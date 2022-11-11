Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Benevolent King

review star

No reviews yet

7268 Manchester Rd.

Maplewood, MO 63143

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Charred Chicken
Salatim
Malabi

Starters

Smoked Almonds

$5.00

Cracked Olives

$8.00

Farmer's Cheese

$10.00

Mussels

$24.00Out of stock

Salatim

$18.00

Caviar

$50.00

Falafel

$10.00

Briouat

$4.00

Sunchoke Salad

$14.00Out of stock

White anchovy toast

$16.00

Salmon Croquettas

$21.00

Plates

Apple &Feta

$14.00

Roasted Carrots

$15.00

Tuna Tartare

$22.00

Mackeral Escabeche Special

$18.00Out of stock

Hamachi Crudo

$24.00

Cured Salmon

$20.00Out of stock

Braised Octopus

$28.00

Charred Chicken

$26.00

Seared Tuna

$36.00

Hokkaido Scallops

$38.00

Lamb Meatballs

$27.00

Morocco Del Mar

$32.00Out of stock

Seafood Spec.

$32.00Out of stock

Sides

Couscous

$4.00

Desserts

Vanilla cream puff

$10.00

Zohra's Cookies

$10.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$10.00

Malabi

$10.00

LabneCake

$10.00

Event

Pop Corn event

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

TBK

Location

7268 Manchester Rd., Maplewood, MO 63143

Directions

Gallery
The Benevolent King image
The Benevolent King image
The Benevolent King image

Similar restaurants in your area

Shared Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
2657 Lyle Avenue Maplewood, MO 63143
View restaurantnext
Foundation Grounds Coffeehouse
orange star4.4 • 812
7298 Manchester Road Maplewood, MO 63143
View restaurantnext
Pizza Champ
orange starNo Reviews
2657 Lyle Avenue Maplewood, MO 63143
View restaurantnext
Living Room Coffee and Kitchen - 2810 Sutton Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2810 Sutton Blvd Maplewood, MO 63143
View restaurantnext
Chateau Maplewood
orange starNo Reviews
7326 Manchester Rd Maplewood, MO 63143
View restaurantnext
The Blue Duck
orange star4.4 • 1,188
2661 Sutton Blvd Maplewood, MO 63143
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Maplewood

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Maplewood
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston