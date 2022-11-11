Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
Bars & Lounges
American

Benchmark American Brasserie

review star

No reviews yet

4115 N. Kings Hwy

Suite 111

Texarkana, TX 75503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Un, Deux, Trois Burger
Shrimp Gnocchi
Canard de Cassis

Appetizers

Benchmark Scampi

$18.00

Fried scallops & fried shrimp in a garlic herb butter sauce with lump crab meat, roasted red bell peppers, asparagus, served with sliced French baguette

Bread Basket

$2.00

Four slices of French baguette, served with house garlic-herb butter

Champignons Frits

$15.00

Asian marinated portobello mushrooms, fried in tempura and served with Asian remoulade or vegan ranch

Crème d'Escargots

$13.00

Lightly fried escargot tossed in a vermouth cream sauce with red pepper flakes served with brioche toast points

Duck Jalapenos

Duck Jalapenos

$15.00

Double bacon wrapped jalapeños filled with pulled roasted duck and a gouda-cream cheese mixture, drizzled with house ranch

Lobster & Shrimp Dip

Lobster & Shrimp Dip

$16.00

Creamy mixture of cheese, garlic, herbs and spices topped with sautéed buttery shrimp and lobster served with crostinis

Plateau a Fromage

$15.00

Summer sausage, cheddar three ways, Mediterranean sunset, pepperoni and ghost pepper, with grapes and crostinis

S'more Flatbread

$15.00

Flatbread toasted with honey butter, house made marshmallow meringue and chocolate sauce, topped with buttery toasted graham crackers

Soup/Salads

Blue Goat Salad

Mixed greens,red onion, sliced pears, dried cranberries and toasted almonds, tossed in our black-rose vinaigrette, topped with fried blueberry goat cheese

Caesar Salad

Romaine tossed with house Caesar dressing and shaved parmesan, topped with rosemary croutons, pan-fried garlic and cracked black pepper

Ginger Citrus Salad

Mixed greens, oranges, Asian marinated mushrooms, cucumbers and carrots, tossed in a ginger-soy vinaigrette, top with a wonton crisp

Onion Soup

Onion Soup

$8.00

Sweet yellow onions caramelized then cooked with red wine, house made beef stock and fragranced with herbs, topped with rosemary croutons and Swiss cheese

Potato-Apple Potage

$7.00+

Blended potatoes, onion, garlic, and roasted apples topped with gouda and bacon

Southerner Salad

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar, bacon, hard-boiled egg, side of house ranch dressing

Burgers, Sands & Extras

French Dip

$18.00

Braised Akaushi steak, Swiss, caramelized yellow onion and a horseradish cream sauce on a toasted sour dough roll served with garlic au jus and pomme frites

Sesame Ahi Nachos

$25.00

Fried wontons, drizzled with a wasabi avocado sauce and siracha-mayo, topped with romaine, carrots, cucumbers and green onions, finished with sesame crusted ahi tuna, drizzled with a soy-mirin glaze

Un, Deux, Trois Burger

Un, Deux, Trois Burger

One, two, orthree patties, lettuce, tomato, pickles on a brioche bun, served with pommes frites with cheddar, caramelized onions, bacon and A-1 mustard OR with Swiss, mushrooms, caramelized onions and garlic mayo

Entrees

Beef Bourguignon

$24.00

Beef tenderloin braised in a red wine demi-glace over a russet smash with baby carrots, caramelized pearl onions and bacon

Canard de Cassis

$30.00

Seared duck breast topped with a sweet & savory red currant sauce, served with potatoes Romanoff and cayenne-honey butter glazed carrots

Filet de Boeuf

Filet de Boeuf

$60.00

Filet topped with a red wine reduction, served with a lobster risotto and sautéed snow peas

Kabayaki Salmon

Kabayaki Salmon

$32.00

Kabayaki basted salmon topped with citrus, coconut and sriracha pearls over wasabi risotto, served with sesame-ginger sautéed snow peas and mushrooms

Love Street Chicken

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast with a barbecue style dry rub, topped with a Karbach Love Street beurre blanc, served with smoked gouda bacon mac and grilled zucchini

Scallop Provencal

Scallop Provencal

$30.00Out of stock

Pan seared herb de provence sea scallops topped with a lavender beurre blanc, served with a spinach, garlic, crushed red pepper and manchego linguine

Shrimp Gnocchi

Shrimp Gnocchi

$26.00

Shrimp, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic and parsley in a herb de provence-champagne cream sauce over a bed of basil gnocchi, topped with crispy prosciutto and manchego

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$31.00+

Seared Akaushi steak topped with a peppercorn and herb butter, served with sautéed broccolini, pommes frites and a side of garlic mayo New York Strip OR Ribeye

Tuscan Mahi

$30.00

Pan seared Italian blackened mahi on a bed of sundried tomato risotto, topped with a burre blanc with sautéed artichokes, shallots, garlic and capers, served with side of shaved Brussels sprouts

Vegan

Black Rose

Mixed greens, red onion, sliced pears, dried cranberries and toasted almonds, tossed in our black-rose vinaigrette

Caesar Vegan

Romaine tossed with house Vegan Caesar dressing, topped with pan-fried garlic and cracked black pepper

Champignons Frits

$15.00

Asian marinated portobello mushrooms, fried in tempura and served with Asian remoulade or vegan ranch

Classic Southern

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, choice of dressing

Eggplant Parmesan

$21.00

Herb breaded pesto rubbed eggplant, deep fried, topped with arrabbiata and drizzled with a balsamic glaze over a bed of orecchiette tossed in arrabbiata with wilted spinach

Pineapple Fried Rice

$19.00

Zucchini, broccolini, snow peas, carrots, marinated mushrooms and arborio rice sautéed with kabayaki sauce, topped with grilled chili-coconut marinated pineapple, garnished with toasted sesame seeds and scallions

Sweet Potato Tacos

Sweet Potato Tacos

$17.00

Grilled tortilla filled with fried sweet potatoes and caramelized red onions tossed in a chipotle-agave glaze, topped with leaf lettuce, guacamole and Mexican street corn, served with a side of chorizo black beans

Dessert

Affogato

$9.00

Henry's Bourbon Vanilla ice cream topped with a double shot of Taste and See's fresh roasted espresso

Baked Canada

Baked Canada

$10.00

Chocolate mousse, fudge, and chocolate cake covered with toasted Italian meringue

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$10.00

A thick slice of bread pudding topped with Italian meringue and house made praline, drizzled with a bourbon butter sauce

Brown Butter Blondie

$10.00

Blondie brownie topped with Henry’s toffee ice cream and drizzled with a maple glaze

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$13.00

Chocolate brownie served with Cookies and Cream ice cream, drizzled with dark chocolate- coconut ganache then topped with coconut whip and a maraschino cherry

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Traditional vanilla bean custard topped with caramelized sugar and garnished with a fresh fanned strawberry

Ice Cream

$2.50

Lemon Triﬂe Vegan

$12.00

Lemon curd layered with coconut, almond, pecan and date crust, topped with whipped coconut cream

Kids

Burger

$9.00

Patty and bun only, served with pomme frites

Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Served with broccolini and pomme frites

Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Served with pomme frites

Kabayaki Stir Fry

$11.00

Risotto, peas, broccolini and egg tossed in Kabayaki sauce

Parmesan Linguine

$8.00

Buttered linguini topped with grated parmesan cheese

Peanut Butter Banana Crepe

$9.00

Warmed crepe filled with honey, bananas and peanut butter, served with seasonal fruit

Sides

Asian Mushrooms

$6.00

Black Beans Vegan

$5.00

Blue Cheese Goat Balls

Broccolini

$5.00

Cayenne-honey Butter Carrots

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Garlic Spinach Linguine

$6.00

Gouda Bacon Mac

$6.00

Grilled Zucchini

$4.00

Lobster Risotto

$9.00

Parmesan Risotto

$6.00

Plain Risotto

$4.00

Pomme Frites

$4.00

Potatoes Romanoff

$6.50

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Shaved Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Snow Peas

$4.00

Sun-dried Tomato Risotto

$6.00

Wasabi Risotto

$6.00

N/A Bev

Apple Juice

$3.75

Aqua Panna

$4.25

Blackberry Rosemary Soda

$3.75

Blueberry Mint Soda

$3.75

Cappuccino

$6.00+

Coffee

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Soda

$3.75

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Earl Grey Hot Tea

$3.50

Espresso

$4.50+

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Milk

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Perrier 16oz

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Sprite

$3.25

Tea

$3.25

Virgin Mary

$5.75

Virgin White Wedding Cake

$7.50

Water

White Cranberry Juice

$3.75
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

American food with a French influence. Texarkana's premier casual fine dining experience.

Website

Location

4115 N. Kings Hwy, Suite 111, Texarkana, TX 75503

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dixie Diner
orange star4.3 • 1,124
4115 N Kings Hwy #120 Texarkana, TX 75503
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Texarkana

Dixie Diner
orange star4.3 • 1,124
4115 N Kings Hwy #120 Texarkana, TX 75503
View restaurantnext
Amigo Juan - Texarkana
orange star4.8 • 247
4301 GALLERIA OAKS DR. Texarkana, TX 75503
View restaurantnext
Redbone Magic Brewing Co LLC - 1304 Texas Blvd
orange star4.6 • 215
1304 Texas Blvd Texarkana, TX 75501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Texarkana
Bossier City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Shreveport
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Gilmer
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Longview
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Paris
review star
No reviews yet
Hot Springs National Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Lindale
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Ruston
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Tyler
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston