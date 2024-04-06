The Big Biscuit Joplin
2401 E 32nd Street
Suite 14
Joplin, MO 64804
Shareables
- Bonut$3.99
amazing buttermilk biscuits, dipped in french toast batter, fried to golden brown perfection, then tossed in powdered sugar
- Sticky Biscuit$4.99
buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling and drizzled with creamy vanilla icing
- Loaded Sticky Biscuit$5.99
buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling, drizzled with creamy vanilla icing, & loaded with cranberries & pecans
Biscuits & Gravy
- Full Biscuits & Gravy$9.99
two freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with ladles of sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes
- Half Biscuits & Gravy$8.49
one freshly baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes
- Quarter Biscuits & Gravy$6.99
half a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes
From the Griddle
- Pancake Platter$12.99
2 plate-sized pancakes, 2 hand cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes
- Waffle Platter$12.99
belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes
- French Toast Platter$12.99
2 thick-cut slices, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes
- Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$10.99
housemade cinnamon filling swirled in 2 plate-sized pancakes and drizzled with creamy vanilla icing
- Chicken & Waffles$12.99
hand-breaded fried chicken with a Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar
- Buttermilk Pancakes$8.99
two plate-sized pancakes
- Classic Belgian Waffle$8.99
dusted with powdered sugar
- French Toast$8.99
3 thick-cut slices
- Red, White, & Blue Waffle$11.99
strawberries and bananas on a blueberry waffle with whipped cream, our most patriotic dish!
- The Dark Side$11.49
2 plate-sized chocolate chip pancakes with whipped cream & drizzled with chocolate sauce
- Southern Sunrise$12.49
3 thick-cut slices of French toast topped with bananas, strawberries, whipped cream & drizzled with caramel
Traditional Eggs
- 2 Eggs Any Style$8.99
2 hand-cracked eggs* served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- 2 Eggs & Bacon$12.49
2 hand-cracked eggs* and bacon served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- 2 Eggs & Sausage$12.49
2 hand-cracked eggs* and sausage served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- 2 Eggs & Ham (4oz)$12.49
2 hand-cracked eggs* and ham served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Country Fried Steak & Eggs$17.99
2 hand-cracked eggs* and hand-breaded 1/2 lb. chicken fried steak covered with sausage gravy served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Country Fried Chicken & Eggs$14.99
2 hand-cracked eggs* and hand-breaded chicken fried chicken covered with sausage gravy served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Our Famous Smoked Ham Steak (8oz) & Eggs$12.99
2 hand-cracked eggs* and 1/2 lb. thick-cut smoked ham steak served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Diced Ham Scramble$12.49
2 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with diced smoked ham and served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$12.49
2 hand-cracked eggs* and corned beef hash served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Signature Dishes
- Jim's Platter$11.49
2 hand-cracked eggs*, a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy & potatoes
- Bigger Big Breakfast with Biscuits & Gravy$15.49
2 hand-cracked eggs*, 3 bacon, sausage patty, smoked ham (2oz.), potatoes & a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy
- Bigger Big Breakfast Griddle$15.49
2 hand-cracked eggs*, 3 bacon, sausage patty, smoked ham (2oz), potatoes & 2 plate-sized pancakes
- Mayberry$12.49
3 hand-cracked egg omelet filled with sausage & cheddar, a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy & potatoes
- The Alamo$13.99
enormous breakfast burrito stuffed with 3 hand-cracked scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, breakfast potatoes, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, chipotle cream sauce, jack & cheddar cheese, covered in salsa
- Yard Bird$12.99
our hand-breaded fried chicken & cheddar cheese sandwiched between a buttermilk biscuit and covered in sausage gravy, served with potatoes
- 3 Car Pile Up$18.99
a plate-sized pancake covered with 3 hand-cracked scrambled eggs with bacon, sausage, cheddar & breakfast potatoes topped with hash browns, 2 buttermilk biscuits and ladles of sausage gravy
Big & Healthy
- Lo Carb$12.49
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with smoked ham, spinach, cremini mushrooms & onions, served with sliced tomatoes & fresh fruit
- Workout Scramble$11.49
egg whites scrambled with spinach & cremini mushrooms, served with fresh fruit & a buttermilk biscuit or toast
- Lean & Green$12.49
egg whites scrambled with oven roasted turkey, spinach & cremini mushrooms served with fresh fruit & a buttermilk biscuit or toast
- New Orleans Oatmeal$9.99
banana, pecans, housemade cinnamon filling, served with fresh fruit, buttermilk biscuit, or toast.
- Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal$9.99
served with fresh fruit, buttermilk biscuit, or toast.
Omelets
- Kansas City Omelet$14.99
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham, bacon, sausage & cheddar served with potatoes & a buttermilk biscuit or toast.
- Veggie Omelet$12.99
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with cremini mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, onions & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Western Omelet$12.49
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham, green peppers, onions & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- The Titanic Omelet$16.99
gigantic 4 hand-cracked egg omelet filled with smoked ham, bacon, sausage, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, hash browns & cheddar cheese topped with a buttermilk biscuit & sausage gravy
- Ranchero Omelet$13.99
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with grilled steak, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, jack & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Del Rio Omelet$13.99
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with grilled chorizo, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, onions, jack & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Turkey & Spinach Omelet$13.49
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with oven roasted turkey, spinach & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit Quantity 1
- Popeye Omelet$12.49
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with spinach, cremini mushrooms & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Bacon & Cheddar Omelet$12.99
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with bacon and cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Smoked Ham & Cheddar Omelet$12.99
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham and cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Scram-Bowls
- Big Scram-Bowl$13.49
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, sausage, cremini mushrooms, onions & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Veggie Scram-Bowl$12.49
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, spinach, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, onions & jack served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Midwest Scram-Bowl$14.49
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, bacon, sausage & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- The Kitchen Sink Scram-Bowl$16.99
4 hand-cracked eggs, scrambled with smoked ham, bacon, sausage, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions & cheddar cheese topped with hash browns & a buttermilk biscuit and sausage gravy
- Rocky Mountain Scram-Bowl$12.49
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, green peppers, onions & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit