Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Big Ketch Saltwater Grill - Buckhead

review star

No reviews yet

3279 Roswell Rd NE

Atlanta, GA 30305

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

NA Beverage

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Virgin Mary

$5.00

OJ

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Fiji

$3.00

Pineapple

$2.50

Tea, Sweet

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Tea, Unsweet

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

Water

Ginger Ale

$2.50

San Pelligrino

$4.95

Red Bull

$3.50

SF Red Bull

$3.50Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Starters

Tuna Tataki

$14.95

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$13.95

Crab & Lobster Bisque Cup

$6.95

Crab & Lobster Bisque Bowl

$8.95

Clam Chowder Cup

$6.95

Clam Chowder Bowl

$8.95

Hushpuppies 1/2 Dozen

$4.95

Hushpuppies Dozen

$7.95

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Shrimp & Crab Dip

$11.95

Smoked Fish Dip

$10.95

Crushpuppies (6)

$8.95

Blackened Shrimp Egg Rolls

$12.95

Basil Blue Moon Mussels

$15.95

Crab & Lobster Fries

$13.95

Crispy Fried Shrimp APP

$9.95

Buffalo Hot Fish Bites

$10.95

Shrimp & Crab Cake (1)

$14.95

Fried Oyster APP

$13.95

Salads & Bowls

Caesar Salad

$9.95

1/2 Caesar Salad

$4.95

Green Goddess Salad

$10.95

1/2 Green Goddess Salad

$5.50

Iceberg Flat Wedge

$9.95

Asian Quinoa Bowl

$10.95

Mediterranean Basil Quinoa Bown

$10.95

Sandwiches

Salmon BLT

$15.95

Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Crab Cake BLT

$18.95

COD Sandwich

$18.95

Grouper Sandwich

$18.95

D-Grouper Sandwich

$21.95

L-Lobster Roll

$28.95

D-Lobster Roll

$32.95

Bacon Lobster Roll

$34.95

L-Shrimp Tacos

$15.95

D-2 Shrimp Tacos

$17.95

D-3 Shrimp Tacos

$21.95

L-GROUPER Tacos

$17.95

D-2 GROUPER Tacos

$19.95

D-3 GROUPER Tacos

$24.95

L-Tuna Tacos

$17.95

D-2 Tuna Tacos

$19.95

D-3 Tuna Tacos

$24.95

Steak Burger

$16.95

Surf & Turf Burger

$22.95

Oyster Sandwich

$17.95

D Oyster Sandwich

$19.95

Amberjack Tacos

$18.95

Entrees

Crab Cakes (2)

$29.95

D-Fish & Chips

$19.95

Island Chicken

$19.95

Mussels

$15.95

Rainbow Trout

$23.95

Redfish

$27.95

Salmon

$24.95

Grouper

$28.95

COD

$22.95

Scallop Risotto

$28.95Out of stock

Scallops

$29.95

Shrimp

$24.95

Shrimp & Grits

$22.95

Sides

Broccolini

$3.95

Brussel Sprouts

$3.95

Cheddar Grits

$3.95

Corn Salad

$3.95

Crab & Lobster Bisque

$6.95

French Fries

$3.95

Fresh Fruit

$3.95

Greek Feta Tomato Olive Salad

$5.95

Hushpuppies (6)

$3.95

Kale Slaw

$3.95

Rice Pilaf

$3.95

Side Smoky Caesar Salad

$5.95

Clam Chowder Cup

$6.95

Kid's

Kid's Chicken

$6.95

Kid's Fish Bites

$6.95

Kid's Burger

$6.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kid's Shrimp

$6.94

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.95

Kid's Catfish

$6.95

Desserts

Dark Chocolate Mousse

$6.95Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$6.95

Liz's Cheesecake

$7.95

Add Protein

ADD Burger Patty

$6.95

ADD Cheese

$0.50

ADD Chicken

$6.95

ADD Lobster

$17.95

ADD Poke

$9.95

ADD Shrimp

$8.95

ADD Tuna

$12.95

ADD Bacon

$2.00

ADD Salmon

$9.95

ADD Scallops

$12.95

ADD Bacon & Cheese

$2.50

ADD COD

$10.95

*Starters

Tuna Tataki

$17.95

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$15.95

Crab & Lobster Bisque Cup

$8.50

Crab & Lobster Bisque Bowl

$11.00

Hushpuppies 1/2 Dozen

$5.95

Hushpuppies Dozen

$9.50

Crushpuppies (6)

$9.95

Fried Calamari

$14.50

Shrimp & Crab Dip

$14.50

Crispy Fried Shrimp APP

$12.95

Smoked Fish Dip

$12.95

Buffalo Hot Fish Bites

$13.95

Shrimp & Crab Cake (1)

$17.95

Crab & Lobster Fries

$16.50

*Salads & Bowls

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Green Goddess Salad

$13.95

Iceberg Flat Wedge

$13.95

Mediterranean Basil Quinoa Bown

$13.95

Asian Quinoa Bowl

$13.95

*Sandwiches

L-Lobster Roll

$34.95

L-Shrimp Tacos

$19.95

L-GROUPER Tacos

$21.95

L-Tuna Tacos

$21.95

Steak Burger

$19.95

Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Salmon BLT

$18.95

COD Sandwich

$18.95

*Kid's

Kid's Chicken

$7.95

Kid's Shrimp

$7.95

Kid's Fish Bites

$7.95

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.95

*Entrees

Shrimp & Grits

$26.95

Clam Pasta

$23.95

COD

$22.95

Island Chicken

$22.95

Rainbow Trout

$26.95

Crab Cakes (2)

$36.95

Scallops

$36.95

Shrimp

$28.95

Salmon

$29.95

D-Fish & Chips

$23.95

D-Grouper Sandwich

$21.95

*Sides

Kale Slaw

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Corn Salad

$5.00

Broccolini

$5.00

Hushpuppies (6)

$5.00

Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Cheddar Grits

$5.00

Crab & Lobster Bisque

$8.50

Greek Feta Tomato Olive Salad

$7.00

1/2 Caesar Salad

$4.95

1/2 Green Goddess Salad

$5.50

*Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$6.95

Liz's Cheesecake

$7.95

NA Beverage

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Virgin Mary

$5.00

OJ

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Fiji

$3.00

Pineapple

$2.50

Tea, Sweet

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Tea, Unsweet

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

Water

Ginger Ale

$2.50

San Pelligrino

$4.95

Red Bull

$3.50

SF Red Bull

$3.50Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Utensils

To-Go Utensils

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Where every day is a beach day. The Big Ketch is a beach getaway in the heart of the city. With fresh seafood delivered daily, we create signature dishes that bring the southern coast to you. So sit back and relax at your neighborhood beach house with hand-crafted cocktails and coastal inspired fare. No SPF required.

Website

Location

3279 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dancing Goats® - Buckhead
orange starNo Reviews
3167 Peachtree Rd. Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Sovereign Sweets - 3210 Roswell Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3210 Roswell Rd Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Cafe at Pharr
orange starNo Reviews
3145 Peachtree Road Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Irby's Tavern
orange star4.2 • 403
322 East Paces Ferry Rd. Northeast Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Biltong Bar - Buckhead
orange star4.6 • 373
306 Buckhead Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Buckhead Saloon - 3227 Roswell Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
3227 Roswell Rd. Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston