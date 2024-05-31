The Bistro AZ
2909 N Central Ave, Ste 100
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Full Menu
Wraps
- AZ Wrap$8.99
chicken, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, spinach & chipotle mayo in a flour tortilla
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.99
lettuce, chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes & croutons in a flour tortilla
- Greek Chicken Wrap$8.99
lettuce, chicken, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, red onion, pepperoncini, feta, cilantro lime vinaigrette in a flour tortilla
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.99
lettuce, tomatoes, provolone, buffalo chicken, ranch, flour tortilla
Salads
- South of the Boarder$9.99
roamine, black beans, roasted corn, red onion, bell peppers, pepitas, avocado, mozzarella cheese, tortilla chips & ranch dressing
- Blackend Shrimp Ceasar$14.99
chopped romaine, blackened shrimp, house croutons, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, avocado, caesar dressing
- Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
romaine lettuce, crispy chicken, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheese, ranch dressing
- Greek Salad$9.99
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, red onion, pepperoncini, feta cheese, cilantro lime vinaigrette
- Asian Chicken Chop Salad$12.99
cabbage, grilled chicken, cucumbers, carrots, onions, almonds, cripsy wontons & sesame gingery soy
Burgers
- Steakhouse Burger$9.99
Arizona-grown beef topped with angus ribeye, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, tomato & bourbon sauce
- All American Burger$8.99
Arizona-grown beef, American cheese, bacon, LTO, ketchup & mayo
- Bistro Burger$8.99
Arizona-grown beef, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, avocado & our signature bistro sauce
- Diablo Burger$8.99
Arizona-grown beef, pepper jack cheese, bacon, jalapenos, crispy onion, siracha aioli
- Phoenix Philly$8.99
grilled angus ribeye mixed with jalapeños, bell peppers & onions topped with pepper jack cheese & bourbon sauce on a toasted hoagie
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickles & bistro sauce on a brioche bun
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$8.99
crispy chicken breast, muenster cheese, slaw, pickles, bistro sauce, hot honey, brioche bun
Sandwiches
- Bistro Club$7.99
turkey, ham, avocado, muenster & pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, toasted wheat
- TBA Panini$7.99
turkey, bacon, avocado, muenster cheese, tomatoes & honey dijon, sourdough
- BLT n' A Panini$7.99
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo on sourdough bread
- Turkey Provolone Panini$7.99
sliced turkey, provolone, mayo, lettuce, tomato & pickles on sourdough
- Ham Hoagie$7.99
sliced ham, CHEESE, lettuce, tomato, mayo, dijon mustard, hoagie roll
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.99
tuna salad, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted wheat bread
- Custom Sandwich$7.99
Flatbreads
- Pepperoni Flatbread$8.99
House red sauce, cheese, pepperoni & red pepper flakes
- Margarita Flatbread$8.99
House red sauce, cheese, sliced tomatoes, balsamic glaze, basil
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$8.99
ranch base, house cheese blend, chicken, red onions, tomatoes, buffalo drizzle
- Veggie Supreme$8.99
house red sauce, cheese, olives, onion, mushrooms, bell peppers
Outside the Bun
- B2 Tacos$8.99
two tacos with your choice of protein (chicken, steak, shrimp, cod), cabbage, avocado, onions, sriracha aioli & Salsa
- Burrito Bowl$9.99
Choice of chicken or steak, white rice, corn, beans, onions, lettuce, tomato, cheese & salsa
- Chicken Tenders$8.99
three crispy tenders & golden french fries with your choice of dipping sauce
- Chili
- Fish & Chips$8.99
three beer-battered cod & golden french fries served with tartar sauce.
- Soup of the Day
Rotating soup of the day
- Stir Fry Bowl$8.99
stir fry veggies (broccoli, green beans, onions, mushrooms & peppers), white rice & a soy stir fry sauce
- Teriyaki Bowl$8.99
sautéed veggies (shredded cabbage & carrots, onions, peppers, mushrooms), steamed rice, teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds
- Veggie Quesadilla$8.99
flour tortilla filled with sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, black beans & cheddar-jack cheese
- Buffalo Fries$9.99
- Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
Sides
Misc
Fountain Drinks
Starbucks
- Cafe Americano (HOT)
- Cafe Latte (HOT)
- Cafe Mocha (HOT)
- Cappuccino
- Caramel Macchiato (HOT)
- Chai Tea Latte (HOT)
- Cinnamon Dolce Latte (HOT)
- Coffee of the Day
- Dragon Drink
- Espresso Shot
- Frappuccino- Coffee Flavored
- Frappuccino- Flavored
- Hot Chocolate
- Hot WHITE Chocolate
- Iced Americano
- Iced Cafe Mocha
- Iced Caramel Macchiato
- Iced Chai Tea Latte
- Iced Cinnamon Dolce Latte
- Iced Coffee
- Iced Latte
- Iced Lavendar Oatmilk Matcha
- Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte
- Iced Matcha Latte
- Iced Matcha Lemonade
- Iced Peppermint Mocha
- ICED Pistachio Latte
- Iced Tea & Lemonade
- Iced White Chocolate Mocha
- Lavender Oatmilk Latte (HOT)
- Lemonade Refresher
- London Fog
- Matcha Latte (HOT)
- Medicine Ball
- Peppermint Mocha (HOT)
- Pink Drink
- Pistachio Latte (HOT)
- Refreshers
- Shaken Espresso
- Syrup Options
- Tazo Iced Tea
- Tazo Tea (HOT)
- White Chocolate Mocha (HOT)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Quality Food, Quick!
