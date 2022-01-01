American
Mediterranean
The Bistro
1,360 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Casual Fine Dining done to perfection.
Location
1129 College Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Griddles Country Cookin' LLC
4.2 • 320
1734 Veterans Memorial Hwy Scottsville, KY 42164
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bowling Green
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill - Bowling Green
4.1 • 826
773 Bakerfields Way Bowling Green, KY 42104
View restaurant