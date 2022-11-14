Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

The Big Catch at Salt Creek

84 Reviews

$$

1500 2nd Street South

St Petersburg, FL 33701

Order Again

FOOD

Grilled Wings

$15.00

Chargrilled chicken wings in one of our special sauces

Hummus

$9.00

olive oil infused garlic hummus, chickpea popcorn, grilled pita

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$13.00

shrimp. steamed and seasoned, served by the ½ pound with cocktail sauce

Grouper Bites

$14.00

golden fried fresh grouper, tartar sauce

Gumbo Cup

$7.00

Gumbo Bowl

$9.00

Fish Spread

$10.00

smoked local mullet. garden vegetables, crackers, hot sauce

Cauliflower

$10.00

lightly fried, tossed in florida citrus glaze

Calamari

$13.00

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

succulent and lightly-breaded shrimp, sweet chili and florida citrus marmalade

Cup Chowder

$7.00

Bowl Chowder

$9.00

Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Mussels

$16.00

Pork Chop Dinner

$24.00

Red Snapper

$22.00

The Big Catch

$25.00

Sirloin 8oz

$25.00

Shrimp Boil

$23.00

gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, corn on the cob, yukon potatoes, drawn butter

Pulled Pork Platter

$16.00

sweet and savory bbq pulled pork with sweet plantains, red beans & rice and buttered toast

Extra Pasta Sauce

$2.00

Cajun Pasta

$18.00

tender penne with blackened chicken and shrimp tossed in our signature alfredo

Hook N Cook

$14.99

Salmon Dinner

$23.00

Grouper Dinner

$28.00

Sautee Bowl

$8.00

Scallops

$22.00

BIG CATCH TACOS

$14.00

shrimp or mahi tacos with pickled cabbage, fresh jalapenos, fresh tomato salsa, chipotle crema

Grilled Grouper Sandwich

$20.00

Grilled, blackened or fried on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, dill caper aioli, choice of one side.

Fried Grouper Sandwich

$20.00

Grilled Mahi Sandwich

$16.00

On a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and avocado, served with dill caper aioli, choice of one side

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Blackened Grouper Sand

$20.00

Blackened Mahi Sand

$16.00

Fried Mahi Sand

$16.00

Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Shrimp PoBoy

$14.00

GROUPER SANDWICH

$20.00

MAHI SANDWICH

$16.00

The 'Burg'er

$13.00

half pound angus patty, lettuce, tomato, onion your choice: $.75 cheddar, pepper-jack, swiss or provolone

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chopped Romaine, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons.

Dockside Salad

$8.00

classic garden with choice of ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, blue cheese, citrus vinaigrette

Blackend Chicken Cobb

$15.00

tomato, pecan, bleu cheese crumbles, diced blackened chicken, crumbled bacon, craisins and avocado on a bed of romaine and spring mix: choice of dressing

Kids Chicken Bites

$8.00

Kids Shrimp

$8.00

Kiddie Quesadilla

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Kids Noodles

$8.00

Side Fries

$3.50

Honey Lime Super Slaw

$3.50

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Red Beans and Rice

$3.50

Roasted Veggies

$3.50

Asparagus

$3.50

Bread 6 Pieces

$3.00

Garlic Mash Potatoes

$3.50

Cup Chowder

$7.00

Gumbo Cup

$7.00

Plantains

$3.50

Celery And Dressing

$2.50

Crackers

$1.50

Chicken Breast A La Carte

$5.00

Cucumbers

$1.00

Side Sweet Fries

$5.50

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Coconut Rum Cake

$9.00

toasted coconut, pineapple-coconut glaze, o&p coconut rum: from our friends at swah-rey bakery

Plantains Foster

$8.00

brown sugar, pralines, bourbon caramel on hot sweet plantains

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Caramel Cheesecake

$9.00

Lemon Cake

$9.00Out of stock

10 For 10

$10.00Out of stock

BOOM BOOM SPECIAL

$15.00

Octopus

$22.00Out of stock

Fish & Chips

$14.00Out of stock

Coco Shrimp L

$150.00

Hummus L

$80.00

Cauliflower L

$90.00

Wings L

$150.00

Burger Sliders L

$120.00

M Cauilflower

$45.00

L Shrimp Boil

$160.00

L Ribeye

$280.00

M Cajun Pasta

$90.00

L Plantains Foster

$60.00

L Mahi

$100.00

Ceaser L

$80.00

M Wings

$75.00

M Mahi Bites

$50.00

L Fish Spread

$90.00

L Dockside Salad

$80.00

L Pork Platter

$150.00

L GROUPER BITES

$160.00

L GROUPER SLIDERS

$180.00

L CAJUN PASTA

$180.00

L SHRIMP BOIL

$160.00

L PORK SLIDERS

$100.00

Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue cheese

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Bbq

$0.50

Garlic parm

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

Coco Sauce

$0.50

Citrus Vin

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Butter

$0.50

Jamaican Rum

$0.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Chicken Bites

$5.00

Mac N Cheese Bites

$5.00

Jalepeno Poppers

$5.00Out of stock

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1500 2nd Street South, St Petersburg, FL 33701

Directions

Gallery
The Big Catch at Salt Creek image
The Big Catch at Salt Creek image

