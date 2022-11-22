Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bench

review star

No reviews yet

492 Mountain Road

Stowe, VT 05672

CANS

GLASS

ALCHEMIST FOCAL BANGER

$7.00

ALCHEMIST HEADY TOPPER

$7.00

ANDERSON VALLEY BLOOD ORANGE GOSE

$5.00

ATHLETIC BREWING UPSIDE DAWN

$5.00

DIRT CHURCH GRADE "A" FANCY

$8.00

FOLEY BROS LAGER

$5.50

FROST BEER WORKS LUSH

$7.00

GREEN EMPIRE RED EYES

$7.00

HOFBRAU MUNCHEN

$5.50

HOGBACK MOUNTAIN BRISTOL RAILROAD

$7.00

LAWSON'S FINEST LIQUIDS LITTLE SIP

$7.00

MADISON BREWING CO FRENCH TOAST BROWN

$7.00

SKYGAZER COLLAB *F&CK CARROT CAKE SOUR

$7.00

CHAMPLAIN ORCHARDS MAC & MAPLE

$6.50

CITIZEN CIDER DIRTY MAYOR

$7.00

CITIZEN CIDER UNIFIED PRESS

$7.00

REKORDERLING PEAR

$6.00

HIGH NOON GRAPEFRUIT SELTZER

$6.00

N/A Beverages

SODA

$3.00

MILK

$4.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.00Out of stock

ROOKIE'S ROOT BEER

$5.00

K.I.S. BEET LEMON

$7.00

STOWE CIDER FRESH PRESS

$4.00

STOWE CIDER FRESH PRESS GRAPEFRUIT LEMONADE

$4.00

GINGER BEER

$4.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.50

ROY ROGERS

$3.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.00

VIRGIN MOCKTAIL

$7.00

APPLE CIDER

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

492 Mountain Road, Stowe, VT 05672

