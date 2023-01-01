Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Beer Temple 3173 N Elston Ave

review star

No reviews yet

3173 N Elston Ave

Chicago, IL 60618

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Beer + Wine

Draft Beer

OEC - Hidalgo - CASK ALE

$8.00+

Sierra Nevada - Pale Ale

$4.00+

Art History - Good Morning Munich

$8.00+

Art History - Fastenbier

$7.00+

Scratch - Kvass

$9.00+

Interboro - Bushburg

$8.00+

Jester King - Le Petit Prince

$9.00+

Pipeworks - Must Be Earthed

$9.00+

Marz - Jungle Boogie

$7.00+

Maplewood - Sidewalk Surfer

$8.00+

Open Outcry - Popera

$9.00+

Jolly Pumpkin - Bam Biere

$9.00+

Brouwerij Palm - Palm Special

$7.00+

Stiegl - Stieglbock

$9.00+

Maine - Little Whale Boat

$9.00+

Jester King - Acerose Efforescense

$9.00+

de Garde - The Nectarine

$9.00

Solemn Oath - Johnny Barleywine

$9.00

Around The Bend - Vera

$8.00+

3 Floyds - BA Blot Out The Sun

$12.00

Old Irving - Barrel Aged Krampus Cookies

$9.00

Canned + Bottles

Hamm's

$3.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald

$7.00

Stiegl-Radler Grapefruit

$8.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Uncle John's Apple

$8.00

Aval Cider Gold

$8.00

Stem Real Light Cider

$7.00

Juneshine Blood Orange Mint

$7.00

Juneshine Mango Daydream

$7.00

White Claw Seltzer

$7.00

Wine By The Glass

Las Jaras - Glou Glou

$15.00

Zestos - Garnacha

$9.00

Domaine Rudel - Pino Noir

$9.00

Satelite - Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Gulp Hablo Orange - Verdejo/Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Domaine Montrose Rose

$9.00

Tulia - Brut Prosecco

$12.00

NA Beverages

Soda

Casamara Club Alta Amaro Club Soda

$8.00

Marz CBD Elixir

$8.00

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$6.00

Topoi Chico Mineral Water

$5.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

NA Cocktail

Ghia - Non Alcoholic Apértif

$9.00

Clever G & Tonic

$8.00

NA Beer

Bravus Oartmeal Dark

$6.00

Lagunitas IPNA Non-Alcoholic IPA

$6.00

Coffee

Dark Matter Cold Brew Can

$5.00

Dark Matter Drip Coffee

$3.00

Spirits

American Whiskey

1792 Single Barrel

$8.00+

1792 Small Batch

$7.00+

Bardstown Bourbon Company Collaboration Series Plantation Rum Finish

$20.00+

Bardstown Bourbon Company Discovery Series #6

$15.00+

Bardstown Bourbon Company Fusion Series #6

$15.00+

Bardstown Bourbon Company Discovery Series #7

$9.00+

Barrell Bourbon Cask Strength 15yr

$30.00+

Barrell Rye Batch 002

$14.00+

Barrell Whiskey American Vatted

$15.00+

Barrell Whiskey Private Release DH52

$15.00+

Benchmark Old No. 8

$3.00+

Blanton's Original Single Barrel

$15.00+

Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$6.00+

Buffalo Trace Kosher Bourbon Wheat Recipe

$11.00+

Cardinal Rye Straight Whiskey

$5.00+

Colonel E.H. Taylor Single Barrel Bottled In Bond

$10.00+

Elijah Craig 12yr Barrel Proof

$8.00+

Elijah Craig 18yr Single Barrel

$19.00+

Elijah Craig Private Barrel "Templar's Treat" 8YR Barrel Proof Beer Temple Exclusive

$9.00+

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$5.00+

Evan Williams Bottled-In-Bond

$4.00+

George Dickel Bourbon Whisky 8yr

$6.00+

George T. Stagg

$25.00+

Heaven Hill Bottled-In-Bond

$6.00+

Hillrock Estate Solera Aged Bourbon

$16.00+

Isaac Bowman Port Barrel Finished

$10.00+

J. Rieger's Kansas City Whiskey

$6.00+

Johnny Drum

$7.00+

Journeyman Corsets, Whips and Whiskey 100% Michigan Wheat

$11.00+

Kentucky Owl 10 Year Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

$25.00+

Kentucky Owl The Wiseman Bourbon

$8.00+

Kentucky Owl The Wiseman Rye

$8.00+

Maplewood Fat Pug American Whiskey

$12.00+

Maplewood Fest American Whiskey

$12.00+

Noah's Mill

$10.00+

Old Bardstown

$7.00+

Old Fitzgerald Bottled-In-Bond 19yr

$25.00+

Old Fitzgerald Birthday Bourbon

$26.00+

Old Forester Rye Bottled In Bond

$5.00+

Old Grand Dad

$4.00+

Old Grand Dad Bonded

$6.00+

Old Pogue Distillery Master's Select Borbon

$15.00+

Parker's Heritage Collection Double Barrel Blend 16th Edition

$20.00+

Proof and Wood The Representative

$7.00+

Proof and Wood 100 Seasons 25 Year American Light Whiskey

$50.00+

Sazerac Rye

$7.00+

Stellum Black Bourbon Equinox Blend #1

$14.00+

Stellum Black Rye Fibonacci Blend #1

$14.00+

Thomas S. Moore (Barton 1792 Distillery) Cognac Cask Bourbon

$10.00+

Thomas S. Moore (Barton 1792 Distillery) Merlot Cask Bourbon

$10.00+

Thomas S. Moore (Barton 1792 Distillery) Sherry Cask Bourbon

$10.00+

Van Winkle Special Reserve Lot "B"

$30.00+

Weller Special Reserve

$7.00+

Weller 12yr

$15.00+

Wilderness Trail 6 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$12.00+

Willett 8yr Wheated Bourbon

$25.00+

Willett Family Estate Single Barrel Bourbon "Artful Dodger B.C.F." 6yr

$15.00+

Willett Family Estate Single Barrel Bourbon "Darmok + Jalad @ Tanagra" 6yr

$15.00+

Willett Family Estate Single Barrel Bourbon "Island Harvest" 9yr

$25.00+

Willett Family Estate Single Barrel Bourbon "Shaka. When The Walls Fell" 8yr

$20.00+

Willett Family Estate Single Barrel Bourbon "Stars Like Diamonds" 8yr

$20.00+

Willett Family Estate Single Barrel Rye "Big Saturday" 9yr

$25.00+

Willett Willett Family Estate Rye Whiskey 4 Year

$9.00+

Willett Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 8yr

$25.00+

Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Wheat Whiskey

$9.00+

Woodinville Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$6.00+

Liqueurs

AElred Coiron Jaune (Herbal Liquer)

$7.00+

AElred Pastis 1889 (Anise Liquer)

$6.00+

CH Fernet-Dogma Amaro

$6.00+

Chartreuse - Yellow

$8.00+

Chartreuse - Green

$9.00+

Dolin Genepy La Chamois

$6.00+

Fernet Branca

$6.00+

Heirloom Brand Genepy Liquer

$6.00+

Jeppson's Barrel Aged Malort

$5.00+

Jeppson's Malort

$4.00+

Meletti Amaro

$8.00+

Tattersall Amaro

$6.00+

Underberg Natural Herbal Bitter

$5.00

Vodka

Tito's

$6.00+

Vodka - Well

$4.00+

Gin

Gin - Well

$4.00+

Agave

Banhez Espadin & Barril

$5.00+

Lamata Lechuguilla Sonora - Familia Yepiz

$13.00+

Machetazo Wild Salmiana

$7.00+

Neta Espadin Capon

$12.00+

Neta Madrecuixe Capon

$17.00+

Cascahuin Blanco

$6.00+

El Destillador - Reposado

$5.00+

Fortaleza Anejo

$12.00+

Fortaleza Blanco

$8.00+

Fortaleza Reposado

$12.00+

Gran Dovejo Blanco

$8.00+

Libelula

$4.00+

Tapatio 110

$7.00+

World Whiskey

Ardbeg 10yr

$10.00+

Ardbeg Uiegedail

$13.00+

Bank Note 5ye Peated Reserve Blended Scotch Whiskey

$5.00+

Ben Nevis 2011 Distillers Art

$11.00+

Bowmore 15 Year

$15.00+

Canadian Club Chronicles Issue No. 3 - The Speakeasy - Aged 43 Years

$35.00+

Compass Box Hedonism

$15.00+

Compass Box Orchard House

$8.00+

Compass Box The Spice Tree

$9.00+

Compass Box The Story of the Spaniard

$9.00+

Dubliner 10yr Irish Whiskey

$6.00+

Fettercain 15yr (Caidenhead's Original Collection)

$12.00+

Glenfarclas 12 Year Old

$11.00+

Glenfarclas 25 Year Old

$26.00+

Hatozaki Small Batch

$10.00+

Hazelburn 11yr Sherry Wood

$21.00+

Isle of Skye Speyside Blended

$6.00+

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$6.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended Scotch Whiskey

$40.00+

Kaiyo Whisky Mizunara Oak

$10.00+

Kilchoman Machir Bay

$9.00+

Kilchoman Machir Bay 100% Islay Single Malt

$9.00+

Kilchoman STR Cask Matured

$17.00+

Kilchoman Sanaig

$10.00+

Kilkerran 12 Year

$14.00+

Kilkerran 8 Year Oloroso Sherry Cask Matured

$14.00+

Kilkerran 8 Year Port Cask Matured

$14.00+

Kilkerran Heavily Peated Batch #5

$15.00+

Laphroig Cairdeas PX Cask Strength 2021

$15.00+

Longrow Red 11yr - Cabernet Franc

$20.00+

Schlenkerla Rauchbier Spirit

$16.00+

Shinobu Whisky Mizunara Oak Finish

$9.00+

Springbank 10 Year

$15.00+

Springbank 15 Year

$25.00+

Springbank 21 Year

$40.00+

Suntory Hakushu 12 Year

$16.00+

Suntory Yamazaki 12 Year

$19.00+

West Cork Bourbon Cask

$6.00+

West Cork Single Malt 10 Years

$7.00+

Powers Irish Whiskey

$5.00+

Powers Rye

$5.00+

Bushmills Irish Whiskey

$5.00+

Red Breast

$10.00+

Rum

Rum - Well

$4.00+

Draft Cocktails

Draft Negroni

$14.00

Draft Old Fashioned

$12.00

Bar Snacks

Popcorn and Chips

Dirty Chips

$3.00

Marz Snackwave Popcorn

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Taproom and Bottleshop

Location

3173 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60618

Directions

