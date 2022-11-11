- Home
The Big Garlic
925 Clark Street Stevens Point WI
Stevens Point, WI 54481
Popular Items
Burgers
The Big G
1/3 pound burger patty with house seasoning toasted on a kaiser with our famous garlic butter and topped with american cheese and a side of house chips
The Double Tap
2 1/3 pound burger patty with house seasoning toasted on a kaiser with our famous garlic butter and topped with american cheese and a side of house chips
The Midwestern
1/3 pound burger patty with house seasoning toasted on a kaiser with our famous garlic butter. Topped with american cheese, bbq mayo, onion rings and bacon. Served with a side of house chips.
The Lotus
1/3 pound burger patty with house seasoning toasted on a kaiser with our famous garlic butter. Topped with swiss cheese, micro greens, red onions and balsamic glaze. Served with a side of house chips
The Big Popper
1/3 pound burger patty with house seasoning toasted on a kaiser with our famous garlic butter. Topped with jalapenos, cream cheese and american cheese. Served with a side of house chips.
The Beyond B
1/4 pound beyond burger vegetarian patty topped with micro greens red onion tomato and a toasted kaiser. If you want it with garlic butter let us know.
BBC Burger
Our 100% beef patty topped with Bacon & Bleu Cheese served with house chips
Sandwiches
The Sh*tty Steak
ribeye sandwich with house seasoning toasted kaiser bun with our garlic butter and swiss cheese. served with house chips
The Big C
fried chicken patty with house seasoning. toasted kaiser with our garlic butter. topped with american cheese. Served with house chips
The Big CBLT
fried chicken patty with house seasoning toasted kaiser with our garlic butter. Topped with american cheese, bacon, micro greens, tomato and mayo. Served with house chips
The Legendary
fried chicken patty with house seasoning. Toasted kaiser with our garlic butter. Topped with american cheese, jalepenos and cream cheese. Served with house chips
The Chicken Lotus
Fried chicken patty with house seasoning. Toasted kaiser with our garlic butter. Topped with swiss cheese, balsamic glaze. micro greens and red onion. Served with house chips
The Big P
Pulled pork with house seasoning. Toasted kaiser with our garlic butter. Topped with BBQ. Served with house chips
The Grim Feast
Pulled pork with house seasoning. Toasted kaiser with our garlic butter. Topped with american cheese, bbq, jalapenos and cream cheese. Served with house chips
Dogs
The Big Chicago
100% vienna beef hot dog. Toasted with our garlic butter on a poppy seed bun. Topped with sports peppers, neon sweet pickle relish, tomatoes, onions, pickle spear, mustard and celery salt. Served with house chips
The Big D
100% beef hot dog with toasted garlic bun. topped with ketchup and mustard. Served with house chips
The CCD
100% beef hot dog. Toasted with our garlic butter. Topped with chili, nacho cheese and onions. Served with house chips
The Indestructible
100% beef hot dog. Toasted bun in our garlic butter. Topped with jalapenos and cream cheese. Served with house chips
The D of the Week
D OF THE WEEK 🌭 This weeks D of the Week is- Spicy Dawg Our garlicky bun with our 100% beef dog with spicy mayo, shaved parmesan, a pickle spear and sports peppers! STAFF APPROVED! SERVED WITH HOUSE CHIPS
The Reuben Dog
Our garlicky goodness bun topped with loads of sauerkraut, swiss, thousand island and our jumbo beef hotdog. Served with house chips!
Door County Dog
Our Garlicky goodness bun with 100% beef hotdog topped with door county cherry jam and organic 100% peanut butter and a side of house chips
Sides
House Chips
Fresh potatoes cut and cooked daily. Seasoned with house seasoning or other flavoring.
Truffle Chips
House Chips topped with balsamic glaze, truffle oil and shaved parmesan.
Loaded Chips
House chips topped with pulled pork, nacho cheese, diced red onion and jalapenos.
House Dip and Chips
from the family cucumber dip. served with house chips
To-Go Frys
3/8 cut fries. great for to-go orders for non soggy fries!
Onion Rings
deep fried onion rings
Nacho Fries
Fries smothered in nacho cheese and garlic. UM YUM
Truffle Fries
crispy Fries with truffle oil, balsamic glaze, shaved parmasan and house seasoning
Boneless Wings
8 Boneless wings with your choice dry seasoning
Large Boneless Wings
16 Boneless Wings with Dry Seasoning
Chili Cheese Fries
Our To Go Fry's smothered in nacho cheese, chili and topped with onions!
"Not"cho's
It's like nachos, but it's potato chips with nacho cheese!
Cookie Dough
little cup of chunks of edible cookie dough!
Beverages
Mountain Dew
Point Root Beer on Tap FREE REFILLS
free refills
Green Tea
Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Lemonade
Diet Pepsi
Orange crush
Monster
Aquafina
7UP
Diet Mountain Dew
Orange Crush
Red Bull
It "gives" you wings
Point Root Beer Float
Point Rootbeer float with cedar crest icecream! MMMM MMMM
La Croix
Kids Juice
Lemonade
Kids (12 & Younger)
Kids (12 & Younger)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Gourmet Hot Dogs & Garlic Cheeseburgers
