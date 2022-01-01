Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bindery

1,070 Reviews

$$

1817 Central Street

Denver, CO 80211

Popular Items

Latte - Large
Biscuit
Avocado Toast

Barista

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Chai - Large

$6.00

Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Cortado

$4.00

Magic Coffee

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$8.00

Latte - Small

$5.00

Latte - Large

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Izze

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Pellegrino - Can

$5.00

Pellegrino - Bottle

$8.00

Retail Coffee

$16.00

Brunch Special Coffee

$5.00

Centric Coffee

Spanish Hot Choc

$8.00

Spanish Hot Choc

$7.00

Espresso For Bar

Bakery

Croissant

$6.00

Almond Croissant

$6.00

Chocolate Croissaint

$6.00

Hazelnut Croissant

$6.00

Pork N Green Chili Hand Pie

$6.00

Blueberry Handpie

$6.00

Apple Hand Pie

$6.00

Spinach Handpie

$6.00

Peach Handpie

$6.00

Granola

$9.00

Cookie

$2.50

Morning Bun

$5.00

Scone

$5.00

Baguette

$7.00

Sourdough Loaf

$7.00

Cookbook

$40.00

Bindery Bag

$12.00

Tirimasu

$8.00

Market $2

$2.00

Market $3

$3.00

Market $4

$4.00

Market $5

$5.00

Market $6

$6.00

Market $7

$7.00

Market $9

$9.00

Market $10

$10.00

FSC

$26.00

Hipster Bunny

$19.00

C3

$38.00

PBP

$25.00

Breakfast

Greek Yogurt

$10.00

pear ginger compote, quinoa granola

Berries & Citrus (GF)

$9.00

almonds, honey

Oatmeal (GF)

$11.00

chai spices, roasted apple, whiskey butter

Pumpkin Pancakes

$16.00

The 5280

$13.00

buttermilk biscuit, scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar, roasted green chiles, tomato

Smothered

$4.00

ADD TO YOUR 5280: with roasted shishitos, jalapenos and green bell peppers

Spanish Lover

$15.00

chipotle wrap, chorizo, potatoes, peppers, jack cheese, scrambled eggs, salsa verde

Omelette (GF)

$16.00

chef’s whimsy of the day

Duck Hash (GF)

$19.00

potatoes, veggies, 2 eggs your way, hollandaise

Avocado Toast

$18.00

sourdough toast, beet hummus, garbanzo beans, cucumber, feta cheese, pickled beets, pistachio za atar

Breakfast Tacos

$15.00

Croque Madame

$18.00

1 Egg

$3.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

3 Eggs

$5.00

Egg Whites

$5.00

Bacon

$8.00

Avocado

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

Gluten free Bread!!!!

$2.00

Biscuit

$5.00

Fries

$8.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Jam

$2.00

Aioli

$1.50Out of stock

Salsa Verde

$1.50

Lunch

Heirloom green salad

$15.00

kale, crispy quinoa, pecorino, pickled butternut squash, candied, red onion pecan dressing

Pepe Ceasar

$15.00

kale, pecorino, anchovi

Salmon Salad (GF)

$18.00

fingerling potatoes, green beans, tomato, hard boiled egg, pickled onion, capers olives, basil

Quinoa Salad (GF)

$15.00

golden beets, apples, brussels, onion, sage

SOD Cup (GF)

$6.00

hearty winter vegetables, cannelloni beans, parmesan cheese

SOD Bowl (GF)

$10.00

hearty winter vegetables, cannelloni beans, parmesan cheese

Tomato Soup Cup

$6.00

Tomato Soup Bowl

$10.00

Grilled Cheese + Tomato Soup

$18.00

challah bread, cheddar, anise seed goat cheese, honey, maldon

Ham & Cheddar

$16.00

caramelized onion, frisee, honey mustard, sourdough

The Philly

$19.00

hoagie bun, shaved ribeye, peppers, onion, jack cheese, cheese sauce, fries

Turkey Club

$20.00

Reuben

$19.00

pastami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye

French Dip With Fries

$18.00

Bacon

$8.00

Fries

$8.00

Avocado

$4.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Gluten free Bread!!!!

$2.00

Side Jam

$2.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Egg Whites

$5.00

1 Egg

$3.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

3 Eggs

$5.00

Fall Dinner

Oysters (1/2 dozen)

$20.00

raw: mignonette granita

Oyster 1 Dozen (12ea)

$38.00

raw: mignonette granita

Black Garlic Toast

$12.00

bone marrow, shallots, parsley chile oil, pecorino

Ceviche

$19.00

bay scallops, halibut, pickly pear, cucumber, red onion, lime kosho, avocado, ume plum

Bean Bagna

$14.00Out of stock

radicchio, fennel, sun chokes, garlic anchovy oil

Pork Belly

$18.00

pickled hibiscus flowers + red onion, smoked beets, calabaza - candied pumpkin

Rabbit Pie

$21.00

aged cheddar, mustard gelato

Ribs

$18.00

purple cabbage jalapeno slaw

Octopus

$23.00

garbanzo bean, shishitos, heart of palm, arugula oil, marble potatoes

Burrata

$25.00

butternut squash agrodolce, saffron pears, bleu cheese, charred onion, pickled golden beets, speck, pumpkin seed dukha

Secret Garden

$18.00

pumpkim pate, beet pastrami, maple carrot jerky, parsnip + brown butter grass, pea - jalapeno humus, chicori root dirt, brussel sprouts leaves, rye cracker

Pepe Ceasar

$15.00

escarole, radicchio, trevisiano, pecorino romano, anchovy

Fennel + Greens

$15.00

black radish, yogurt bleu cheese dressing, warm brioche croutons

Barley Soup

$16.00

chicken bone broth, sage, raspadura

Risotto

$21.00

applewood smoked pork belly, black pepper + pecorino butter, apple mostardo

Parppadelle

$29.00

sweet + sour wild boar, tomato, dark cocoa, mint, raspadura

Sea Bass

$39.00

brown butter roasted green cream, rapini, arame seaweed, sweet coppa

Salmon

$32.00

beluga lentils, heirloom carrots, sherry caramel, smoked yogurt

Short Rib

$39.00

Pig Roast

$49.00Out of stock

caramelized garlic, rosemary, sage, fennel+ grapefruit salad

Duck

$32.00Out of stock

morcillio, black salsify, onion jus, burnt onion ash

Beet Tagliatelle

$25.00

Tenderloin

$45.00

black garlic mash potato, bleu cheese, mulled quince

Burger

$24.00

cheddar, poblano, red onion, bourbon onion, ipa mustard sauce, fries

Kids Pasta

$11.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Side GF Bread

$2.00

Paella Dinner

$69.00

Sweets

Chocolate Sorghum Cake

$13.00

yogurt crumble, persimmons

Affogato

$9.00

Chocolate Tahini Mousse Tart

$12.00

Sesame Cheesecake

$13.00

ube sauce, chocolate crumble, meringue, blackberries, burnt + sugar ice cream

Saffron Pear Cake

$12.00

Ice Cream Or Sorbet (3 Scoop)

$9.00

Pumpkin Ice cream

$11.00

pretzel cookies

Pumpkin Tiramisu

$7.00Out of stock

Hair of the Dog (Copy)

BF Manhattan

$13.00

Central Street Cafe

$14.00

Mimosa

$10.00

BYO Mimosa

$35.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Spicy Mary

$11.00

Bacon Mary

$13.00

Bloody Maria

$11.00

Mezcal Maria

$12.00

Bloody Scotsman

$13.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Irish Cream

$12.00

Michelada

$8.00

BUBBLES/ROSE

Can Petit Cava

$52.00

Schramsberg Sparkling

$82.00

Revi

$94.00

Champagne Remi Couvreur

$105.00

Champagne Clandestin

$145.00

Jaques Pelvas

$50.00

M Bonnamy

$54.00

Famiglia Pasqua Sparkling Rose

$58.00

Graham Beck

$65.00

Clover Hill Sparkling Rose

$80.00

Berlucchi '61 Franciacorta

$99.00

Garageland Rose

$48.00

Btl Charmel Rose

$50.00

"Celeste" 4 Rose

$66.00

ITALIAN

Maison Anselmet

$62.00

Kurtatsch Pinot Grigio

$65.00

Buglioni Lugana

$65.00

I Favati Pietramara

$112.00

L'aura Chianti

$60.00

Lambrusco

$63.00

Francesco Rinaldi Grignolino

$68.00

Giovi Nerello

$72.00

San Felice Chianti

$75.00

Marchesa Mariabella Val Ripasso

$75.00

Loredan Gasparini Cab/mer/franc

$88.00

Lorendan Gasparini Della Casao

$89.00

Francesco Rinaldi Nebbiolo

$90.00

Bruna Grimaldi Barolo

$105.00

Foradori Teroldego

$111.00

I Favati Aglianico

$115.00

Chiapinni Felciaino

$116.00

Elvio Cogno Barbaresco

$120.00

San Felice Brunello

$130.00

Francesca Rinaldi Barolo

$204.00

Massimago Amarone

$210.00

Chiapinni Guado De Gemoli

$217.00

FRENCH/OTHER

Eisacktal Pinot Grigio

$60.00

Fornos Albarino

$64.00

Jean Francois Quenard

$56.00

Alba Dolia

$70.00

Pouilly-fumé

$87.00

Louis Michel Chablis

$90.00

Le Haut Lieu

$99.00

Three Brooms

$50.00

Rodrigo Mendez

$80.00

Chateau de Parenchere Bordeaux

$70.00

Femille Perrin Syrah/Grenache

$95.00

Chateau Armens

$78.00

E. Guigal Syrah

$80.00

2016 Olga Rauffault

$75.00

Albert Boxler

$105.00

Domaine Terrebrune Bandol

$110.00

Domaine de Beaurenard Chateauneuf

$125.00

2008 Olga Raffault Chinon

$140.00

Bouchard Pere Burgundy

$145.00

Chateau Latour Pauillac

$260.00

Las Moradas BTG bottle

$60.00

Yalumba Shiraz

$55.00

Las Moradas de San Martin

$105.00

Murcas Tempranillo

$95.00

AMERICAN

Talley Chardonnay

$72.00

Long Shadows - Poet's Leap Riesling

$57.00

Margerum 'Sybarite' Sauvignon Blanc

$58.00

Cadre Gruner Veltliner

$66.00

Crossbarn Chard

$75.00

Rambauer Chardonnay

$87.00

Aperture Sauv Blanc

$99.00

Peay Vineyards Viognier

$100.00

Forman Chardonnay

$117.00

Hirsch Chardonnay

$140.00

Plumpjack Chardonnay

$145.00

Imagery Pinot Noir

$60.00

Marietta Cabernet

$72.00

Vincent Gamay Noir

$60.00

Ken Wright Pinot Noir

$75.00

Obsidian Cabernet

$87.00

Betz

$95.00

2020 Rambeaux

$110.00

Ramey Cabernet 2015

$115.00

Hall Cabernet

$120.00

Aperture Cabernet

$125.00

Chateau Montelena

$180.00

Wine Wednesday (Copy)

Beaurenaurd Chateauneuf

$100.00

Aperture Cab

$100.00

Les Pavots

$250.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We believe busy lifestyles deserve culinary excellence, wether you seek a convenient take away meal or comfortable dining in an intimate atmosphere. That's why we draw inspiration from culinary artisans and food-makers around the world: home spun European bakeries, corner neighborhood markets, and lively eateries. The Bindery is the best of all of those.

Location

1817 Central Street, Denver, CO 80211

Directions

