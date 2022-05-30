A map showing the location of The Big Bib LanarkView gallery
Barbeque
Sandwiches

The Big Bib Lanark

2,362 Reviews

$$

104 Lanark Dr

San Antonio, TX 78218

Meat By The Pound

WHOLE TURKEY

$85.00

Sausage

$17.00

***0.25 Lb Brisket***

$5.00

1/2 Lb Brisket

$10.00

3/4 Lb Brisket

$15.00

1 Lb Brisket

$20.00

***0.25 Lb Pulled Pork / Cerdo***

$3.00

1/2 Lb Pulled Pork / Cerdo

$6.00

3/4 Lb Pulled Pork / Cerdo

$9.00

1 Lb Pulled Pork / Cerdo

$11.99

1/2 Lb Baby Back Ribs

$9.00

3/4 Lb Baby Back Ribs

$13.50

1 Lb Baby Back Ribs

$18.00

Rack Baby Backs

$45.00

LINK Mild Sausage

$2.50

1/2 Lb Mild Sausage

$5.50

1 Lb Mild Sausage

$10.99

Sausage

LINK Jalapeno Sausage

$2.75

1/2 Lb Jalapeno Sausage

$5.50

1 Lb Jalapeno Sausage

$11.00

.25 Lb Rib Tips

$3.75

1/2 Lb Rib Tips

$7.50

3/4 Lb Rib Tips

$11.25

1 Lb Rib Tips

$15.00

Rib Tip Special

$35.00

***0.25 Lb Turkey***

$4.50

1/2 Lb Turkey Lb Turkey

$9.00

3/4 Lb Turkey

$13.50

1 Lb Turkey

$18.00

Turkey

Turkey Legs

$9.99

Special Turkey Leg

$15.00

Half Chicken

$7.99

Chicken Special

$17.00

Family Packs

The Little Bib

$60.00

1/2 lb. of each meat (excludes baby back ribs), 1/2 chicken and two large sides (No meat subtitution)

The Big Bib

$99.99

1 lb. of each meat (excludes baby back ribs),whole chicken and two extra-large sides (No meat subtitution)

Plates

Lean Brisket

$14.00

Moist Brisket

$14.00

Pulled Pork / Cerdo

$12.00

Sausage

$12.00

Turkey

$14.00

Chicken

$14.00

Ribs Tips

$14.00

Baby Back Ribs

$14.00

Ribs

$14.00

Tips

$14.00

Chicken

$14.00

Turkey

$14.00

PLATES

$18.00

2 meat plate

$25.00

3 meat plates

$28.00

Sandwiches

Single Meat Sandwich

$6.99

Double Meat Sandwich

$9.99

Single Meat Sandwich Combo

$11.00

Brisket

$8.00

Sausage

$8.00

Double Meat Sandwich Combo

$14.00

Catfish

Catfish Fillet (each)

$6.99

Catfish Plate

$15.99

Two catfish fillets served with one bib side

Loaded Potatoes

Loaded Bib Potato

$9.99

Plain Bib Potato

$5.99

Bib Sides

Baked Potato Cass

Chips

$1.35

Collard Greens

Corn Bread

$0.99

French Fries

Green Beans

Pinto Beans

Potato Salad

Sweet Potato Cass

Dressing

$32.00

Mac & Cheese

Dressing

$35.00

Gravy

$12.99

Lg Chili Beans

$7.99

Small Chilli Beans

$5.99

XL Chilli Beans

$13.99

Potato Salad

Bib Bites

$2.50

Bib Bites

$3.00

Condiments

Bun

$1.00

Butter

$0.25

Cheese

$0.50

Dressing

$0.25

Jalapeno Peppers

$0.39

Large Sauce (32oz)

$12.00

Loaf Bread

$2.00

Regular Sauce (16oz)

$7.00

Side Of Sauce (2oz)

$0.50

Small Sauce (8oz)

$3.79

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Slice Bread

$0.05

6 oz Sauce

$2.99

Pickles\Onions

$0.05

Lg Pickles\Onions

$0.15

Peppers

Bread/Pickles/Onions/Sauce

set up for big bib

$7.00

set up lil bib

$5.00

Desserts

Blackberry Cobbler

$3.99

Banana Pudding

$4.99

Pecan Cobbler

$3.99

Peach Cobbler

$4.99

Blackberry Cobbler Pan

$35.00

Banana Pudding Pan

$40.00

PecanCobbler Pan

$40.00

Peach Cobbler Pan

$40.00

Slice Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Italian Cream Cake

$4.99

Big Bib Brownie bites

$2.00

Red Velvet Cake

$4.99

Retail

Sm/Med Shirt

$12.99

Lg/XL Shirt

$13.99

2XL Shirt

$14.99

The Big Bib Cap

$10.00

The Big Bib Metals

$10.00

The Big Bib Cups

$4.99

Drinks

Big Red

$1.85

Bottled Water

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.85

Dr. Pepper

$1.85

Gallon

$5.99

Lemonade

$1.85

Pepsi

$1.85

Purple Kool Aid

$1.85

Red Kool Aid

$1.85

To Go Cup

$1.00

S Mist

$1.85

Sweet Tea

$1.85

Un Sweet Tea

$1.85

Half And Half

$1.85

Half Gallon

$2.99

Ice

$1.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

104 Lanark Dr, San Antonio, TX 78218

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

