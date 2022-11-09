A map showing the location of The Belfry 222 E 14th StView gallery

The Belfry 222 E 14th St

222 E 14th St

New York, NY 10003

Order Again

HH Wine

Blanc de Blancs HH BTL

$30.00

Cava 50 HH BTL

$30.00

Chardonnay HH BTL

$30.00

Pecorino HH BTL

$30.00

Verdejo HH BTL

$30.00

Gruner HH BTL

$30.00

HH Chablis BTL

$40.00

HH Sancerre BTL

$33.00

Maison Rose HH BTL

$30.00

Orange Wine HH BTL

$30.00

Beaujolais HH BTL

$33.00

Pinot Noir HH BTL

$30.00

Cabernet Sauvignon HH BTL

$30.00

Red Blend HH BTL

$30.00

HH Pinot Noir

$9.00

HH Cabernet

$9.00

HH Chardonnay

$9.00

HH Pecorino

$9.00

HH Verdejo

$9.00

HH Gruner

$9.00

HH Rose

$9.00

HH Orange Wine

$9.00

HH Beaujolais

$11.00

HH Red Blend

$9.00

HH Cava

$9.00

HH Blanc de Blancs

$9.00

HH Chablis

$11.00

HH Sancerre

$11.00

HH Cocktails

HH Marg

$10.00

HH Spicy Marg

$10.00

HH Mezcal Marg

$10.00

HH Penicillin

$10.00

HH Drafts

HH Pilsner

$6.00

HH 2 Hearted

$7.00

HH Money

$8.00

HH Hazy IPA

$7.00

HH Oxbow

$7.00

HH Guiness

$6.00

HH Brooklyn Lager

$6.00

HH Greenport

$7.00

HH Downeast Donut

$7.00

HH Downeast

$7.00

Pickles

Spicy Pickles

$5.00

Sour Pickles

$5.00

Pepperoncini

$6.00

Jalapeno Olives

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

String Beans

$8.00

Pickled Pineapple

$6.00

Old Fashioneds

Classic OF

$11.00

Oaxacan OF

$14.00

Toasted Coconut OF

$14.00

Barrel Aged OF

$16.00

Negroni

Classic Negroni

$12.00

Sbagliato

$12.00

White Negroni

$14.00

Mezcal Negroni

$14.00

Montenegroni

$14.00

Zero Proof

N/A Fools Gold

$7.00

Barritts Ginger Beer

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

N/A Strawberry Yuzu Lemonade

$7.00

N/A Shirley Temple

$4.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.00

Maroon T-Shirt

Small Maroon T-Shirt

$30.00

Medium Maroon T-Shirt

$30.00

Large Maroon T-Shirt

$30.00

XL Maroon T-Shirt

$30.00

White Sweatshirt

Small White Sweatshirt

$50.00

Medium White Sweatshirt

$50.00

Large White Sweatshirt

$50.00

XL White Sweatshirt

$50.00

Staff Merchandise

Staff Maroon Tshirt

$16.00

Staff White Sweatshirt

$30.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

222 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003

Directions

