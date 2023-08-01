Bistro on the Green 633 Forest Meadows Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
633 Forest Meadows Drive, Murphys, CA 95247
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Servente's Saloon - 64 S. Washington Street
No Reviews
64 S. Washington Street Sonora, CA 95370
View restaurant