger
mozzarella, basil aioli, sundried tomatoes, balsamic onion
Juicy Lucy
2 quarter pounder, american cheese house burger sauce
King Kobe
kobe patty, bacon, swiss, onion jam, bleu cheese aioli
Mushroom & Swiss
mushrooms, garlic mayo, swiss
Pastrami Burger
pastrami, garlic mayo, swiss
Patty Melt
grilled sourdough, avocado, swiss, grilled onions, bacon, house burger sauce
Pork Sandwich
pulled pork, cherry pepper slaw, onion straw, bbq, toasted bun
Reuben
corned beef, swiss, sauerkrau, 1000 island dressing, grilled rye bread
Rhode Island Red
fried chicken sandwich, zesty slaw, rooster sauce, bread and butter pickles, toasted bun
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
ribeye, jack, tomato, lettuce, bbq mayo, onion straw, french roll
Sriracha Burger
fried egg, korean slaw, jalapeno bacon jam
SW Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken, guacamole, jack cheese, tomato relish, baja sauce, toasted chibata
Talapia Fish Sandwich
Turkey Burger
turkey patty, jack cheese, roasted poblanos, tomato avocado salsa
Texan Burger
brisket, bbq, onion ring, traditional slaw
Turkey Bacon Avocado Melt
turkey, bacon, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red pepper aioli, toasted chibatta
Wrap
char broiled chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico, chipotle ranch, avocado, seasoned tortilla
BLTA
MAIN ENTREES
6 oz Filet Mignon
6oz filet wrapped in bacon, served with steamed veggies and side
12oz Ribeye Steak
12oz, vegetables, side
Country Fried Steak
Tender sirloin, hand breaded, mashed potatoes, country gravy, vegetables,
Pot Roast
8oz chuck pot roast, beef jus, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetables
Chile Verde Burrito
pork, green chili sauce, flour tortilla, cheese, pico, rice pilaf and choice of veggie chili, soup or dinner salad
Baby Back Ribs
10 oz Prime Rib
16 oz Prime Rib
TACOS
FROM THE SEA
DESSERT
Gelato Pint
Gelato Large
LARGE gelato
Gelato Small
SMALL gelato
Gelato Nut Roll
vanilla gelato, cashews, almonds, topped with chocolate or caramel
Fresh Citrus Custard
lemon infused custard, fresh berries
GF Turtle Cake
Skillet Cookie Sundae
7minutes!! peanut butter cup or tropical chocolate chunk
Turtle Cake
caramel, chocolate chips, roasted almonds, chocolate cake, whipped cream
RB Float
SIDES
1 Fried Egg
Side of 1/2 & 1/2
1/2 Caprese
Ribs 1/2 Rack Side
12oz Fry Sauce
12oz Giz
12oz Ribeye
3pc Coconut Shrimp
4pc Grilled Shrimp
4pc Fried Shrimp
4oz Hummus
4oz Jalapeno Dust
8oz Fry Sauce
8oz Giz
Add 1pc Cod
Add 1 Filet Mignon
Add Avocado
Add Bacon
Add Black Olives
Add Chicken 4 oz
Add Chicken Side 6 oz
Add Cream Cheese
Add Gyro Meat
Add Ham
Add Kobe Patty
Add Loaded
Add Pastrami
Add Burger Patty
7oz Ribeye
Add Turkey
Veggie Side
Alfredo 4oz
Alfredo 8oz
Artisan Bread Loaf
Artisan Bread Slice
Baked Potato
Broccoli
Celery
Cheddar Cheese
Dinner Salad
Dressing 12 oz
Dressing 16 oz
Dressing 8 oz
Feta Cheese
Fondue 4oz
Fondue 8oz
Fruit Cocktail
Garlic Red Potatoes
Garlic Toast
GF Bun
GF Fries Side
Guacamole Large
Guacamole Small
Jack Cheese
Jalapeno
Jalapeno Dust
Kalamata Olives
Mashed Potatoes
Mozzarella Cheese
Mushrooms
Onion Ring Bowl
Onion Rings Side
Parmesan Cheese
Pickles
Pita Side
Red Onion
Rice Pilaf Side
Salmon Filet
Sauerkraut
Add Beer Cheese
Side of Slaw
Sprouts
Sun Dried Tomato
Swiss Cheese
Tilapia Side
Summer of Beehive (Copy)
BLT Avo Toast
Apple Pecan Salad
Panzella Power Bowl
pearled farro, grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, onion, beets, feta, tzaziki,
Thai Slaw
Chicken Power Bowl
Korean Steak Tacos
Wedge with Boneless
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Elevated pub food, hand crafted cocktails and house-made rootbeer.
255 S Main St, Logan, UT 84321