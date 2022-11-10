Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Bellflower Restaurant

128 Reviews

$$

209 Pearl St

Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BUBBLES AND ROSE

The Chook Sparkling Shiraz (NV) McLaren Vale, Australia (retail)

The Chook Sparkling Shiraz (NV) McLaren Vale, Australia (retail)

$31.00

Lots of spice, blackberry and blueberry, quince, with a slightly acidic, dry finish, and gentle fizz. While it is a chilled, sparkling wine, it drinks like a still red. There is plenty of spice and additional bold flavors of blackberry, blueberry and quince on the palate of this deep red sparkling wine. While it is meant to be served chilled and has a pleasant, gentle fizz, the Chook drinks like a still red with firm tannins, medium acidic, and a long dry finish. The bubbles also give the perception of a bigger body, so there are lots of options for pairing! Pairing suggestions: Spit-roasted lamb, roast turkey, barbecue, cured meats, cheddar cheese

Pelee Island Rosé (2020) Ontario, Canada (retail)

Pelee Island Rosé (2020) Ontario, Canada (retail)

$23.00

Slight tomato vine, strawberries, and wild flowers on the nose. Stewed strawberries, orange, and lemon zest on the palate with crispy acidity and a long finish.

Tenuta del Buonamico Brut (NV) Tuscany, Italy (retail)

Tenuta del Buonamico Brut (NV) Tuscany, Italy (retail)

$26.00

The bouquet of this Tuscan sparkling is fresh and floral with green, slightly vegetal aromas of pear and apple skin combined with scents of white florals and dandelion. The palate is soft and light with delicate bubbles and flavors of pear, citrus, and toasted bread with a bright burst of acidity on the finish. Made in the Charmat Method.

Frey-Sohler Cremant d'Alsace Brut Sparkling (NV) Alsace, France (retail)

Frey-Sohler Cremant d'Alsace Brut Sparkling (NV) Alsace, France (retail)

$38.00

Petrol nose that carries to the palate. lanolin, beeswax, citrus, apple, and pear. Very expressive of the varietal. doesn't just smell or taste like "sparkling"

Illinois Sparkling Co. Brut Ombre Sparkling Rosé (NV) N. Utica, Illinois (retail)

Illinois Sparkling Co. Brut Ombre Sparkling Rosé (NV) N. Utica, Illinois (retail)

$38.00

Delicate nose with aromas of tart red berries and candied sweet-tarts. The palate is light and dry with flavors of strawberry, watermelon, and lemon with excellent minerality and a creamy finish.

San Silvestro Dulcis Moscato d' Asti (NV) Piedmont, Italy (retail)

San Silvestro Dulcis Moscato d' Asti (NV) Piedmont, Italy (retail)

$26.00

Bright expressive nose with notes of white florals, honeysuckle, honey, and peach. The palate is slightly sweet and lightly effervescent with flavors of grilled pineapple, honey, and citrus with mouth watering acidity keeping it fresh and balanced.

WHITE

Lima & Smith Tormes Vinho Verde, Portugal (2020) (retail)

Lima & Smith Tormes Vinho Verde, Portugal (2020) (retail)

$26.00Out of stock

Fresh and easy drinking Vinho Verde made from organically grown grapes. Both the nose and palate are predominantly pear and green apple and the body is light and refreshing with a subtle spritz.

Te Awanga Wildsong Sauvignon Blanc Hawke's Bay, New Zealand (2020) (retail)

Te Awanga Wildsong Sauvignon Blanc Hawke's Bay, New Zealand (2020) (retail)

$34.00

Bright and fruity nose with scents of gooseberry mixed with tropical aromas such as pineapple, passionfruit, and nectarine with hints of white florals and aniseed. The palate is smooth and nuanced with flavors of stone fruits, melon, kiwi, lime zest, and honeysuckle.

Château Kefraya Viognier, Muscat, Chardonay (2014) Bekaa Valley, Lebanon (retail)

Château Kefraya Viognier, Muscat, Chardonay (2014) Bekaa Valley, Lebanon (retail)

$37.00

An aromatic floral and tropical nose has scents of jasmine, pineapple, peach, and grapefruit mingled with hints of almond and spice. The palate is well balanced and in keeping with the bouquet with tastes of white florals, apricot, mango, and vibrant acidity carrying through a lingering and refreshing finish.

Ravines Wine Cellar Chardonnay (2018) Finger Lakes, New York (retail)

Ravines Wine Cellar Chardonnay (2018) Finger Lakes, New York (retail)

$34.00

Butter, yellow apples, vanilla, citrus, creamy, very malo-lactic nose, oaked/2nd fermentation, impeccable structure/balance, finish. acidity is perfectly integrated. very clean palate.

Latido de Sara Garnacha Blanca (2019) Navara, Spain (retail)

Latido de Sara Garnacha Blanca (2019) Navara, Spain (retail)

$20.00

Mineral and floral driven nose with scents of white flowers, elderflower, mint, aniseed, and wet cement. The palate is crispy and fresh with flavors of white peach and zesty citrus, accompanied by stony minerality and refreshing acidity.

Elicio Vermentino (2020) Méditerranée, France (retail)

Elicio Vermentino (2020) Méditerranée, France (retail)

$23.00

Nose is robust and balanced with expressions of salinity, citrus, tropical fruits, and fresh herbs with a subtle smokiness and notes of beeswax. The palate has a bright, full body with flavors of thyme, rosemary, olive oil, pineapple, and citrus with beautiful minerality and juicy acidity.

Campodora Albanna Secco (2019) Romagna, Italy (retail)

Campodora Albanna Secco (2019) Romagna, Italy (retail)

$26.00

The expressive bouquet is filled with aromas of white flowers, peach, apricot, and citrus. Juicy fresh fruits are prominent on the palate with flavors of stone fruits, pear, guava, and pineapple and bright, mouthwatering acidity gives balance and structure and carries throughout the lingering finish.

RED

Viña Marty Mariposa Alegre Gran Reserva (2019) Cabernet Sauvignon Colchagua Valley, Chile (retail)

Viña Marty Mariposa Alegre Gran Reserva (2019) Cabernet Sauvignon Colchagua Valley, Chile (retail)

$34.00

The nose is bold and aromatic with a bouquet of deep black fruit, dark berries, liquorice, sundried tomato, violets, and spice. The palate is rich and full-bodied and layered with flavors of blackberry, plum, toasted walnuts, and spice with hints of chocolate on a long and elegant finish.

Bruce Patch Kratka Vineyard Zinfandel (2017) Alexander Valley, California (retail)

Bruce Patch Kratka Vineyard Zinfandel (2017) Alexander Valley, California (retail)

$39.00

Big fruit forward nose with notes of rich brambly red fruits and highlights of baking spices, zesty citrus, and oak. Palate is deep and bold with flavors of dark cherry, raspberry, blood orange, pepper, and smoke with beautifully structured tannins and an incredibly long finish.

Il Molino di Grace Toscana Il Volano Sangiovese, Merlot (2016) Tuscany, Italy (retail)

Il Molino di Grace Toscana Il Volano Sangiovese, Merlot (2016) Tuscany, Italy (retail)

$36.00

Very aromatic with dark red fruits, cherries, deep flowers, crushed slate, and spice on the nose. Palate has softened but still grippy tannins with flavors of dark cherries, leather, bitter dark chocolate, and peppery spice.

Hermann Moser Zweigelt (2016) Niederösterreich, Austria (retail)

Hermann Moser Zweigelt (2016) Niederösterreich, Austria (retail)

$27.00

The nose is a beautiful blend of earthy and fruit forward with aromas of ripe cherry, red berries, cola, black tea, and spice. On the palate is a very light body that carries lightly astringent tannins into a long smoky finish with rich fruit flavors of red currant, raspberries, and fresh black pepper.

Lioco Indica Red Carignan, Valdiguié (2019) Mendocino County, California (retail)

Lioco Indica Red Carignan, Valdiguié (2019) Mendocino County, California (retail)

$38.00

Deep, intensely fruit forward nose with aromas of rich plum, raspberry, and blackberry, with hints of vanilla, baking spices, and graphite minerality. On the palate are velvety tannins and a dry, incredibly balanced medium body with flavors of dark fruits, graphite, liquorice, and slightly sweet spices.

WINES $20 AND UNDER

Château Gautoul Malbec (2013) Cahors, France

Château Gautoul Malbec (2013) Cahors, France

$17.00

This French expression of malbec showcases a powerful nose with notes of violet, old bay, cedar, and black pepper. It is medium bodied and incredibly well balanced with softened tannins, tart cherries, oak, and spice with tertiary notes of sweet tobacco and forest floor. French malbecs in general tend to be lighter in body, have a higher level of acidity, and display more earthiness than the big, fruit forward malbecs of South America. Pairing suggestions: roast lamb with rosemary and thyme, pork chops with mushroom cream sauce, grilled skirt steak with garlic and herbs, cured and smoked meat

Q.S.S. Rare Touriga Nacional (2019) Lisbon, Portugal (retail)

Q.S.S. Rare Touriga Nacional (2019) Lisbon, Portugal (retail)

$19.00

A vibrantly spicy and fruit forward nose is filled with deep aromas of blackberry, blueberry, and vanilla. The body is rich and smooth with flavors of blackberry, black currant, and plum, and with oak and hints of vanilla and maple on the finish.

Cocktails TO-GO

The Maynard To-go (12 oz.)

The Maynard To-go (12 oz.)

$22.00Out of stock

Corazon Tequila Gran Gala Pomegranate juice Lemon Juice Makes 3 Drinks

Northern Hurricane To-go (12 oz.)

Northern Hurricane To-go (12 oz.)

$10.00Out of stock

New Holland Freshwater Rum Cane Run Rum Pomegranate juice Fresh Lemon Pineapple juice Makes 3 Drinks

Ypsi Local Honey To-go (8oz)

Ypsi Local Honey To-go (8oz)

$14.00

Arbor Spring Gin Michigan Honey Fresh Lemon Lavender Syrup Makes 2 Drinks

Pearl St. Manhattan To-go (8 oz.)

Pearl St. Manhattan To-go (8 oz.)

$14.00Out of stock

Hunter rye, sweet vermouth, Dom Benedictine, Regans' Orange bitters No. 6. Makes two drinks. Must be 21+ to purchase

Spicy Winter Margarita To-go

Spicy Winter Margarita To-go

$14.00Out of stock

Habanero-lime infused tequila, fresh lime juice, blue curacao, Gran Gala, Japanese chili-lime bitters. Makes two drinks. Must be 21+ to purchase

Pearlescent Martini To-go

Pearlescent Martini To-go

$14.00Out of stock

Vodka, pomegranate, fresh lime juice, Gran Gala. Makes two drinks. Must be 21+ to purchase

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

209 Pearl St, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Directions

Gallery
Bellflower Restaurant image
Bellflower Restaurant image
Bellflower Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Corner Brewery - Corner Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
720 Norris St Ypsilanti, MI 48198
View restaurantnext
Sidetrack Bar and Grill - 56 E. Cross St
orange star4.4 • 7,331
56 E. Cross St Ypsilanti, MI 48198
View restaurantnext
Frasers Pub Inc.
orange starNo Reviews
2045 Packard Rd Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Carson's American Bistro - Carson's American Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Commonwealth Blvd Ann Arbor, MI 48105
View restaurantnext
Pizza House
orange starNo Reviews
618 Church Street Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Good Time Charley's
orange star3.6 • 691
1140 S University Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ypsilanti

Red Rock Barbecue
orange star4.2 • 929
207 W Michigan Ave Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
Ypsi Alehouse
orange star4.4 • 712
124 Pearl St #100 Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
Dolores Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 341
6 S Washington St Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ypsilanti
Depot Town Ypsilanti
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston