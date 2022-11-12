The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Salad

The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah

review star

No reviews yet

984 NE PARK DRIVE

Issaquah, WA 98029

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

SALMON BLT
PAN–SEARED ALASKAN SALMON TACOS*
BIG FISH COBB

GIFT CARDS

$25 GIFT CARD

$25.00

$50 GIFT CARD

$50.00

$100 GIFT CARD

$100.00

SMALL PLATES

STEAMER CLAMS

$16.00Out of stock

16oz Fresh clams sauteed with white wine, garlic, lemon, butter, leeks, onion, basil Served with toasted sourdough bread

APP CRAB CAKES

$18.00

with beurre blanc & creole rémoulade sauces

APP COCONUT PRAWNS

$16.00

orange–coconut–cream sauce, Thai chile sauce

CRISPY FRIED CALAMARI

$13.00

Tasty squid rings and tentacles fried and served with creole remoulade

DYNAMITE SHRIMP

$14.00

with tempura batter, sweet and spicy, dynamite sauce

PAN ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$13.00Out of stock

mixed with pancetta and goat cheese, drizzled with balsamic glaze

ARTICHOKE & SPINACH DIP

$14.00Out of stock

with tortilla chips

PEAR, PECAN & BLUE CHEESE SALAD

$9.00

apple–basil vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

parmesan cheese, croutons

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

$7.00Out of stock

made from scratch daily

Side of Sourdough Bread

$2.50

Made by Essential Baking Co., a local artisan bread company in Seattle

SEAFOOD

PARMESAN ENCRUSTED HALIBUT

$38.00Out of stock

served with grilled asparagus, rice, and lemon-caper sauce

GRILLED WILD SALMON

$27.00

roasted garlic–basil butter, rice, fresh vegetables

CRAB CAKES

$28.00

beurre blanc & creole rémoulade sauces, rice pilaf, seasonal vegetables

SEARED SCALLOP & PRAWN PESTO FETTUCCINE

$28.00

sea scallops, jumbo prawns, mushrooms, asparagus, tomatoes, pesto–cream sauce

CRAB MACARONI & CHEESE

$25.00

crab, bacon, leeks, basil, white and yellow cheddar cheeses

PAELLA

$27.00Out of stock

Prawns, cod, clams, mussels, salmon, chicken, andouille sausage, asparagus, red pepper, with saffron rice

SEAFOOD JAMBALAYA

$27.00

cod, halibut, prawns, andouille sausage, chicken, over rice with fresh scallions

GRILLED JUMBO PRAWN SKEWERS

$26.00

Basted with roasted garlic-basil butter. Served with rice and vegetables

COCONUT CRUSTED PRAWNS

$25.00

orange–coconut–cream sauce, Thai chile sauce, rice, fresh vegetables

ALASKAN HALIBUT FISH ‘N’ CHIPS

$25.00Out of stock

hand–cut filets beer battered with Mac & Jack’s African amber served with tartar sauce and coleslaw

ALASKAN SALMON FISH 'N' CHIPS

$22.00Out of stock

hand-cut filets beer battered with Mac N Jacks African Amber beer served with thai chile-tartar sauce and coleslaw

ALASKAN COD FISH ‘N’ CHIPS

$20.00Out of stock

hand–cut filets beer battered with Mac & Jack’s African amber served with tartar sauce and coleslaw

ALASKAN HALIBUT TACOS

$20.00Out of stock

warm corn tortillas, chipotle ranch, jack cheese, roma tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, cilantro–lime vinaigrette, salsa casera Served with side of black beans with cheese

PAN–SEARED ALASKAN SALMON TACOS*

$18.00

warm corn tortillas, chipotle–ranch kimchi, avocado, fresh cilantro, black beans, fresh salsa casera Served with black beans and cheese

TACO TUESDAY SPECIAL

$38.00Out of stock

Tacos for 2!! Includes 4 Halibut Tacos served with beans, guacamole, chips, and salsa

ENTREE SALADS

BIG FISH COBB

$29.00

seared scallops, grilled prawns, grilled wild salmon, bacon, mushrooms, olives, eggs, tomatoes, avocado, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, blue cheese dressing

DUNGENESS CRAB AND SHRIMP LOUIE

$26.00

egg, tomatoes, olives, jack cheese, thousand island dressing

WILD SALMON CAESAR

$20.00

bronzed or grilled, parmesan, croutons

GRILLED CHICKEN, PEAR & PECAN

$19.00

blue cheese, apple–basil vinaigrette

CHICKEN CAESAR

$18.00

parmesan, croutons

POULTRY

CHICKEN PICCATA

$22.00

breaded chicken breast, artichokes, lemon–caper sauce, tomatoes, leeks, garlic mashed potatoes, fresh asparagus

ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE & CHICKEN FETTUCCINE

$21.00

creamy and spicy, mushrooms, onions, peppers

STEAKS

SNAKE RIVER FARMS BASEBALL– CUT WAGYU TOP SIRLOIN*

$35.00

compound Wagyu steak butter, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

DOUBLE R RANCH 12oz RIBEYE

$44.00

Served with pesto mashed potatoes and vegetables

DOUBLE R RANCH STEAK FRITES

$26.00

top sirloin cap steak, cilantro–lime chimichurri, house fries

SANDWICHES

1/2 LB. CHEDDAR CHEESE BURGER

$16.00

hand–formed Double R Ranch smoked Wagyu beef blend, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion

CHIPOTLE BLACK BEAN VEGGIE BURGER

$14.00

caramelized onions, swiss cheese, balsamic glaze, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato

SALMON BLT

$16.00

grilled sourdough, bacon, tomato, creole remoulade, lettuce

GRILLED PESTO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

lettuce, mayo, tomato, onion, swiss cheese

KIDS MENU (with purchase of adult entree only)

KID'S CHICKEN TENDERLOINS

$8.00

All white chicken tenderloins, hand breaded and lightly fried. Served with fries

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$8.00

Grilled sandwich with cheddar cheese. Served with fries

KID'S WILD SALMON

$13.00Out of stock

Simply grilled with roasted garlic basil butter, mashed potatoes and vegetables

KID'S BUTTER NOODLES

$8.00

Macaroni pasta with butter and parmesan cheese

KID'S FISH & CHIPS

$8.00

Alaskan cod fillets. Served with fries

KID'S CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$8.00

Two miniature burgers with cheddar cheese. Served with fries

WHITE WINE BOTTLES TO GO

Pinot Gris (A to Z)

Pinot Gris (A to Z)

$28.00

A to Z Winery, OR

Sauvignon Blanc (Oyster Bay)

Sauvignon Blanc (Oyster Bay)

$25.20

Oyster Bay, NZ

Chardonnay (Stimson)

Chardonnay (Stimson)

$20.00

Stimson Estate Cellars, WA

Chardonnay (‘Mimi’)

Chardonnay (‘Mimi’)

$30.80

Chateau Ste Michelle, WA

RED WINE BOTTLE TO GO

Merlot

Merlot

$25.20

Milbrandt, WA

‘Big Red Blend’ Cabernet Blend

‘Big Red Blend’ Cabernet Blend

$20.00

Dark Horse Wines, CA/ARG/SP/CH

'The Vincent' Cabernet Blend

'The Vincent' Cabernet Blend

$33.60

Mark Ryan Winery, WA

BEER TO GO

Aromas of Tropical Fruits, Pineapple, Melon with mild bitter finish 6.5% ABV/70 IBUs Bend, OR
TRUMER PILSNER

TRUMER PILSNER

$24.00

Crisp and Delicious! 4.9% ABV From Austria (via Berkeley, CA)

MAC AND JACK'S AFRICAN AMBER

MAC AND JACK'S AFRICAN AMBER

$24.00

Floral, Hoppy aromas Rich, Amber taste! 5.8% ABV Redmond, WA

GEORGETOWN 'LUCILLE' IPA

GEORGETOWN 'LUCILLE' IPA

$24.00Out of stock

'Floral, Citrusy, and AWESOME!' 7.0% ABV/ 85 IBUs Seattle, WA

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

ROOT BEER

$5.00

Boylan's premium root beer 12oz. bottle

GINGER ALE

$5.00

Boylan's premium ginger ale 12oz bottle

PELLEGRINO SPARKLING MINERAL WATER

$5.00

500mL glass bottle

BOTTLE STILL WATER

$3.00

COFFEE

$4.00

Seattle's own Caffe Vita's Queen City blend

HOT TEA

$4.50

Rishi organic teas English Breakfast, Jade Cloud (green), Peppermint, Blueberry Hibiscus

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:40 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:40 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:40 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:40 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:40 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:40 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:40 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

984 NE PARK DRIVE, Issaquah, WA 98029

Directions

Gallery
The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah)
orange star4.1 • 1,081
20 Front St S Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
El 42 Cantina (Issaquah)
orange star4.0 • 216
38 Front St N Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
The Frosty Barrel - Newcastle, WA
orange starNo Reviews
13197 Newcastle Commons Dr Newcastle, WA 98059
View restaurantnext
Resonate Brewery + Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 1,245
5606 119th Ave SE Suite A Bellevue, WA 98006
View restaurantnext
Pete's Club Bar and Grill
orange star4.3 • 420
4640 Tolt Ave Carnation, WA 98014
View restaurantnext
Evergreens - Bellevue City Center
orange star4.0 • 43
555 110th Ave NE Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Issaquah

Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria - Issaquah
orange star4.5 • 2,983
715 NW Gilman Blvd Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Issaquah
orange star4.6 • 1,371
6150 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE Issaquah, WA 98029
View restaurantnext
JaK's Grill Issaquah
orange star4.7 • 1,140
14 Front St N Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah)
orange star4.1 • 1,081
20 Front St S Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
Orenji Sushi & Noodles
orange star4.5 • 558
5625 221st Pl SE #120 Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
Gaslamp Bar & Grill - Gaslamp
orange star4.2 • 373
1315 NW Mall St Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Issaquah
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Maple Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston