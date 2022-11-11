Benchmark American Brasserie
No reviews yet
4115 N. Kings Hwy
Suite 111
Texarkana, TX 75503
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Benchmark Scampi
Fried scallops & fried shrimp in a garlic herb butter sauce with lump crab meat, roasted red bell peppers, asparagus, served with sliced French baguette
Bread Basket
Four slices of French baguette, served with house garlic-herb butter
Champignons Frits
Asian marinated portobello mushrooms, fried in tempura and served with Asian remoulade or vegan ranch
Crème d'Escargots
Lightly fried escargot tossed in a vermouth cream sauce with red pepper flakes served with brioche toast points
Duck Jalapenos
Double bacon wrapped jalapeños filled with pulled roasted duck and a gouda-cream cheese mixture, drizzled with house ranch
Lobster & Shrimp Dip
Creamy mixture of cheese, garlic, herbs and spices topped with sautéed buttery shrimp and lobster served with crostinis
Plateau a Fromage
Summer sausage, cheddar three ways, Mediterranean sunset, pepperoni and ghost pepper, with grapes and crostinis
S'more Flatbread
Flatbread toasted with honey butter, house made marshmallow meringue and chocolate sauce, topped with buttery toasted graham crackers
Soup/Salads
Blue Goat Salad
Mixed greens,red onion, sliced pears, dried cranberries and toasted almonds, tossed in our black-rose vinaigrette, topped with fried blueberry goat cheese
Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed with house Caesar dressing and shaved parmesan, topped with rosemary croutons, pan-fried garlic and cracked black pepper
Ginger Citrus Salad
Mixed greens, oranges, Asian marinated mushrooms, cucumbers and carrots, tossed in a ginger-soy vinaigrette, top with a wonton crisp
Onion Soup
Sweet yellow onions caramelized then cooked with red wine, house made beef stock and fragranced with herbs, topped with rosemary croutons and Swiss cheese
Potato-Apple Potage
Blended potatoes, onion, garlic, and roasted apples topped with gouda and bacon
Southerner Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar, bacon, hard-boiled egg, side of house ranch dressing
Burgers, Sands & Extras
French Dip
Braised Akaushi steak, Swiss, caramelized yellow onion and a horseradish cream sauce on a toasted sour dough roll served with garlic au jus and pomme frites
Sesame Ahi Nachos
Fried wontons, drizzled with a wasabi avocado sauce and siracha-mayo, topped with romaine, carrots, cucumbers and green onions, finished with sesame crusted ahi tuna, drizzled with a soy-mirin glaze
Un, Deux, Trois Burger
One, two, orthree patties, lettuce, tomato, pickles on a brioche bun, served with pommes frites with cheddar, caramelized onions, bacon and A-1 mustard OR with Swiss, mushrooms, caramelized onions and garlic mayo
Entrees
Beef Bourguignon
Beef tenderloin braised in a red wine demi-glace over a russet smash with baby carrots, caramelized pearl onions and bacon
Canard de Cassis
Seared duck breast topped with a sweet & savory red currant sauce, served with potatoes Romanoff and cayenne-honey butter glazed carrots
Filet de Boeuf
Filet topped with a red wine reduction, served with a lobster risotto and sautéed snow peas
Kabayaki Salmon
Kabayaki basted salmon topped with citrus, coconut and sriracha pearls over wasabi risotto, served with sesame-ginger sautéed snow peas and mushrooms
Love Street Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with a barbecue style dry rub, topped with a Karbach Love Street beurre blanc, served with smoked gouda bacon mac and grilled zucchini
Scallop Provencal
Pan seared herb de provence sea scallops topped with a lavender beurre blanc, served with a spinach, garlic, crushed red pepper and manchego linguine
Shrimp Gnocchi
