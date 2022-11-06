Seafood
The Big Fish Grill - Woodinville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
13706 NE 175TH AVE NE, Woodinville, WA 98075
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Woodinville
More near Woodinville