Enchanté
210 Hampton Road
Southampton, NY 11968
Dinner Menu
Bread Service No Charge
$12 Bread Service
Fruits De Mer
Hors D'oeuvres
Steak Tartare
Hand-cut steak, bone marrow, cured egg yolk, herb salad
French Onion Soup
Beef bone broth, gruyere, and baguette
Peconic Escargots
Garlic and herb butter, bacon lardon, haricot verts, and puff pastry
Chicken Liver Mousse
Huckleberry jam, chicken jus, and sour dough
Pâté en Croûte
Foie Gras, heritage pork, duck, chicken, pistachio, and garnitures
Ratatouille
Leeks in Vinaigrette
Poached leeks, bottarga, burnt alliums, and hazelnut vinaigrette
Salades
Heirloom Beets
Haricot verts, asparagus, boucheron cheese, and cabernet vinaigrette
Baby Lettuces
Spring vegetables, fine herbs, buttermilk vinaigrette
Endive Salad
Roquefort cheese, Bartlett pear, walnuts, and dijon vinaigrette
Salad Lyonnaise
Bacon lardon, frisee, poached egg, croutons, and duck fat vinaigrette
Entrée
Rb Dry Aged Duck Breast
Sweet potato gratin, chanterelle mushrooms, wilted greens, sour cherry jus
Ecnhanté Burger
Caramelized onions, comte cheese, and pomme frites
Rainbow Trout "Amandine"
Haricot verts, toasted almonds, and beurre noisette
Seared Diver Scallops
Cauliflower, wild mushrooms, raisins, pinenut, and sauce vierge
The Niçoises
Spiced grilled tuna, anchovies, olives, egg, tomato, haricot verts, and saffron aioli
Filet Mignon Rossini
Creamed greens, foie Gras, brioche, and bordelaise
Seared Ora Salmon
Pearl onions, thumbelina carrots, artichoke à la barigoule
Poached Fluke
Espelette, melted leeks, potatoes, champagne beurre Blanc, and hazelnut
Roasted Stripe Bass
Lobster bisque, clams and mussels, roasted fennel, saffron aioli, and bread
Garnitures
Pomme Anna
Yukon gold and thyme
Pomme Puree
Lots of butter and chives
Pomme Frites
Fine herbs
Haricot Vert
Mushrooms De Paris
Shallot, parsley, and French mustard
Classic Caviar 1 OZ
Siberian Sturgeon 1 OZ
Classic Osetra 1 OZ
Golden Osetra 1 OZ
Plats Pour Duex
Frites
Les Desserts
Gelato/Sorbetto
Wine
Wine BTG
Prosecco, Bisol Jeio GLS
Prosecco valdobiadene, IT
Champagne, Lanson GLS
Pere ET fils', brut champagne, FR
BTL BISOL JEIO PROSECCO
BTL LANSON CHAMPAGNE BRUT
Chablis, Domaine Laroche GLS
Chablis, FR
Chenin Blanc, Domaine Robert Serol GLS
Chenin Blanc, FR
Sancerre, Maison Chavet GLS
Sauvignon Blanc, NZ
Pinot Gris, Willm GLS
Pinot Gris, Alsace, FR
Gruner Veltliner, Cracher and Sohm GLS
Gruner veltliner, AUT
BTL DOMAINE LAROCHE CHABLIS
BTL DOMAINE ROBERT SEROL CHENIN BLANC
BTL MAISON CHAVET SANCERRE
BTL WILLM PINOT GRIS
BTL CRACKEN GRUNER VELTLINER
Les Serrins GLS
Rose, FR
Whispeing Angel, Chateau D'esclans GLS
Whispering angel, rose, FR
BTL LAS SARRINS
BTL WHISPERING ANGEL
Cabert Sauvignon, Daou GLS
Cabernet sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA
Cabernet Franc, Macari Vineyards GLS
Life fork' Cabernet Franc, Long Island
Pinot Noir, Kenwood GLS
Six ridges' pinot noir, Sonoma
Cote Du Rhone, Cascavel, GLS
Cote du Rhone, Grenache-Syrah-Mourvedre, FR
Sangiovese, Bibi Graetz GLS
Casamatta' Sangiovese, IT
BTL DAOU CABERNET SAUVIGNON
BTL MACARI CABERNET FRANC
BTL KENWOOD PINOT NOIR
BTL CASCAVEL COTE DU RHONE
BTL BIBI GRAETZ SANGIOVESE
Champagne / Sparkling BTB
Dom Perignon 2012 Brut
Brut
Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque 2014 Brut
Belle Epoque' Brut
Charles Heidsieck 'Blanc de Blancs'
Blanc De Blancs
Taittinger Cuvee Prestige
Cuvee prestige brut
Krug 170Eme
Brut
Pol Roger Brut
Brut
Charles De Cazanove Brut
Brut NV
Cristal 2014 Brut
Brut
Gosset Rose
Grand Rose
Moutard Rose 'Dame Nesle'
"Dame Nesle" Rose
Ruinart Rose
Rose
Segura Viudas Cava Brut Reserva
White BTB
Chateau Carbonnieux, Grand Cru Classe
Grand Cru classe, sauvignon blanc-semilon
Chateau la Louviere, Pessac Leognan
Grand Cru classe, sauvignon Blanc
La Clarte De Haut Brion Blanc
Louis Latour, 'Corton Charlemange' Grand Cru
Corton-charlemagne, grand Cru 2018
Bouchard Pere and Fils, Meursault
Meursault
Chateau De Meursault,'Les Charmes Dessus' 1er Cru Meursault
"Clos du chateau"
Domaine Marc Morey, 'En Virondot' 1er Cru, Chassagne Montrachet
Chassagne-montrachet
Louis Jadot, Macon
Macon
Maison Louis Latour, Pouilly Fuisse
Pouilly fuisse
Pierre Meurgey, 'Les Pins' Pernard Vergelesses, Beaune
Saint Vernan
Domaine Pierre Labert, 'Vielles Vigne'
1 er Cru, le charmois' saint-aubin
Domaine Jean-louis Chavy, Puligny Montrachet
Puligny-montrachet
Domaine Dubuet-Monthelie, 'Les Grands Champs' 1er Cru, Auxey Duresses
Domaine Saint Antoine,'Montmains' 1er Cru
Les Blanchots', Grad Cru Chablis
Billaurd-Simon, 'Bougros' Grand Cru
"Bougros" Grand Cru
Courtault Michele, Chablis
"Fourchaume" 1Er Cru Chablis
Vocoret, 'Les Forets' 1er Cru
Grand Regnard', Chablis
Henry Bourgeois, 'Silex' Sancerre
Sancerre
Alphonse Mellot, Generation XIX' Sancerre
"Sauvage" Sancerre
Alphonse Mellot, 'La Moussiere' Sancerre
Sancerre
Domaine Ogereau, Chenin Blanc
"Vent De Spilitte" Chenin Blanc, Anjou
Domaine Weinbach, Pinot Gris
Pinot Gris
Domaine Zind Humbrecht, Gewurztraminer
Gewurztraminer
Jean Baptiste Souillard, Russane
Roussane
Laurent Miquel, 'Solas, Viognier
Solas" Viognier, Languedoc-rousillon
Cakebread
Chardonnay, Napa
Daou
Sauvignon Blanc, Paso Robles
Livio Felluga
Pinot grigio, IT
Antinori
Vermentino,IT
ROSE BTB
Red BTB
Chateau La Couronne, Saint Emilion
Saint-Emilion grand Cru
Chateau Angelus, St Emillion
Premier grand Cru classe 'a' merlot-cab franc, St. Emilio
Chateau Pichon Longueville, Reserve de la Comtesse
Comtesse De lalanDe, 2nd eme, pauillac
Chateau Prieure-Lichine, 4th Growth
4th eme, cabernet sauvignon, margaux
Chateau D'Estournel, 2nd Growth
2Eme, merlot-cabernet sauvignon, St. EStephe
Chateau Latour, 1st Growth 2010
1Eme premier grand Cru classse, cabernet sauvignon, Pauill
Chateau Arnauld
Cru bourgeois, haut-medoc
Château D'armailhac, 5th Growth
5ème grand Cru classé
Chateau Lynch-Moussas
Domaine Drouhin Laroze "Dix-climats"
Gevrey-chambertin
Domaine Jean-Jacques, 'Confuron' Chambole Musigny
"Vieilles vignes", mercurey
Camile Giroud, Clos des Godelles, Morey-St- Denis
Corton, grand Cru
Domaine Bernard Delagrange, 1er Cru Volnay
"Aux combottes" gevrey chambertain 1er Cru
Louis Latour, Bourgogne Rouge
Bourgogne rouge
Oliver Leflaive, Cuvee Margot
Chambolle-musigny
Domaine Andre Moingeon & Fils, 'En Creot' St. Aubin
"En creot" 1er Cru, Saint-Aubin
Domaine Humbert, Fixin
Nuits-saint-georges
Chateau De La Tour, 'Clos Vougeot' Grand Cru
"Clos vougeot cuvee" grand Cru
Domaine Drouhin-Laroze, 'Au Closeau' 1er Cru, Gevrey Chambertine
"Les arvelets" 1er Cru, Volnay
Domaine Lecheneaut,'Au Chouille' Nuits Saint Georges
Bourgogne rouge
Stephane Aviron, Beaujolais
Beaujolais
Domaine De La Romanee Conti
Vosne-romanee' 1er Cru
Domaine Philippe and Vincent Jaboulet, Hermitage
Syrah, hermitage
Domaine De La Colline, Cabert Franc
Cabernet franc, chinon
Caymus, Cabernet Sauvignon
Cabernet savignon, Napa
Obsidian Ridge, Cabert Sauvignon
Cabernet sauvignon, Napa
Frank Family, Pinot Noir
Pinot noir, carneros
Il Poggione, Brunello di Montalcino
Brunello di montalcino, IT
Poggio Antico, 'Madre' Super Tuscan
"Madre" cabernet-sangiovese, igt, super tuscan, IT
Sweet Wine BTB
Corkage Feec
Cocktails
La Peche Dore
Don Julio silver tequila, peach, mango nectar, and lime juice
Summer in Saint-tropez
Bisquit and du bouche cognac, raspberry liquor, rhubarb liquor, orange, and lemon juice
Amelie
Ketel one vodka, peach liquor, lemon juice, cherry bitters, and devil's tongue spicy rim
Poire Williams
Tanqueray gin, pear syrup, lemon, champagne
Le Voyage
Mount gay gold rum, giffard l'orgeat, lemon, aquafaba
Soleil Spritz
Aperol Spritz
Brunch - The Harriet
Brunch - Le Mom'osa Rouge
Liquor
Liqueurs/Cordials
1757 Vermouth
Amaretto Disaronno
Aperol
Baileys
Bols Triple Sec
Campari
Carpino Antica Vermouth
Chambord
Chartreuse Green
Chartreuse Yellow
Cointreau
Combier Creme de Peche
Creme de Cacao
Frangelico
Giffard Creme de Violette
Godiva
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
L'Orgeat Almond Liqueur
Lillet Blanc
Luxardo Maraschino
Magdala Orange
St Elder, Elderflower
Rum
Scotch
Tequila/Mezcal
Dos Hombres Mezcal
Vida Mezcal
Avion 44
Avion Cristalino
Casa del Sol Anejo
Casa del Sol Reposado
Casa del Sol Silver
Casa Dragones Anejo
Casa Dragones Blanco
Casa Dragones Joven
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Clase Azul Anejo
Clase Azul Plata
Clase Azul Reposado
Don Julio Silver
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio 1942
Vodka
Whiskey/Bourbon
NA Beverages
Sodas
San Benedetto Still 1L
San Benedetto Sparkling 1L
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Fresh Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Lemon Juice
Mocktail
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Soda
Sprite
St Benedetto Sparkling
St Benedetto Still
Tonic Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
210 Hampton Road, Southampton, NY 11968
Photos coming soon!