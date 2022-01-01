A map showing the location of The Big Scoop 3044 Richmond RoadView gallery

The Big Scoop 3044 Richmond Road

3044 Richmond Road

Williamsburg, VA 23185

Order Again

Soft Serve

Soft Ice Cream

$3.35+

Dole Soft Serve

$3.35+

Hard Serve

Hard Ice Cream

$3.46+

Italian Ice

Italian Ice

$2.30+

Sundaes

Sundae

$5.39

Specialty Sundae's

Banana Boat

$6.65

Hot Fudge Brownie

$6.65

Reeses Cup Blitz

$6.65

Snickers Blast

$6.65

Campfire Smores

$6.65

Hands Off- Cookie Jar

$6.65

Heath Bar Bonanza

$6.65

Dirt Sundae

$6.65

Gone Bananas

$6.65

Speciality Milkshakes

Milkshake

$7.25+

Milkshakes

Milkshake

$4.75+

Snowball

Snowball

$4.89+

Floats

Rootbeer Float

$5.25

Coke Float

$5.25

Dr Pepper Float

$5.25

Sunkist Float

$5.25

Pints

1/2 Pint

$4.99

Pint

$6.99

Drinks

Soda

$1.99

Gatorade

$1.89

Water

$1.79

Gift Certificate

5 Dollar

$5.00

10 Dollar

$10.00

15 Dollar

$15.00

20 Dollar

$20.00

25 Dollar

$25.00

Cheesecake

Apple Caramel Cheesecake

$7.29

Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$4.79

Apple Lattice Pie

$4.79

Lemon Merengue Pie

$4.79

Coconut Creme Pie

$4.79

Chocolate Merengue Pie

$4.79

Chocolate Pie

$4.79

Banana Cream Pie

$4.79

Cookie

Small

$0.99

Large

$1.79

Small Bundle

$2.50

Large Bundle

$3.00

Fruit

Covered Strawberries

$5.95

Shirts

Blue Shirt

$15.00

Pink Shirt

$15.00

Black Shirt

$15.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

3044 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Directions

