The Beth

No reviews yet

18 Shipyard Drive

Hingham, MA 02043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Starters

Sweet Chili Glazed Shrimp

Sweet Chili Glazed Shrimp

$18.00

crispy fried shrimp drizzled with sweet chili sauce, topped with sesame & scallions

Confit Duck Tacos

$18.00
Sausage & Hot Honey Flatbread

Sausage & Hot Honey Flatbread

$18.00

fennel sausage, fresh mozzarella, garlic, basil, spicy calabrese honey

Four Cheese & Rosemary Flatbread

$17.00
Charred Brussel Sprouts

Charred Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

with crisp pancetta, candied walnuts & sweet soy

Bread & Butter Board

$9.00

Pumpkin Hummus

$13.00

Molasses Brined Wings

$18.00

crispy wings with your choice of buffalo, korean bbq, or garlic herb sauce, served with celery, carrots & blue cheese for dipping

Local Burrata

Local Burrata

$18.00

creamy burrata with fresh basil pesto, sliced sundried tomatoes & microgreens, served with crostini (can be made Gluten Free - no crostini)

Raw & Chilled

*These items may contain raw ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Seared Tuna Maki

$18.00

Spicy Lobster Maki

$19.00

Sweet Potato Maki

$13.00

Sushi Sample Platter

$25.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll*

Shrimp Tempura Roll*

$19.00Out of stock

tempura battered shrimp, avocado, cucumber, citrus tobiko & unagi sauce

Spicy Tuna Roll*

Spicy Tuna Roll*

$18.00Out of stock

ahi tuna, avocado, mango, cucumber, spicy mayo, panko crust

Soup & Salad

New England Clam Chowder

$10.00

secret family recipe

Curried Butternut Squash Soup

$12.00Out of stock

Italian Caesar Salad

$13.00

chopped romaine, crispy pancetta, roasted red peppers, shaved parmesan, fried capers, croutons & classic caesar dressing (can be made Gluten Free - no capers, no croutons)

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Shipyard Chopped Salad

$14.00

Handhelds

Back River Burger

$18.00

half pound sirloin & chuck blend, smoked cheddar, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun (can be made Gluten Free - sub Gluten Free bread, no fries)

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandy

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandy

$17.00

nashville spiced & fried chicken, pickles, mayo & shredded lettuce on a country bulky roll

Grilled Nashville Chicken Sandy

$17.00

nashville spiced grilled chicken, pickles, mayo & shredded lettuce on a country bulky roll (can be made Gluten Free - sub Gluten Free bread, no fries)

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$34.00

choice of cold with mayo or hot with drawn butter, served on butter toasted new england hot dog bun with kimchi & house fries (can be made Gluten Free - sub Gluten Free Bread, no fries)

Falafel Naanwich

$17.00

Maple Cheddar Melt

$17.00

Mains

Poke Bowl

$24.00

choice of tuna or salmon with avocado, cucumber, mango, pickled red onion, wakame, sweet soy & sushi rice served with wontons & nori (can be made Gluten Free - no wontons)

Fish & Chips

$25.00

lager battered, house fries, kimchi , tartar sauce, lemon

Pan-Seared Salmon

$32.00

served with a togarashi spiced rice cake, tomato-bacon chutney & broccoli

Thai Coconut Curry Lobster

Thai Coconut Curry Lobster

$40.00

1.5lb lobster unshelled with mussels in a flavorful lobster-coconut curry bisque with crispy grilled corn fritters

Seared Scallops

$38.00

Harvest Statler Chicken

$29.00

8oz. Filet Mignon

$49.00
Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$35.00

10oz skirt steak served with truffle fries & chef’s special three day mole sauce

Bolognese

Bolognese

$25.00

classic pork, veal & pancetta sauce, creamy bechamel sauce, tagliatelle pasta, parmesan (can be made Gluten Free - sub Gluten Free pasta)

Sides

Side Blue Cheese Mashed

$9.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Truffle Fries

$10.00

Side Glazed Carrots

$8.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Side Grits

$9.00

Side Broccoli

$7.00

Extra Naan

$1.00

Corn on the Cob

$6.00Out of stock

Cheddar-Scallion Biscuit

$7.00Out of stock

Togarashi Rice Cakes

$8.00Out of stock

Desserts

Churro Donut Holes

$10.00
Dark Chocolate Cake

Dark Chocolate Cake

$7.00

decadent chocolate cake topped with chocolate frosting & whipped cream

Seasonal Slice O'Pie

$7.00

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Slice O' Key Lime Pie

$7.00Out of stock

graham cracker crust, housemade citrusy filling, topped with whipped cream

Milkshake & Cookies

$7.00Out of stock

rotating housemade milkshake served with three mini macarons

Kids

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$10.00

Fish Fingers & Fries

$10.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Pasta With Butter

$10.00

Pasta With Marinara Sauce

$10.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Fruit

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Beth Kitchen & Bar is a waterfront restaurant with a casual feel, offering creative American food with coastal and global influence. The name is a celebration of the rich history of the Shipyard, formerly known as the Bethlehem Hingham Shipyard in the 1940s.

Banner pic
Main pic

