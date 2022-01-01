The Beverly Hills Cafe 7321 Miami Lakes Drive
7321 Miami Lakes Drive
Miami Lakes, FL 33014
Popular Items
Munchies
Buffalo Chicken Fingers
Fried strips of chicken tossed with hot sauce & served with bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks.
Chicken Finger Appetizer
freshly breaded fried chicken with honey mustard and sweet and sour sauces for dipping
Combo
Mozzarella cheese sticks, chicken fingers and cheddar bacon skins, toasted raviolis with our own sauces for dipping.
Dolphin Fingers
served with tarter and honey mustard for dipping
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes & Basil
Vine ripe tomatoes and mozzarella cheese served with our fresh basil vinaigrette dressing.
Fried Cheese Sticks
Sticks of mozzarella cheese fried golden brown and sprinkled with parmesan cheese and served with marinara sauce
Pasta Bowl Appetizer
Small bowl of penne pasta with choice of one of our homemade sauces: marinara, pink, or alfredo.
Teriyaki Chicken
Marinated boneless chicken brushed with teriyaki sauce and served over yellow rice with sauces
Toasted Raviolis
Cheese raviolis lightly fried and served with marinara sauce on the side.
Potato Skins
Homemade baked, scooped, then filled with cheddar cheese and bacon bits.
Soups & Combos
Baked Potato 'N Salad or Soup
your choice of garden salad, a small ceasar salad or a bowl of today's soup with BH's rolls and a jumbo baked potato with butter and sour cream
Loaded Baked Potato
Choose one of the following: steamed veggies and mozzarella, cheddar and bacon bits, or broccoli and cheddar cheese.
Sandwich 'N Salad
Your choice of one of the listed sandwich options and either a dinner salad or a small Caesar salad. Served on a B.H. roll with lettuce, tomato, & potato chips.
Soup 'N Salad
A bowl of today's soup with warm rolls and a garden salad or small caesar salad
Soup 'N Sandwich
A bowl of today's soup with your choice of sandwich
Soup of the Day
daily cup or bowl of soup special
Eggs
Designer Omelette
Three fluffy eggs and you do the rest
Garden White Frittata
Pancake style egg white omelette with broccoli, onions, tomatoes, spinach and mushrooms with mozzarella cheese melted.
Scrambled Eggs Beverly
A toasted english muffin topped with grilled ham, scrambled eggs, melted cheddar cheese and two slices of bacon on top
Scrambles
choose any three topping to mix with three fluffy eggs: bacon, cheddar, ham, mozzarella, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, peppers, onions, or broccoli. Egg Whites +$1.00
Healthy Side
Asian Chicken & Broccoli Bowl
Chicken, mushrooms, bean sprouts and broccoli sauteed in a hint of teriyaki sauce and topped with almonds, served over yellow rice with spicy peanut sauce on the side.
Healthy Bowls
Yellow rice, chinese cabbage, steamed broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, bean sprouts, scallions, cripsy noddles and teriyaki sauce
Slimmer Plates
Enjoy a fresh garden salad with choice of baked potato, yellow rice, sliced tomatoes or vegetable with your choice of meat
Salads
Beverly Hills Cobb
grilled marinated chicken strips, chopped eggs, black olives, avocado, tomatoes, carrots, bleu cheese, bacon bits and herb croutons over a bed of greens
Buffalo Chicken Bleu Cheese Salad
Breaded fried chicken fingers tossed in our buffalo sauce served over fresh greens with bleu cheese, red onions, tomatoes, mandarin oranges, cucumbers and herb croutons.
Caesar Salad
Crispy romanie with parmesan cheese, herb croutons and tossed with our caesar dressing.
Cajun Chicken Salad
S.picy char-broiled chicken strips served warm over crisp greens with tomatoes, hard-cooked eggs, red cabbage, carrots, black olives, scallions, cucumbers, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and herb croutons.
California Chopped Salad
Turkey, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, eggs and bacon bits all chopped and served over shredded greens and herb croutons.
Crispy Chicken Cobb
Lightly fried chicken breast, egg, black olives, avocado, tomatoes, carrots, bleu cheese, bacon bits and herb croutons over romaine greens.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Breaded chicken breast lightly fried with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red cabbage, cucumbers and herb croutons.
Fire Grilled Dolphin Salad
Crisp greens, carrots, cucumbers, mandarin oranges, scallions and herb croutons.
Garden Salad
iceberg and romaine lettuce with red cabbage, carrots, cucumber, tomato and herb croutons
Market Salad
Crispy salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, eggs, red onions, red cabbage, carrots, peas, garbanzo beans, mushrooms, bleu cheese, and herb croutons
Mediterranean Salmon Salad
Grilled fresh salmon, romaine greens, tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumbers, red onion, black olives, garbanzo beans and herb croutons with our fresh basil vinaigrette
Nature's Way
Crisp salad greens, tomatoes, mushrooms, cucumbers, red cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots, eggs, green peas, garbanzo beans, raisin-nut mix and herb croutons.
Neighborhood Salad
Mixed greens, cheddar, red onions, bacon bits, eggs, tomatoes and herb croutons.
Our Chef Salad
A mound of greens topped with strips of ham, turkey, egg, shredded mozzarella cheese, black olives, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage and herb croutons
Our Wonderful Spinach Salad
fresh spinach topped with egg, mushrooms, carrots, mozzarella, tomatoes, bacon bits and herb croutons
"Salad" Salads
chopped greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red cababge, egg, peas, garbanzo beans, red onion, bean sprouts, and herb croutons
Side Caesar
iceberg and romaine lettuce with red cabbage, carrots, cucumber, tomato and herb croutons
Southwest Chicken Salad
Spicy grilled chicken on top of mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, black beans, corn, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, fried tortilla chips and fresh cilantro.
The Greek Tycoon
Enjoy the sophisiticated taste of this romaine salad with scallions, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and herb croutons with homemade balsamic vinaigrette
Tropical Salad
Chopped greens, mandarin oranges, coconut, carrots, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese, dried fruits, and herb croutons.
Fajita Salad
Grilled onions and peppers in a tortilla shell with lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, scallions, guacamole, jalapeño, sour cream & salsa.
Pan Pacific Chicken Salad
Our homemade chicken salad with mixed greens, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, mandarin oranges, peanuts, chow mein noodles, almonds and our spicy peanut vinaigrette on the side.
Specialities
House Specials
Apple Cranberry Chicken Salad
Field greens, granny smith apples, bleu cheese, red onions, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, and topped with grilled chicken. Try with our cranberry walnut vinaigrette
Fresh Grilled Dolphin
Grilled dolphin filet topped with fresh tomato balsamic vinaigrette. Served with yelllow rice
Lite Lunch
Tomatoes, cucumbers, and egg served with fresh cut fruit and cottage cheese. Your choice of Tuna Salad or Chicken Salad
NY Steak Dinner
10 oz seasoned NY strip steak grilled to perfection. Served with baked potato and vegetables
Summer Spinach Salad
Spinach, feta, strawberries, mandarin oranges, and ALMONDS topped with grilled shrimp
Tortellini Pasta
Tortellini pasta with spinach tossed in a sundried tomato asiago cream sauce
Fish & Chips
Three pieces of crispy battered fried cod served with steak fries
Mezzaluna Salad
Field greens, blue cheese, balsamic tomatoes and topped with chicken fried to perfection
Favorites
Chicken Parmigiana
Two lightly breaded chicken breasts, lightly friend with smothered in marinara, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses; served with penne pasta
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
Served with yellow rice and seasonal vegetables and prepared your choice: teriyaki style, fire grilled with lemon pepper, or basted with lemon pepper.
Twin Chicken Breast Dinner
two marinated chicken breasts-plain, barbecued or blackened with a baked potatoe and seasonal vegetables
Twin Hawaiian Chicken Breast Dinner
Two marinated chicken breasts with teriyaki and served with yellow rice and seasonal vegetables.
Dolphin Dinner
Served your choice of blackened, broiled, grilled, or sautéed. Comes with yellow rice, vegetables, and tartar sauce.
Pastas & Stir-Frys
Beverly Hills Pasta
penne pasta tossed in pink sauce with fresh basil
Beverly Hills Stir Frys
Mushrooms, pea pods, zucchini, broccoli, bean sprouts, spinach, carrots and chinese cabbage stir-fried in our delicious oriental sauce over yellow rice and almonds
California Shrimp Pasta
Avocado, tomatoes, fresh basil, shrimp and penne pasta in a light cream sauce.
Cheese Raviolis
Cheese raviolis tossed in our homemade pink sauce with fresh basil.
Garlic Chicken Linguini
Chicken, broccoli, scallions, mushrooms and tomatoes sauteed in a garlic wine sauce.
Pasta Florentine
Grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms, marinara sauce, penne pasta and melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
Mexican
Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and served with guacamole, sour cream, salsa and jalapeno on the side.
Mexican Chop Chop
Yellow rice topped with grilled chicken, black beans, melted cheddar, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour creams, guacamole, jalapeno, fresh cilantro and salsa
Sizzling Fajita
steak, chicken, or both with peppers and onions on a sizzling hot skillet served with cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa, jalapeno and flour tortillas
Steak Fajita Quesadilla
seasoned steak, onnions, peppers and tomatoes with mozzarella and chedder cheese inside a grilled tortilla served with guacamole, sour cream and salsa
Vegetable Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla with mushrooms, tomatoes, caramelized onions, zucchini, broccoli and fresh spinach
Burgers
Beverly Hills Burger
8 oz Fresh Certified Angus Beef burger are served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and red onion with crispy fries
Bleu Cheese Burger
Topped with sauteed mushrooms, bleu cheese, and bacon strips
Cafe Burger
Topped with caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
Hickory Burger
Topped with bacon strips, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, and caramelized onions
Honey Mustard Burger
Topped with bacon strips, cheddar cheese, and honey mustard dressing on the side
ONLY Turkey Pattie
Sandwiches
Beverly Hills Club Sandwich
A triple decker with roasted turkey, strips of bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise and your choice of toast
Beverly Hills Grilled Cheese
Served on grilled texas toast: choice of cheese, bacon/tomatoes/cheddar, or tuna salad/cheddar/tomatoes.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Freshly breaded chicken breaded and deep fried tossed with hot sauce and served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun with our homemade bleu cheese dressing
Cajun Chicken Philly
Strips of spicy chicken, mozzarella cheese, grilled green peppers and onions inside a toasted hoagie served with ranch dressing on the side.
Chicken Club
fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon strips on a toasted bun
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses and served on a toasted bun.
Chicken Mushroom Cheese Steak
A hoagie filled with grilled chicken, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and mozzarella cheese.
Grilled Fish Sandwich
Your choice of a fresh salmon or dolphin filet on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and tarter sauce
Philly Cheese Steak
A hoagie filled with thinly sliced sirloin, caramelized onions, and mozzarella cheese
Traditional BLT
hot sizzling bacon strips, lettuce, mayonnaise and tomato on your choice of toast
Chicken Teriyaki Grill
Chicken comes glazed with teriyaki sauce and smothered with mozzarella cheese and a grilled pineapple ring
Chicken Hickory Grill
Topped with bacon strips, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, and caramelized onions
Honey Mustard Grill
grilled chicken topped with bacon strips, cheddar cheese, and honey mustard
Chicken Avocado Spinach Wrap
Your choice of flour, wheat, tomato, or spinach tortilla with diced chicken, avocado, spinach, tomato, and cheddar with our homemade dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Your choice of flour, wheat, tomato, or spinach tortilla with grilled or deep-fried chicken strips tossed with hot sauce with lettuce and tomato. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side
Beverly Hills Dolphin Wrap
Your choice of flour, wheat, tomato, or spinach tortilla with fresh dolphin served grilled or blackened with lettuce and tomato and comes with tartar sauce on the side
Beverly Hills Chicken Grill
Grilled, Blackened, or Fried
Desserts
Sides
1/2 Dozen Rolls
Avocado
Baked Potato
Bowl Fruit
Chips
Cottage Cheese
Dozen Rolls
Extra Fajita Set-up
Fries
Hard-Boiled Egg
Large Cole Slaw
Side Ceasar
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Dolphin
Side of Bacon
Side of Chicken Salad
Side of Ham
Side of Shrimp
Side of Tuna Salad
Side Garden Salad
Side Salmon
Sliced Tomato
Vegetable Medely
Yellow Rice
Side Crispy Chicken
Small Guacamole
Pint of Dressing
Cup of fruit
4 OZ Dressing
Bacon Bits 2oz
NA BEV
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Lemonade
HiC
Sprite
Root Beer
Fuze
Iced Tea
Coffee
Milk
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
San Pelliigrino
Bottled Water
Chocolate Milk
Bottled Sodas
Arnold Palmer
Hot Tea
Milk (Copy)
Peak Tea
Poweraide
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
7321 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes, FL 33014