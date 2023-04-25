Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bellwether 941 South Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

941 South Main Street

Greenville, SC 29601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Snacks

Cracker Jacks

$6.00

salted caramel corn, brown sugar bacon, giant corn nuts

Warm Pretzels

$7.00

pub cheese wiz, house kraut

Pasta Nachos

$10.00

masa pasta “chips”, pub cheese wiz, jalapeno, avocado, pickled onion

Disco Fry

$12.00

crispy spiral cut potato, short rib gravy, cheese curd, scallion (mushroom gravy by request)

Colfax Creek Pork Belly Biscuits

$15.00

buttermilk biscuits, maple glaze, chipotle mayo, pickled onion

Cup O' Dumpling Soup

$5.00

aromatic bone broth

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

From the Field

Veggie Chop Salad

$10.00

pickled beet, garbanzo beans, broccoli, carrot, zinfandel vinaigrette, preserved orange crème fraiche

Spring Panzanella

$12.00

grilled bread, peas, asparagus, pea shoots, grilled fennel, feta, balsamic vinaigrette

Gem Lettuce Wedge

$12.00

blue cheese dressing, cherry tomato, bacon, crispy shallot

From the Farm

Crispy "CauliFLUOR"

$10.00

sweet & spicy chili glaze, scallion, sunflower crunchies

Grilled Asparagus

$11.00

charred ramp mayo, pickled ramps

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

romesco sauce, crushed almonds

House-Made Pasta

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

4 cheese sauce, bacon breadcrumbs, chive

Ricotta & Farm Greens Gnudi

$14.00

roasted mushroom, lemon, arugula, thyme

Old Bay Strozzapreti

$17.00

gulf shrimp scampi, preserved lemon, white wine, parsley

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.00

little chicken meatballs, swiss chard, crème fraiche, rosemary

Pappardelle Bolognese

$18.00

classic beef ragu, parmesan

From the Sea

Fish & Chips

$18.00

beer battered haddock, fries, tartar sauce

New England Shrimp Roll

$15.00

house butter bun, citrus mayo, banh mi pickles

IPA Steamed Bangs Island Mussels

$16.00

country ham, melted leek, soppin’ bread

From the Pasture

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thighs

$14.00

vinegar hot sauce, caraway yogurt, crispy basil

Red Pork Tacos

$11.00

slow cooked citrus marinated pork shoulder, lime cabbage slaw

Grilled Bavette Steak

$19.00

chimichurri sauce, crispy shallot crunch

Sliders

Sliders

$14.00

Dessert

Soft Serve

Kids Menu

Kids Pretzel

$6.00

Kids Fruit

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti

$12.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Beef Slider

$10.00

Kids Chicken Slider

$6.00

Special Requests

Fries

$6.00

Adult Fruit

$7.00

Liquor

Vodka

Titos

$10.00

Titos Up

$15.00

Chopin

$12.00

Chopin Up

$17.00

Fris

$8.00

Fris Up

$12.00

Haku

$9.00

Haku Up

$14.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One UP

$17.00

Reyka

$9.00

Reyka Up

$14.00

Zubrwoka Bison Grass

$9.00

Zubrwoka Bison Grass Up

$13.50

Gin

Beefeater

$10.00

Beefeater Up

$15.00

Sutler's Gin

$12.00

Sutler's Gin Up

$16.00

St George Botanivore

$12.00

St George Botanivore Up

$18.00

Ford's

$10.00

Ford's up

$15.00

Gunpowder Irish

$12.00

Gunpowder Irish Up

$18.00

Hayman's Old Tom

$11.00

Hayman's Old Tom Up

$16.00

Malfy

$10.00

Malfy Up

$14.00

Rum

Brugal 1888

$14.00

Novo Fogo

$11.00

Rhum Barbancourt 4yr

$9.00

Diplomatico Exclusiva

$13.00

Diplomatico Mantuano

$10.00

Flor di Cana

$10.00

Goslings Black Seal

$10.00

Hilton Head Dark Pineapple

$12.00

Tequila

Lunazul

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.75

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Partida Anejo

$17.00

Tequila Ocho Plata

$16.00

La Gritona Reposado

$16.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Jim Beam

$8.00

Woodford

$10.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Angels Envy

$20.00

Blade and Bow

$14.00

Blantons Single Barrel

$24.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

High West American Prairie

$10.00

Michters Small Batch

$13.00

Old Forester 100

$10.00

Noah's Mill

$13.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$28.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Old Forester 1910

$16.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Mitchers Rye

$13.00

Old Overholt

$12.00

Slane Irish

$9.00

Whistlepig 10

$18.00

Willett 4

$24.00

George T Stagg

$80.00

Eagle Rare

$16.00

Weller Special Reserve

$15.00

High West Midwinter Nights Dram

$54.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$28.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Scotch

Dewars White Label

$8.00

Laphroaig 10

$20.00

Macallan 12 Double Cask

$19.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$11.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol

$9.00

Pernod

$11.00

Berenjager Honey

$12.00

Borghetti Espresso

$8.00

Campari

$10.00

Cappelletti Aperitivo

$8.00

Caravella Limoncello

$7.00

Chartreuse Green 110

$15.00

Chartreuse Yellow 80

$15.00

Chinola

$11.00

Couintreau

$10.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Dom Benedictine

$12.00

Domain De Canton

$9.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Gran Marnier

$11.00

Hilton Head Island Cream

$9.00

Italicus

$14.00

Zirbenz

$14.00

Luxardo Marischino

$10.00

Tempus Fugit

$10.00

Rothman Crème de Voilet

$9.00

St Elizabeth Allspice Dram

$10.00

St Germain

$11.00

Strega

$11.00

Fernet

$9.00

Cognac/Brandy

Pierre Ferrand

$12.00

Carvedo Pisco

$10.00

House Cocktails

The Portland Sling

$6.00

Big Papi

$12.00

Game, Set, Match!

$11.00

Paw Print

$10.00

Crime of Passion

$11.00

The Matador

$11.00

Wine

BTG

Bisol, Prosecco 6oz

$10.00

Growers Guild, Chardonnay 6oz

$11.00

Tiefenbrunner, Pinot Grigio 6 oz

$10.00

Alta Vista, CS 6oz

$10.00

Piattelli Reserve Malbec 6oz

$11.00

Maison Philippe Viallet Rose 6oz

$10.00

Wine by the Bottle

Bisol, Prosecco, Brut, Veneto, Italy, NV

$45.00

Growers Guild, Chardonnay, Yakima Valley, Columbia Valley, Washington, 2016

$50.00

Tiefenbrunner, Pinot Grigio, Alto-Adige, Italy, 2020

$45.00

Alta Vista, Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendoza, Argentina, 2020

$45.00

Piattelli Reserve Malbec, Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina, 2020

$50.00

Maison Philippe Rose

$45.00

NA Beverages

Espresso

$3.50

Cappucino

$4.25

Decaf Cappucino

$4.25

Americano

$4.25

Latte

$4.25

Decafe Latte

$4.25

Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Lemonde

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Beer

Draft

Ram-Bo

$6.00

Austin East "Blood Orange" Cider

$6.00

Stiegl "Grapefruit" Raddler

$7.00

Steel Hands "Tropical" IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Ginger's Revenge Seasonal

$8.00

Liability Brewing "Mortal Wombat" IPA

$8.00

Mango, melon, orange sherbet

Birdsong "Lazy Bird" Brown Ale

$6.00

Lincoln & South "Beach City Pilsner"

$8.00

Sample

Bottle/Can

Blackberry Farm Saison

$6.00

Victory "Prima" Pilsner

$7.00

Legal Remedy "Law Dog" Lager

$7.00

Wild Heaven "Euro Style" Pilsner

$6.00

Liability Brewing "Ultra Secret Enigma" Lager

$7.00

Anderson Valley West Coast IPA

$6.00

Revelry Brewery "Poke the Bear" Pale Ale

$7.00

Wild Leap Side Bae "Cashmere Double IPA

$6.00

Munkle Third Floor Tripel

$7.00

Amor Artis "Salt Malone" Pale Ale

$8.00

Olde Hickory "Hickory Stick" Stout

$6.00

Greenman "Trickster" Unfiltered Tropical IPA

$6.00

Edmund's Oast Seasonal Sour

$9.00

Dalai Sofia "Holla Berry" Hard Kombucha

$8.00

Golden Cart Brewing "Mango Cart"

$6.00

Westbrook "Key Lime Pie" Goze

$7.00

High Noon "Black Cherry" Seltzer

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Untitled Art "Juicy IPA" NA

$7.00

Rallyville Lager

$7.00

Pup's Menu

Bark Beer

$5.00

Dog Treats

$5.00

Pup Water

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Bellwether Public House is a warm, energetic space where loved ones can gather to share the universal pillars of time well-spent – mouthwatering food, craft drinks, and the best hospitality.

Website

Location

941 South Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mac's Speed Shop - Greenville
orange starNo Reviews
930 south main street greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Cocobowlz Gather GVL - Augusta St
orange star4.9 • 66
126 Augusta St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Mike's Cheesesteaks & Roast Pork
orange star5.0 • 3
126 Augusta St #9 Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Urban Wren
orange starNo Reviews
116 North Markley Street Suite 102 Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Greenville - Downtown
orange star4.3 • 1,422
31 Augusta Street Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Old Europe Desserts
orange starNo Reviews
716-A South Main Street Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greenville

Sully's Steamers Greenville - 6 E Washington St
orange star4.8 • 2,635
6 E Washington St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Greenville, SC - Pleasantburg
orange star4.6 • 2,232
225 S. Pleasantburg Drive Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Woodruff Road
orange star4.6 • 2,232
1939 Woodruff Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Greenville
orange star4.4 • 1,714
615 Haywood Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Jianna - 600 South Main Street Suite 200
orange star4.4 • 1,428
600 South Main Street Suite 200 Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Tsunami - Greenville
orange star4.4 • 1,424
106 E North St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenville
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (22 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston