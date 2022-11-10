Bellflower Restaurant

The Chook Sparkling Shiraz (NV) McLaren Vale, Australia (retail)

$31.00

Lots of spice, blackberry and blueberry, quince, with a slightly acidic, dry finish, and gentle fizz. While it is a chilled, sparkling wine, it drinks like a still red. There is plenty of spice and additional bold flavors of blackberry, blueberry and quince on the palate of this deep red sparkling wine. While it is meant to be served chilled and has a pleasant, gentle fizz, the Chook drinks like a still red with firm tannins, medium acidic, and a long dry finish. The bubbles also give the perception of a bigger body, so there are lots of options for pairing! Pairing suggestions: Spit-roasted lamb, roast turkey, barbecue, cured meats, cheddar cheese