Shrimp, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic and parsley in a herb de provence-champagne cream sauce over a bed of basil gnocchi, topped with crispy prosciutto and manchego
Steak Frites
Seared Akaushi steak topped with a peppercorn and herb butter, served with sautéed broccolini, pommes frites and a side of garlic mayo New York Strip OR Ribeye
Tuscan Mahi
Pan seared Italian blackened mahi on a bed of sundried tomato risotto, topped with a burre blanc with sautéed artichokes, shallots, garlic and capers, served with side of shaved Brussels sprouts
Vegan
Black Rose
Mixed greens, red onion, sliced pears, dried cranberries and toasted almonds, tossed in our black-rose vinaigrette
Caesar Vegan
Romaine tossed with house Vegan Caesar dressing, topped with pan-fried garlic and cracked black pepper
Champignons Frits
Asian marinated portobello mushrooms, fried in tempura and served with Asian remoulade or vegan ranch
Classic Southern
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, choice of dressing
Eggplant Parmesan
Herb breaded pesto rubbed eggplant, deep fried, topped with arrabbiata and drizzled with a balsamic glaze over a bed of orecchiette tossed in arrabbiata with wilted spinach
Pineapple Fried Rice
Zucchini, broccolini, snow peas, carrots, marinated mushrooms and arborio rice sautéed with kabayaki sauce, topped with grilled chili-coconut marinated pineapple, garnished with toasted sesame seeds and scallions
Sweet Potato Tacos
Grilled tortilla filled with fried sweet potatoes and caramelized red onions tossed in a chipotle-agave glaze, topped with leaf lettuce, guacamole and Mexican street corn, served with a side of chorizo black beans
Dessert
Affogato
Henry's Bourbon Vanilla ice cream topped with a double shot of Taste and See's fresh roasted espresso
Baked Canada
Chocolate mousse, fudge, and chocolate cake covered with toasted Italian meringue
Bourbon Bread Pudding
A thick slice of bread pudding topped with Italian meringue and house made praline, drizzled with a bourbon butter sauce
Brown Butter Blondie
Blondie brownie topped with Henry’s toffee ice cream and drizzled with a maple glaze
Chocolate Brownie Sundae
Chocolate brownie served with Cookies and Cream ice cream, drizzled with dark chocolate- coconut ganache then topped with coconut whip and a maraschino cherry
Creme Brulee
Traditional vanilla bean custard topped with caramelized sugar and garnished with a fresh fanned strawberry
Ice Cream
Lemon Triﬂe Vegan
Lemon curd layered with coconut, almond, pecan and date crust, topped with whipped coconut cream
Kids
Burger
Patty and bun only, served with pomme frites
Grilled Chicken
Served with broccolini and pomme frites
Ham & Cheese
Served with pomme frites
Kabayaki Stir Fry
Risotto, peas, broccolini and egg tossed in Kabayaki sauce
Parmesan Linguine
Buttered linguini topped with grated parmesan cheese
Peanut Butter Banana Crepe
Warmed crepe filled with honey, bananas and peanut butter, served with seasonal fruit
Sides
Asian Mushrooms
Black Beans Vegan
Blue Cheese Goat Balls
Broccolini
Cayenne-honey Butter Carrots
Fruit Cup
Garlic Spinach Linguine
Gouda Bacon Mac
Grilled Zucchini
Lobster Risotto
Parmesan Risotto
Plain Risotto
Pomme Frites
Potatoes Romanoff
Sauteed Spinach
Shaved Brussel Sprouts
Snow Peas
Sun-dried Tomato Risotto
Wasabi Risotto
N/A Bev
Apple Juice
Aqua Panna
Blackberry Rosemary Soda
Blueberry Mint Soda
Cappuccino
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Cranberry Soda
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Earl Grey Hot Tea
Espresso
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit Juice
Milk
Orange Juice
Perrier 16oz
Pineapple Juice
Sprite
Tea
Virgin Mary
Virgin White Wedding Cake
Water
White Cranberry Juice
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
American food with a French influence. Texarkana's premier casual fine dining experience.
4115 N. Kings Hwy, Suite 111, Texarkana, TX 75503