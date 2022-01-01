Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bellows

1,014 Reviews

$$

803 S TWIN OAKS VALLEY RD 107

San Marcos, CA 92078

Order Again

Popular Items

The Bellows Burger
Banana Bread Beignets w/ Bourbon Caramel Sauce
Curry Noodles with Chicken and Shrimp

Appetizers/Salads

Wood-Fired Meatballs

$14.00

A Bellows Classic! Dry Aged Beef, Sonoma Lamb, Niman Ranch pork, pomodoro, Parmesan, herbs

Pommes Souffles

Pommes Souffles
$8.00

$8.00

w/ Sriracha Aïoli

Aged Cheese Platter

$16.00

Milton ‘Prairie Breeze’ Cheddar, Caves of Faribault ‘Jeff’s Select’ Gouda, mango chutney, onion rolls

Chopped Salad

$12.00
The Bellows Wedge

The Bellows Wedge
$14.00

$14.00

Grape tomato, red onion, bacon, blue cheese.

Roasted Carrots and Arugula Salad

$12.00

wood oven roasted carrots with an herb vinaigrette, goat cheese (vegetarian)

Hummus Plate

$12.00

roasted carrots, herbed cucumber-yogurt sauce, za‘atar spice blend, toasted pita bread

Salami Board

$12.00

Italian Salami Toscano served with Cerignola Olives

"Mayor" Bread

$10.00

Roman-style pizza crust, EVO, Parmesan, garlic, oregano (a local favorite)

Mains

Short Rib Pot Roast

$29.00

wood oven-roasted carrots, creamy horseradish

Rib Eye Steak Frites

$32.00

pan seared 10oz rib eye, caramelized onion butter, pommes souffles

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

marinated Petaluma chicken breast, pomodoro, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan

Chicken Milanese

$22.00

fried marinated Petaluma chicken breast, wild arugula, lemon-caper gremolata, shaved pecorino cheese

Pan Fried Noodles w/ Roasted Pork

Pan Fried Noodles w/ Roasted Pork
$18.00

$18.00

slow roasted pork, ginger-scallion sauce

Curry Noodles with Chicken and Shrimp

$20.00

House made roasted curry paste, crispy noodle garnish, cilantro, scallion, lime

Pastrami Drunken Noodles

$22.00

Wide rice noodles, roasted peppers, Thai basil, fried egg Moderately spicy

The Bellows Burger

The Bellows Burger
$18.00

$18.00

Our original craveable burger. Cooked medium rare-medium. White Cheddar, Frisee, sweet/hot pepper relish and served with pommes souffles.

Meatless Burger

$18.00

Beyond Meat Burger patty, Chao slices, swee-hot chili relish, frisee, pommes souffles (vegan)

Falafel

$17.00

tabbouleh, hummus, herbed cucumber-yogurt sauce, toasted pita bread

Faroe Islands Salmon

$29.00

coconut curry sacue, roasted bell peppers, roasted carrots, cilantro

New Orleans-Style Barbeque Shrimp

$26.00

wild-caught white shrimp, oven-roasted vegetables, smokey tomato sauce

Spice-Roasted Chicken

$22.00

bone-in chicken breast, tabbouleh, greek yogurt sauce

Pizzas

Margherita

$16.00

mozzarella, basil

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$18.00

mozzarella, pepperoni, cherry peppers

Funghi

$19.00

mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, roasted peppers, red onion, Parmesan

Pineapple

$18.00

mozzarella, smoked prosciutto, pickled pineapple, jalapenos This is spicy! The pineapples are spicy as well.

Chicken and Artichoke Hearts

$23.00

artichoke pesto, goat cheese, red onion, Parmesan

Bacon

$20.00

crema, red onion, Parmesan

Arugula

$17.00

mozzarella, smoked prosciutto, wild arugula, Parmesan

Meatball

$21.00

mozzarella, red onion, scallion, fennel pollen, crema

Desserts

Banana Bread Beignets w/ Bourbon Caramel Sauce

$10.00

Cocktails To Go(must order food)

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Aviation

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

803 S TWIN OAKS VALLEY RD 107, San Marcos, CA 92078

Directions

The Bellows (TOAST NOW ONLY) image
The Bellows (TOAST NOW ONLY) image
The Bellows (TOAST NOW ONLY) image

