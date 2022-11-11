Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Big Garlic

review star

No reviews yet

925 Clark Street Stevens Point WI

Stevens Point, WI 54481

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

The Big G
The Midwestern
The Double Tap

Burgers

The Big G

The Big G

$8.99

1/3 pound burger patty with house seasoning toasted on a kaiser with our famous garlic butter and topped with american cheese and a side of house chips

The Double Tap

The Double Tap

$9.99

2 1/3 pound burger patty with house seasoning toasted on a kaiser with our famous garlic butter and topped with american cheese and a side of house chips

The Midwestern

The Midwestern

$9.99

1/3 pound burger patty with house seasoning toasted on a kaiser with our famous garlic butter. Topped with american cheese, bbq mayo, onion rings and bacon. Served with a side of house chips.

The Lotus

The Lotus

$9.99

1/3 pound burger patty with house seasoning toasted on a kaiser with our famous garlic butter. Topped with swiss cheese, micro greens, red onions and balsamic glaze. Served with a side of house chips

The Big Popper

The Big Popper

$9.99

1/3 pound burger patty with house seasoning toasted on a kaiser with our famous garlic butter. Topped with jalapenos, cream cheese and american cheese. Served with a side of house chips.

The Beyond B

The Beyond B

$10.99

1/4 pound beyond burger vegetarian patty topped with micro greens red onion tomato and a toasted kaiser. If you want it with garlic butter let us know.

BBC Burger

BBC Burger

$10.99

Our 100% beef patty topped with Bacon & Bleu Cheese served with house chips

Sandwiches

The Sh*tty Steak

The Sh*tty Steak

$10.99

ribeye sandwich with house seasoning toasted kaiser bun with our garlic butter and swiss cheese. served with house chips

The Big C

The Big C

$8.99

fried chicken patty with house seasoning. toasted kaiser with our garlic butter. topped with american cheese. Served with house chips

The Big CBLT

The Big CBLT

$10.99

fried chicken patty with house seasoning toasted kaiser with our garlic butter. Topped with american cheese, bacon, micro greens, tomato and mayo. Served with house chips

The Legendary

The Legendary

$9.99

fried chicken patty with house seasoning. Toasted kaiser with our garlic butter. Topped with american cheese, jalepenos and cream cheese. Served with house chips

The Chicken Lotus

The Chicken Lotus

$9.99

Fried chicken patty with house seasoning. Toasted kaiser with our garlic butter. Topped with swiss cheese, balsamic glaze. micro greens and red onion. Served with house chips

The Big P

The Big P

$9.99

Pulled pork with house seasoning. Toasted kaiser with our garlic butter. Topped with BBQ. Served with house chips

The Grim Feast

The Grim Feast

$9.99

Pulled pork with house seasoning. Toasted kaiser with our garlic butter. Topped with american cheese, bbq, jalapenos and cream cheese. Served with house chips

Dogs

The Big Chicago

The Big Chicago

$10.99

100% vienna beef hot dog. Toasted with our garlic butter on a poppy seed bun. Topped with sports peppers, neon sweet pickle relish, tomatoes, onions, pickle spear, mustard and celery salt. Served with house chips

The Big D

$8.99

100% beef hot dog with toasted garlic bun. topped with ketchup and mustard. Served with house chips

The CCD

The CCD

$9.99

100% beef hot dog. Toasted with our garlic butter. Topped with chili, nacho cheese and onions. Served with house chips

The Indestructible

$9.99

100% beef hot dog. Toasted bun in our garlic butter. Topped with jalapenos and cream cheese. Served with house chips

The D of the Week

The D of the Week

$8.99

D OF THE WEEK 🌭 This weeks D of the Week is- Spicy Dawg Our garlicky bun with our 100% beef dog with spicy mayo, shaved parmesan, a pickle spear and sports peppers! STAFF APPROVED! SERVED WITH HOUSE CHIPS

The Reuben Dog

The Reuben Dog

$9.99

Our garlicky goodness bun topped with loads of sauerkraut, swiss, thousand island and our jumbo beef hotdog. Served with house chips!

Door County Dog

$9.99

Our Garlicky goodness bun with 100% beef hotdog topped with door county cherry jam and organic 100% peanut butter and a side of house chips

Sides

House Chips

$2.99

Fresh potatoes cut and cooked daily. Seasoned with house seasoning or other flavoring.

Truffle Chips

$5.99

House Chips topped with balsamic glaze, truffle oil and shaved parmesan.

Loaded Chips

Loaded Chips

$6.99

House chips topped with pulled pork, nacho cheese, diced red onion and jalapenos.

House Dip and Chips

$5.99

from the family cucumber dip. served with house chips

To-Go Frys

$3.99

3/8 cut fries. great for to-go orders for non soggy fries!

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99

deep fried onion rings

Nacho Fries

Nacho Fries

$5.99

Fries smothered in nacho cheese and garlic. UM YUM

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$7.99Out of stock

crispy Fries with truffle oil, balsamic glaze, shaved parmasan and house seasoning

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$5.99

8 Boneless wings with your choice dry seasoning

Large Boneless Wings

$10.99

16 Boneless Wings with Dry Seasoning

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99

Our To Go Fry's smothered in nacho cheese, chili and topped with onions!

"Not"cho's

$4.99

It's like nachos, but it's potato chips with nacho cheese!

Cookie Dough

$1.99

little cup of chunks of edible cookie dough!

Beverages

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Point Root Beer on Tap FREE REFILLS

$3.00

free refills

Green Tea

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50Out of stock

Lemonade

$1.50Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Orange crush

$1.50

Monster

$3.00

Aquafina

$1.00

7UP

$1.50

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.50

Orange Crush

$1.50Out of stock

Red Bull

$3.00

It "gives" you wings

Point Root Beer Float

$5.00

Point Rootbeer float with cedar crest icecream! MMMM MMMM

La Croix

$2.00

Kids Juice

$0.75

Lemonade

$1.50

Kids (12 & Younger)

Kids Half Big G

$5.99

half of a big g . half order of chips and a juice

Kids Half Big C

$5.99

half of a big chicken . half order of chips and a juice

Kids Half Big D

$5.99

half of a big dog . half order of chips and a juice

Kids Half Big P

$5.99

half of a big pork . half order of chips and a juice

Sauce

BBQ

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Ketchup

Mustard

Burgers

The Big G

The Big G

$8.99

1/3 pound burger patty with house seasoning toasted on a kaiser with our famous garlic butter and topped with american cheese and a side of house chips

The Double Tap

The Double Tap

$9.99

2 1/3 pound burger patty with house seasoning toasted on a kaiser with our famous garlic butter and topped with american cheese and a side of house chips

The Midwestern

The Midwestern

$9.99

1/3 pound burger patty with house seasoning toasted on a kaiser with our famous garlic butter. Topped with american cheese, bbq mayo, onion rings and bacon. Served with a side of house chips.

The Lotus

The Lotus

$9.99

1/3 pound burger patty with house seasoning toasted on a kaiser with our famous garlic butter. Topped with swiss cheese, micro greens, red onions and balsamic glaze. Served with a side of house chips

The Big Popper

The Big Popper

$9.99

1/3 pound burger patty with house seasoning toasted on a kaiser with our famous garlic butter. Topped with jalapenos, cream cheese and american cheese. Served with a side of house chips.

The Beyond B

The Beyond B

$10.99

1/4 pound beyond burger vegetarian patty topped with micro greens red onion tomato and a toasted kaiser. If you want it with garlic butter let us know.

Sandwiches

The Sh*tty Steak

The Sh*tty Steak

$10.99

ribeye sandwich with house seasoning toasted kaiser bun with our garlic butter and swiss cheese. served with house chips

The Big C

The Big C

$8.99

fried chicken patty with house seasoning. toasted kaiser with our garlic butter. topped with american cheese. Served with house chips

The Big CBLT

The Big CBLT

$10.99

fried chicken patty with house seasoning toasted kaiser with our garlic butter. Topped with american cheese, bacon, micro greens, tomato and mayo. Served with house chips

The Legendary

The Legendary

$9.99

fried chicken patty with house seasoning. Toasted kaiser with our garlic butter. Topped with american cheese, jalepenos and cream cheese. Served with house chips

The Chicken Lotus

The Chicken Lotus

$9.99

Fried chicken patty with house seasoning. Toasted kaiser with our garlic butter. Topped with swiss cheese, balsamic glaze. micro greens and red onion. Served with house chips

The Big P

The Big P

$9.99

Pulled pork with house seasoning. Toasted kaiser with our garlic butter. Topped with BBQ. Served with house chips

The Grim Feast

The Grim Feast

$9.99

Pulled pork with house seasoning. Toasted kaiser with our garlic butter. Topped with american cheese, bbq, jalapenos and cream cheese. Served with house chips

Dogs

The Big Chicago

The Big Chicago

$10.99

100% vienna beef hot dog. Toasted with our garlic butter on a poppy seed bun. Topped with sports peppers, neon sweet pickle relish, tomatoes, onions, pickle spear, mustard and celery salt. Served with house chips

The Big D

$8.99

100% beef hot dog with toasted garlic bun. topped with ketchup and mustard. Served with house chips

The CCD

The CCD

$9.99

100% beef hot dog. Toasted with our garlic butter. Topped with chili, nacho cheese and onions. Served with house chips

The Indestructible

$9.99

100% beef hot dog. Toasted bun in our garlic butter. Topped with jalapenos and cream cheese. Served with house chips

The D of the Week

The D of the Week

$8.99

D OF THE WEEK 🌭 This weeks D of the Week is- Spicy Dawg Our garlicky bun with our 100% beef dog with spicy mayo, shaved parmesan, a pickle spear and sports peppers! STAFF APPROVED! SERVED WITH HOUSE CHIPS

Sides

House Chips

$2.99

Fresh potatoes cut and cooked daily. Seasoned with house seasoning or other flavoring.

Truffle Chips

$5.99

House Chips topped with balsamic glaze, truffle oil and shaved parmesan.

Loaded Chips

Loaded Chips

$6.99

House chips topped with pulled pork, nacho cheese, diced red onion and jalapenos.

House Dip and Chips

$5.99

from the family cucumber dip. served with house chips

To-Go Frys

$3.99

3/8 cut fries. great for to-go orders for non soggy fries!

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99

deep fried onion rings

Kids (12 & Younger)

Kids Half Big G

$5.99

half of a big g . half order of chips and a juice

Kids Half Big C

$5.99

half of a big chicken . half order of chips and a juice

Kids Half Big D

$5.99

half of a big dog . half order of chips and a juice

Kids Half Big P

$5.99

half of a big pork . half order of chips and a juice

Sauce

BBQ

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Ketchup

Mustard

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Gourmet Hot Dogs & Garlic Cheeseburgers

Website

Location

925 Clark Street Stevens Point WI, Stevens Point, WI 54481

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rock n Roll Bar and Grill - 2301 CHURCH ST ST
orange starNo Reviews
2301 CHURCH ST ST Stevens Point, WI 54481
View restaurantnext
Guu’s on Main
orange star4.5 • 786
1140 Main St Stevens Point, WI 54481
View restaurantnext
Ruby Cafe Stevens Point
orange starNo Reviews
1410 3rd street Stevens Point, WI 54481
View restaurantnext
Main Grain Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
1009 1st St Suite C Stevens Point, WI 54481
View restaurantnext
Wiscow Plover
orange starNo Reviews
1400 COMMERCE PLACE PLOVER, WI 54467
View restaurantnext
Monk's Bar and Grill - Plover
orange starNo Reviews
1400 COMMERCE PLACE PLOVER, WI 54467
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Stevens Point

Arbuckles Eatery & Pub
orange star4.5 • 790
1320 Strongs Avenue Stevens Point, WI 54481
View restaurantnext
Guu’s on Main
orange star4.5 • 786
1140 Main St Stevens Point, WI 54481
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stevens Point
Wausau
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Appleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Baraboo
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston