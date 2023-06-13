Main picView gallery

The Bellevue 1031 North Rush Street

1031 North Rush Street

Chicago, IL 60611

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Bellevue is a contemporary American bar & restaurant in Chicago's renowned Gold Coast neighborhood. Here, luxury, class, and a bit of splendor come together, creating an atmosphere worthy of our name's meaning, "beautiful view." As the sun sets over our iconic corner of Rush and Bellevue, smiles grow, and laughter floods the patio, all amidst the backdrop of our vibrant neighborhood-it's picturesque in every way. You'll soon discover that this sophisticated neighborhood staple is the place to be day or night. The Bellevue has arrived-we can't wait to see you soon.

1031 North Rush Street, Chicago, IL 60611

