Food

Burgers & Sandwiches

The Birdie * Grilled Chicken Sandwich*

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast on brioche

The Bogey * Classic American Burger

$16.00

100% pure beef patty on brioche;M,L,T,M&K,P

The Western Burger

$17.00

100% pure beef patty,Mayo,BBQ,Onion ring

Classic Reuben

$18.00

Pastrami,rye,mustard,saurkraut. 1,000 island

Classic BLT

$15.00

sourdough,mayo,bacon, lettuce, tomato

Black bean burger

$16.00

Black bean patty on brioche

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Aged parm,caesar dressing on a bed of romaine

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Caesar salad w/grilled chicken breast

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

$15.00

Three chicken strips w/ fries

All beef hot dog

$8.00

Regular sized hot dog w/ fries

Giant all beef hot dog

$11.00

Giant hot dog w/ fries

Wing Basket

$12.00

6 of our sauciest wings w/ fries

Apps

Battered Fries

$6.00

Battered french fries

Garlic Fries

$8.00

BF's tossed in roasted garlic oil & parmesan

Cheese curds

$8.00

Breaded cheese curds deep fried to perfection

Battered mushrooms

$8.00

Battered onion rings

$8.00

Hummus w/ pita chips or carrots

$7.00

Snacks

Frito Lay Chips

$2.00

Frito Lay assorted chips

Miss Vickie's Chips

$2.00

Miss Vickie's Kettle Chips

Beef jerky Original

$3.50

Jack Links Beef Jerky

Beef jerky Terriyaki

$3.50

Jack Links Beef Jerky

Nature Valley Granola Bars

$2.00

Assorted Granola Bars

Svenhardts Pastries

$2.00

Assorted danishes

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito Sausage

$9.00

Sausage, egg, cheese

Breakfast Burrito Sausage

$9.00

Ham,egg, cheese

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$8.00

Ham,egg,cheese on criossant

Sausage & Cheese Criossant

$8.00

Sausage, egg, cheese

Sausage & egg muffin

$7.00

Egg,egg,cheese on english muffin

Egg & cheese muffin

$6.00

Egg & cheese on English muffin

Egg & cheese croissant

$7.00

Egg & cheese on flaky criossant

NA Beverages

Soft Drinks

Coke or diet coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Sweet iced tea

$4.00

Beer

Beer

Belching beaver

$6.00

Honey blonde ale

Morgan territory Moon Time

$8.00

MT Hazy Ipa

El Jeffe

$8.00

Heffeweizen

Coors light

$5.00

Coors Light

Budweiser

$5.00

Budweiser

Red trolley

$5.00

Red trolley ale

Modelo

$6.00

Mexican lager

Drakes Denogginizer double IPA

$7.00

Drakes denogginizer

LG Fauxdelo

$6.00

Liquid Gravity mexican lager

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken

Heineken 00

$6.00

Heineken non-alcoholic

Fremont non alcoholic

$6.00

Fremont non alcolic beer

Bud light

$5.00

Bud light

Michelob ultra

$5.00

Michelob ultra

Firestone 805

$6.00

Firestone 805

Draft Beer

Modelo

$6.00

Modelo on tap

Lagunitas

$7.00

Lagunitas West Coast IPA on tap

Liquid Gravity

$7.00

LG IPA on tap

Fremont Golden Pilsner

$7.00

Fremont Golden Pilsner on tap

Drakes Denogginizer double IPA

$8.00

Drakes denogginizer on tap

Morgan Territory Fresh Fruit

$8.00

MT Fresh fruit hazy IPA

Pizza Port

$7.00

PP Amber Ale

Societe Moonlight

$7.00

Hemly Cider

$7.00

Peach cider

Femont dark

$8.00

Fremont dark oatmeal stout

Wine

Wine BTG

Stevenot Chardonnay

$8.00

Classic Chardonnay BTG

Stevenot Reserva Chardonnay

$10.00

Reserva Chardonnay BTG

Stevenot Cabernet VS

$9.00

Vintners Select Cabernet BTG

Stevenot Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Black label Sauv Blanc BTG

Hatcher Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Hatcher Pinot Grigio BTG

School street Grenache Rose

$8.00

School Street Grenache Rose BTG

Carmenet Cabernet

$8.00

Carmenet Cabernet Sauvignon BTG

Hatcher Zinfandel

$11.00

Hatcher Zinfandel BTG

Hatcher Merlot

$10.00

Hatcher Merlot BTG

Portlandia Pinot Noir

$11.00

Portlandia Pinot Noir BTG

Wine

Stevenot Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

Stevenot Chardonnay BTB

Stevenot Reserva Chardonnay

$40.00

Stevenot Reserva Chardonnay BTB

Stevenot Cabernet VS

$36.00

Vintners Select Cabernet BTB

Hatcher Pinot Grigio

$44.00

Hatcher Pinot Grigio BTB

Hatcher Zinfandel

$44.00

Hatcher Zinfandel BTG

Hatcher Merlot

$40.00

Hathcher Merlot BTB

School street Grenache Rose

$32.00

School Street Grenache Rose BTG

Carmenet Cabernet

$32.00

Carmenet Cabernet Sauvignon BTG

Portlandia Pinot Noir

$44.00

Portlandia Pinot Noir BTG

Stevenot Sauvignon Blac

$44.00

Stevenot Sauvignon Blanc

Liquor

Hard seltzer

NOCA hard lemonade

$6.00

Non carbonated lemonade

Liquor

Club cocktails Screwdriver

$10.00

Cocktail in a can

Club cocktails Bahama Mama

$10.00

Cocktail in a can

Club cocktails Sunny Margarita

$10.00

Cocktail in a can

Club Cocktails Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Cocktail in a can

Strawberry Margarita

$6.00

Cocktail in a can

Blue Cosmo

$6.00

Cocktail in a can

Pineapple Margarita

$6.00

Cocktail in a can