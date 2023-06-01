The Berry Tavern
2 High Street
Danvers, MA 01923
Appetizer
Bruschetta
Toasted Tuscan-style bread with fresh tomato, basil, extra virgin olive oil and drizzled with balsamic glaze
Crab Cakes
Pan Seared lump crab cakes with roasted red pepper coulis served with arugula salad
Egg Roll Bufflao Chicken
Our homemade buffalo chicken roll with carrots, celery and blue cheese dressing
Egg Roll Steak & Cheese
Our homemade eggroll with finely chopped steak, sauteed peppers, onions and American cheese
Eggplant Rollatini
Pan-fried eggplant rolled and stuffed with fresh ricotta, topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
Fried Calamari
Hot cherry peppers, drizzled lemon aioli and served with marinara sauce
Lamb Lollypops
Three lamb chops served over a bed of fresh arugula drizzled with balsamic
Lobster Ravoli Appetizer
Fresh lobster and cheese ravioli in a light marinara sauce with shrimp, a touch of cream, brandy and Parmesan cheese
Meatballs Della Nonna
Homemade meatballs served in tomato sauce with melted mozzarella with a slice of Tuscan bread
Pumpkin Ravoli Appetizer
Finished with a butter sage sauce, honey and sprinkled with Romano cheese
Sauteed Calamari
Fresh calamari sauteed with olive oil and garlic with white wine and then simmered in our homemade marinara sauce
Scallops Wrapped in Bacon
Fresh sea scallops marinated in a teriyaki glaze served over bed of mixed greens
Shrimp Grand Marnier
Large shrimp dipped in egg batter, pan seared and served in our famous orange liqueur glaze
Shrimp Scampi Appetizer
Large shrimp sauteed in olive oil, garlic, diced tomatoes in a white wine butter sauce
Spinach Crepes
Two homemade crepes stuffed with our classic spinach and ricotta filling brushed with butter and sprinkled with Pecorino Romano cheese, served over a light cream of Parmesan sauce topped with toasted almonds
Truffle Fries
Hand-cut fries tossed with Romano cheese and truffle oil
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Fingers
Burger
Tavern Burger
Our 1/2 lb Black Angus burgers are handmade daily and served with a side of fresh cut french fries or Tavern salad. Lettuce, tomato, onion
BBQ Burger
Our 1/2 lb Black Angus burgers are handmade daily and served with a side of fresh cut french fries or Tavern salad. BBQ sauce, red onion
Swiss & Sauteed Mushroom Burger
Our 1/2 lb Black Angus burgers are handmade daily and served with a side of fresh cut french fries or Tavern salad
Blue Burger
Our 1/2 lb Black Angus burgers are handmade daily and served with a side of fresh cut french fries or Tavern salad. Bacon, melted blue cheese
Chicken Wings
Chicken/Veal
Chicken Marsala
Pan seared, sauteed with fresh mushrooms and ham in a marsala wine sauce served over penne
Chicken Parmigiana
Panko breaded with light marinara sauce, baked and served over penne
Chicken Piccata
Chicken Saltimbocca
Layered with proscutto di Parma, spinach, mozzarella and mushrooms in a sage white sauce
Chicken, Penne & Broccoli
Sauteed with fresh broccoli florets and penne pasta in a white wine garlic or cream sauce
Veal Marsala
Pan seared, sauteed with fresh mushrooms and ham in a marsala wine sauce served over penne
Veal Parmigiana
Panko breaded with light marinara sauce, baked and served over penne
Veal Saltimbocca
Layered with proscutto di Parma, spinach, mozzarella and mushrooms in a sage white sauce
Dessert
Bread Pudding
Our classic homemade recipe sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with vanilla bean ice cream
Canoli
2 Large canoli stuffed with homemade ricotta topped with powdered sugar
Carrot Cake
served with vanilla bean ice cream
Chocolate Souffle
(Please allow 17 minutes) Our homemade warm molten lava cake sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with vanilla ice cream
Tiramisu
Our homemade tiramisu made with lady fingers, dipped in espresso with macarpone cheese topped with powdered cocoa
Gelato
Flat Bread
Buffalo Chicken
Dan's Special
Mozzarella chesese, sliced hot cherry peppers, homemade meatball , red onion, red sauce
Grilled Fig Flat Bread
Fig jam, caramelized onions, arugula, steak tips, goat cheese, balsamic glaze
Margherita
Diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil
Mushroom
Roasted wild mushrooms, ricotta cheese, garlic, arugula, balsamic glaze
Kids
North End Specialities
Beneventos Chicken
Pan seared topped with grilled asparagus, sliced tomatoes and smoked mozzarella, finished with white wine sage sauce served over parmesan risotto
Broccoli Rabe & Fusilli
Dinner Pumpkin Ravioli
Eggplant Parmigiana
Lightly egg battered and pan fried with marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella served with penne
Gnocchi Quattro
Lasagna with Meatball
Layers of pasta, ricotta and mozzarella cheese served with a homemade meatball
Penne Primavera
Rigatoni Short Ribs
Braised short ribs tossed with fresh rigatoni, shaved parmesan and wild mushrooms, finished with truffle oil
Sauteed Calamari
Stuffed Shells
Four large shells stuffed with ricotta cheese and baked in our homemade marinara sauce
Pasta
Marinara
Our homemade traditional tomato sauce
Bolognese
Our classic marinara sauce simmered with selected ground beef, pork, veal and shaved parmesan
Carbonara
A rich sauce of pancetta, heavy cream, black pepper, egg and Parmesan cheese
Pesto
Fresh basil, olive oil, pine nuts, garlic, Pecorino Romano cheese
Alfredo
A cream sauce with heavy cream, butter,egg,white wine and fresh parmesan cheese
Vodka
Fresh tomato and onion in a marinara sauce with vodka,a touch of red peppers, tossed with heavy cream and pecorino romano cheese
Pizza Large
Large Cheese
Large Endicott Park
Prosciutto di Parma, baby soppressata garlic, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, basil, mozzarella cheese
Large Lil Joey
Breaded chicken cutlet, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, Pecorino Romano cheese, oregano , mozzarella cheese
Large Margherita
Diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garlic, basil, extra virgin oilve oil
Large Berry Tavern
Caramelized onions, roasted peppers, eggplant, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
Large Putnam
Pulled pork, red onion, barbeque sauce, light romano cheese, mozzarella cheese
Large Vanessa's Pesto
Grilled chicken, homemade pesto sauce, caramelized onions, Pecorino Romano cheese, mozzarella cheese
Large Victoria
Sauteed shrimp scampi, diced tomatoes, garlic, white wine, basil, mozzarella cheese
Large Build Your Own
Pizza Regular
Cheese
Endicott Park
Prosciutto di Parma, baby soppressata garlic, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, basil, mozzarella cheese
Lil Joey
Breaded chicken cutlet, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, Pecorino Romano cheese, oregano , mozzarella cheese
Margherita
Diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garlic, basil, extra virgin oilve oil
The Berry Tavern
Caramelized onions, roasted peppers, eggplant, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
The Putnam
Pulled pork, red onion, barbeque sauce, light romano cheese, mozzarella cheese
Vanessa's Pesto
Grilled chicken, homemade pesto sauce, caramelized onions, Pecorino Romano cheese, mozzarella cheese
Victoria
Sauteed shrimp scampi, diced tomatoes, garlic, white wine, basil, mozzarella cheese
Build Your Own
Sandwich
Proscuitto Di Parma Sandwich
Sliced prosciutto, mozzarella, tomato, basil, and extra virgin oilive oil served on our homemade focaccia bread
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Pan-fried, baked with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese served on our homemade focaccia bread
Veal Parm Sandwich
Pan-fried, baked with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese served on our homemade focaccia bread
Meatball Sandwich
Our famous meatballs with marinara sauce served on our homemade focaccia bread
Steak Tip Sandwich
Caramelized onions, roasted peppers and smoked mozzarella cheese served on our homemade focaccia bread
Grilled Chichen Sandwich
