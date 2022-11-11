Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bench

492 Mountain Road

Stowe, VT 05672

Popular Items

MAC & CHEESE
THE CLASSIC BURGER
HOUSE SALAD

STARTS

MAC & CHEESE

$8.00+

CAVATAPPI PASTA, CABOT CHEDDAR, & TOASTED BREAD CRUMBS

SALT N' VINEGAR FRIES

$8.00

HAND CUT FRIES & PARSLEY

DUCK FAT FRIES

$8.00

HAND CUT FRIES, ROSEMARY, & SRIRACHA SALT

POUTINE

$14.00

HAND CUT FRIES, SWEET ROWAN FARMSTEAD CHEDDAR CURDS, AND SAGE GRAVY

HUMMUS PLATE

$12.00

CHICK PEAS HUMMUS with PICKLED VEGETABLES AND NA'AN

SLIDER

$8.00

1/ LB CHORIZO & LAPLATTE RIVER ANGUS FARM BEEF PATTY, CRISPY ONION STRINGS, MANCHEGO CHEESE, WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD-GARLIC AIOLI

SMOKED WINGS

$13.00

SIX WINGS PER ORDER

CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.00

5 TENDERS PER ORDER

WOOD FIRED NACHOS

$14.00

TOMATO, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLE, ONION, BACON, SPICED HONEY, JALAPENO, AVOCADO CREME FRAICHE

FRY BASKET

$6.00

GLUTEN FREE TENDERS

$14.00

VERMONT CHEDDAR ALE SOUP

$7.00

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00+

SEASONAL MIXED GREENS, CARROTS, & SHALLOT-THYME VINAIGRETTE

KALE CAESAR SALAD

$8.00+

BRIOCHE CROUTONS & SHAVED PARMESAN

ARUGULA SALAD

$14.00

BEETS, ROASTED CORN, PEPITAS, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLE, & SOUR CHERRY VINAIGRETTE

SWEET POTATO SALAD

$15.00

KALE, ROASTED SWEET POTATO, CHEVRE, RED PEPPER, SWEET POTATO CRISPS, CIDER CINNAMON VINAIGRETTE

PIZZAS

BASE CAMP PIZZA

$14.00

RED SAUCE & MOZZARELLA

PINNACLE PIZZA

$16.00

RED SAUCE, ROMA TOMATO, FRESH BASIL, FRESH MAPLEBROOK FARM MOZZARELLA

THE BRUCE PIZZA

$17.00

RED SAUCE, ROBIE FARM SAUSAGE, BALSAMIC ONIONS, KALE, MOZZARELLA

MOSS GLEN PIZZA

$17.00

TRUFFLE OIL, SHITAKE & CRIMINI MUSHROOMS, MOZZARELLA

HELLBROOK PIZZA

$17.00

RED SAUCE, PEPPERONI, PERRONCINI, AND MOZZARELLA

CUBANO PIZZA

$18.00

DIJON MUSTARD, PULLED PORK, NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE TASSO HAM, PICKLES, SWISS, AIOLI

SANDWICHES, TACOS, & MORE

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

PICKLE BRINED CHICKEN THIGH, LETTUCE, PICKLES, & SWEET CHILI SAUCE ON A TWO SONS BAKEHOUSE POTATO BUN

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$15.00

KANSAS CITY BBQ SAUCE, & PICKLED RED CABBAGE SLAW ON A BRIOCHE BUN

SALMON TACOS

$15.00

NAPA CABBAGE SLAW, MANGO SALSA IN CORN TORTILLAS WITH A SIDE ARUGULA & CORN SALAD WITH TEQUILA LIME VINAIGRETTE

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$15.00

KALE CASESAR, GRILLED CHICKEN, BRIOCHE CROUTONS, & SHAVE PARMESAN IN FLOUR TORTILLA

BANH MI CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

PICKLED CARROTS & RADISH, CUCUMBER, POBLANO PEPPERS, CILANTRO, & SPICY SOY AIOLI ON A TWO SONS BAKEHOUSE CIABATTA ROLL

BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

MARINATED CHICKEN, LETTUCE, CRISPY ONION STRINGS, BACON, SWISS, ON A TWO SON'S BAKEHOUSE BRIOCHE BUN

FISH & CHIPS

$18.00

ATLANTIC HADDOCK WITH HAND CUT FRIES & DILL TARTAR SAUCE

LAMB FRENCH DIP

$17.00

WITH HORSERADISH CREAM ON A TWO SONS BAKEHOUSE CIABATTA ROLL WITH A ROSEMARY AU JUS DIP

BUFFALO MAC & CHEESE

$18.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDERS, CAOT CHEDDAR MAC & CHEESE, CHIVES

MAINS

14oz NEW YORK STRIP

$34.00

YUKON MASHED POTATOES, CONFIT BABY CARROTS, & VEAL DEMI-GLACE

1/2 DUCK

$34.00

BREAST & THIGH, CARROTS, PARSNIPS, BROCCOLINI, ROASTED FINGERLING POTATOES, & ORANGE DEMI-GLACE

FOUR CHEESE RAVIOLI

$23.00

MADE WITH VT FRESH PASTA, FRESH BASIL, VODKA CREAM CREAM SAUCE, & TWO SONS BAKEHOUSE GARLIC BAGUETTE

MEATLOAF

$22.00

YUKON MASHED POTATOES, SAGE GRAVY, GRILLED ZUCCHINI, & CRISPY ONION STRINGS

1/2 RACK RIBS

$25.00

SLOW SMOKED & SERVED WITH KANSAS CITY BBQ SAUCE AND A CHOICE OF HAND CUT FRIES OR YUKON MASHED POTATOES

FAROE ISLAND SALMON

$26.00

RED BELL PEPPER, FINGERLING POTATOES, PEARL ONIONS, SUGAR SNAP PEAS, ZUCCHINI, & HOUSE TERYAKI SAUCE

FIRE ROASTED VEGETABLES

$20.00

ROMANESCO, PARSNIPS, ZUCCHINI, MUSHROOMS, SUGAR SNAP PEAS, PEARL ONIONS, & GREEN GODDESS SAUCE

CHICKEN POT PIE

$20.00

BURGERS

THE CLASSIC BURGER

$15.00

LAPLATTE RIVER ANGUS FARM GROUND BEEF, LETTUCE, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, SMOKED CHEDDAR, & SPECIAL SAUCE ON A TWO SONS BAKEHOUSE BRIOCHE BUN

THE BENCH BURGER

$18.00

LAPLATTE RIVER ANGUS FARM GROUND BEEF, GRAFTON 2 YR CHEDDAR, VT PORK BELLY, BALSAMIC ONIONS, & HOUSE PICKLES ON A TWO SONS BAKEHOUSE BRIOCHE BUN

BACON & BLUE CHEESE BURGER

$17.00

LAPLATEE RIVER ANGUS FARM GROUND BEEF, BACON, LETTUCE, & JASPER HILL FARMS BLUE CHEESE ON A BRIOCHE BUN

REZITARIAN

$15.00

HOUSEMADE VEGETARIAN PATTY, CILATRO LIME MAYO, SHREDDED LETTUCE, ONION, & AVOCADO ON A TWO SONS BAKEHOUSE BRIOCHE BUN

SALMON BURGER

$15.00

HOUSEMADE ATLANTIC SAMON PATTY, HONEY-MISO SAUCE, ARUGULA, & ONION ON A TWO SONS BAKEHOUSE BRIOCHE BUN

DESSERTS

GIANT CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$8.00

9" COOKIE COOKED TO ORDER WITH WHIPPED CREAM

CAST IRON WOOD FIRED S'MORE

$7.00

HOMEMADE MARSHMALLOW MELTED IN WOOD FIRE SERVED WITH CHOCOLATE AND GRAHAM CRACKER

ROOKIE'S ROOT BEER FLOAT

$8.00

BURLINGTON VERMONT'S ROOKIES ROOT BEER WITH BEN & JERRY'S VANILLA ICE CREAM FLOATER

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE WHOOPIE PIE

$7.00

100% DUTCH COCOA POWDEER, SOY MILK, VEGAN BUTTER - GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN

BEN & JERRY'S ICE CREAM

$6.00

TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM

BREAD PUDDING

$8.00

with Grilled Stone Fruit, Blackberries, Lemon Coolis, and Fresh Whip

GROMS

KIDS TENDERS

$7.00

3 TENDERS PER ORDER

SMALLS BURGER

$7.00

TOPPED WITH PICKLES AND SERVED ON A TWO SONS BAKEHOUSE BRIOCHE BUN

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

TWO SONS BAKEHOUSE SOURDOUGH & VT CHEDDAR

KIDS PASTA

$5.00

KIDS PIZZA

$7.00

RED SAUCE & MOZZARELLA

SPECIALS

CROSSOVER PIZZA

$18.00

T.G.I.FRIED EGG BURGER

$18.00

CANS

GLASS

ALCHEMIST FOCAL BANGER

$7.00

ALCHEMIST HEADY TOPPER

$7.00

ANDERSON VALLEY BLOOD ORANGE GOSE

$5.00

ATHLETIC BREWING UPSIDE DAWN

$5.00

FOLEY BROS LAGER

$5.50

FROST BEER WORKS MOSAIC

$7.00

GREEN EMPIRE RED EYES

$7.00

HOFBRAU MUNCHEN

$5.50

HOGBACK MOUNTAIN BRISTOL RAILROAD

$7.00

LAWSON'S FINEST LIQUIDS LITTLE SIP

$7.00

MILL RIVER OKTOBERFEST

$7.00

SKYGAZER COLLAB *F&CK CARROT CAKE SOUR

$7.00

CHAMPLAIN ORCHARDS MAC & MAPLE

$6.50

CITIZEN CIDER DIRTY MAYOR

$7.00

CITIZEN CIDER UNIFIED PRESS

$7.00

DOWNEAST CIDER DONUT

$6.00

REKORDERLING PEAR

$6.00

HIGH NOON GRAPEFRUIT SELTZER

$6.00

N/A Beverages

SODA

$3.00

MILK

$4.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.00

ROOKIE'S ROOT BEER

$5.00

K.I.S. BEET LEMON

$7.00

STOWE CIDER FRESH PRESS

$4.00

STOWE CIDER FRESH PRESS GRAPEFRUIT LEMONADE

$4.00

GINGER BEER

$4.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.50

ROY ROGERS

$3.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.00

VIRGIN MOCKTAIL

$7.00

APPLE CIDER

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

492 Mountain Road, Stowe, VT 05672

Directions

