- The Big Catch at Salt Creek
The Big Catch at Salt Creek
84 Reviews
$$
1500 2nd Street South
St Petersburg, FL 33701
FOOD
Grilled Wings
Chargrilled chicken wings in one of our special sauces
Hummus
olive oil infused garlic hummus, chickpea popcorn, grilled pita
Peel & Eat Shrimp
shrimp. steamed and seasoned, served by the ½ pound with cocktail sauce
Grouper Bites
golden fried fresh grouper, tartar sauce
Gumbo Cup
Gumbo Bowl
Fish Spread
smoked local mullet. garden vegetables, crackers, hot sauce
Cauliflower
lightly fried, tossed in florida citrus glaze
Calamari
Coconut Shrimp
succulent and lightly-breaded shrimp, sweet chili and florida citrus marmalade
Cup Chowder
Bowl Chowder
Fried Shrimp
Mussels
Pork Chop Dinner
Red Snapper
The Big Catch
Sirloin 8oz
Shrimp Boil
gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, corn on the cob, yukon potatoes, drawn butter
Pulled Pork Platter
sweet and savory bbq pulled pork with sweet plantains, red beans & rice and buttered toast
Extra Pasta Sauce
Cajun Pasta
tender penne with blackened chicken and shrimp tossed in our signature alfredo
Hook N Cook
Salmon Dinner
Grouper Dinner
Sautee Bowl
Scallops
BIG CATCH TACOS
shrimp or mahi tacos with pickled cabbage, fresh jalapenos, fresh tomato salsa, chipotle crema
Grilled Grouper Sandwich
Grilled, blackened or fried on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, dill caper aioli, choice of one side.
Fried Grouper Sandwich
Grilled Mahi Sandwich
On a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and avocado, served with dill caper aioli, choice of one side
Chicken Sandwich
Blackened Grouper Sand
Blackened Mahi Sand
Fried Mahi Sand
Pork Sandwich
Shrimp PoBoy
GROUPER SANDWICH
MAHI SANDWICH
The 'Burg'er
half pound angus patty, lettuce, tomato, onion your choice: $.75 cheddar, pepper-jack, swiss or provolone
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons.
Dockside Salad
classic garden with choice of ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, blue cheese, citrus vinaigrette
Blackend Chicken Cobb
tomato, pecan, bleu cheese crumbles, diced blackened chicken, crumbled bacon, craisins and avocado on a bed of romaine and spring mix: choice of dressing
Kids Chicken Bites
Kids Shrimp
Kiddie Quesadilla
Mozzarella Sticks
Kids Noodles
Side Fries
Honey Lime Super Slaw
Side Caesar
Side Salad
Red Beans and Rice
Roasted Veggies
Asparagus
Bread 6 Pieces
Garlic Mash Potatoes
Cup Chowder
Gumbo Cup
Plantains
Celery And Dressing
Crackers
Chicken Breast A La Carte
Cucumbers
Side Sweet Fries
Side Jalapenos
Coconut Rum Cake
toasted coconut, pineapple-coconut glaze, o&p coconut rum: from our friends at swah-rey bakery
Plantains Foster
brown sugar, pralines, bourbon caramel on hot sweet plantains
Key Lime Pie
Caramel Cheesecake
Lemon Cake
10 For 10
BOOM BOOM SPECIAL
Octopus
Fish & Chips
Coco Shrimp L
Hummus L
Cauliflower L
Wings L
Burger Sliders L
M Cauilflower
L Shrimp Boil
L Ribeye
M Cajun Pasta
L Plantains Foster
L Mahi
Ceaser L
M Wings
M Mahi Bites
L Fish Spread
L Dockside Salad
L Pork Platter
L GROUPER BITES
L GROUPER SLIDERS
L CAJUN PASTA
L SHRIMP BOIL
L PORK SLIDERS
Mayo
Ranch
Blue cheese
Hot
Bbq
Garlic parm
Cocktail
Balsamic Vin
Coco Sauce
Citrus Vin
Tartar
Butter
Jamaican Rum
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Bites
Mac N Cheese Bites
Jalepeno Poppers
CANNED BEER
ANGRY ORCHARD APPLE CIDER
BUD CAN
Coors Lt
CORONA LITE CAN
Heineken
JAI LAI CAN
Kona Longboard
LANDSHARK
MICH ULTRA CAN
MILLER LITE CAN
ODOULS
PBR
RED STRIPE
REEF DONKEY
SHOCK TOP
STELLA
WHITE CLAW Blk Cherry
White Claw Blackberry
White Claw Lemon
White Claw Lime
WHITE CLAW MANGO
White Claw Rasp
White Claw Tangerine
White Claw Watermelon
YUENGLING
1500 2nd Street South, St Petersburg, FL 33701