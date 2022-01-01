  • Home
  • /
  • Hialeah
  • /
  • The Beverly Hills Cafe - 7321 Miami Lakes Drive
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Beverly Hills Cafe 7321 Miami Lakes Drive

review star

No reviews yet

7321 Miami Lakes Drive

Miami Lakes, FL 33014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Soup of the Day
Slimmer Plates
Crispy Chicken Cobb

Munchies

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$11.99

Fried strips of chicken tossed with hot sauce & served with bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks.

Chicken Finger Appetizer

$11.99

freshly breaded fried chicken with honey mustard and sweet and sour sauces for dipping

Combo

$15.99

Mozzarella cheese sticks, chicken fingers and cheddar bacon skins, toasted raviolis with our own sauces for dipping.

Dolphin Fingers

$13.99

served with tarter and honey mustard for dipping

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes & Basil

$12.99

Vine ripe tomatoes and mozzarella cheese served with our fresh basil vinaigrette dressing.

Fried Cheese Sticks

$9.99

Sticks of mozzarella cheese fried golden brown and sprinkled with parmesan cheese and served with marinara sauce

Pasta Bowl Appetizer

$7.99

Small bowl of penne pasta with choice of one of our homemade sauces: marinara, pink, or alfredo.

Teriyaki Chicken

$11.99

Marinated boneless chicken brushed with teriyaki sauce and served over yellow rice with sauces

Toasted Raviolis

$9.99

Cheese raviolis lightly fried and served with marinara sauce on the side.

Potato Skins

$11.99

Homemade baked, scooped, then filled with cheddar cheese and bacon bits.

Soups & Combos

Baked Potato 'N Salad or Soup

$11.99

your choice of garden salad, a small ceasar salad or a bowl of today's soup with BH's rolls and a jumbo baked potato with butter and sour cream

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.99

Choose one of the following: steamed veggies and mozzarella, cheddar and bacon bits, or broccoli and cheddar cheese.

Sandwich 'N Salad

$11.99

Your choice of one of the listed sandwich options and either a dinner salad or a small Caesar salad. Served on a B.H. roll with lettuce, tomato, & potato chips.

Soup 'N Salad

$11.99

A bowl of today's soup with warm rolls and a garden salad or small caesar salad

Soup 'N Sandwich

$11.99

A bowl of today's soup with your choice of sandwich

Soup of the Day

daily cup or bowl of soup special

Eggs

Designer Omelette

$13.99

Three fluffy eggs and you do the rest

Garden White Frittata

$13.99

Pancake style egg white omelette with broccoli, onions, tomatoes, spinach and mushrooms with mozzarella cheese melted.

Scrambled Eggs Beverly

$12.99

A toasted english muffin topped with grilled ham, scrambled eggs, melted cheddar cheese and two slices of bacon on top

Scrambles

$13.99

choose any three topping to mix with three fluffy eggs: bacon, cheddar, ham, mozzarella, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, peppers, onions, or broccoli. Egg Whites +$1.00

Healthy Side

Asian Chicken & Broccoli Bowl

$15.99

Chicken, mushrooms, bean sprouts and broccoli sauteed in a hint of teriyaki sauce and topped with almonds, served over yellow rice with spicy peanut sauce on the side.

Healthy Bowls

$9.99

Yellow rice, chinese cabbage, steamed broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, bean sprouts, scallions, cripsy noddles and teriyaki sauce

Slimmer Plates

$9.99

Enjoy a fresh garden salad with choice of baked potato, yellow rice, sliced tomatoes or vegetable with your choice of meat

Salads

Beverly Hills Cobb

$17.99

grilled marinated chicken strips, chopped eggs, black olives, avocado, tomatoes, carrots, bleu cheese, bacon bits and herb croutons over a bed of greens

Buffalo Chicken Bleu Cheese Salad

$17.99

Breaded fried chicken fingers tossed in our buffalo sauce served over fresh greens with bleu cheese, red onions, tomatoes, mandarin oranges, cucumbers and herb croutons.

