Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Biltmore Bar & Grille - Newton

review star

No reviews yet

1205 Chestnut Street

Newton, MA 02464

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Biltmore Burger
Chicken Tenders
Greek

SNACKS & APPS

sweet chili glaze, sriracha ranch

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

pub cheese, honey mustard

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Bourbon BBQ, Buffalo, Mango Habanero, Chipotle Honey

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Bourbon BBQ, Buffalo, Mango Habanero, Chipotle Honey

Biltmore Nachos

$14.00

jack cheese, pub cheese, pico de gallo, cherry peppers, sour cream

Popcorn Chicken

$9.00

bistro sauce

Fried Pickles & Peppers

$9.00

ranch

Hog Wings

$14.00

Sweet chili glaze, Sirracha ranch

Jerk Tuna Sashimi

Jerk Tuna Sashimi

$14.00

Bacon Aioli, Fresno chili’s, Tobiko

Biltmore Tacos

Biltmore Tacos

$14.00

Chipotle honey shrimp, Jerk mahi, Ranchero chicken

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00

Truffled Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Kung Pao Cauliflower

$10.00

Pimento Cheese Mac Fritters

$9.00

Beer Braised Brats

$14.00

PASTA LOVERS

Gnocchi Bolognese

$21.00

Chef’s Pasta

$21.00

Braised Beef Raviolis

$22.00

Butternut Squash Risotto

$20.00

SALADS

House Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers

Greek

$14.00

mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, crumbled feta, greek dressing

Long Life Salad

Long Life Salad

$14.00

quinoa, black beans, lentils, tomatoes, cucumber, shredded lettuce, craisins, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, red wine herb vinaigrette

Baby Kale Cesar

Baby Kale Cesar

$14.00

mixed greens, spicy pecans, toasted almonds, shaved onion, gorgonzola, lemon thyme vinaigrette

Baby Spinach

Baby Spinach

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, toasted almonds, pickled onions, white balsamic dressing

SANDWICHES

Biltmore Burger

Biltmore Burger

$18.00

shredded lettuce, tomato, bourbon BBQ onions, cheddar cheese, secret sauce, brioche bun

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$18.00

shredded lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sriracha ranch

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$18.00

Cucumber, tomato, bacon aioli, arugula, French bread

Pork Belly Sandy

$18.00

Nashville Chicken

$18.00

bacon, tomato, shredded lettuce, nashville spiced aioli, ciabatta

LAND & SEA

8oz Baseball Steak

$30.00

Bourbon BBQ Steak Tips

$24.00

Grilled asparagus , Herb roasted fingerling potatoes

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$23.00

Pecan Crusted Cod

$22.00

WITH ITS

Fries

$7.00

Waffle Fries

$7.00

Mashed Potato

$7.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Garlic Spinach

$7.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

DESSERT

Fluffernutter

$9.00

Signature Dessert** Fried peanut butter and fluff sandwich, drizzled with chocolate sauce

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.00

Toasted coconut, whipped cream, graham cracker crust

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce

KIDS MENU

Kid's Burger

$8.00

side of ketchup, mustard and pickles, served with fries

Kid's Pasta

$9.00

choice of butter, marinara or mac and cheese

Kid's Tenders

$9.00

all white meat chicken, served with fries

Kid's Salmon

$12.00

Grilled served with sautéed broccoli and fries

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

blend of cheeses in a flour tortilla served with fries

Kids Sundae Scoop

$2.00

EXTRA SAUCES

Extra Sauces

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Call us with any questions! (617) 527-2550

Website

Location

1205 Chestnut Street, Newton, MA 02464

Directions

Gallery
The Biltmore Bar & Grille image
The Biltmore Bar & Grille image
The Biltmore Bar & Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dunn Gaherin's
orange starNo Reviews
344 Elliot St Newton, MA 02456
View restaurantnext
O'Hara's Food & Spirits
orange star4.4 • 1,256
1185 WALNUT ST Newton Highlands, MA 02461
View restaurantnext
Union Street Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
107 Union Street Newton, MA 02459
View restaurantnext
Johnnys Luncheonette Inc - 30 Langley Road
orange starNo Reviews
30 Langley Road Newton, MA 02459
View restaurantnext
Jinny's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
1231 Centre Street Newton Centre, MA 02459
View restaurantnext
A New Leaf - Needham
orange starNo Reviews
920 Great Plain Ave Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Newton
Newton Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Newton Center
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Newton
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Needham Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Needham
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Wellesley Hills
review star
No reviews yet
West Newton
review star
No reviews yet
Newtonville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
review star
Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston