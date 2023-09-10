Shareables

Bonut

$3.99

amazing buttermilk biscuits, dipped in french toast batter, fried to golden brown perfection, then tossed in powdered sugar

Sticky Biscuit

$4.99

buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling and drizzled with creamy vanilla icing

Loaded Sticky Biscuit

$5.99

buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling, drizzled with creamy vanilla icing, & loaded with cranberries & pecans

Biscuits & Gravy

Full Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

two freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with ladles of sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes

Half Biscuits & Gravy

$8.49

one freshly baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes

Quarter Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

half a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes

From the Griddle

Pumpkin Pancakes

$10.99
Pancake Platter

$12.99

2 plate-sized pancakes, 2 hand cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes

Waffle Platter

$12.99

belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes

French Toast Platter

$12.99

2 thick-cut slices, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$10.99

housemade cinnamon filling swirled in 2 plate-sized pancakes and drizzled with creamy vanilla icing

Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

hand-breaded fried chicken with a Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.99

two plate-sized pancakes

Classic Belgian Waffle

$8.99

dusted with powdered sugar

French Toast

$8.99

3 thick-cut slices

Red, White, & Blue Waffle

$11.99

strawberries and bananas on a blueberry waffle with whipped cream, our most patriotic dish!

The Dark Side

$11.49

2 plate-sized chocolate chip pancakes with whipped cream & drizzled with chocolate sauce

Southern Sunrise

$12.49

3 thick-cut slices of French toast topped with bananas, strawberries, whipped cream & drizzled with caramel

Traditional Eggs

2 Eggs Any Style

$8.99

2 hand-cracked eggs* served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

2 Eggs & Bacon

$12.49

2 hand-cracked eggs* and bacon served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

2 Eggs & Sausage

$12.49

2 hand-cracked eggs* and sausage served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

2 Eggs & Ham (4oz)

$12.49

2 hand-cracked eggs* and ham served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$17.99

2 hand-cracked eggs* and hand-breaded 1/2 lb. chicken fried steak covered with sausage gravy served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Country Fried Chicken & Eggs

$14.99

2 hand-cracked eggs* and hand-breaded chicken fried chicken covered with sausage gravy served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Our Famous Smoked Ham Steak (8oz) & Eggs

$12.99

2 hand-cracked eggs* and 1/2 lb. thick-cut smoked ham steak served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Diced Ham Scramble

$12.49

2 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with smoked ham and served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$12.49

2 hand-cracked eggs* and corned beef hash served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Signature Dishes

Jim's Platter

$11.49

2 hand-cracked eggs*, a buttermilk biscuit with gravy & potatoes

Bigger Big Breakfast with Biscuits & Gravy

$15.49

2 hand-cracked eggs*, 3 bacon, sausage patty, smoked ham (2oz.), potatoes & a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy

Bigger Big Breakfast Griddle

$15.49

2 hand-cracked eggs*, 3 bacon, sausage patty, smoked ham (2oz), potatoes & 2 plate-sized pancakes

Mayberry

$12.49

3 hand-cracked egg omelet filled with sausage & cheddar, a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy & potatoes

The Alamo

$13.99

enormous breakfast burrito stuffed with 3 hand-cracked scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, breakfast potatoes, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, chipotle cream sauce, jack & cheddar cheese, covered in salsa

Yard Bird

$12.99

our hand-breaded fried chicken & cheddar cheese sandwiched between a buttermilk biscuit and covered in sausage gravy, served with potatoes

3 Car Pile Up

$18.99

a plate-sized pancake covered with 3 hand-cracked scrambled eggs with bacon, sausage, cheddar & breakfast potatoes topped with hash browns, 2 buttermilk biscuits and ladles of sausage gravy

Big & Healthy

Lo Carb

$12.49

3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with smoked ham, spinach, cremini mushrooms & onions, served with sliced tomatoes & cottage cheese

Workout Scramble

$11.49

egg whites scrambled with spinach & cremini mushrooms, served with fresh fruit & a buttermilk biscuit or toast

Lean & Green

$12.49

egg whites scrambled with oven roasted turkey, spinach & cremini mushrooms served with fresh fruit & a buttermilk biscuit or toast

New Orleans Oatmeal

$9.99

banana, pecans, housemade cinnamon filling, served with fresh fruit, buttermilk biscuit, or toast.

Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal

$9.99

served with fresh fruit, buttermilk biscuit, or toast.

Omelets

Kansas City Omelet

$14.99

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham, bacon, sausage & cheddar served with potatoes & a buttermilk biscuit or toast.

Veggie Omelet

$12.99

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with cremini mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, onions & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Western Omelet

$12.49

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham, green peppers, onions & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

The Titanic Omelet

$16.99

gigantic 4 hand-cracked egg omelet filled with smoked ham, bacon, sausage, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, hash browns & cheddar cheese topped with a buttermilk biscuit and sausage gravy

Ranchero Omelet

$13.99

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with grilled steak, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, jack & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Del Rio Omelet

$13.99

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with grilled chorizo, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, onions, jack & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Turkey & Spinach Omelet

$13.49

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with oven roasted turkey, spinach & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit Quantity 1

Popeye Omelet

$12.49

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with spinach, cremini mushrooms & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Bacon & Cheddar Omelet

$12.99

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with bacon and cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Smoked Ham & Cheddar Omelet

$12.99

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham and cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Scram-Bowls

Big Scram-Bowl

$13.49

3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, sausage, cremini mushrooms, onions & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Veggie Scram-Bowl

$12.49

3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, spinach, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, onions & jack served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Midwest Scram-Bowl

$14.49

3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, bacon, sausage & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit

The Kitchen Sink Scram-Bowl

$16.99

4 hand-cracked eggs, scrambled with smoked ham, bacon, sausage, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions & cheddar cheese topped with hash browns & a buttermilk biscuit and sausage gravy

Rocky Mountain Scram-Bowl

$12.49

3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, green peppers, onions & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Ranch Hand Scram-Bowl

$13.99

3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, grilled steak, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, jack & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Laredo Scram-Bowl

$13.99

3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, grilled chorizo, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, jack & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Holly Scram-Bowl

$14.49

3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, tomato & jack covered in creamy hollandaise and paprika served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Benedicts

Traditional

$12.49

2 hand-cracked poached eggs* and smoked ham on a griddled English muffin topped with creamy hollandaise and paprika, served with potatoes

Turkey Florentine

$13.99

2 hand-cracked poached eggs*, shaved oven roasted turkey, sliced tomato, and spinach on a griddled english muffin topped with creamy hollandaise and paprika, served with potatoes Quantity 1

Country

$12.49

2 hand-cracked scrambled eggs & 2 sausage patties (or 2 bacon) on a split buttermilk biscuit covered with sausage gravy & served with potatoes

Cowboy

$17.99

hand-breaded 1/2 lb chicken fried steak on a split buttermilk biscuit piled high with hash browns & 2 hand-cracked scrambled eggs, covered with ladles of sausage gravy

Almost Famous Chicken

Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

hand-breaded fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickle & mayo served with fries

Honey Money Sandwich

$13.49

hand-breaded fried chicken tossed in honey mustard, topped with lettuce, tomato & pickle served with fries

Kick'N Chicken Sandwich

$13.49

hand-breaded fried chicken tossed in housemade buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle & ranch dressing served with fries

The Haymaker

$14.99

a heaping helping of our hand-breaded fried chicken strips on a bed of fries, topped with cheddar cheese & covered with sausage gravy, served with a buttermilk biscuit

Chicken Strip Basket

$12.99

a heaping helping of our hand-breaded fried chicken strips, served with a lunch side & a buttermilk biscuit

Burgers

Royal with Cheese

$13.99

1/2 lb. fresh beef with cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & mayo on a brioche bun served with a lunch side

Bacon Boss

$14.99

1/2 lb. fresh beef piled with chopped bacon and cheddar with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & mayo on a brioche bun served with a lunch side

Brunch Burger

$16.99

1/2 lb. fresh beef with a hand-cracked over easy egg*, hash browns, chopped bacon and cheddar with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & may on a brioche bun served with a lunch side

Patty Melt

$12.99

1/2 lb. fresh beef with sautéed onions & cheddar on griddled marble rye served with a lunch side

Big Sandwiches

The Big BLT Sandwich

$13.99

piled high with crisp bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & mayo on honey wheat toast & served with a lunch side

Boss Tom Sandwich

$14.49

loaded with shaved oven roasted turkey, bacon, sliced tomato, jack & ranch on griddled sourdough & served with a lunch side

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$13.99

with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & mayo & served with fries

Entree Salads

Buttermilk Chicken & BLT Salad

$13.99

romaine, chopped bacon, tomato & cheddar cheese, tossed in ranch dressing & topped with our hand-breaded chicken

Southern Strawberry Spinach Salad

$10.99

fresh spinach, chopped bacon, strawberries, cremini mushrooms & pecans tossed in a sweet Vidalia onion vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken & BLT Salad

$14.49

romaine, chopped bacon, tomato, cheddar, tossed in ranch dressing & topped with hand-breaded buffalo chicken strips

Sides/A La Carte

Black Label Bacon (3)

$3.99
Hand Pattied Sausage (2)

$3.99
Smoked 4 oz Ham Steak

$3.99
Breakfast Potatoes

$3.49
Hash Browns

$3.49
Sausage Gravy

$2.49
Fresh Fruit - Regular

$3.99
Fresh Fruit - Large

$5.99
Buttermilk Pancake (Single)

$4.99

One plate-sized buttermilk pancake

French Toast Slice

$3.99
Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.99
Italian White Toast

$2.49
Honey Wheat Toast

$2.49

Honey Wheat Toast

Sourdough Toast

$2.49
Marble Rye Toast

$2.49
Side Grits

$2.49
Garden Salad

$3.99
French Fries

$3.99

Side Tortilla

$2.99

Beverages

Mocha Iced Coffee

$5.99

Creamy mocha iced coffee with with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Salted Caramel Iced Coffee

$5.99

Creamy salted caramel iced coffee with whipped cream, and caramel drizzle

French Vanilla Iced Coffee

$5.99

Creamy French Vanilla iced coffee with whipped cream

Private Blend Coffee

$3.49

Enjoy The Big Biscuit medium roast private blend coffee. 100% ground arabica bean with nutty, cocoa, and mild dried fruit flavors.

Decaf Coffee

$3.49

Enjoy The Big Biscuit medium roast private blend decaf coffee. 100% ground arabica bean with nutty, cocoa, and mild dried fruit flavors.

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$3.99

Warm French vanilla cappuccino with chipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Freshly Brewed Sweet Iced Tea

$3.49

Cold and refreshing, Big Biscuit sweet tea

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.49

Cold and refreshing, Big Biscuit iced tea

Orange Juice

$3.49

Cold and refreshing orange juice

2% Milk

$3.49

Cold and refreshing 2% milk

Apple Juice

$3.49

Cold and refreshing apple juice

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Rich and creamy hot cocoa with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle - a fan favorite!

Lemonade

$3.59

Iced cold and refreshing lemonade - made with real lemons!

Chocolate Milk

$3.49

Iced cold chocolate milk - everyone's favorite!

Arnold Palmer

$3.59

A 50/50 blend of lemonade and iced tea. The favorite drink of its namesake pro-golfer Arnold Palmer

Lemon Lime-onade

$3.59

A 50/50 blend of lemon-lime soda and lemonade

Orange Crush

$3.59

A classic orange soda - ice cold and refreshing

Pepsi

$3.59

A classic soda - ice cold and refreshing

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.59

A classic diet soda - ice cold and refreshing

Dr. Pepper

$3.59

A classic soda - ice cold and refreshing

Diet Pepsi

$3.59

A classic diet soda - ice cold and refreshing

Mountain Dew

$3.59

Do the Dew - Mountain Dew served ice cold

Starry

$3.59

A lemon-lime soda - ice cold and refreshing

Bundles

Bigger Better Breakfast

$74.99

Everyone loves a hearty breakfast, our most popular bundle comes with 16 strips of black label bacon, 8 hand pattied sausages, breakfast potatoes, 8 freshly baked buttermilk biscuits and sausage gravy. Serves 8-10

Biscuits & Gravy Bundle

$34.99

Enjoy your favorite breakfast packed hot and ready to share. Complete with 8 freshly baked buttermilk biscuits and plenty of sausage gravy.

Half Dozen Sticky Biscuits

$28.99

Buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling, drizzled with creamy vanilla icing

Half Dozen Loaded Sticky Biscuits

$34.99

Buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling drizzled with creamy vanilla icing and loaded with raisins, cranberries, & pecans

Bonuts

$11.99
Breakfast Potatoes

$14.99
Scrambled Eggs

$19.99
Fresh Fruit

$29.99
Quart of Sausage Gravy

$7.99
Coffee Tote

$19.99
Decaf Coffee Tote

$19.99
Gallon of Orange Juice

$19.99

Retail

Bag of Private Blend Coffee

$9.99

Enjoy The Big Biscuit medium roast private blend coffee at home. 100% ground arabica bean with nutty, cocoa, and mild dried fruit flavors.