Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Bird's Nest Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

36 W Franklin St

Nashville, IN 47448

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Coffee

Ravens Brew

$2.00

To Go Coffee

$2.50

Craft Sodas

Root Beer

$2.50

Cream Soda

$2.50

Orange Dream

$2.50

Birch Beer

$2.50

Black Cherry

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Root & Revelry Soda

$4.00

Roots & Revelry

$4.00

Cbd Soda

$7.00

Wild Bills

$3.00

Puma Kola

$2.50

Coke Cola

$2.00

Espresso Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Chai Steampunk

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cafe Latte

$5.00

Matcha Steampunk

$5.00

Extra Flavor

$0.50

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet tea

$2.00

Hot Cider

$3.00

Lavender Soda

$2.50

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Bad Hombre

$15.00

Birdsnest Benedict

$15.00

1/2 B&G

$5.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.00

Breakfast Enchilada

$12.00

Cheesy Grit Bowl

$12.00

Fried Egg Sandwich

$12.00

Little Bird

$10.50

Quiche

$14.00

Pumpkin Spice Waffle Stack

$14.00

Sweet Potato Griddle Cakes

$12.00

Vegan Hash

$14.00

Sausage Patty

$3.00

Impossible Sausage

$3.50

Egg

$2.50

Bacon

$3.00

Potatoes

$3.00

Toast

$2.50

1 Griddlecake

$3.50

Fruit

$3.50

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Veggies

$3.00

Kitchen Round

$10.00

Extra

$1.00

Blue Lemon Hotcakes

$12.00

Lunch

Avocado Turkey

$15.00

Birds Nest Burger

$15.00

Black Bean Burger

$10.00

Fried Green BLT

$13.00

Friend To The Hen

$13.00

Henhouse Salad

$12.00

Ichabod Turkey

$14.00

Melt

$14.00

Bean And Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Soup And Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Tuna Melt

$10.00

Vegan Chilli Cup

$5.00

Vegan Chilli Bowl

$9.00

Reg Blt

$9.00

Avocado

$3.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Cup O Soup

$5.00

Bowl O Soup

$9.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Chip Mayo

$0.50

Henhouse Wraps

$14.00

Henhouse

Cup O Soup

$6.00

Small Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Large Charcuterie Board

$35.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Prepare to get Brunched in the mouth!!!

Website

Location

36 W Franklin St, Nashville, IN 47448

Directions

Gallery
The Bird's Nest Cafe image
The Bird's Nest Cafe image
The Bird's Nest Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Grant's Kitchen and Grill - Gallatin, Tn
orange starNo Reviews
120 Goodview Way Suite A Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurantnext
Slow Burn Hot Chicken - Hendersonville
orange starNo Reviews
387 East Main Street Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurantnext
Someone’s In the Kitchen - 109 D Walton Ferry Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
109 D Walton Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurantnext
Body Kneads Coffee Co - Hamilton Springs.
orange starNo Reviews
1050 Hamilton Station Blvd Lebanon, TN 37087
View restaurantnext
Party Fowl - Donelson
orange starNo Reviews
2620 Lebanon Pike Donelson, TN 37214
View restaurantnext
Caliber Coffee Co.
orange star4.7 • 845
2513 Lebanon Pike Nashville, TN 37214
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Nashville

Heavenly Biscuit
orange star4.5 • 354
165 N Van Buren St Nashville, IN 47448
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Indianapolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (216 restaurants)
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston