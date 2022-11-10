Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bier Garden

review star

No reviews yet

46 Haywood Street

Asheville, NC 28801

Order Again

Popular Items

Monday Smash Burger
Fish & Chips

Starters

1/2 Nacho

$9.25

Tortilla Chips - Black Beans - Cheddar - Monterey Jack - Lettuce - Tomatoes - Black Olives - Jalapeños - Cilantro-Lime Crema - Salsa

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.00

Applewood Bacon - Monterey Jack - Fries - Green Onion - Ranch

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Prosciutto - Cured Ham - Salami - Smoked Gouda - Fontina - House Pimento Cheese - Seasonal Fruit - Candied Walnuts - Pickled Onions - Cherry Pepper Relish - Dark Ale Mustard

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Fried Wisconsin Cheese Curds - Bier Cheese - Ranch

Cheese Fries

$8.00

Monterey Jack Cheese - Fries - Green Onions - Ranch

Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla Chips - Black Beans - Cheddar - Monterey Jack - Lettuce - Tomatoes - Black Olives - Jalapeños - Cilantro-Lime Crema - Salsa

Napoleon Caprese Salad

$14.00

Local Heirloom Tomato - Mozzarella - Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Balsamic Glaze - Basil

Popcorn

$6.00

Popcorn - Parmesan - Ranch Seasoning

Pork Belly Bites

$14.00

Fried Pork Belly - Coffee BBQ - Shredded Lettuce

Pretzel

$12.00

Massive 10 oz. Brauhaus Pretzel - Dark Ale Mustard - Bier Cheese

Queso & Salsa

$8.00

House-made Salsa - Queso Dip - Tortilla Chips

Wings

$16.00

8 Wings - Celery - Carrots - Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing Choose 2 Sauces: House Buffalo - Coffee BBQ - Dragon's Breath - Honey Lime Serrano - Korean Glaze

Ahi Tuna Plate

$18.00

Soups

Spicy Vegetarian Chili-Bowl

$9.00

House Recipe Vegan 3 Bean Chili - Tortilla Chips

Spicy Vegetarian Chili-Cup

$6.00

House Recipe Vegan 3 Bean Chili - Tortilla Chips

White Bean - Bowl

$9.00

White Beans - Potato - Spices - Cured Ham

White Bean - Cup

$6.00

White Beans - Potato - Spices - Cured Ham

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Hearts - Marinated Tomatoes - Croutons - Asiago - Caesar Dressing

House Salad

$10.00

Arcadian Spring Mix - Cucumbers - Marinated Tomatoes - Carrots - Choice of Dressing Dressings: Herb Vinaigrette, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Blue Cheese, Ranch, Honey Mustard, Caesar Dressing, or Thousand Island Dressing

Summer Salad

$13.50

Arcadian Spring Mix - Candied Pecans - Seasonal Berries - Goat Cheese - Herb Vinaigrette

Napoleon Caprese Salad

$14.00

Local Heirloom Tomato - Mozzarella - Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Balsamic Glaze - Basil

Pacific Slaw Salad

$14.00

Napa Cabbage - Carrots - Cucumbers - Sesame - Pickled Veggies - Avocado - Fried Wonton Strips - Ginger Soy Dressing

Soup & Salad Combo

$10.00

House Salad - Choice of Dressing - Choice of Soup

Soup/Salad Upgrade

$2.50

Pub Fare

Bahn Mi Wrap

$16.00

Bier Bratwurst

$16.00

Chicken Dogwood

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

French Dip

$15.00

Bad A%# Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Glazed Salmon

$18.00

Mama's Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Pork Belly B.L.T

$12.00

Pork Tenderloin Sliders

$14.00

Reuben

$15.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Burgers

Belly Burger

$19.00

BYO Burger

$16.00

Downtown Burger

$18.00

Monday Smash Burger

$8.00

NC Bison Burger

$19.00

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Sweet Potato - Black Bean - Southwest Spice - Lettuce - Tomato - Onion - Pickle - House Aioli Choose from: Cheddar - Swiss - Provolone - Pepperjack

Sides

Chip Refill

Side Bacon

$2.50

Side Bison Patty

$10.00

Side Burger Patty

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Cajun Rice

$5.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side Egg

$2.50

Side Fried Pickles

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Fruit

$2.50

Side of seasonal fruit

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Large Queso

$5.00

6oz side of Queso Cheese

Side large salsa

$3.00

Side Mexican Street Corn

$5.00

Side of Blue Chz Dressing

Side of cheese

$1.00

Side of Ranch

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Pita

$1.50

Pita Bread toasted and cut into triangular bites

Side Queso and chips

$6.00

Side Salmon

$6.00

Side Salsa

$1.50

Side Shredded Chz (3oz)

$1.00

3oz of Monterey Jack shredded cheese

Side Sm Queso

$2.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

3oz side of sour cream

Side Steak Meat

$5.00

Side Sweet Fries

$5.00

Side Veggie Patty

$5.50

Side Veggies

$5.00

Wing Sauce $$

$1.50

Wing Veggies

$1.50

Carrots - Celery - Ranch or Blue Cheese

Side Bier Cheese

$1.00

Kids Menu

Adult Charge

$3.00

Kid Burger

$6.50

Kid Fruit + Salad

$6.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kid Nachos

$6.50

Kid Shrimp Poppers

$6.50

Desserts

Dessert Special

$8.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Food Specials

Appetizer Special

$10.99

Taco Plate Tuesday

$6.00

Chef's Special

$16.00

Merch

Bottle Opener

$5.00

Hoodie L

$50.00

Hoodie M

$50.00

Hoodie S

$50.00

Hoodie XL

$50.00

Hoodie XXL

$50.00

Koozies

$20.00

Metal Straw

$2.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Shirt Long L

$25.00

Shirt Long M

$25.00

Shirt Long S

$25.00

Shirt Long XL

$25.00

Shirt Long XXL

$25.00

Shirt Short L

$20.00

Shirt Short M

$20.00

Shirt Short S

$20.00

Shirt Short XL

$20.00

Shirt Short XXL

$20.00

Stickers

$2.00

Thermal Cups

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Easygoing sports pub with a huge beer selection, specialty cocktails & lots of flat-screens

Website

Location

46 Haywood Street, Asheville, NC 28801

Directions

