A map showing the location of The Bird 1666 1st Avenue NorthView gallery

The Bird 1666 1st Avenue North

review star

No reviews yet

1666 1st Avenue North

Fargo, ND 58102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

In House Menu

Pizza

BYO

$10.00

Bandito Pie

$14.00

Hot Chica

$13.00

The Bird

$14.00

The Fargo

$14.00

Margherita

$14.00

Special Pizza

$14.00

Khachapuri

$10.00

Sides

Small Side of Red Sauce

$0.50

Large Side of Red Sauce

$1.00

Side of Olive Oil

$0.50

Side of Balsamic Reduction

$0.50

Side of Hot Honey

$1.00

Side of Bandito Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.25

Online Menu

Pizza

BYO

$10.00

Bandito Pie

$14.00

Hot Chica

$13.00

The Bird

$14.00

The Fargo

$14.00

Margherita

$14.00

Special Pizza

$14.00

Khachapuri

$10.00

Sides

Small Side of Red Sauce

$0.50

Large Side of Red Sauce

$1.00

Side of Olive Oil

$0.50

Side of Balsamic Reduction

$0.50

Side of Hot Honey

$1.00

Side of Bandito Sauce

$0.50

Catering

Deposit

Remaining Balance

Refreshments

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi Zero

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Mountain Dew Zero

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$3.00

Celsius Peach

$3.00

Celsius Pear

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Canned Pop

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1666 1st Avenue North, Fargo, ND 58102

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Nichole's Fine Pastry - Brewhalla - Brewhalla 1702 1st Avenue N
orange starNo Reviews
1702 1st Avenue North Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Brew Bird - 30 University Dr. N.
orange starNo Reviews
30 University Dr. N. Fargo, ND 58103
View restaurantnext
Brew Bites - 1213 NP Ave Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
1213 NP Ave Suite 101 Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Nova Eatery -
orange starNo Reviews
610 University Drive North Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
701 Eateries - 701 N. University
orange starNo Reviews
701 N. University Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Kringen Klub - 722 2nd Ave N in Fargo
orange starNo Reviews
722 2nd Avenue North Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fargo

Mezzaluna
orange star4.7 • 941
309 Roberts St. N. Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Blackbird Woodfire
orange star4.6 • 803
206 Broadway N Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Front Street Taproom
orange star4.8 • 490
614 Main Ave Fargo Fargo, ND 58103
View restaurantnext
The Shack on Broadway
orange star4.7 • 447
3215 Broadway N Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Luna Fargo
orange star4.7 • 406
1545 University Drive S Fargo, ND 58103
View restaurantnext
DCR Brewing Company
orange star4.8 • 123
630 1st Ave. N, Suite 6 Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fargo
Moorhead
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Battle Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
East Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
No reviews yet
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Bismarck
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston