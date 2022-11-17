Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

The Beet

39 Reviews

$$$

9 South Water Street

Nantucket, MA 02554

Chicken Burger
Beignets
Pork Slider

BEET SWAG

BEET Hoodie

BEET Hoodie

$60.00

Super Soft + Cozy zip up hoodie in black with 'Stay Up Beet' on the back and our Beet Nantucket Logo on the sleeve unisex sizes XS - XL

BEET Tote Bag

BEET Tote Bag

$28.00

Eat.Beet.Repeat. with this large sized canvas tote by Ecobag brand Perfect for carrying all of your Beet goodies to the beach this summer!

Standard Shipping

$12.00

Purchases will be mailed via USPS.

BEET Logo Hat

BEET Logo Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Nantucket Red style hat with The 'B' logo patch

BEET Sticker

BEET Sticker

$1.00Out of stock

perfect way to show your 💚for the Beet with a sticker for your car, computer, water bottle, just about anywhere!

SAUCES

Unagi Sauce (8 oz)

$8.00

Unagi sauce aka 'eel sauce' is the key sauce for the Sichuan Broccoli + Tofu bowl and our vegetable dumplings Also great for marinades *CONTAINS OYSTER SAUCE

APPETIZERS

Eggplant Roti

$16.00

Roasted eggplant + tahini with smoked tzatziki, herbs served with Roti, a fermented flatbread with chickpea, chia, bulgur + za'atar

Bao Buns

Bao Buns

$15.00

Hoisin BBQ pork tenderloin, Chinese mustard, pickled carrot, cilantro + scallions and crispy shallots in steamed buns (2 per order)

Vegetable Dumplings

Vegetable Dumplings

$16.00Out of stock

edamame + cabbage dumplings pan sautéed finished with scallions, sesame + soy dipping sauce (6 per order) *vegetarian *not gluten free *contain onion + garlic

Smoked Duck Wings

Smoked Duck Wings

$14.00

braised with five spices, tossed with sambal honey (2 per order - drumsticks)

Pork Slider

$8.00

pulled pork slider with avocado + radish (1 per order)

Beets

$7.00

roasted beets with tahini

Edamame

$7.00

shelled + chilled edamame with dashi marinade

Ohitashi (Spinach)

$7.00

blanched spinach (chilled) with dashi marinade (contains fish)

Matsuitake Bone Broth

$9.00Out of stock

Matsuitake mushroom bone broth

Cucumber Salad

$8.00

pickled cucumber + seaweed salad* with yuzu** vinaigrette (*contains wood ear mushrooms **contains honey)

Miso glazed brussel sprouts

$9.00Out of stock

miso glaze contains miso, lime, honey + fish sauce

Crispy Cauliflower + Mole

$10.00

crispy cauliflower + tossed in house made guajillo chili mole sauce (contains almonds) with delicata squash + sesame seeds

Pickled Vegetables

$8.00

pickled cauliflower, sun-dried tomato, carrots + red chilis

Pea Tendrils

$10.00Out of stock

sautéed with olive oil and garlic

PASTA

Cacio e Pepe

$24.00Out of stock

fresh spaghetti with cauliflower puree, pecorino romano + aged parmesan cheese + black pepper

ENTREES

Lap Cheong Salmon

$33.00

crispy skin Wester Ross salmon with bok choy, brown rice, and a lap cheong (Chinese sausage) vinaigrette with garlic, ginger and sesame

Felino's Fried Rice

$35.00

pan seared cod over fried rice with bok choy, edamame, wood ear mushrooms + thai basil pesto

Mu Shu Duck

$32.00

D'Artagnan cherry cardamom glazed duck breast + crepes with cabbage, carrot, zucchini, shiitake mushrooms + ginger hoisin sauce, cilantro garnish

Korean BBQ Short Rib Quesadilla

$30.00

Korean BBQ short rib, cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, scallion pancake quesadilla with pineapple slaw on the side

Miso Happy

Miso Happy

$19.00

red leaf + romaine lettuces, peas, edamame, radish, carrot, cucumber, avocado, chickpeas with sesame seeds, scallions, cilantro + crispy leeks, nori purée and yuzu lemon miso dressings

Bang Bang

$29.00

lo mein noodles, roasted eggplant with miso glaze, squash, scallion, cilantro, baby kale with a thai sesame dressing with your choice of Bell + Evans all natural, hormone free chicken breast with everything spice or Wester Ross crispy skin salmon

Cacio e Pepe

$24.00Out of stock

fresh spaghetti with cauliflower puree, pecorino romano + aged parmesan cheese + black pepper

Shrimp Bagoong

$29.00

A Filipino dish with wild caught shrimp over a warm rice salad of green beans, carrot, cabbage, cucumber, jalapeño + mango with Thai ginger dressing + shrimp paste.

SALADS

Miso Happy

Miso Happy

$19.00

red leaf + romaine lettuces, peas, edamame, radish, carrot, cucumber, avocado, chickpeas with sesame seeds, scallions, cilantro + crispy leeks, nori purée and yuzu lemon miso dressings

Thai Noodle

$18.00

romaine, cabbage, cucumber, edamame, carrot, radish, jalapeños, mint, basil + cilantro with rice noodles, scallion oil, crispy shallots + leeks and ginger dressing (contains fish sauce)

BOWLS

The Hulk

The Hulk

$20.00

charred brussel sprouts + broccoli, crispy kale, quinoa + green rice, miso parmesan caesar, sunflower seeds + parmesan

The Hokey Pokey

The Hokey Pokey

$31.00

ahi tuna, sesame, brown rice + quinoa, spinach + seaweed salad, avocado, jalapeño, basil aioli, sweet soy + ginger sauce, crispy wontons

Sichuan Broccoli

Sichuan Broccoli

$21.00

Sichuan style spicy broccoli + tofu with wood ear + button mushrooms, orange zest, crispy shallots, chili oil, cilantro, unagi over brown rice *please note that the fryer is not gluten free - tofu is fried.

BURGER + FRIES

Chicken Burger

Chicken Burger

$19.00

cheddar, umami glaze, basil mayo, cabbage, house made sweet pickles on a brioche bun *fries are additional **chicken burger itself is does contain breadcrumbs + dairy

Crinkle Cut Fries

$6.00

*please note our fryer if NOT gluten free

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00Out of stock

*please note our fryer if NOT gluten free

House Made Vinegar Chips

$4.00

*please note our fryer if NOT gluten free

SIDES

Crinkle Cut Fries

$6.00

*please note our fryer if NOT gluten free

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00Out of stock

*please note our fryer if NOT gluten free

House Made Vinegar Chips

$4.00

*please note our fryer if NOT gluten free

Beets

$7.00

roasted beets with tahini

Edamame

$7.00

shelled + chilled edamame with dashi marinade

Miso glazed brussel sprouts

$9.00Out of stock

miso glaze contains miso, lime, honey + fish sauce

Pea Tendrils

$10.00Out of stock

sautéed with olive oil and garlic

SWEETS

Beignets

Beignets

$7.00

warm brioche beignets with cinnamon powdered sugar

Chocolate Pot de Creme

Chocolate Pot de Creme

$12.00Out of stock

rich dark chocolate pudding with fresh whipped cream

Key Lime Jar

$12.00

delicious key lime custard + whipped cream with lime zest

KIDS*

The Beet Box

$14.00

comes with all natural chicken breast + brown rice, pear + your choice of broccoli, brussel sprouts or edamame

DRINKS

Beet Limeade

Beet Limeade

$5.00

House made with lime + beet juices + sugar water

ICED TEA

$3.50

Mem Tea - Traditional unsweet

ICED coffee 20oz

$4.25

George Howell Coffee Roasters Costa Rican French Roast brewed over ice

Coffee 12oz

$4.00

Costa Rican French Roast by George Howell Coffee Roasters

LATTE

$5.00

ESPRESSO

$3.00

DBL Espresso

$5.00

AHA 12oz can

$2.50Out of stock

Choose your flavor

Saratoga Sparkling 12oz

$3.25

the blue bottle

OPEN Water

$3.00

still water - aluminum bottle

San Pelligrino can

$2.50

Aranciata or Limonata

Club Soda

$3.00

Club Soda + Cran

$3.50

Juice

$5.00

San P 16.9 oz

$5.00

LG BLUE BTL

$8.00
Soak Up The Sun - Turmeric Latte

Soak Up The Sun - Turmeric Latte

$8.50Out of stock

fresh turmeric, ginger, 5 spices, almond + coconut milks served over ice or warm

MOTTO

MOTTO

$4.00

Sparkling Matcha with a touch of honey. Created on Nantucket!

COFFEE for Home by George Howell

Coffee - Whole Bean - 1 lb

$16.00

George Howell Coffee Roasters Costa Rican French Roast Whole Bean or Ground 1 Quart = approx 1lb.

Coffee - Whole Bean - 1/2 lb.

$8.00

George Howell Coffee Roasters Costa Rican French Roast Whole Bean or Ground 1 Pint = approx 1/2 lb.

Coffee - Ground - 1 lb.

$16.00

George Howell Coffee Roasters Costa Rican French Roast Whole Bean or Ground 1 Quart = approx 1lb.

Coffee - Ground - 1/2 lb.

$8.00

George Howell Coffee Roasters Costa Rican French Roast Whole Bean or Ground 1 Pint = approx 1/2 lb.

WINE Glass

Mimosa

$12.00

GLS Cava

$13.00

Laurent Perrier Champagne

$39.00

GLS Sparkling Rose Lucien Albrecht

$16.00

GLS Rose

$13.00

GLS Soave

$15.00

GLS ZOE

$13.00

GLS Chard B.Blanc

$18.00

GLS Tempranillo Baron De Ley

$13.00

GLS Toscana Rosso

$15.00

GLS Jessiaume Pinot Noir

$18.00

GLS Cabernet

$15.00

BEER + SELTZER

CISCO Shark Tracker

$7.00

Duvel

$9.00

IPA Nightshift

$7.00

STELLA

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

SPINDRIFT Passion

$9.00

SPINDRIFT Lemon

$9.00

SPINDRIFT Blood Orange

$9.00

SPINDRIFT Grapefruit

$9.00

SPINDRIFT Iced Tea

$9.00

NA Beer

$7.00

SPIRITS

TITOS

$14.00

HENDRICKS

$16.00

CASAMIGOS Blanco

$17.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Balvenie

$17.00

Clase Azul Repo

$38.00

Absolut

$15.00

Beefeater GIN

$14.00

Bacardi

$14.00

BEET-N-MEET

It's no joke! Our next event is Friday, April 1st, 8-10pm! Meet island singles in a fun laid back atmosphere...no fools allowed;) Price includes 2 cocktails + a tasting of our small plates. Seating is communal. Please note a 20% gratuity is required, please add at check out.

Singles Mingle

$45.00

It's no joke! Our next BEET-n-MEET is Friday, April 1st, 8-10pm! Meet island singles in a fun laid back atmosphere...no fools allowed;) Price includes 2 cocktails + snacks. Seating is communal. Please note a 20% gratuity is required, please add at check out.

check markCasual
check markCozy
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Featuring delicious food + drink in a fun, inviting atmosphere. From warm bowls + salads to our infamous chicken burger + beignets we have something for everyone. Dine in or take out. Wine, beer + sake. Eat.Beet.Repeat as we are open year round.

9 South Water Street, Nantucket, MA 02554

