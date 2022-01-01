The Beth
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Beth Kitchen & Bar is a waterfront restaurant with a casual feel, offering creative American food with coastal and global influence. The name is a celebration of the rich history of the Shipyard, formerly known as the Bethlehem Hingham Shipyard in the 1940s.
Location
18 Shipyard Drive, Hingham, MA 02043