Roasted peppers and smoked mozzarella cheese served on our homemade focaccia bread
Classic Turkey Club
Roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise and hot bacon, served with your choice white or wheat bread and fries
Haddock Sandwich
Fresh fried haddock on a toasted bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion, a side of tarter sauce, coleslaw and fries
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing wrapped in your choice of white or wheat
Seafood
Blackened Swordfish
Cajuan seasoned, pan seared served with sprinch risotto
Frutti Di Mare
Fresh countnecks, mussels, shrimp, scallops and chopped clams in a white wine garlic and simmered in our classic marinara sauce served over fettucini
Haddock Piccata
Fresh haddock pan seared, simmered in a lemon caper sauce served with butternut squash & baby spinach
Linquini with Clams
Fresh countnecks and chopped clams sauteed in a white wine garlic or red sauce served over linguini
Lobster Ravoli
Fresh lobster & cheese ravoli in a marinara sauce with shrimp , a touch of cream and white wine with parmesan cheese
Mussels Marinara
Fresh Mussels sauteed with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, hot peppers, touch of white wine and simmered in our own marinara sauce served over linguini
Salmon Piccata
Fresh pan seared salmon simmered in a lemon white wine caper sauce, served over mashed potatoes with grilled asparagus
Sesame Tuna
Pan seared sesame encrusted tuna garnished with pickled carrots, zucchini and red onions with balsamic drizzle
Shrimp & Calamari Fra Diavolo
Shrimp and calamari sauteed in extra virgin olive oil, simmered in a white wine spicy marinara sauce served over linguini
Shrimp & Scallops A la Benevento
Fresh shrimp and scallops sauteed in garlic, butter and simmered with cherry tomatoes and grilled asparagus in a white wine sauce sprinkled with Pecorino Romano and served over fettuccine pasta
Shrimp & Scallops A la Vodka
Shrimp and sea scallops sauteed in olive oil and served with fussili in our classic vodka sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Lightly sauteed shrimp served in a white wine garlic butter sauce, diced tomatoes served over linguini
Shrimp, Penne & Broccoli
Large shrimp sauteed with fresh broccoli florets and penne pasta in a white wine garlic or cream sauce
Tavern Scallops
Large sea scallops pan seared, served over a wild mushroom risotto, finished with truffle oil
Sides
Soups & Salads
Beet Salad
Fresh arugula layered with roasted beets topped with goat cheese and sprinkled with crushed walnuts with an orange dressing
Burrata
Soft mozzarella, roasted peppers, and prosciutto di parma over a bed of field greens drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in our classic homemade dressing, sprinkled with parmesan cheese,and served with Tuscan bread
Caprese
Beefsteak tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, drizzled with balsamic glaze
Garden Salad
Grilled Fig Salad
Fresh baby greens tossed in homemade sherry vinaigrette dressing, garnished with prosciutto, grilled figs, roasted peppers and goat cheese then sprinkled with our signature crushed walnut topping
Tavern Salad
Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, pancetta, diced tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles with our house dressing
Fresh Onion Soup
Chicken & Vegetable Soup
Tavern Favorites
Steak Tips
Marinated in our homemade sauce served with hand cut fries or a side Tavern salad
Filet Mignon
8oz filet, wrapped in prosciutto, served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus
Short Ribs
Braised boneless short ribs in a chianti and tomato sauce served over parmesan risotto
Turkey Tips
Marinated in our homemade house dressing served with mashed potatoes
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
We are a full service family run establishment and a neighborhood favorite. We boast a wide variety of authentic Italian dishes, tavern favorites, thin crust brick oven pizza and weekly homemade specials.
2 High Street, Danvers, MA 01923