The Bella Ciao

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Alfredo Pasta
Penne alla Vodka Pasta
Carbonara Pasta

Drinks

Fountain Drinks & Tea

Fountain Drinks & Tea

$3.25

A variety of coca-cola fountain beverages

Coca-Cola Bottle

Coca-Cola Bottle

$4.50

Coca-Cola de Mexico made with cane sugar 355ml, Glass bottle

Sprite Bottle

Sprite Bottle

$4.50

Sprite de Mexico made with cane sugar 355ml, Glass bottle

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.50

Sparkling Water 500ml, Glass bottle

Acqua Panna Water

Acqua Panna Water

$4.50

Still water 500ml Bottle

Sanpellegrino Sparkling Blood Orange

Sanpellegrino Sparkling Blood Orange

$2.95

San Pellegrino Sparkling Fruit Beverage, Blood Orange, 11.15 oz can

Sanpellegrino Sparkling Orange

Sanpellegrino Sparkling Orange

$2.95

San Pellegrino Sparkling Fruit Beverage, Orange, 11.15 oz can

Cranberry Cooler

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Cup Of Ice

$1.00

To Go Water Cup

$1.00

Antipasti

Bruschetta

$8.95

Crostini topped with tomatoes marinated in extra virgin olive oil, garlic, basil

Bruschetta e Pesto

$9.95

Combination of Bruschetta and Pesto Crostini. Warning: basil pesto contains tree nuts

Burrata Avocado E Pesto

$12.95
Piatto Meatballs

Piatto Meatballs

$11.50

Meatballs topped with melted mozzarella and homemade tomato sauce.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan tossed in homemade caesar dressing.

Reef n Beef Salad

Reef n Beef Salad

$17.95

Lettuce blend, cherry tomatoes, spring onions, shaved parmesan, grilled vegetables, served with homemade balsamic dressing and topped with beef filet* & shrimp

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Lettuce blend, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, black olives, avocado, hard boiled egg, bacon served with homemade Ranch dressing and topped with chicken breast.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.95

Luttuce blend, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, black olives, feta, capers served with homemade creamy greek dressing

Scampi & Avocado Salad

Scampi & Avocado Salad

$16.50

Lettuce blend, cucumbers, cherry tomato, spring onions, mango, avocado, peanuts, shrimp served with homemade Spicy Citrus Dressing

Grande Garden Salad

Grande Garden Salad

$10.95

Lettuce blend, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, bell peppers, shaved parmesan, homemade balsamic dressing

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$5.95

Lettuce blend, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, choice of dressing served on the side.

Side Caeser Salad

Side Caeser Salad

$5.95

Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan tossed in homemade caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.50

Fresh romaine with spinach topped with celery, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, avocados and crisp carrots. Along with grilled chicken glazed with buffalo sauce.

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Blue Cheese

$1.00

Bowls

Avocado Chicken Bowl

Avocado Chicken Bowl

$14.95

Quinoa, arugula, avocado, mango, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, chicken breast drizzled with ranch dressing

Salmon Quinoa Bowl

Salmon Quinoa Bowl

$15.50

Quinoa, arugula, mango, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, avocado, glazed salmon filet served with spicy citrus dressing.

Soup

Potato Soup

$6.95

Homemade creamy potato soup, finished with spring onions and crispy bacon

Risotto

Risotto Funghi

Risotto Funghi

$13.95

Risotto Rice, mushrooms, onions, parsley, rosemary in a white wine cream sauce

Risotto Chicken Gorgonzola

Risotto Chicken Gorgonzola

$15.50

Risotto Rice, Chicken breast, white onions, belle peppers, gorgonzola cheese, spring onions and parsley

Risotto Scampi Marinara E Pesto

Risotto Scampi Marinara E Pesto

$16.50

Risotto rice, shrimp, homemade marinara with a touch of pesto, onions, cherry tomatoes. Pesto contains tree nuts

Pasta

Marinara Pasta

Marinara Pasta

$12.95

Homemade tomato sauce, garlic, basil

Arrabiata Pasta

Arrabiata Pasta

$12.95

Spicy marinara sauce, onions, chilis, garlic, basil

Basil Pesto Pasta

Basil Pesto Pasta

$14.95

Homemade basil pesto*, cherry tomatoes *Contains tree nuts

Primavera Pasta

Primavera Pasta

$14.95

Bell peppers, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, spring onions, zucchini, garlic, basil, parsley with choice of olive oil or tomato sauce

Pesto Spinaci Pasta

Pesto Spinaci Pasta

$14.95

Pesto cream sauce*, cherry tomatoes, spinach, white onions *Contains tree nuts

Funghi Fresca Pasta

Funghi Fresca Pasta

$13.95

Light white wine cream sauce, mushrooms, onions, parsley

Alfredo Pasta

$12.95

Homemade pasta with scratch made creamy alfredo sauce

Penne alla Vodka Pasta

Penne alla Vodka Pasta

$15.95

Spicy tomato cream sauce, bacon, onion mix, garlic, basil

Bolognese Pasta

Bolognese Pasta

$16.50

Homemade tomato meat sauce, onions, carrots, cherry tomatoes, garlic, basil

Carbonara Pasta

Carbonara Pasta

$15.95

Cream, egg yolk, bacon, onions, parsley

Asparagus Beef Filet Pasta

Asparagus Beef Filet Pasta

$16.95

Beef Filet*, asparagus in a gorgonzola cream sauce

Salmon Thai Curry

$17.95

Salmon, mango, spring onions in a homemade thai curry sauce, finished with sesame seeds

Carbonara Salmone Pasta

Carbonara Salmone Pasta

$17.95

Cream, egg yolk, smoked salmon, onions, parsley

Ravioli Ricotta Spinaci

Ravioli Ricotta Spinaci

$15.50

Ravioli with spinach ricotta filling, marinara sauce, cherry tomatoes, spring onions

Ravioli Con Carne

Ravioli Con Carne

$15.50

Ravioli with bolognese filling, white onions, spring onions, carrots, cherry tomatoes, creamy tomato sauce

Cajun Pasta

$15.95

Baked Dishes

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$14.95

Homemade penne noodles, tossed in seasoned ricotta, marinara and mozzarella Note: This item has a 12 minute prep time

Lasagna

Lasagna

$16.95

Homemade pasta layered with bolognese sauce, ricotta cheese, basil and topped with mozzarella. Note: This item has a prep time of 12 minutes. No substitutions on lasagna.

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.50

Homemade tomato Sauce, mozzarella

Margherita Pizza

$14.95

Extra virgin olive oil, crushed tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil

Blanco Pizza

Blanco Pizza

$14.50

Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, feta cheese

Pesto Spinachi Pizza

Pesto Spinachi Pizza

$14.95

Pesto Cream*, fresh spinach, diced marinated tomatoes, mozzarella *Contains tree nuts

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$14.95

Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions, black olives

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.50

Homemade tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella

Americana Pizza

Americana Pizza

$15.95

Homemade tomato sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella

Hawaii Pizza

Hawaii Pizza

$14.95

Homemade tomato sauce, fresh pineapple, ham, mozzarella

Meatball Ricotta Pizza

$15.95

Homemade tomato sauce, meatballs, mozzarella and ricotta cheese

Chicken Pesto Pizza

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$15.50

Homemade basil pesto*, chicken breast, marinated diced tomatoes, mozzarella *Contains tree nuts

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.50

Homemade Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella cheese finished with chopped parsley

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.50

BBQ Tomato Sauce, marinated chicken, gouda cheese, diced marinated tomatoes, mozzarella, cilantro

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Blue Cheese

$1.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.50

Cajun Chicken Pizza

$15.95

Calzone

Veggie Calzone

$13.95

Stuffed pizza with homemade tomato sauce, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions, black olives, mozzarella

Classic Calzone

Classic Calzone

$14.50

Stuffed pizza with homemade tomato sauce, ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, mozzarella

Chicken Pesto Calzone

Chicken Pesto Calzone

$15.50

Stuffed pizza with homemade pesto cream*, chicken breast, marinated diced tomatoes and mozzarella *Contains tree nuts

Meat Lovers Calzone

Meat Lovers Calzone

$16.50

Stuffed pizza with homemade tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$15.50

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.50

Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.50

Homemade tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella

Kids Pasta Butter & Cheese

Kids Pasta Butter & Cheese

$7.95

Homemade pasta, butter with parmesan cheese

Kids Pasta Marinara

Kids Pasta Marinara

$7.95

Homemade pasta, tomato sauce

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$8.95

Homemade pasta served with creamy alfredo sauce

Dessert

Crema Di Oreo

Crema Di Oreo

$5.50

Whipped oreo mousse with oreo crumbles

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.50

Italian dessert of coffee and liqueurs with a blend of mascarpone, cream and cocoa

Cannoli

Cannoli

$7.50

Cannoli shells with homemade cannoli cream

New York Style Cheesecake

$7.95
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.50

Sweet vanilla pudding with cookies and sliced bananas

Coffee Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$2.00

Single shot of espresso

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.75

A double espresso

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75

One third espresso, one third steamed milk and one third foamed milk – in that order

Latte Macchiatto

Latte Macchiatto

$4.25

A glass of hot milk to which an espresso is added

Regular Fresh Brew Coffee

Regular Fresh Brew Coffee

$2.50

Regular fresh brewed coffee

Decaf Fresh Brew Coffee

Decaf Fresh Brew Coffee

$2.50

Decaffeinated fresh brewed coffee

Side Items

SIde of Alfredo Sauce

$2.00

Side of Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Side of Penne Alla Vodka Sauce

$1.50

Side of Pesto Cream Sauce

$2.00

Side of Parmesan

Side of Chicken

$5.00

Side of Shrimp

$6.00

Side of Beef

$6.00

Side of Sausage

$4.50

Side of Salmon Filet

$7.00

Side of Meatballs

$5.50

Side of Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Side of Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side of Spicy Citrus Dressing

$1.00

Side of Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

Side of Red Wine Vinaigrette

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

Directions

Gallery
The Bella Ciao image
The Bella Ciao image

