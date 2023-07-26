The Big Biscuit Raymore
Shareables
Bonut
amazing buttermilk biscuits, dipped in french toast batter, fried to golden brown perfection, then tossed in powdered sugar
Sticky Biscuit
buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling and drizzled with creamy vanilla icing
Loaded Sticky Biscuit
buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling, drizzled with creamy vanilla icing, & loaded with cranberries & pecans
Biscuits & Gravy
Full Biscuits & Gravy
two freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with ladles of sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes
Half Biscuits & Gravy
one freshly baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes
Quarter Biscuits & Gravy
half a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes
From the Griddle
Pancake Platter
2 plate-sized pancakes, 2 hand cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes
Waffle Platter
belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes
French Toast Platter
2 thick-cut slices, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
housemade cinnamon filling swirled in 2 plate-sized pancakes and drizzled with creamy vanilla icing
Chicken & Waffles
hand-breaded fried chicken with a Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar
Buttermilk Pancakes
two plate-sized pancakes
Classic Belgian Waffle
dusted with powdered sugar
French Toast
3 thick-cut slices
Red, White, & Blue Waffle
strawberries and bananas on a blueberry waffle with whipped cream, our most patriotic dish!
The Dark Side
2 plate-sized chocolate chip pancakes with whipped cream & drizzled with chocolate sauce
Southern Sunrise
3 thick-cut slices of French toast topped with bananas, strawberries, whipped cream & drizzled with caramel
Traditional Eggs
2 Eggs Any Style
2 hand-cracked eggs* served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
2 Eggs & Bacon
2 hand-cracked eggs* and bacon served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
2 Eggs & Sausage
2 hand-cracked eggs* and sausage served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
2 Eggs & Ham (4oz)
2 hand-cracked eggs* and ham served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
2 hand-cracked eggs* and hand-breaded 1/2 lb. chicken fried steak covered with sausage gravy served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Country Fried Chicken & Eggs
2 hand-cracked eggs* and hand-breaded chicken fried chicken covered with sausage gravy served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Our Famous Smoked Ham Steak (8oz) & Eggs
2 hand-cracked eggs* and 1/2 lb. thick-cut smoked ham steak served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Diced Ham Scramble
2 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with smoked ham and served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
2 hand-cracked eggs* and corned beef hash served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Signature Dishes
Jim's Platter
2 hand-cracked eggs*, a buttermilk biscuit with gravy & potatoes
Bigger Big Breakfast with Biscuits & Gravy
2 hand-cracked eggs*, 3 bacon, sausage patty, smoked ham (2oz.), potatoes & a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy
Bigger Big Breakfast Griddle
2 hand-cracked eggs*, 3 bacon, sausage patty, smoked ham (2oz), potatoes & 2 plate-sized pancakes
Mayberry
3 hand-cracked egg omelet filled with sausage & cheddar, a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy & potatoes
The Alamo
enormous breakfast burrito stuffed with 3 hand-cracked scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, breakfast potatoes, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, chipotle cream sauce, jack & cheddar cheese, covered in salsa
Yard Bird
our hand-breaded fried chicken & cheddar cheese sandwiched between a buttermilk biscuit and covered in sausage gravy, served with potatoes
3 Car Pile Up
a plate-sized pancake covered with 3 hand-cracked scrambled eggs with bacon, sausage, cheddar & breakfast potatoes topped with hash browns, 2 buttermilk biscuits and ladles of sausage gravy
Big & Healthy
Lo Carb
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with smoked ham, spinach, cremini mushrooms & onions, served with sliced tomatoes & cottage cheese
Workout Scramble
egg whites scrambled with spinach & cremini mushrooms, served with fresh fruit & a buttermilk biscuit or toast
Lean & Green
egg whites scrambled with oven roasted turkey, spinach & cremini mushrooms served with fresh fruit & a buttermilk biscuit or toast
New Orleans Oatmeal
banana, pecans, housemade cinnamon filling, served with fresh fruit, buttermilk biscuit, or toast.
Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal
served with fresh fruit, buttermilk biscuit, or toast.
Omelets
Kansas City Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham, bacon, sausage & cheddar served with potatoes & a buttermilk biscuit or toast.
Veggie Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with cremini mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, onions & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Western Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham, green peppers, onions & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
The Titanic Omelet
gigantic 4 hand-cracked egg omelet filled with smoked ham, bacon, sausage, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, hash browns & cheddar cheese topped with a buttermilk biscuit and sausage gravy
Ranchero Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with grilled steak, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, jack & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Del Rio Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with grilled chorizo, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, onions, jack & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Turkey & Spinach Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with oven roasted turkey, spinach & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Popeye Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with spinach, cremini mushrooms & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Bacon & Cheddar Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with bacon and cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Smoked Ham & Cheddar Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham and cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Scram-Bowls
Big Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, sausage, cremini mushrooms, onions & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Veggie Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, spinach, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, onions & jack served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Midwest Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, bacon, sausage & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
The Kitchen Sink Scram-Bowl
4 hand-cracked eggs, scrambled with smoked ham, bacon, sausage, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions & cheddar cheese topped with hash browns & a buttermilk biscuit and sausage gravy
Rocky Mountain Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, green peppers, onions & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Ranch Hand Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, grilled steak, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, jack & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Laredo Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, grilled chorizo, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, jack & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Holly Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, tomato & jack covered in creamy hollandaise and paprika served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Benedicts
Traditional
2 hand-cracked poached eggs* and smoked ham on a griddled English muffin topped with creamy hollandaise and paprika, served with potatoes
Turkey Florentine
2 hand-cracked poached eggs*, shaved oven roasted turkey, sliced tomato, and spinach on a griddled english muffin topped with creamy hollandaise and paprika, served with potatoes
Country
2 hand-cracked scrambled eggs & 2 sausage patties (or 2 bacon) on a split buttermilk biscuit covered with sausage gravy & served with potatoes
Cowboy
hand-breaded 1/2 lb chicken fried steak on a split buttermilk biscuit piled high with hash browns & 2 hand-cracked scrambled eggs, covered with ladles of sausage gravy
Almost Famous Chicken
Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich
hand-breaded fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickle & mayo served with fries
Honey Money Sandwich
hand-breaded fried chicken tossed in honey mustard, topped with lettuce, tomato & pickle served with fries
Kick'N Chicken Sandwich
hand-breaded fried chicken tossed in housemade buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle & ranch dressing served with fries
The Haymaker
a heaping helping of our hand-breaded fried chicken strips on a bed of fries, topped with cheddar cheese & covered with sausage gravy, served with a buttermilk biscuit
Chicken Strip Basket
a heaping helping of our hand-breaded fried chicken strips, served with a lunch side & a buttermilk biscuit
The Odd Fellow
Our ALMOST FAMOUS 24-hour brined and hand-breaded fried chicken, tossed in housemade Buffalo sauce between two thick slices of French toast with pickles. Served with crispy fries and warm syrup for dipping!
Burgers
Royal with Cheese
1/2 lb. fresh beef with cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & mayo on a brioche bun served with a lunch side
Bacon Boss
1/2 lb. fresh beef piled with chopped bacon and cheddar with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & mayo on a brioche bun served with a lunch side
Brunch Burger
1/2 lb. fresh beef with a hand-cracked over easy egg*, hash browns, chopped bacon and cheddar with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & may on a brioche bun served with a lunch side
Patty Melt
1/2 lb. fresh beef with sautéed onions & cheddar on griddled marble rye served with a lunch side
Big Sandwiches
The Big BLT Sandwich
piled high with crisp bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & mayo on honey wheat toast & served with a lunch side
Boss Tom Sandwich
loaded with shaved oven roasted turkey, bacon, sliced tomato, jack & ranch on griddled sourdough & served with a lunch side
Breaded Pork Tenderloin
with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & mayo & served with fries
Entree Salads
Buttermilk Chicken & BLT Salad
romaine, chopped bacon, tomato & cheddar cheese, tossed in ranch dressing & topped with our hand-breaded chicken
Southern Strawberry Spinach Salad
fresh spinach, chopped bacon, strawberries, cremini mushrooms & pecans tossed in a sweet Vidalia onion vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken & BLT Salad
romaine, chopped bacon, tomato, cheddar, tossed in ranch dressing & topped with hand-breaded buffalo chicken strips
Sides/A La Carte
Black Label Bacon (3)
Hand Pattied Sausage (2)
Smoked 4 oz Ham Steak
Breakfast Potatoes
Hash Browns
Sausage Gravy
Fresh Fruit - Regular
Fresh Fruit - Large
Buttermilk Pancake (Single)
One plate-sized buttermilk pancake
French Toast Slice
Buttermilk Biscuit
Italian White Toast
Honey Wheat Toast
Sourdough Toast
Marble Rye Toast
Side Grits
Garden Salad
French Fries
Beverages
Mocha Iced Coffee
Creamy mocha iced coffee with with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
Salted Caramel Iced Coffee
Creamy salted caramel iced coffee with whipped cream, and caramel drizzle
French Vanilla Iced Coffee
Creamy French Vanilla iced coffee with whipped cream
Private Blend Coffee
Enjoy The Big Biscuit medium roast private blend coffee. 100% ground arabica bean with nutty, cocoa, and mild dried fruit flavors.
Decaf Coffee
Enjoy The Big Biscuit medium roast private blend decaf coffee. 100% ground arabica bean with nutty, cocoa, and mild dried fruit flavors.
French Vanilla Cappuccino
Warm French vanilla cappuccino with chipped cream and chocolate drizzle
Freshly Brewed Sweet Iced Tea
Cold and refreshing, Big Biscuit sweet tea
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Cold and refreshing, Big Biscuit iced tea
Orange Juice
Cold and refreshing orange juice
2% Milk
Cold and refreshing 2% milk
Apple Juice
Cold and refreshing apple juice
Hot Chocolate
Rich and creamy hot cocoa with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle - a fan favorite!
Lemonade
Iced cold and refreshing lemonade - made with real lemons!
Chocolate Milk
Iced cold chocolate milk - everyone's favorite!
Arnold Palmer
A 50/50 blend of lemonade and iced tea. The favorite drink of its namesake pro-golfer Arnold Palmer
Lemon Lime-onade
A 50/50 blend of lemon-lime soda and lemonade
Orange Crush
A classic orange soda - ice cold and refreshing
Pepsi
A classic soda - ice cold and refreshing
Diet Dr. Pepper
A classic diet soda - ice cold and refreshing
Dr. Pepper
A classic soda - ice cold and refreshing
Diet Pepsi
A classic diet soda - ice cold and refreshing
Mountain Dew
Do the Dew - Mountain Dew served ice cold
Starry
A lemon-lime soda - ice cold and refreshing
Bundles
Bigger Better Breakfast
Everyone loves a hearty breakfast, our most popular bundle comes with 16 strips of black label bacon, 8 hand pattied sausages, breakfast potatoes, 8 freshly baked buttermilk biscuits and sausage gravy. Serves 8-10
Biscuits & Gravy Bundle
Enjoy your favorite breakfast packed hot and ready to share. Complete with 8 freshly baked buttermilk biscuits and plenty of sausage gravy.
Half Dozen Sticky Biscuits
Buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling, drizzled with creamy vanilla icing
Half Dozen Loaded Sticky Biscuits
Buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling drizzled with creamy vanilla icing and loaded with raisins, cranberries, & pecans
Bonuts
Breakfast Potatoes
Scrambled Eggs
Fresh Fruit
Quart of Sausage Gravy
Coffee Tote
Decaf Coffee Tote
Gallon of Orange Juice
