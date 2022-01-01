The Bier Garden Encinitas

The Bier Garden imageView gallery
Barrel Aged Cocktails

House Barrel Aged Cocktails. Aged Min 30 Days in White American Oak Level 3 Char

B.A. Paloma

$13.00

B.A. Old Fashioned

$13.00

B.A. Manhattan

$13.00

BIER

Ashland Mango Strawberry

$9.00

Bay City Jucci Gang

$9.25

Booch Orange Pom

$9.50

Oregon- Other Fruit Cider- 5.0% ABV. Juicy and tropical, Pacific Pineapple rolls ripe Costa Rica golden pineapples into fresh-pressed Northwest apples. This refreshingly juicy and easy drinking session cider will relax your state of mind, no matter your locale!

Burgeon Carlsbad Crush

$8.50

Burgeon Juice Press

$9.25

Hazy IPA loaded with Galaxy, Vic Secret, Citra and Simcoe hops creating the perfect combination of tropical fruity flavors and aromas!

Cali Creamin'

$8.50

Brewed at our St. James's Gate brewery in Dublin, Guinness Extra Stout is crafted from finest quality malt, hops and Irish barley. Sharp and crisp to the taste, it's ...

Duck Foot Kook Slams

$9.00

Elysian Space Dust

$9.00

Special Lager is a Japanese Rice Lager style beer brewed by Eppig Brewing Company in Vista, CA

Estrella Jalisco

$8.00

Cerveza Pacífico Clara, better known as Pacífico, is a Mexican pilsner-style beer. It was first brewed in 1900 when three Germans opened a brewery, the Cerveceria del Pacífico in Mazatlán.

Helia Far from East

$9.00

Helia Hazy Jae

$9.00Out of stock

A West Coast IPA so distinct it needs no introduction, or name. Generously brewed with Simcoe, Centennial and Mosaic, No Name finishes nice and dry for a beer you won’t forget; at least not after just one.

Kona Big Wave

$8.00

Latitude 33 Blood Orange

$9.00

A straightforward American Pale Ale. American two-row barley, a touch of Vienna malt. Then, an irresponsible amount of dry-hopping Citra for a unique aromatic experience. Pour vivaciously into your favorite tapered glass to fully enjoy.

Modern Times Harmony Engine

$8.00

Moose Drool

$7.50

Pizza Port Cal Honey

$8.00

Pizza Port Chronic

$8.50

A Bronze Medal winning Irish Red Ale, The Bog Trotter blends caramel and roasted malts with our special English yeast for a balanced flavor profile and ruby red color. The luck of the Irish? We definitely think so.

Resident Perky Blonde

$8.00

Hayshaker is a Belgian Saison style beer brewed by Gunwhale Ales in Costa Mesa, CA.

Rouleur Domestique

$8.00

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$8.00

The Heiress is a Bohemian Pilsener style beer brewed by Societe Brewing Co. in San Diego, CA.

Societe The Pupil

$9.00

Stone Dayfall

$8.00

Stone Pale Ale 2.0

$8.00

Topa Topa Tux Nitro Stout

$8.50

3oz Ashland

$3.00

3oz Bay City Jucci Gang

$3.00

3oz Booch Pom Orange

$3.25

3oz Burgeon Carlsbad Crush

$3.00

3oz Burgeon Juice Press

$3.25

3oz Cali Creamin

$3.00

3oz Cali Honey

$2.50

3oz Chronic Ale

$2.50

3oz Domestique

$2.50

3oz DuckFoot Kook Slams

$3.00

3oz Elysian Spacedust

$3.00

3oz Estrella Jalisco

$2.50

3oz Helia Far from East

$3.00

3oz Helia Hazy

$3.00

3oz Kona Big Wave

$2.50

3oz Latitude 33 B.O.

$3.00

3oz Modern Times

$3.00

3oz Moose Drool

$2.50

3oz Resident Perky Blonde

$2.50

3oz Scrimshaw Pils

$2.50

3oz Societe The Pupil

$3.00

3oz Stone Dayfall

$2.50

3oz Stone Pale

$2.50

3oz Stout

$3.00

64oz 805

$36.00

64oz Racer 5

$36.00

64oz Hess Solis

$36.00

64oz Kolsch

$27.00

64oz Coors Light

$27.00

64oz Burgeon Juice

$36.00

64oz Coronado Orange Wit

$36.00

64oz SpaceDust

$36.00

64oz Eppig 10:45

$36.00

64oz Tropical IPA

$36.00

64oz 394

$36.00

64oz Boulevard

$36.00

64oz Cider

$36.00

64oz Mosaic

$36.00

64oz Modelo

$36.00

64oz Scrimshaw

$36.00

64oz Pupil

$36.00

64oz St. Archer Hazy

$36.00

64oz Delicious

$36.00

64oz Honey Hips

$36.00

64oz Blood Orange IPA

$36.00

64oz Booch

$36.00

TST Ashland

TST Bay City Jucci Gang

Tst Booch Org Pom

TST Burgeon Juice Press

TST Cal Honey

TST Cali Creamin

TST Carlsbad Crush

TST Chronic

TST Domestique

TST Duckfoot Kook Slams

TST Estrella

TST Helia Far from East

TST Helia Hazy Jae

TST Kona Big Wave

TST Latt. 33

TST Modern Times

TST Moose Drool

TST Resident Perky

TST Societe Pupil

TST Spacedust

TST Srimshaw Pils

TST Stone 2.0

TST Stone Dayfall

TST Stout

Almanac Sour Peach

$13.50

Ashland Bellinger Bomb

$9.25

Ashland Blackberry Lemon

$9.25

Ashland Rainbow Sherbet

$9.25Out of stock

Bud Light Bottle

$6.00

Julian Cider

$8.25

Juneshine Booberry

$9.25

Juneshine Hippie Juice

$9.25

Juneshine Midnight Painkiller

$9.25

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$6.00

St. Paulie Girl NA

$6.50

Bloody Mary

Classic Bloody Mary

$13.00

Mediterranean

$13.00

Libations

BG Mule

$13.00

KETEL ONE, AGOSTURA BITTERS, LIME, GINGER BEER

El Jalisco

$13.00

El Jimador Reposado, Grapefruit, Agave, Squirt, Tajin

French 75

$13.00

Lavender Lemonade

$13.00

Ketel One, Lavender Bitters, Lemon, Honey, Soda

Mint Condition

$13.00

Cruzan White Rum, Watermelon Puree, Mint, Lime, Soda

Moonlight Margarita

$13.00

ESPOLÒN BLANCO, FRESH LIME, AGAVE

Smoking Gun

$13.00

Bullet Bourbon, Lemon, Brown Sugar, Ginger, Sage

Casamigos Aperol Spritz

$13.00

La Pina

$13.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$8.50

Bacon Cheddar

$8.50

Cuke Vodka

$8.50

Grey Goose

$14.00

Herbal Vodka

$8.50

Horseradish Vodka

$8.50

Ketel One

$13.00

Ketel Oranje

$13.00

Ketel Citrus

$13.00

Titos

$12.00

DBL Well Vodka

$8.00

DBL 3 Olives Citron

$9.00

DBL 3 Olives Coconut

$9.00

DBL 3 Olives Rasp

$9.00

DBL 3 Olives Vanilla

$9.00

DBL Bacon Cheddar

$8.00

DBL Cuke Vodka

$8.00

DBL Grey Goose

$12.00

DBL Herbal Vodka

$8.00

DBL Horseradish Vodka

$8.00

DBL Ketel Cuke

$10.00

DBL Ketel Grapefruit

$10.00

DBL Ketel One

$11.00

DBL Ketel Oranje

$10.00

DBL Ketel Peach

$10.00

DBL Titos

$10.00

Fords

$10.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Sapphire

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Well Gin

$8.50

DBL Well Gin

$8.00

DBL Hendricks

$10.00

DBL Sapphire

$10.00

DBL Tanqueray

$9.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Capitan Morgan

$10.00

Flor De Cana

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Myers Dark

$10.00Out of stock

Sailor Jerry

$10.00

Well Rum

$8.50

DBL Well Rum

$8.00

DBL Bacardi

$9.00

DBL Capt Morgan

$9.00

DBL Malibu

$9.00

DBL Myers Dark

$9.00

Casamigo Anejo

$16.00

Casamigo Blanco

$12.00

Casamigo Mezcal

$16.00

Casamigo Repo

$14.00

Cincoro Reposado

$20.00

Clase Azul Repo

$27.00

Codigo Rosa Blanco

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Repo

$14.00

El Jimador

$9.00

Espolon

$10.00

Gran Coramino Repo

$16.00

Hornitos Repo

$10.00

Los Javis Mezcal

$10.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Solento Repo

$14.00

Torada Spicy

$8.50

Well Tequila

$8.50

DBL Well Tequila

$8.00

DBL Cali Anejo

$13.00

DBL Cali Repo

$10.00

DBL Cali X Anejo

$20.00

DBL Casamigo Blanco

$12.00

DBL Casamigo Repo

$14.00

DBL Cazadores

$11.00

DBL Clase Azul Repo

$20.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

DBL Don Julio Repo

$12.00

DBL El Jimador Repo

$9.00

DBL Espolon

$9.00

DBL Fort Repo

$14.00

DBL Fortaleza

$12.00

DBL Herradura Anejo

$12.00

DBL Herradura Silver

$10.00

DBL Hornitos Repo

$9.00

DBL Nuestra Mezcal

$9.00

DBL Patron Silver

$10.00

DBL Spicy Tequila

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Blantons

$18.00

Crown

$11.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Fireball

$9.00

Four Roses

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Macallan 12yr

$15.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Old Forrester

$10.00

Screwball

$9.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$8.50

Woodford

$13.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$8.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$12.00

DBL Bulleit

$9.00

DBL Campfire

$20.00

DBL Crown

$9.00

DBL Elijah Craig

$10.00

DBL Fireball

$8.00

DBL High West

$16.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$9.00

DBL Jameson

$9.00

DBL Makers Mark

$10.00

DBL Screwball

$9.00

DBL Templeton Rye

$11.00

DBL Whistle Pig 10yr

$14.00

DBL Whistle Pig 12yr

$16.00

DBL Woodford

$10.00

DBL Woodinville

$14.00

DBL Woodinville Rye

$14.00

Balvenie

$18.00

Dewars

$13.00

Glenfiddich

$14.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Johnny Black

$14.00

McCallan 12 Yr

$15.00

Well Scotch

$8.50

DBL Well Scotch

$8.00

DBL Balvenie

$16.00

DBL Dalmore

$13.00

DBL Glenfiddich

$12.00

DBL Glenlivet

$8.00

DBL Johnny Black

$11.00

Amaretto

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Bailey's Irish

$9.00

Blue Curacao

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Fernet

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00Out of stock

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Midori

$9.00

Peach Schnapps

$9.00

Rumple Minze

$10.00

Sour Apple

$9.00

Triple Sec

$9.00

DBL Amaretto

$8.00

DBL Aperol

$8.00

DBL Bailey's Irish

$8.00

DBL Blue Curacao

$8.00

DBL Campari

$8.00

DBL Chambord

$8.00

DBL Cointreau

$7.00

DBL Creme De Cocoa

$8.00

DBL Creme De Menthe

$8.00

DBL Creme Evette

$8.00

DBL DiSaronno

$10.00

DBL Fernet

$9.00

DBL Fiorente

$9.00

DBL Frangelico

$8.00

DBL Gran Gala

$9.00

DBL Jagermeister

$9.00

DBL Kahlua

$8.00

DBL Midori

$8.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$8.00

DBL Sour Apple

$8.00

DBL Triple Sec

$6.00

DBL Tuaca

$9.00

Mug Club Membership

6 Month Membership

$30.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

NA Bloody

$7.00

Mocktail N/A

$6.00

OJ

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Staff Red Bull

$2.00

Wine

CK Mondavi Cab BTL

$36.00

Decoy Red Wine BTL

$48.00

Esser Pinot Noir BTL

$48.00

Ombu Malbec BTL

$48.00

Paso Cellars Cab BTL

$48.00

Babich Sauv Blanc BTL

$48.00

CK Mondavi Chard BTL

$36.00

Brownstone Chard BTL

$44.00

Ferrante Pinot Grigio BTL

$44.00

Decoy Rose GLS

$13.00

Decoy Rose BTL

$48.00

Stanford Brut Btl

$36.00

Starters

Adult Chicken Tenders

$12.00

BG Bones

$20.00

Baby Back Ribs, Brown Ale Infused BBQ Sauce, Jalapeno & Cheddar Corn Bread, Whipped Honey Butter

Bier Pretzels

$13.00

Biergarden Mustard, Bier, Cheese, Kosher Salt

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Chips and Salsa/Guac

$12.00

Roasted Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.00

Citrus Vinaigrette , Fresh Goat Cheese, Balsamic Glaze, Candied Pecans

Short Rib Nachos

$19.00

Braised Beef Short Rib, Tortilla Chips, Bier, Cheese , Pico de Gallo, Mango Salsa Chipotle Aioli, Cheese

Burgers

Impossible Burger

$20.00

Plant Based Veggie Patty, Soyrizo, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli, Brioche Bun

Cheeseburger 101

$18.00

Lettuce Tomato, Pickles, Cheddar, Secret Sauce

PLAIN BURGER

$15.00

Sandwiches

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$18.00

GRILLED BLACKENED MAHI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, CHIPOTLE REMOULADE, TOASTED SOURDOUGH

CARDIFF SAND.

$20.00

Grilled Chicken Club Sando

$18.00

CHICKEN BREAST, HAM, BACON, SWISS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, GARLIC AIOLI, TOASTED SOURDOUGH BREAD

Tennessee Hot Chicken Sando

$18.00

BUTTERMILK AND HOT SAUCE BRINED CHICKEN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, ROOSTER MAYO, BRIOCHE BUN

The Cubano

$19.00

Cuban Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Garlic Aioli, Pressed Hoagie Roll

Salads

Quinoa & Beet Salad

$18.00

Arugula, Quinoa, Roasted Carrots, Roasted Beets, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Dried Cranberries, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Reduction

SoCal Chicken

$19.00

Mixed Greens, Marinated Chicken Thigh, Avocado, Corn , Black Beans , Cherry Tomatoes, Cotija Cheese, Chipotle Ranch

Specials

Wings

$12.00+

BBQ Pork Sliders

$16.00

Mussels

$18.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Sides

2 Eggs

$4.00

Add Avocado

$1.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Cheddar Grits

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Goat Cheese

$1.00

Lettuce

$0.50

Lettuce as Bun

Mushrooms

$1.00

Onion

$0.50

Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Spicy Pickles

$1.00

Spicy Sauce

Sweet Pot Fries

$6.00

Swiss Cheese

$1.00

Tomato

$0.50

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Bacon (BG Brunch)

Sausage (BG Brunch)

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

NA Bloody

$7.00

Mocktail N/A

$6.00

OJ

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Staff Redbull

$2.00

Kid's

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Cheesebgr

$10.00

Kids Ckn Tender

$10.00

Kids Gr Cheese

$10.00

Kids Mac

$10.00

Lil Brekkie

$10.00

Doggie

Dog Chicken

$6.00

Dog Burger

$6.00

Dog Salmon

$8.00

Dog Egg

$2.00

Dog Bacon

$2.00

Desserts

Churro Bites

$10.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

641 S Coast Hwy, Encinitas, CA 92024

Directions

Gallery
The Bier Garden image