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Crispy romanie with parmesan cheese, herb croutons and tossed with our caesar dressing.

Cajun Chicken Salad

$17.99

S.picy char-broiled chicken strips served warm over crisp greens with tomatoes, hard-cooked eggs, red cabbage, carrots, black olives, scallions, cucumbers, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and herb croutons.

California Chopped Salad

$17.99

Turkey, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, eggs and bacon bits all chopped and served over shredded greens and herb croutons.

Crispy Chicken Cobb

$17.99

Lightly fried chicken breast, egg, black olives, avocado, tomatoes, carrots, bleu cheese, bacon bits and herb croutons over romaine greens.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.99

Breaded chicken breast lightly fried with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red cabbage, cucumbers and herb croutons.

Fire Grilled Dolphin Salad

$18.99

Crisp greens, carrots, cucumbers, mandarin oranges, scallions and herb croutons.

Garden Salad

$6.99

iceberg and romaine lettuce with red cabbage, carrots, cucumber, tomato and herb croutons

Market Salad

$13.99

Crispy salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, eggs, red onions, red cabbage, carrots, peas, garbanzo beans, mushrooms, bleu cheese, and herb croutons

Mediterranean Salmon Salad

$18.99

Grilled fresh salmon, romaine greens, tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumbers, red onion, black olives, garbanzo beans and herb croutons with our fresh basil vinaigrette

Nature's Way

$13.99

Crisp salad greens, tomatoes, mushrooms, cucumbers, red cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots, eggs, green peas, garbanzo beans, raisin-nut mix and herb croutons.

Neighborhood Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, cheddar, red onions, bacon bits, eggs, tomatoes and herb croutons.

Our Chef Salad

$16.99

A mound of greens topped with strips of ham, turkey, egg, shredded mozzarella cheese, black olives, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage and herb croutons

Our Wonderful Spinach Salad

$13.99

fresh spinach topped with egg, mushrooms, carrots, mozzarella, tomatoes, bacon bits and herb croutons

"Salad" Salads

$12.99

chopped greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red cababge, egg, peas, garbanzo beans, red onion, bean sprouts, and herb croutons

Side Caesar

$4.99

iceberg and romaine lettuce with red cabbage, carrots, cucumber, tomato and herb croutons

Southwest Chicken Salad

$17.99

Spicy grilled chicken on top of mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, black beans, corn, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, fried tortilla chips and fresh cilantro.

The Greek Tycoon

$13.99

Enjoy the sophisiticated taste of this romaine salad with scallions, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and herb croutons with homemade balsamic vinaigrette

Tropical Salad

$13.99

Chopped greens, mandarin oranges, coconut, carrots, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese, dried fruits, and herb croutons.

Fajita Salad

$13.99

Grilled onions and peppers in a tortilla shell with lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, scallions, guacamole, jalapeño, sour cream & salsa.

Pan Pacific Chicken Salad

$17.99

Our homemade chicken salad with mixed greens, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, mandarin oranges, peanuts, chow mein noodles, almonds and our spicy peanut vinaigrette on the side.

Specialities

Chicken Finger Platter

$14.99

chicken breast strips prepared two ways: Traditional or Buffalo Style

Combination Finger Platter

$15.99

homemade chicken and dolphin fingers with sauces for dipping

Dolphin Finger Platter

$15.99

crispy fried dolphin fingers served with sauces for dipping

House Specials

Apple Cranberry Chicken Salad

$17.99

Field greens, granny smith apples, bleu cheese, red onions, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, and topped with grilled chicken. Try with our cranberry walnut vinaigrette

Fresh Grilled Dolphin

$14.99

Grilled dolphin filet topped with fresh tomato balsamic vinaigrette. Served with yelllow rice

Lite Lunch

$11.99

Tomatoes, cucumbers, and egg served with fresh cut fruit and cottage cheese. Your choice of Tuna Salad or Chicken Salad

NY Steak Dinner

$20.99Out of stock

10 oz seasoned NY strip steak grilled to perfection. Served with baked potato and vegetables

Summer Spinach Salad

$17.99

Spinach, feta, strawberries, mandarin oranges, and ALMONDS topped with grilled shrimp

Tortellini Pasta

$14.99

Tortellini pasta with spinach tossed in a sundried tomato asiago cream sauce

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Three pieces of crispy battered fried cod served with steak fries

Mezzaluna Salad

$16.99

Field greens, blue cheese, balsamic tomatoes and topped with chicken fried to perfection

Favorites

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.99

Two lightly breaded chicken breasts, lightly friend with smothered in marinara, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses; served with penne pasta

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$21.99

Served with yellow rice and seasonal vegetables and prepared your choice: teriyaki style, fire grilled with lemon pepper, or basted with lemon pepper.

Twin Chicken Breast Dinner

$19.99

two marinated chicken breasts-plain, barbecued or blackened with a baked potatoe and seasonal vegetables

Twin Hawaiian Chicken Breast Dinner

$19.99

Two marinated chicken breasts with teriyaki and served with yellow rice and seasonal vegetables.

Dolphin Dinner

$21.99

Served your choice of blackened, broiled, grilled, or sautéed. Comes with yellow rice, vegetables, and tartar sauce.

Pastas & Stir-Frys

Beverly Hills Pasta

$14.99

penne pasta tossed in pink sauce with fresh basil

Beverly Hills Stir Frys

$14.99

Mushrooms, pea pods, zucchini, broccoli, bean sprouts, spinach, carrots and chinese cabbage stir-fried in our delicious oriental sauce over yellow rice and almonds

California Shrimp Pasta

$18.99

Avocado, tomatoes, fresh basil, shrimp and penne pasta in a light cream sauce.

Cheese Raviolis

$15.99

Cheese raviolis tossed in our homemade pink sauce with fresh basil.

Garlic Chicken Linguini

$17.99

Chicken, broccoli, scallions, mushrooms and tomatoes sauteed in a garlic wine sauce.

Pasta Florentine

$17.99

Grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms, marinara sauce, penne pasta and melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

Mexican

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and served with guacamole, sour cream, salsa and jalapeno on the side.

Mexican Chop Chop

$15.99

Yellow rice topped with grilled chicken, black beans, melted cheddar, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour creams, guacamole, jalapeno, fresh cilantro and salsa

Sizzling Fajita

steak, chicken, or both with peppers and onions on a sizzling hot skillet served with cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa, jalapeno and flour tortillas

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$16.99

seasoned steak, onnions, peppers and tomatoes with mozzarella and chedder cheese inside a grilled tortilla served with guacamole, sour cream and salsa

Vegetable Quesadilla

$12.99

Cheese quesadilla with mushrooms, tomatoes, caramelized onions, zucchini, broccoli and fresh spinach

Burgers

Beverly Hills Burger

$13.99

8 oz Fresh Certified Angus Beef burger are served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and red onion with crispy fries

Bleu Cheese Burger

$16.99

Topped with sauteed mushrooms, bleu cheese, and bacon strips

Cafe Burger

$15.99

Topped with caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

Hickory Burger

$16.99

Topped with bacon strips, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, and caramelized onions

Honey Mustard Burger

$15.99

Topped with bacon strips, cheddar cheese, and honey mustard dressing on the side

ONLY Turkey Pattie

$4.99

Sandwiches

Beverly Hills Club Sandwich

$15.99

A triple decker with roasted turkey, strips of bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise and your choice of toast

Beverly Hills Grilled Cheese

Served on grilled texas toast: choice of cheese, bacon/tomatoes/cheddar, or tuna salad/cheddar/tomatoes.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Freshly breaded chicken breaded and deep fried tossed with hot sauce and served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun with our homemade bleu cheese dressing

Cajun Chicken Philly

$15.99

Strips of spicy chicken, mozzarella cheese, grilled green peppers and onions inside a toasted hoagie served with ranch dressing on the side.

Chicken Club

$14.99

fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon strips on a toasted bun

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses and served on a toasted bun.

Chicken Mushroom Cheese Steak

$15.99

A hoagie filled with grilled chicken, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and mozzarella cheese.

Grilled Fish Sandwich

$16.99

Your choice of a fresh salmon or dolphin filet on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and tarter sauce

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.99

A hoagie filled with thinly sliced sirloin, caramelized onions, and mozzarella cheese

Traditional BLT

$12.99

hot sizzling bacon strips, lettuce, mayonnaise and tomato on your choice of toast

Chicken Teriyaki Grill

$14.99

Chicken comes glazed with teriyaki sauce and smothered with mozzarella cheese and a grilled pineapple ring

Chicken Hickory Grill

$15.99

Topped with bacon strips, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, and caramelized onions

Honey Mustard Grill

$15.99

grilled chicken topped with bacon strips, cheddar cheese, and honey mustard

Chicken Avocado Spinach Wrap

$14.99

Your choice of flour, wheat, tomato, or spinach tortilla with diced chicken, avocado, spinach, tomato, and cheddar with our homemade dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Your choice of flour, wheat, tomato, or spinach tortilla with grilled or deep-fried chicken strips tossed with hot sauce with lettuce and tomato. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side

Beverly Hills Dolphin Wrap

$16.99

Your choice of flour, wheat, tomato, or spinach tortilla with fresh dolphin served grilled or blackened with lettuce and tomato and comes with tartar sauce on the side

Beverly Hills Chicken Grill

$13.99

Grilled, Blackened, or Fried

Desserts

Cookie

$2.99

Fudge Brownie

$3.99

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Real key lime filling in our homemade brown sugar graham cracker crust.

Sides

1/2 Dozen Rolls

$2.99

Avocado

$2.99Out of stock

Baked Potato

$4.99

Bowl Fruit

$4.99

Chips

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Dozen Rolls

$5.99

Extra Fajita Set-up

$2.99

Fries

$4.99

Hard-Boiled Egg

$1.00

Large Cole Slaw

$3.99

Side Ceasar

$4.99

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Side Dolphin

$6.99

Side of Bacon

$2.99

Side of Chicken Salad

$4.99

Side of Ham

$2.99

Side of Shrimp

$6.99

Side of Tuna Salad

$4.99

Side Garden Salad

$4.99

Side Salmon

$6.99

Sliced Tomato

$2.99

Vegetable Medely

$4.99

Yellow Rice

$3.99

Side Crispy Chicken

$4.99

Small Guacamole

$1.99

Pint of Dressing

$5.99

Cup of fruit

$2.50

4 OZ Dressing

$0.99

Bacon Bits 2oz

$0.99

Kids Menu

Kid BLT Dinner Roll

$8.99

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.99

Kid Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Kid Fish Fingers

$8.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kid Hamburger

$8.99

Kid Hot Dog

$8.99

Kid Pasta

$8.99

Kid Tuna Salad Dinner Roll

$8.99

Brunch Menu

Beverly Hill Breakfast

$11.99

Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Designer Omelet

$11.99

Scrambles

$11.99

French Toast

$7.99

Champignon Maison

$12.99

Eggs Monterey

$12.99

Eggs Florentine

$12.99

Eggs Beverly

$11.99

Garden White

$12.99

Kids Brunch

$6.99

NA BEV

Coca Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

HiC

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Fuze

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.00

Milk

$1.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

San Pelliigrino

$3.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Bottled Sodas

$1.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.00

Milk (Copy)

$1.99

Peak Tea

$2.99

Poweraide

$2.99

Burgers

Beverly Hills Burger

$18.20

8 oz Fresh Certified Angus Beef burger are served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and red onion with crispy fries

Bleu Cheese Burger

$22.10

Topped with sauteed mushrooms, bleu cheese, and bacon strips

Cafe Burger

$20.80

Topped with caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

Hickory Burger

$22.10

Topped with bacon strips, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, and caramelized onions

Honey Mustard Burger

$20.80

Topped with bacon strips, cheddar cheese, and honey mustard dressing on the side

ONLY Turkey Pattie

$6.50

Desserts

Cookie

$3.90

Fudge Brownie

$5.20

Key Lime Pie

$9.10

Real key lime filling in our homemade brown sugar graham cracker crust.

Eggs

Designer Omelette

$18.20

Three fluffy eggs and you do the rest

Garden White Frittata

$18.20

Pancake style egg white omelette with broccoli, onions, tomatoes, spinach and mushrooms with mozzarella cheese melted.

Scrambled Eggs Beverly

$16.90

A toasted english muffin topped with grilled ham, scrambled eggs, melted cheddar cheese and two slices of bacon on top

Scrambles

$18.20

choose any three topping to mix with three fluffy eggs: bacon, cheddar, ham, mozzarella, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, peppers, onions, or broccoli. Egg Whites +$1.00

Favorites

Chicken Parmigiana

$26.00

Two lightly breaded chicken breasts, lightly friend with smothered in marinara, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses; served with penne pasta

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$28.60

Served with yellow rice and seasonal vegetables and prepared your choice: teriyaki style, fire grilled with lemon pepper, or basted with lemon pepper.

Twin Chicken Breast Dinner

$26.00

two marinated chicken breasts-plain, barbecued or blackened with a baked potatoe and seasonal vegetables

Twin Hawaiian Chicken Breast Dinner

$26.00

Two marinated chicken breasts with teriyaki and served with yellow rice and seasonal vegetables.

Dolphin Dinner

$28.60

Served your choice of blackened, broiled, grilled, or sautéed. Comes with yellow rice, vegetables, and tartar sauce.

Healthy Side

Asian Chicken & Broccoli Bowl

$20.80

Chicken, mushrooms, bean sprouts and broccoli sauteed in a hint of teriyaki sauce and topped with almonds, served over yellow rice with spicy peanut sauce on the side.

Healthy Bowls

$13.00

Yellow rice, chinese cabbage, steamed broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, bean sprouts, scallions, cripsy noddles and teriyaki sauce

Slimmer Plates

$13.00

Enjoy a fresh garden salad with choice of baked potato, yellow rice, sliced tomatoes or vegetable with your choice of meat

House Specials

Apple Cranberry Chicken Salad

$23.40

Field greens, granny smith apples, bleu cheese, red onions, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, and topped with grilled chicken. Try with our cranberry walnut vinaigrette

Fresh Grilled Dolphin

$19.50

Grilled dolphin filet topped with fresh tomato balsamic vinaigrette. Served with yelllow rice

Lite Lunch

$15.60

Tomatoes, cucumbers, and egg served with fresh cut fruit and cottage cheese. Your choice of Tuna Salad or Chicken Salad

NY Steak Dinner

$27.30Out of stock

10 oz seasoned NY strip steak grilled to perfection. Served with baked potato and vegetables

Summer Spinach Salad

$23.40

Spinach, feta, strawberries, mandarin oranges, and ALMONDS topped with grilled shrimp

Tortellini Pasta

$19.50

Tortellini pasta with spinach tossed in a sundried tomato asiago cream sauce

Fish & Chips

$19.50

Three pieces of crispy battered fried cod served with steak fries

Mezzaluna Salad

$22.10

Field greens, blue cheese, balsamic tomatoes and topped with chicken fried to perfection

Mexican

Cheese Quesadilla

$14.30

Grilled flour tortilla filled with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and served with guacamole, sour cream, salsa and jalapeno on the side.

Mexican Chop Chop

$20.80

Yellow rice topped with grilled chicken, black beans, melted cheddar, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour creams, guacamole, jalapeno, fresh cilantro and salsa

Sizzling Fajita

steak, chicken, or both with peppers and onions on a sizzling hot skillet served with cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa, jalapeno and flour tortillas

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$22.10

seasoned steak, onnions, peppers and tomatoes with mozzarella and chedder cheese inside a grilled tortilla served with guacamole, sour cream and salsa

Vegetable Quesadilla

$16.90

Cheese quesadilla with mushrooms, tomatoes, caramelized onions, zucchini, broccoli and fresh spinach

Munchies

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$15.60

Fried strips of chicken tossed with hot sauce & served with bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks.

Chicken Finger Appetizer

$15.60

freshly breaded fried chicken with honey mustard and sweet and sour sauces for dipping

Combo

$20.80

Mozzarella cheese sticks, chicken fingers and cheddar bacon skins, toasted raviolis with our own sauces for dipping.

Dolphin Fingers

$18.20

served with tarter and honey mustard for dipping

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes & Basil

$16.90

Vine ripe tomatoes and mozzarella cheese served with our fresh basil vinaigrette dressing.

Fried Cheese Sticks

$13.00

Sticks of mozzarella cheese fried golden brown and sprinkled with parmesan cheese and served with marinara sauce

Pasta Bowl Appetizer

$10.40

Small bowl of penne pasta with choice of one of our homemade sauces: marinara, pink, or alfredo.

Teriyaki Chicken

$15.60

Marinated boneless chicken brushed with teriyaki sauce and served over yellow rice with sauces

Toasted Raviolis

$13.00

Cheese raviolis lightly fried and served with marinara sauce on the side.

Potato Skins

$15.60

Homemade baked, scooped, then filled with cheddar cheese and bacon bits.

Pastas & Stir-Frys

Beverly Hills Pasta

$19.50

penne pasta tossed in pink sauce with fresh basil

Beverly Hills Stir Frys

$19.50

Mushrooms, pea pods, zucchini, broccoli, bean sprouts, spinach, carrots and chinese cabbage stir-fried in our delicious oriental sauce over yellow rice and almonds

California Shrimp Pasta

$24.70

Avocado, tomatoes, fresh basil, shrimp and penne pasta in a light cream sauce.

Cheese Raviolis

$20.80

Cheese raviolis tossed in our homemade pink sauce with fresh basil.

Garlic Chicken Linguini

$23.40

Chicken, broccoli, scallions, mushrooms and tomatoes sauteed in a garlic wine sauce.

Pasta Florentine

$23.40

Grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms, marinara sauce, penne pasta and melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

Salads

Beverly Hills Cobb

$23.40

grilled marinated chicken strips, chopped eggs, black olives, avocado, tomatoes, carrots, bleu cheese, bacon bits and herb croutons over a bed of greens

Buffalo Chicken Bleu Cheese Salad

$23.40

Breaded fried chicken fingers tossed in our buffalo sauce served over fresh greens with bleu cheese, red onions, tomatoes, mandarin oranges, cucumbers and herb croutons.

Caesar Salad

$16.90

Crispy romanie with parmesan cheese, herb croutons and tossed with our caesar dressing.

Cajun Chicken Salad

$23.40

S.picy char-broiled chicken strips served warm over crisp greens with tomatoes, hard-cooked eggs, red cabbage, carrots, black olives, scallions, cucumbers, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and herb croutons.

California Chopped Salad

$23.40

Turkey, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, eggs and bacon bits all chopped and served over shredded greens and herb croutons.

Crispy Chicken Cobb

$23.40

Lightly fried chicken breast, egg, black olives, avocado, tomatoes, carrots, bleu cheese, bacon bits and herb croutons over romaine greens.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$19.50

Breaded chicken breast lightly fried with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red cabbage, cucumbers and herb croutons.

Fire Grilled Dolphin Salad

$24.70

Crisp greens, carrots, cucumbers, mandarin oranges, scallions and herb croutons.

Garden Salad

$9.10

iceberg and romaine lettuce with red cabbage, carrots, cucumber, tomato and herb croutons

Market Salad

$18.20

Crispy salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, eggs, red onions, red cabbage, carrots, peas, garbanzo beans, mushrooms, bleu cheese, and herb croutons

Mediterranean Salmon Salad

$24.70

Grilled fresh salmon, romaine greens, tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumbers, red onion, black olives, garbanzo beans and herb croutons with our fresh basil vinaigrette

Nature's Way

$18.20

Crisp salad greens, tomatoes, mushrooms, cucumbers, red cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots, eggs, green peas, garbanzo beans, raisin-nut mix and herb croutons.

Neighborhood Salad

$18.20

Mixed greens, cheddar, red onions, bacon bits, eggs, tomatoes and herb croutons.

Our Chef Salad

$22.10

A mound of greens topped with strips of ham, turkey, egg, shredded mozzarella cheese, black olives, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage and herb croutons

Our Wonderful Spinach Salad

$18.20

fresh spinach topped with egg, mushrooms, carrots, mozzarella, tomatoes, bacon bits and herb croutons

"Salad" Salads

$16.90

chopped greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red cababge, egg, peas, garbanzo beans, red onion, bean sprouts, and herb croutons

Side Caesar

$6.50

iceberg and romaine lettuce with red cabbage, carrots, cucumber, tomato and herb croutons

Southwest Chicken Salad

$23.40

Spicy grilled chicken on top of mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, black beans, corn, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, fried tortilla chips and fresh cilantro.

The Greek Tycoon

$18.20

Enjoy the sophisiticated taste of this romaine salad with scallions, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and herb croutons with homemade balsamic vinaigrette

Tropical Salad

$18.20

Chopped greens, mandarin oranges, coconut, carrots, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese, dried fruits, and herb croutons.

Fajita Salad

$18.20

Grilled onions and peppers in a tortilla shell with lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, scallions, guacamole, jalapeño, sour cream & salsa.

Pan Pacific Chicken Salad

$23.40

Our homemade chicken salad with mixed greens, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, mandarin oranges, peanuts, chow mein noodles, almonds and our spicy peanut vinaigrette on the side.

Sandwiches

Beverly Hills Club Sandwich

$20.80

A triple decker with roasted turkey, strips of bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise and your choice of toast

Beverly Hills Grilled Cheese

Served on grilled texas toast: choice of cheese, bacon/tomatoes/cheddar, or tuna salad/cheddar/tomatoes.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$19.50

Freshly breaded chicken breaded and deep fried tossed with hot sauce and served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun with our homemade bleu cheese dressing

Cajun Chicken Philly

$20.80

Strips of spicy chicken, mozzarella cheese, grilled green peppers and onions inside a toasted hoagie served with ranch dressing on the side.

Chicken Club

$19.50

fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon strips on a toasted bun

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$19.50

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses and served on a toasted bun.

Chicken Mushroom Cheese Steak

$20.80

A hoagie filled with grilled chicken, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and mozzarella cheese.

Grilled Fish Sandwich

$22.10

Your choice of a fresh salmon or dolphin filet on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and tarter sauce

Philly Cheese Steak

$20.80

A hoagie filled with thinly sliced sirloin, caramelized onions, and mozzarella cheese

Traditional BLT

$16.90

hot sizzling bacon strips, lettuce, mayonnaise and tomato on your choice of toast

Chicken Teriyaki Grill

$19.50

Chicken comes glazed with teriyaki sauce and smothered with mozzarella cheese and a grilled pineapple ring

Chicken Hickory Grill

$20.80

Topped with bacon strips, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, and caramelized onions

Honey Mustard Grill

$20.80

grilled chicken topped with bacon strips, cheddar cheese, and honey mustard

Chicken Avocado Spinach Wrap

$19.50

Your choice of flour, wheat, tomato, or spinach tortilla with diced chicken, avocado, spinach, tomato, and cheddar with our homemade dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$19.50

Your choice of flour, wheat, tomato, or spinach tortilla with grilled or deep-fried chicken strips tossed with hot sauce with lettuce and tomato. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side

Beverly Hills Dolphin Wrap

$22.10

Your choice of flour, wheat, tomato, or spinach tortilla with fresh dolphin served grilled or blackened with lettuce and tomato and comes with tartar sauce on the side

Beverly Hills Chicken Grill

$18.20

Grilled, Blackened, or Fried

Sides

1/2 Dozen Rolls

$3.90

Avocado

$3.90Out of stock

Baked Potato

$6.50

Bowl Fruit

$6.50

Chips

$3.90

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Dozen Rolls

$5.99

Extra Fajita Set-up

$2.99

Fries

$4.99

Hard-Boiled Egg

$1.00

Large Cole Slaw

$3.99

Side Ceasar

$4.99

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Side Dolphin

$6.99

Side of Bacon

$2.99

Side of Chicken Salad

$4.99

Side of Ham

$2.99

Side of Shrimp

$6.99

Side of Tuna Salad

$4.99

Side Garden Salad

$4.99

Side Salmon

$6.99

Sliced Tomato

$2.99

Vegetable Medely

$4.99

Yellow Rice

$3.99

Side Crispy Chicken

$4.99

Small Guacamole

$1.99

Soups & Combos

Baked Potato 'N Salad or Soup

$15.60

your choice of garden salad, a small ceasar salad or a bowl of today's soup with BH's rolls and a jumbo baked potato with butter and sour cream

Loaded Baked Potato

$9.10

Choose one of the following: steamed veggies and mozzarella, cheddar and bacon bits, or broccoli and cheddar cheese.

Sandwich 'N Salad

$15.60

Your choice of one of the listed sandwich options and either a dinner salad or a small Caesar salad. Served on a B.H. roll with lettuce, tomato, & potato chips.

Soup 'N Salad

$15.60

A bowl of today's soup with warm rolls and a garden salad or small caesar salad

Soup 'N Sandwich

$15.60

A bowl of today's soup with your choice of sandwich

Soup of the Day

daily cup or bowl of soup special

Specialities

Chicken Finger Platter

$19.50

chicken breast strips prepared two ways: Traditional or Buffalo Style

Combination Finger Platter

$20.80

homemade chicken and dolphin fingers with sauces for dipping

Dolphin Finger Platter

$20.80

crispy fried dolphin fingers served with sauces for dipping

NA BEV

Coca Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

HiC

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Fuze

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.00

Milk

$1.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

San Pelliigrino

$3.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Bottled Sodas

$1.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.00

Milk (Copy)

$1.99

Peak Tea

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7321 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes, FL 33014

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
The Beverly Hills Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Sake - Miami Lakes
orange starNo Reviews
7301 MIAMI LAKES DRIVE MIAMI LAKES, FL 33014
View restaurantnext
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats - Miami Lakes
orange starNo Reviews
6700 Main St, Miami Lakes, FL 33014
View restaurantnext
La Strega Cucina Italian & Steakhouse - Miami Lakes - Miami Lakes
orange starNo Reviews
15281 NW 67th Ave Miami Lakes, FL 33014
View restaurantnext
100 Montaditos - Miami Lakes
orange starNo Reviews
6801 Main Street Miami Lakes, FL 33014
View restaurantnext
Sergio's Cuban Miami Lakes
orange star4.3 • 1,190
15135 NW 67th Ave Miami Lakes, FL 33014
View restaurantnext
Chela's Beer Garden
orange star3.0 • 86
15301 NW 67th Ave. Miami Lakes, FL 33014
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami Lakes

La Carreta - Hialeah (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 3,326
5350 W 16th Avenue Hialeah, FL 33012
View restaurantnext
Pizza Scene - 6725 Main Street
orange star4.6 • 1,731
6725 Main Street Miami Lakes, FL 33014
View restaurantnext
Sergio's Cuban Miami Lakes
orange star4.3 • 1,190
15135 NW 67th Ave Miami Lakes, FL 33014
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Hialeah
orange star4.3 • 1,143
445 E 49 St Hialeah, FL 33013
View restaurantnext
La Guajira Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,058
1905 w 60 st Hialeah, FL 33012
View restaurantnext
Latin Cafe 2000 - Hialeah
orange star4.2 • 675
1192 W 49 Street Hialeah, FL 33012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami Lakes
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1017 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston