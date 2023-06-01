Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Berry Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

2 High Street

Danvers, MA 01923

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizer

Bruschetta

$13.95

Toasted Tuscan-style bread with fresh tomato, basil, extra virgin olive oil and drizzled with balsamic glaze

Crab Cakes

$18.95

Pan Seared lump crab cakes with roasted red pepper coulis served with arugula salad

Egg Roll Bufflao Chicken

$16.95

Our homemade buffalo chicken roll with carrots, celery and blue cheese dressing

Egg Roll Steak & Cheese

$16.95

Our homemade eggroll with finely chopped steak, sauteed peppers, onions and American cheese

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.95

Pan-fried eggplant rolled and stuffed with fresh ricotta, topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection

Fried Calamari

$18.95

Hot cherry peppers, drizzled lemon aioli and served with marinara sauce

Lamb Lollypops

$18.95

Three lamb chops served over a bed of fresh arugula drizzled with balsamic

Lobster Ravoli Appetizer

$18.95

Fresh lobster and cheese ravioli in a light marinara sauce with shrimp, a touch of cream, brandy and Parmesan cheese

Meatballs Della Nonna

$13.95

Homemade meatballs served in tomato sauce with melted mozzarella with a slice of Tuscan bread

Pumpkin Ravoli Appetizer

$14.95

Finished with a butter sage sauce, honey and sprinkled with Romano cheese

Sauteed Calamari

$17.95

Fresh calamari sauteed with olive oil and garlic with white wine and then simmered in our homemade marinara sauce

Scallops Wrapped in Bacon

$18.95

Fresh sea scallops marinated in a teriyaki glaze served over bed of mixed greens

Shrimp Grand Marnier

$17.95

Large shrimp dipped in egg batter, pan seared and served in our famous orange liqueur glaze

Shrimp Scampi Appetizer

$17.95

Large shrimp sauteed in olive oil, garlic, diced tomatoes in a white wine butter sauce

Spinach Crepes

$16.95

Two homemade crepes stuffed with our classic spinach and ricotta filling brushed with butter and sprinkled with Pecorino Romano cheese, served over a light cream of Parmesan sauce topped with toasted almonds

Truffle Fries

$10.95

Hand-cut fries tossed with Romano cheese and truffle oil

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Chicken Fingers

$10.95

Burger

Tavern Burger

$15.95

Our 1/2 lb Black Angus burgers are handmade daily and served with a side of fresh cut french fries or Tavern salad. Lettuce, tomato, onion

BBQ Burger

$16.95

Our 1/2 lb Black Angus burgers are handmade daily and served with a side of fresh cut french fries or Tavern salad. BBQ sauce, red onion

Swiss & Sauteed Mushroom Burger

$16.95

Our 1/2 lb Black Angus burgers are handmade daily and served with a side of fresh cut french fries or Tavern salad

Blue Burger

$17.95

Our 1/2 lb Black Angus burgers are handmade daily and served with a side of fresh cut french fries or Tavern salad. Bacon, melted blue cheese

Chicken Wings

Tavern Wings

$13.95

Slow roasted served with caramelized onions and Tuscan bread

Buffalo Wings

$13.95

Teriyaki Wings

$13.95

BBQ Wings

$13.95

Honey BBQ Wings

$13.95

Plain Wings

$13.95

Chicken/Veal

Chicken Marsala

$22.95

Pan seared, sauteed with fresh mushrooms and ham in a marsala wine sauce served over penne

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.95

Panko breaded with light marinara sauce, baked and served over penne

Chicken Piccata

$23.95

Chicken Saltimbocca

$26.95

Layered with proscutto di Parma, spinach, mozzarella and mushrooms in a sage white sauce

Chicken, Penne & Broccoli

$21.95

Sauteed with fresh broccoli florets and penne pasta in a white wine garlic or cream sauce

Veal Marsala

$25.95

Pan seared, sauteed with fresh mushrooms and ham in a marsala wine sauce served over penne

Veal Parmigiana

$25.95

Panko breaded with light marinara sauce, baked and served over penne

Veal Saltimbocca

$29.95

Layered with proscutto di Parma, spinach, mozzarella and mushrooms in a sage white sauce

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$11.95

Our classic homemade recipe sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with vanilla bean ice cream

Canoli

$9.95

2 Large canoli stuffed with homemade ricotta topped with powdered sugar

Carrot Cake

$11.95

served with vanilla bean ice cream

Chocolate Souffle

$12.95

(Please allow 17 minutes) Our homemade warm molten lava cake sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with vanilla ice cream

Tiramisu

$12.95

Our homemade tiramisu made with lady fingers, dipped in espresso with macarpone cheese topped with powdered cocoa

Gelato

$3.00

Flat Bread

Buffalo Chicken

$16.95

Dan's Special

$16.95

Mozzarella chesese, sliced hot cherry peppers, homemade meatball , red onion, red sauce

Grilled Fig Flat Bread

$16.95

Fig jam, caramelized onions, arugula, steak tips, goat cheese, balsamic glaze

Margherita

$15.95

Diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil

Mushroom

$16.95

Roasted wild mushrooms, ricotta cheese, garlic, arugula, balsamic glaze

Kids

Kids Ravioli

$10.95

Kids Pasta

$10.95

Kids Pizza

$10.95

*Chicken Fingers

$10.95

*Kids Burger

$10.95

* Grilled Cheese

$10.95

North End Specialities

Beneventos Chicken

$28.95

Pan seared topped with grilled asparagus, sliced tomatoes and smoked mozzarella, finished with white wine sage sauce served over parmesan risotto

Broccoli Rabe & Fusilli

$18.95

Dinner Pumpkin Ravioli

$21.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.95

Lightly egg battered and pan fried with marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella served with penne

Gnocchi Quattro

$19.95

Lasagna with Meatball

$19.95

Layers of pasta, ricotta and mozzarella cheese served with a homemade meatball

Penne Primavera

$19.95

Rigatoni Short Ribs

$28.95

Braised short ribs tossed with fresh rigatoni, shaved parmesan and wild mushrooms, finished with truffle oil

Sauteed Calamari

$15.95

Stuffed Shells

$18.95

Four large shells stuffed with ricotta cheese and baked in our homemade marinara sauce

Pasta

Marinara

$16.95

Our homemade traditional tomato sauce

Bolognese

$21.95

Our classic marinara sauce simmered with selected ground beef, pork, veal and shaved parmesan

Carbonara

$18.95

A rich sauce of pancetta, heavy cream, black pepper, egg and Parmesan cheese

Pesto

$18.95

Fresh basil, olive oil, pine nuts, garlic, Pecorino Romano cheese

Alfredo

$17.95

A cream sauce with heavy cream, butter,egg,white wine and fresh parmesan cheese

Vodka

$18.95

Fresh tomato and onion in a marinara sauce with vodka,a touch of red peppers, tossed with heavy cream and pecorino romano cheese

Pizza Large

Large Cheese

$16.95

Large Endicott Park

$21.95

Prosciutto di Parma, baby soppressata garlic, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, basil, mozzarella cheese

Large Lil Joey

$18.95

Breaded chicken cutlet, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, Pecorino Romano cheese, oregano , mozzarella cheese

Large Margherita

$18.95

Diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garlic, basil, extra virgin oilve oil

Large Berry Tavern

$20.95

Caramelized onions, roasted peppers, eggplant, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Large Putnam

$21.95

Pulled pork, red onion, barbeque sauce, light romano cheese, mozzarella cheese

Large Vanessa's Pesto

$21.95

Grilled chicken, homemade pesto sauce, caramelized onions, Pecorino Romano cheese, mozzarella cheese

Large Victoria

$21.95

Sauteed shrimp scampi, diced tomatoes, garlic, white wine, basil, mozzarella cheese

Large Build Your Own

$16.95

Pizza Regular

Cheese

$12.95

Endicott Park

$15.95

Prosciutto di Parma, baby soppressata garlic, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, basil, mozzarella cheese

Lil Joey

$14.95

Breaded chicken cutlet, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, Pecorino Romano cheese, oregano , mozzarella cheese

Margherita

$14.95

Diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garlic, basil, extra virgin oilve oil

The Berry Tavern

$16.95

Caramelized onions, roasted peppers, eggplant, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

The Putnam

$16.95

Pulled pork, red onion, barbeque sauce, light romano cheese, mozzarella cheese

Vanessa's Pesto

$16.95

Grilled chicken, homemade pesto sauce, caramelized onions, Pecorino Romano cheese, mozzarella cheese

Victoria

$16.95

Sauteed shrimp scampi, diced tomatoes, garlic, white wine, basil, mozzarella cheese

Build Your Own

$12.95

Sandwich

Proscuitto Di Parma Sandwich

$12.95

Sliced prosciutto, mozzarella, tomato, basil, and extra virgin oilive oil served on our homemade focaccia bread

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.95

Pan-fried, baked with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese served on our homemade focaccia bread

Veal Parm Sandwich

$14.95

Pan-fried, baked with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese served on our homemade focaccia bread

Meatball Sandwich

$12.95

Our famous meatballs with marinara sauce served on our homemade focaccia bread

Steak Tip Sandwich

$16.95

Caramelized onions, roasted peppers and smoked mozzarella cheese served on our homemade focaccia bread

Grilled Chichen Sandwich

$12.95

Roasted peppers and smoked mozzarella cheese served on our homemade focaccia bread

Classic Turkey Club

$13.95

Roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise and hot bacon, served with your choice white or wheat bread and fries

Haddock Sandwich

$13.95

Fresh fried haddock on a toasted bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion, a side of tarter sauce, coleslaw and fries

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.95

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing wrapped in your choice of white or wheat

Seafood

Blackened Swordfish

$26.95

Cajuan seasoned, pan seared served with sprinch risotto

Frutti Di Mare

$34.95

Fresh countnecks, mussels, shrimp, scallops and chopped clams in a white wine garlic and simmered in our classic marinara sauce served over fettucini

Haddock Piccata

$28.95

Fresh haddock pan seared, simmered in a lemon caper sauce served with butternut squash & baby spinach

Linquini with Clams

$23.95

Fresh countnecks and chopped clams sauteed in a white wine garlic or red sauce served over linguini

Lobster Ravoli

$27.95

Fresh lobster & cheese ravoli in a marinara sauce with shrimp , a touch of cream and white wine with parmesan cheese

Mussels Marinara

$21.95

Fresh Mussels sauteed with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, hot peppers, touch of white wine and simmered in our own marinara sauce served over linguini

Salmon Piccata

$26.95

Fresh pan seared salmon simmered in a lemon white wine caper sauce, served over mashed potatoes with grilled asparagus

Sesame Tuna

$26.95

Pan seared sesame encrusted tuna garnished with pickled carrots, zucchini and red onions with balsamic drizzle

Shrimp & Calamari Fra Diavolo

$28.95

Shrimp and calamari sauteed in extra virgin olive oil, simmered in a white wine spicy marinara sauce served over linguini

Shrimp & Scallops A la Benevento

$33.95

Fresh shrimp and scallops sauteed in garlic, butter and simmered with cherry tomatoes and grilled asparagus in a white wine sauce sprinkled with Pecorino Romano and served over fettuccine pasta

Shrimp & Scallops A la Vodka

$34.95

Shrimp and sea scallops sauteed in olive oil and served with fussili in our classic vodka sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$25.95

Lightly sauteed shrimp served in a white wine garlic butter sauce, diced tomatoes served over linguini

Shrimp, Penne & Broccoli

$24.95

Large shrimp sauteed with fresh broccoli florets and penne pasta in a white wine garlic or cream sauce

Tavern Scallops

$29.95

Large sea scallops pan seared, served over a wild mushroom risotto, finished with truffle oil

Sides

Asparagus

$8.95

Broccolli

$8.95

Broccolli Rabe

$8.95

French Fries

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes

$8.95

Meatball

$3.25

Mushrooms

$8.95

Onion Rings

$8.95

Risotto

$8.95

Side Caesar Salad

$6.95

Side Fig Salad

$7.95

Side Garden Salad

$6.95

Side Pasta

$5.95

Side Tavern Salad

$6.95

Spinach

$8.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.95

Soups & Salads

Beet Salad

$15.95

Fresh arugula layered with roasted beets topped with goat cheese and sprinkled with crushed walnuts with an orange dressing

Burrata

$15.95

Soft mozzarella, roasted peppers, and prosciutto di parma over a bed of field greens drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in our classic homemade dressing, sprinkled with parmesan cheese,and served with Tuscan bread

Caprese

$15.95

Beefsteak tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, drizzled with balsamic glaze

Garden Salad

$11.95

Grilled Fig Salad

$16.95

Fresh baby greens tossed in homemade sherry vinaigrette dressing, garnished with prosciutto, grilled figs, roasted peppers and goat cheese then sprinkled with our signature crushed walnut topping

Tavern Salad

$15.95

Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, pancetta, diced tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles with our house dressing

Fresh Onion Soup

$10.95

Chicken & Vegetable Soup

$10.95

Tavern Favorites

Steak Tips

$25.95

Marinated in our homemade sauce served with hand cut fries or a side Tavern salad

Filet Mignon

$28.95

8oz filet, wrapped in prosciutto, served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus

Short Ribs

$28.95

Braised boneless short ribs in a chianti and tomato sauce served over parmesan risotto

Turkey Tips

$21.95

Marinated in our homemade house dressing served with mashed potatoes

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a full service family run establishment and a neighborhood favorite. We boast a wide variety of authentic Italian dishes, tavern favorites, thin crust brick oven pizza and weekly homemade specials.

Website

Location

2 High Street, Danvers, MA 01923

Directions

