Salad
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
The Bella Ciao
1,515 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Charlotte
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown - R2
4.0 • 533
150 N College St Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurant