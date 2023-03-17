Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bistro

1085 Lake Murray blvd suite D

Irmo, SC 29063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

FOOD

DESSERT

White Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.00

Irish Cream Cheesecake

$9.00

Prickly Pear Creme Brulee

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$12.00

ENTREE

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$26.00

Traditional beef and pork bolognese over fresh tagliatelle pasta, topped with grated Parmesan cheese

Grilled Filet Mignon

$46.00

8oz Certified Angus Beef filet mignon grilled to your temperature with dry-aged tallow compound butter - served with Boursin whipped potatoes and grilled asparagus.

Backyard BBQ Chicken

$25.00

Joyce Farms half chicken hardwood-smoked in house and basted with Cheerwine BBQ sauce. Served with garlic whipped potatoes and grilled asparagus.

Market Catch

$34.00

Our Chef's preparation of line-caught local fish. Ask your server for details!

Crispy Pork Chop

$30.00

Center-cut pork chop breaded and crispy-fried, served with Granny Smith apple gravy over ricotta whipped sweet potatoes and grilled asparagus.

Grilled Ribeye

$42.00

14oz Certified Angus Beef ribeye with merlot compound butter. Served over herbed smashed marble potatoes and grilled broccolini.

Southern Shrimp and Grits

$26.00

Blackened shrimp over creamy stone-ground Adluh grits topped with Tasso ham gravy

HANDHELDS AND SHAREABLES

Angels on Horseback

$18.00

Bacon-wrapped shrimp with jalapeno grilled and topped with BBQ aioli sauce over shoestring potatoes

Korean-style Brisket Mac and Cheese

$19.00

Fresh trombette pasta tossed in aged Gouda and Parmesan mornay, topped with house-smoked Korean-spiced beef brisket, house-made kimchi, and crispy wontons

Bistro Burger

$18.00

Ground brisket, short rib, and chuck burger topped with house-cured and smoked candied bacon, gruyere mornay, pickled red onions, and Arcadian Harvest lettuce. Served with house-cut chips.

Chef's Board

$15.00

Chef's selection of three imported cheeses with house-made accoutrement, pickled vegetables, crostini, and puff pastry breadsticks (add charcuterie +12)

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Fresh Brussels Sprouts oven-roasted and flash-fried, tossed in Parmesan herb butter

Flatbread of the Day

$14.00

Our Chef's daily flatbread offering. Ask your server for details!

Pulled Pork Smashed Potatoes

$14.00

Smashed herbed marble potatoes topped with house-smoked BBQ pork, Pico de Gallo, creme fraiche, aged cheddar, and scallions.

Duck Confit Steamed Buns

$16.00

Three airy steamed Bao buns filled with duck confit, pickled vegetables, and peanut hoisin sauce

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy-fried chicken breast in a spicy, smokey, and sweet chili oil on brioche with house pickles - served with house-cut chips

Crispy Peanut Shrimp

$15.00

Six crispy-fried shrimp over a bed of pickled vegetables drizzled with sweet and tangy peanut hoisin sauce

Veal Parm Sand

$14.00

NIGHTLY FEATURES

Salmon Cakes

$14.00

Dry-Aged Ribeye

$65.00

SALADS

Bistro Salad

$13.00

Arcadian Harvest lettuce, cherry tomatoes, candied walnuts, pickled red onions, buttermilk ranch dressing

Poached Pear Salad

$13.00

Arcadian Harvest lettuce, poached Asian pears, wine-soaked tart red cherries, pistachio-crusted Boursin cheese, probiotic dressing

Small Bistro Salad

$7.00

Small Poached Pear Salad

$7.00

SIDES

sd Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

sd Grilled Broccolini

$8.00

sd House-cut Chips

$4.00

sd Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

sd Smashed Potatoes

$8.00

sd Whipped Potatoes

$8.00

sd Whipped Sweet Potatoes

$8.00

sd Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

sd Grilled Chicken

$8.00

KIDS

KIDS SLIDERS

$8.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

KIDS MAC

$8.00

KIDS TENDERS

$8.00

BAR

SPIRITS

Bistro Breeze

$10.00

Bistro Magic Martini

$10.00

Black Cherry Lemonade

$8.00

CEO Martini

$10.00

Coconut Mojito

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Grand Margarita

$12.00

Million Dollar Manhattan

$12.00

Pomegranate Martini

$9.00

Whiskey Cucumber Fizz

$10.00

Blueberry Sweetheart

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

LIT

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Green Tea

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Negroni

$13.00

Short Beer

$7.00

Smoked Maple Old Fashioned

$13.00

Kiss Me I'm Irish

$12.00

I'm Clover It

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Virgin Cocktail

$5.00

Firefly Lemon

$6.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

New Amsterdam Citron

$6.00

New Amsterdam Orange

$6.00

New Amsterdam Pineapple

$6.00

New Amsterdam Razz

$6.00

Pinnacle (Well)

$5.00

Pinnacle Vanilla

$5.00

Stolichnaya

$8.00

Tito's

$9.00

Benchmark (Well)

$6.00

Angels Envy

$17.00

Basil Haydens

$15.00

Basil Haydens Subtle Smoke

$16.00

Belle Meade

$12.00

Blade and Bow

$14.00

Blanton's

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$13.00Out of stock

Elmer T Lee

$30.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$14.00

Henry McKenna 10yr BiB

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Midwinter Night's Dram

$34.00

Old Forester 1910

$14.00

Old Grandad

$7.00

Sazerac Rye

$12.00

Seagrams 7 (WELL)

$8.00

Templeton Rye

$14.00

Weller Antique 107

$19.00Out of stock

Weller Special Reserve

$13.00

Willett Reserve 4yr Rye

$25.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00Out of stock

Oban

$25.00

Black Pitts

$15.00

Fleischmann's (Well)

$6.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Citadelle

$8.00

Hendrick's

$11.00

Roku

$12.00

Roots of Ruin

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Uncle Val's Botanical

$12.00

Cruzan (Well)

$6.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Gold

$9.00

Bacardi Reserve

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Captain Morgan Select

$10.00

Cruzan Black Cherry

$7.00

Mt Gay

$8.00

Rumhaven Coconut

$7.00

Zaya Dark

$8.00

Montezuma (Well)

$6.00

Don Julio Rosado

$25.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

La Gritona

$12.00

Lunazul

$8.00

Patron

$11.00Out of stock

Amaretto

$7.00

Aperol

$8.00

BAILEYS

$9.00

CAMPARI

$9.00

Fireball

$7.00

GRAND MARNIER

$9.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

KAHLUA

$9.00

Licor 43

$8.50

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$9.00

Macallen 12yr

$16.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Dewars

$9.00

NA BEV

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$3.00

water

Redbull

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Fresh American fusion cuisine and creative cocktails in a fun and relaxing environment featuring live entertainment nightly. Come see us!

