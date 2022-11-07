The Big Salad imageView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches

The Big Salad Spring, TX

350 Reviews

$$

2174 Spring Stuebner Rd Suite 320

Spring, TX 77389

Build Your Own Salad or Wrap

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$9.00

With over 17 million ways to customize your salad or wrap, our plethora of fresh ingredients allows you to create the perfect combination.

Predesigned Salads And Wraps

Bravocado

Bravocado

$9.00

Rocket Romaine, Garden Spinach, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cilantro, Avocado, Homemade Garlic Croutons, Spicy Avocado Dressing, Topped With Sour Cream

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$8.00

Rocket Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Savory Grilled Chicken Breast, Hearty Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Club

Club

$10.00

Rocket Romaine, Pan Roasted Turkey Breast, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Spicy Ranch Dressing

Cobb

Cobb

$13.00

Rocket Romaine, Pan Roasted Turkey Breast, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Egg, Avocado, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Italian Herb Vinaigrette

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$9.00

Rocket Romaine, Iceberg, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Fresh Red Pepper, Red Cabbage, Crushed Pita Chips, Baba Lemon Dressing

Miso Sesame

Miso Sesame

$10.00

Rocket Romaine, Garden Spinach, Broccoli, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Mandarin Oranges, Almonds, Chow Mein Noodles, Savory Grilled Chicken Breast, Ginger Berry Dressing

Seaside

Seaside

$13.00

Rocket Romaine, Spinach, Iceberg, Seasoned Krab, Spicy Shrimp, Fresh Red and Green Pepper, Cucumber, Red Onion, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Chow Mein Noodles, Italian Herb Dressing

Southwest Chicken

Southwest Chicken

$11.00

Rocket Romaine, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Corn, Black Beans, Cilantro, Avocado, Crushed Fritos, Spicy Savory Chicken Breast, Spicy Ranch Dressing

Sandwiches

Cali Club

Cali Club

$7.00

Pan Roasted Turkey Breast, Avocado, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Basil Aioli on a Multi-Grain Ciabatta

Caprese

Caprese

$6.00

Fresh Mozzarella Slices, Fresh Basil Leaves, Tomato, Fresh Ground Black Pepper, Balsamic Vinaigrette on an Italian Baguette

Cranberry Turkey

Cranberry Turkey

$7.00

Pan Roasted Turkey Breast, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Mayonnaise, Unique Spices on a Multi-Grain Ciabatta

Italian Antipasto

Italian Antipasto

$8.00

Ham, Salami, Fresh Mozzarella Slices, Tomato, Mild Banana Peppers, Red Onion, Drizzled with our Basil Garlic Aioli on an Italian Baguette

Hail Caesar

Hail Caesar

$10.00

Spicy Savory Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Avocado, Romaine Lettuce, Hearty Croutons, and Caesar Dressing Wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla

Spicy Turkey Club

Spicy Turkey Club

$8.00

Pan Roasted Turkey Breast, Ham, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Spicy Ranch Dressing on a Turkish Stone Bread

Sunrise

Sunrise

$7.00

Ham, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Served Warm On An Artisan Baked Ciabatta

Turkey Bacon Apple

Turkey Bacon Apple

$7.00

Pan Roasted Turkey Breast, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach Slaw, Topped with Honey Mustard, Served Warm on a Multi-Grain Ciabatta

Soups

Broccoli Cheddar

Broccoli Cheddar

$4.00Out of stock

Served with Tender Green Broccoli, Fresh Cheddar Cheese and Delicate Seasonings make this soup a tantalizing favorite!

Cactus Chili (GF, DF)

Cactus Chili (GF, DF)

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh Ground Beef, Diced Tomatoes, Onions, Corn, Northern Beans, Spinach and a touch of Cactus are all combined in a spicy, rich broth to create this southwestern offering like you've never tasted! Dairy-Free & Gluten-Free

Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.00

Bursting with Hearty Roasted Potatoes, Bacon and Chives, this rich, creamy comfort soup will surely have you coming back for more.

Tomato Basil

Tomato Basil

$4.00Out of stock

This satiny bisque is made with a purée of vine-ripened red tomatoes blended with heavy cream and onions simmered in real chicken stock, then finished with sweet basil.

Spicy Thai

Spicy Thai

$5.00

An exotic blend of chicken, rice, peppers and aromatic spices enhanced with the flavor of lemongrass, cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, sliced chives and rice.

Pick-A-Pair

Salad & Sandwich

Salad & Sandwich

$12.00

Pair any Salad & Sandwich for a delicious and filling combination!

Salad & Soup

Salad & Soup

$11.00

Pair any Salad & Soup for a delicious and filling combination!

Sandwich & Soup

Sandwich & Soup

$10.00

Pair any Sandwich & Soup for a delicious and filling combination!

Kids Menu

Kids Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Kids Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Kids Salad

$6.00

Extra Goodness

Chips

Chips

$2.00

Add a little bit of crunch to your meal!

Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies

Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00

Savory Chocolate Chip Cookies made fresh every day!

Beverages

Fountain

Fountain

Craft Fountain

Craft Fountain

Fresh Brew

Fresh Brew

Bottled

Bottled

Lemonade Stand

Lemonade Stand

$2.50

Catering Combos

Build Your Own Salad Bar Combo

$250.00

Predesigned Salad Bar Combo

Predesigned Gourmet Salad Combo

Salad Bars

Build Your Own Salad Bar

$160.00

Antipasto Salad Bar

$150.00

Protein Salad Bar

$140.00

Southwest Salad Bar

$160.00

Vegetarian Salad Bar

$140.00

Gourmet Salads

Build Your Own Gourmet Salad

$80.00

Antipasto Salad (C)

$75.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$75.00

Club Salad

$80.00

Cobb Salad

$80.00

Mediterranean Salad

$75.00

Southwest Chicken Salad

$80.00

Strawberry Apple Salad

$75.00

Miso Sesame

$80.00

Rocket Romaine, Garden Spinach, Broccoli, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Mandarin Oranges, Almonds, Chow Mein Noodles, Savory Grilled Chicken Breast, Ginger Berry Dressing

Bravocado

$75.00

Rocket Romaine, Garden Spinach, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cilantro, Avocado, Homemade Garlic Croutons, Spicy Avocado Dressing

Sandwiches

Sandwich Platter

$80.00

Soups

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$20.00

Tomato Basil Soup

$20.00

Cactus Chili

$25.00

Boxed Lunches

Salad Boxed Lunch

$15.00

Sandwich Boxed Lunch

$15.00

Desserts

Cookie Tray

$12.00

Beverages

Assorted 2L Soda Bottles

$8.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Black Tea

$10.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Bag of Ice

$2.50

Extra Toppings

Extra Vegetable Topping

$10.00

Extra Dry Topping

$10.00

Extra Cheese

$10.00

Extra Premium Topping

$15.00

Extra Meat Topping

$15.00

Extra Seafood Topping

$20.00

Extra Dressing

$5.00

Smoothies

Peachy Keen

Peachy Keen

$5.99

Peach, Mango and Banana are blended over ice to create a Refreshing Sensation!

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$5.99

If you Love Strawberries and Bananas, you will be Delighted and Refreshed with this Potassium packed Smoothie!

Very Berry Lemonade

Very Berry Lemonade

$5.99

Packed with Antioxidants, our blend of Blueberry Pomegranate Acai and Freshly squeezed Lemon will keep you Healthy and Refreshed!

Mangolicious

Mangolicious

$5.99

Mango and Strawberry blend over ice and served with Love. It's a Marriage made in Heaven!

Because Your Body Deserves The Best!

