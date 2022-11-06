The Big Fish Grill - Woodinville imageView gallery
Popular Items

GRILLED WILD SALMON
CRAB AND SHRIMP LOUIE
ALASKAN HALIBUT TACOS

SMALL PLATES

APP SAMPLER PLATTER

$35.00

two crab cakes, dynamite shrimp, coconut prawns, and one grilled avocado half with crab salad

APP CRAB CAKES

$18.00

with beurre blanc & creole rémoulade sauces

DYNAMITE SHRIMP

$14.00

with tempura batter, sweet and spicy, dynamite sauce

CRISPY FRIED CALAMARI

$13.00

Rings and Tentacles served with remoulade sauce

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$13.00

Pan roasted with pancetta topped with goat cheese and balsamic glaze

ARTICHOKE & SPINACH DIP

$14.00

with tortilla chips

PEAR, PECAN & BLUE CHEESE SALAD

$9.00

apple–basil vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

parmesan cheese, croutons

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER BOWL

$7.00

Made in-house from scratch

Side of Sourdough Bread

$2.50

Made by Essential Baking Co., a local artisan bread company in Seattle

SEAFOOD

Prawns,cod,clams,mussels,salmon,chicken,andouille sausage, asparagus, peppers and saffron rice.

GRILLED WILD SALMON

$27.00

roasted garlic–basil butter, rice, fresh vegetables

SEARED SCALLOP & PRAWN PESTO FETTUCCINE

$28.00

sea scallops, jumbo prawns, mushrooms, asparagus, tomatoes, pesto–cream sauce

ALASKAN COD FISH ‘N’ CHIPS

$20.00

hand–cut filets beer battered with Mac & Jack’s African amber

ALASKAN HALIBUT FISH ‘N’ CHIPS

$25.00

hand–cut filets beer battered with Mac & Jack’s African amber

PARMESAN ENCRUSTED HALIBUT

$38.00

seasonal vegetables, rice, lemon– caper sauce

SEAFOOD JAMBALAYA

$27.00

cod, halibut, prawns, andouille sausage, chicken, over rice with fresh scallions

CRAB CAKES

$28.00

beurre blanc & creole rémoulade sauces, rice pilaf, seasonal vegetables

CRAB MACARONI & CHEESE

$25.00

crab, bacon, leeks, basil, white and yellow cheddar cheeses

PAN–SEARED ALASKAN SALMON TACOS*

$18.00

warm corn tortillas, chipotle–ranch kimchi, avocado, fresh cilantro, black beans, fresh salsa casera

ALASKAN HALIBUT TACOS

$20.00

warm corn tortillas, chipotle ranch, jack cheese, roma tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, cilantro–lime vinaigrette, salsa casera

GRILLED PRAWN SKEWERS

$26.00

Basted with roasted garlic-basil butter Served with rice and seasonal vegetables

ENTREE SALADS

GRILLED CHICKEN, PEAR & PECAN

$19.00

blue cheese, apple–basil vinaigrette

CHICKEN CAESAR

$18.00

parmesan, croutons

WILD SALMON CAESAR

$20.00

bronzed or grilled, parmesan, croutons

BIG FISH COBB

$29.00

seared scallops, grilled prawns, grilled wild salmon, bacon, mushrooms, olives, eggs, tomatoes, avocado, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, blue cheese dressing

CRAB AND SHRIMP LOUIE

$26.00

Egg, tomatoes, olives, jack cheese, thousand island.

POULTRY

CHICKEN PICCATA

$25.00

breaded chicken breast, artichokes, lemon–caper sauce, tomatoes, leeks, garlic mashed potatoes, fresh asparagus

ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE & CHICKEN FETTUCCINE

$25.00

creamy and spicy, mushrooms, onions, peppers

STEAKS

With garlic mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables and Au-jus sauce.

DOUBLE R RANCH STEAK FRITES

$26.00Out of stock

top sirloin cap steak, cilantro–lime chimichurri, house fries

SNAKE RIVER FARMS BASEBALL– CUT WAGYU TOP SIRLOIN*

$35.00Out of stock

compound Wagyu steak butter, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

DOUBLE R RANCH RIBEYE*

$44.00

Compound Wagyu steak butter, pesto mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

SANDWICHES

made with a toasty baguette, flavorful roast beef, carmalize onions, melted Monterey Jack cheese w/ fries

1/2 LB. WAGYU BEEF BLEND BURGER

$15.00

hand–formed Double R Ranch smoked Wagyu beef blend, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion

CHIPOTLE BLACK BEAN VEGGIE BURGER

$14.00

caramelized onions, swiss cheese, balsamic glaze, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato

GRILLED SALMON BLT

$16.00

bacon, tomato, creole remoulade, lettuce.

WHITE WINE BOTTLES TO GO

Pinot Gris

$28.00

A to Z Winery, OR

Sauvignon Blanc

$25.20

Oyster Bay, NZ

Chardonnay Stimson

$20.00Out of stock

Stimson Estate Cellars, WA

Chardonnay La Crema

$33.60

Monterey, CA

RED WINE BOTTLE TO GO

Merlot

$25.20

Milbrandt, WA

‘Big Red Blend’

$20.00

Dark Horse Wines, CA/ARG/SP/CH

Cabernet Blend ‘The Vincent’

$33.60

Mark Ryan Winery, WA

BEER TO GO

MAC AND JACKS AMBER

$24.00

IRISH DEATH DARK ALE

$24.00

FREEMONT GOLDEN PILSNER

$24.00

ELYSIAN SPACE DUST IPA

$24.00Out of stock

REUBEN'S CRICKEY IPA

$24.00

WINSOM POM CHERRY CIDER

$24.00

KIDS MENU (with Adult entree purchase)

CHICKEN TENDERLOINS

$8.00

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$8.00

KIDS WILD SALMON

$13.00

With purchase of an adult entree. Served with mashed potatoes and vegetables

KID'S BUTTER NOODLES

$8.00

Macaroni pasta with butter and parmesan cheese

KIDS FISH & CHIPS

$8.00

CHEESE BURGER SLIDERS

$8.00

DESSERTS

Warm Apple Crisp

$8.00Out of stock

Cinnamon, almond and streusel topping, Olympic mountain Madagascar vanilla ice cream

BFG Marionberry Cobbler

$8.00Out of stock

served hot with Olympic Mountain Madagascar vanilla ice cream.

Classic Burnt Cream

$8.00Out of stock

rich custard, carmalized sugar crust

Double Chocolate Brownie

$8.00Out of stock

served warm with Olympic Mountain Madagascar vanilla ice cream, candied pecans, caramel sauce.

Olympic Mountain Ice cream

$5.50

produced locally by Olympic Mountain Ice creamery.

Olympic Mountain Sorbet

$5.50

seasonal selections

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13706 NE 175TH AVE NE, Woodinville, WA 98075

Directions

Gallery
The Big Fish Grill - Woodinville image

