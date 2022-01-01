Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Mediterranean

The Bistro

1,360 Reviews

$$

1129 College Street

Bowling Green, KY 42101

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Picatta
Kids Pasta
Baileys Chocolate Cake

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.25

Goslings Ginger Beer

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Water

San Pell

$3.00

Gjuice

$3.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$3.00

Tonic

$2.00

After Dinner Drinks

German Chocotini

$10.00

Honey-bee Martini

$12.00

Lemon Meringue Martini

$10.00

Magicians Latte

$8.00

Shot of Baileys

$7.00

Shot of Grande Marnier

$9.00

Rose

Dom Ste Michelle Rose Brut GLS

$10.00Out of stock

Dom Ste Michelle Rose Brut BTL

$30.00Out of stock

Starters

Artichoke Fritters

$9.00

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$13.00

Gorgonzola cream cheese stuffed

Bistro Board

$15.00

Meats, cheese, fig jam, pickled vegetables, crostini

Bread and Butter

$3.00

Bread and Oil

$3.00

Calamari

$12.00

Crab Meat Beignets

$14.00

Basil butter sauce

Parmesan Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Sweet potato chips, remoulade, garlic aioli

Pimento Cheese

$8.00

chicharrons, crostini

Octopus

$18.00

Greens

ADD Caesar Salad

$5.00

ADD House Salad

$5.00

Cup Of Soup

$5.00

Bowl Of Soup

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

Sm Harvest Salad

$7.00

greens, butternut squash, brussels, walnuts, apples, gorgonzola, pomegranate poppy seed vinaigrette

Lg Harvest Salad

$9.00

greens, butternut squash, brussels, walnuts, apples, gorgonzola, pomegranate poppy seed vinaigrette

Sm Kale Crunch Salad

$9.00

Lg Kale Crunch Salad

$12.00

Sm Matilda Salad

$7.00

greens, beets, goat cheese, grilled pear, walnuts, cranberry balsamic vinaigrette

Lg Matilda Salad

$9.00

greens, beets, goat cheese, grilled pear, walnuts, cranberry balsamic vinaigrette

Sm Panzanella

$9.00

Lg Panzanella Salad

$12.00

Wedge Salad

$8.00

bacon, eggs, red onions, blue cheese dressing

Entrees

Basil Dijon Chicken

$21.00

Bistro Burger

$15.00

chef's choice

Forager's Capellini

$18.00

Cheese Burger

$15.00

Chicken Picatta

$18.00

tomato, spinach, capers, mushroom, white wine lemon butter, penne

Filet

$48.00

7 oz. chef's choice

Forager's Capellini

$18.00

Half-Chicken

$24.00

Mediterranean Cod

$18.00

tomatoes, artichoke, capers, basil, parmesan cheese, white wine butter

Pork Chop

$25.00

Rabbit

$26.00

white beans, onions, olives, greens, dried cranberries, red wine pan sauce

Salmon

$23.00

chef's choice

Salmon Crab Cake

$18.00

arugula, tomatoes, walnuts, olives, sweet potato, pickled onion, lemon caper aioli

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

brussel sprouts, shallots, bacon, pimento cheese grits, smoked jalapeno butter

Tortellini Carbonara

$18.00

house-smoked pork belly, peas, mushrooms, pecorino cream

Veal

$25.00

mushroom, artichoke heart, arugula parmesan risotto, sherry cream sauce

Voodoo Rice

$22.00

Seafood Etouffee

$28.00

St Louis Ribs

$28.00

Bluberry Mushroom Lasagna

$35.00

Dessert

Baileys Chocolate Cake

$6.00

WHOLE Bailey's Cake

$80.00

Blueberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.00

Extras

Bread and Butter

$3.00

Bread and Oil

$3.00

Extra Bread

$1.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Side of Fries

$3.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Chicken & Fries

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Potato OTD

$3.00

Vegetable OTD

$3.00

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Pomegrante Poppyseed

$0.50

Side Cran Balsamic

$0.50

Side Mango Champagne Vin

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Dipping Oil

$0.50

Side Garlic Butter

$0.50

Side Parmesan

$0.50

Side Lemon Caper Aioli

$0.50

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side Remoulade

$0.50

Side Of Basil Butter Sauce

$0.50

Side Romesco Sauce

$0.50

Side Anchovies

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual Fine Dining done to perfection.

Website

Location

1129 College Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Directions

Gallery
The Bistro image
The Bistro image
The Bistro image

Map
