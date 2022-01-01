The Bier Garden Encinitas
381 Reviews
$$
641 S Coast Hwy
Encinitas, CA 92024
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Barrel Aged Cocktails
BIER
Ashland Mango Strawberry
Bay City Jucci Gang
Booch Orange Pom
Oregon- Other Fruit Cider- 5.0% ABV. Juicy and tropical, Pacific Pineapple rolls ripe Costa Rica golden pineapples into fresh-pressed Northwest apples. This refreshingly juicy and easy drinking session cider will relax your state of mind, no matter your locale!
Burgeon Carlsbad Crush
Burgeon Juice Press
Hazy IPA loaded with Galaxy, Vic Secret, Citra and Simcoe hops creating the perfect combination of tropical fruity flavors and aromas!
Cali Creamin'
Brewed at our St. James's Gate brewery in Dublin, Guinness Extra Stout is crafted from finest quality malt, hops and Irish barley. Sharp and crisp to the taste, it's ...
Duck Foot Kook Slams
Elysian Space Dust
Special Lager is a Japanese Rice Lager style beer brewed by Eppig Brewing Company in Vista, CA
Estrella Jalisco
Cerveza Pacífico Clara, better known as Pacífico, is a Mexican pilsner-style beer. It was first brewed in 1900 when three Germans opened a brewery, the Cerveceria del Pacífico in Mazatlán.
Helia Far from East
Helia Hazy Jae
A West Coast IPA so distinct it needs no introduction, or name. Generously brewed with Simcoe, Centennial and Mosaic, No Name finishes nice and dry for a beer you won’t forget; at least not after just one.
Kona Big Wave
Latitude 33 Blood Orange
A straightforward American Pale Ale. American two-row barley, a touch of Vienna malt. Then, an irresponsible amount of dry-hopping Citra for a unique aromatic experience. Pour vivaciously into your favorite tapered glass to fully enjoy.
Modern Times Harmony Engine
Moose Drool
Pizza Port Cal Honey
Pizza Port Chronic
A Bronze Medal winning Irish Red Ale, The Bog Trotter blends caramel and roasted malts with our special English yeast for a balanced flavor profile and ruby red color. The luck of the Irish? We definitely think so.
Resident Perky Blonde
Hayshaker is a Belgian Saison style beer brewed by Gunwhale Ales in Costa Mesa, CA.
Rouleur Domestique
Scrimshaw Pilsner
The Heiress is a Bohemian Pilsener style beer brewed by Societe Brewing Co. in San Diego, CA.
Societe The Pupil
Stone Dayfall
Stone Pale Ale 2.0
Topa Topa Tux Nitro Stout
3oz Ashland
3oz Bay City Jucci Gang
3oz Booch Pom Orange
3oz Burgeon Carlsbad Crush
3oz Burgeon Juice Press
3oz Cali Creamin
3oz Cali Honey
3oz Chronic Ale
3oz Domestique
3oz DuckFoot Kook Slams
3oz Elysian Spacedust
3oz Estrella Jalisco
3oz Helia Far from East
3oz Helia Hazy
3oz Kona Big Wave
3oz Latitude 33 B.O.
3oz Modern Times
3oz Moose Drool
3oz Resident Perky Blonde
3oz Scrimshaw Pils
3oz Societe The Pupil
3oz Stone Dayfall
3oz Stone Pale
3oz Stout
64oz 805
64oz Racer 5
64oz Hess Solis
64oz Kolsch
64oz Coors Light
64oz Burgeon Juice
64oz Coronado Orange Wit
64oz SpaceDust
64oz Eppig 10:45
64oz Tropical IPA
64oz 394
64oz Boulevard
64oz Cider
64oz Mosaic
64oz Modelo
64oz Scrimshaw
64oz Pupil
64oz St. Archer Hazy
64oz Delicious
64oz Honey Hips
64oz Blood Orange IPA
64oz Booch
TST Ashland
TST Bay City Jucci Gang
Tst Booch Org Pom
TST Burgeon Juice Press
TST Cal Honey
TST Cali Creamin
TST Carlsbad Crush
TST Chronic
TST Domestique
TST Duckfoot Kook Slams
TST Estrella
TST Helia Far from East
TST Helia Hazy Jae
TST Kona Big Wave
TST Latt. 33
TST Modern Times
TST Moose Drool
TST Resident Perky
TST Societe Pupil
TST Spacedust
TST Srimshaw Pils
TST Stone 2.0
TST Stone Dayfall
TST Stout
Almanac Sour Peach
Ashland Bellinger Bomb
Ashland Blackberry Lemon
Ashland Rainbow Sherbet
Bud Light Bottle
Julian Cider
Juneshine Booberry
Juneshine Hippie Juice
Juneshine Midnight Painkiller
Michelob Ultra Bottle
St. Paulie Girl NA
Bloody Mary
Libations
BG Mule
KETEL ONE, AGOSTURA BITTERS, LIME, GINGER BEER
El Jalisco
El Jimador Reposado, Grapefruit, Agave, Squirt, Tajin
French 75
Lavender Lemonade
Ketel One, Lavender Bitters, Lemon, Honey, Soda
Mint Condition
Cruzan White Rum, Watermelon Puree, Mint, Lime, Soda
Moonlight Margarita
ESPOLÒN BLANCO, FRESH LIME, AGAVE
Smoking Gun
Bullet Bourbon, Lemon, Brown Sugar, Ginger, Sage
Casamigos Aperol Spritz
La Pina
Liquor
Well Vodka
Bacon Cheddar
Cuke Vodka
Grey Goose
Herbal Vodka
Horseradish Vodka
Ketel One
Ketel Oranje
Ketel Citrus
Titos
DBL Well Vodka
DBL 3 Olives Citron
DBL 3 Olives Coconut
DBL 3 Olives Rasp
DBL 3 Olives Vanilla
DBL Bacon Cheddar
DBL Cuke Vodka
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Herbal Vodka
DBL Horseradish Vodka
DBL Ketel Cuke
DBL Ketel Grapefruit
DBL Ketel One
DBL Ketel Oranje
DBL Ketel Peach
DBL Titos
Fords
Hendricks
Sapphire
Tanqueray
Well Gin
DBL Well Gin
DBL Hendricks
DBL Sapphire
DBL Tanqueray
Bacardi
Capitan Morgan
Flor De Cana
Malibu
Myers Dark
Sailor Jerry
Well Rum
DBL Well Rum
DBL Bacardi
DBL Capt Morgan
DBL Malibu
DBL Myers Dark
Casamigo Anejo
Casamigo Blanco
Casamigo Mezcal
Casamigo Repo
Cincoro Reposado
Clase Azul Repo
Codigo Rosa Blanco
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Repo
El Jimador
Espolon
Gran Coramino Repo
Hornitos Repo
Los Javis Mezcal
Patron Silver
Solento Repo
Torada Spicy
Well Tequila
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Cali Anejo
DBL Cali Repo
DBL Cali X Anejo
DBL Casamigo Blanco
DBL Casamigo Repo
DBL Cazadores
DBL Clase Azul Repo
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Don Julio Repo
DBL El Jimador Repo
DBL Espolon
DBL Fort Repo
DBL Fortaleza
DBL Herradura Anejo
DBL Herradura Silver
DBL Hornitos Repo
DBL Nuestra Mezcal
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Spicy Tequila
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Crown
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig
Fireball
Four Roses
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Macallan 12yr
Makers Mark
Old Forrester
Screwball
Templeton Rye
Well Whiskey
Woodford
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Bulleit
DBL Campfire
DBL Crown
DBL Elijah Craig
DBL Fireball
DBL High West
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jameson
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Screwball
DBL Templeton Rye
DBL Whistle Pig 10yr
DBL Whistle Pig 12yr
DBL Woodford
DBL Woodinville
DBL Woodinville Rye
Balvenie
Dewars
Glenfiddich
Glenlivet
Johnny Black
McCallan 12 Yr
Well Scotch
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Balvenie
DBL Dalmore
DBL Glenfiddich
DBL Glenlivet
DBL Johnny Black
Amaretto
Aperol
Bailey's Irish
Blue Curacao
Campari
Cointreau
Fernet
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Hennessy
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Midori
Peach Schnapps
Rumple Minze
Sour Apple
Triple Sec
DBL Amaretto
DBL Aperol
DBL Bailey's Irish
DBL Blue Curacao
DBL Campari
DBL Chambord
DBL Cointreau
DBL Creme De Cocoa
DBL Creme De Menthe
DBL Creme Evette
DBL DiSaronno
DBL Fernet
DBL Fiorente
DBL Frangelico
DBL Gran Gala
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Midori
DBL Peach Schnapps
DBL Sour Apple
DBL Triple Sec
DBL Tuaca
Mug Club Membership
NA Beverages
Wine
Starters
Adult Chicken Tenders
BG Bones
Baby Back Ribs, Brown Ale Infused BBQ Sauce, Jalapeno & Cheddar Corn Bread, Whipped Honey Butter
Bier Pretzels
Biergarden Mustard, Bier, Cheese, Kosher Salt
Brussel Sprouts
Chips and Salsa
Chips and Salsa/Guac
Roasted Buffalo Cauliflower
Citrus Vinaigrette , Fresh Goat Cheese, Balsamic Glaze, Candied Pecans
Short Rib Nachos
Braised Beef Short Rib, Tortilla Chips, Bier, Cheese , Pico de Gallo, Mango Salsa Chipotle Aioli, Cheese
Burgers
Sandwiches
Blackened Mahi Sandwich
GRILLED BLACKENED MAHI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, CHIPOTLE REMOULADE, TOASTED SOURDOUGH
CARDIFF SAND.
Grilled Chicken Club Sando
CHICKEN BREAST, HAM, BACON, SWISS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, GARLIC AIOLI, TOASTED SOURDOUGH BREAD
Tennessee Hot Chicken Sando
BUTTERMILK AND HOT SAUCE BRINED CHICKEN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, ROOSTER MAYO, BRIOCHE BUN
The Cubano
Cuban Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Garlic Aioli, Pressed Hoagie Roll
Salads
Sides
2 Eggs
Add Avocado
Add Bacon
Brussel Sprouts
Cheddar Cheese
Cheddar Grits
Coleslaw
Goat Cheese
Lettuce
Lettuce as Bun
Mushrooms
Onion
Onion Rings
Side Avocado
Side Bacon
Side Bread
Side Salad
Side Sausage
Spicy Pickles
Spicy Sauce
Sweet Pot Fries
Swiss Cheese
Tomato
Truffle Fries
Fries
Bacon (BG Brunch)
Sausage (BG Brunch)
NA Beverages
Kid's
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
641 S Coast Hwy, Encinitas, CA 92024