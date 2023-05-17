A map showing the location of Enchanté View gallery

Enchanté

210 Hampton Road

Southampton, NY 11968

Dinner Menu

Bread Service No Charge

Gougères

Cacio Pepe , Gruyere

Baguette

Pain D'epi , Le Beuree Bordier , Sea Salt

$12 Bread Service

Gougères $6

$6.00

Baguette $12

$12.00

Fruits De Mer

6 Oysters Du Jour

$26.00

Cocktail sauce, mignonette, and lemon

Crab "Our Way"

Caviar , French mustard dressing , accouterments, brioche toast

Dressed Shrimp Cocktail

$28.00

Remoulade,fresh horseradish, lemon, and prawns 4 pieces

Tuna Tartare

$28.00

Avocado, radish, apple and ginger consommé

Hors D'oeuvres

Steak Tartare

$32.00

Hand-cut steak, bone marrow, cured egg yolk, herb salad

French Onion Soup

$23.00

Beef bone broth, gruyere, and baguette

Peconic Escargots

$26.00

Garlic and herb butter, bacon lardon, haricot verts, and puff pastry

Chicken Liver Mousse

$25.00

Huckleberry jam, chicken jus, and sour dough

Pâté en Croûte

$29.00

Foie Gras, heritage pork, duck, chicken, pistachio, and garnitures

Ratatouille

$20.00

Leeks in Vinaigrette

$26.00Out of stock

Poached leeks, bottarga, burnt alliums, and hazelnut vinaigrette

Salades

Heirloom Beets

$25.00

Haricot verts, asparagus, boucheron cheese, and cabernet vinaigrette

Baby Lettuces

$21.00

Spring vegetables, fine herbs, buttermilk vinaigrette

Endive Salad

$25.00

Roquefort cheese, Bartlett pear, walnuts, and dijon vinaigrette

Salad Lyonnaise

$26.00

Bacon lardon, frisee, poached egg, croutons, and duck fat vinaigrette

Entrée

Rb Dry Aged Duck Breast

$49.00

Sweet potato gratin, chanterelle mushrooms, wilted greens, sour cherry jus

Ecnhanté Burger

$35.00

Caramelized onions, comte cheese, and pomme frites

Rainbow Trout "Amandine"

$42.00

Haricot verts, toasted almonds, and beurre noisette

Seared Diver Scallops

$45.00

Cauliflower, wild mushrooms, raisins, pinenut, and sauce vierge

The Niçoises

$48.00

Spiced grilled tuna, anchovies, olives, egg, tomato, haricot verts, and saffron aioli

Filet Mignon Rossini

$85.00

Creamed greens, foie Gras, brioche, and bordelaise

Seared Ora Salmon

$42.00Out of stock

Pearl onions, thumbelina carrots, artichoke à la barigoule

Poached Fluke

$40.00Out of stock

Espelette, melted leeks, potatoes, champagne beurre Blanc, and hazelnut

Roasted Stripe Bass

$40.00Out of stock

Lobster bisque, clams and mussels, roasted fennel, saffron aioli, and bread

Garnitures

Pomme Anna

$12.00Out of stock

Yukon gold and thyme

Pomme Puree

$15.00

Lots of butter and chives

Pomme Frites

$12.00

Fine herbs

Haricot Vert

$12.00

Mushrooms De Paris

$12.00

Shallot, parsley, and French mustard

Classic Caviar 1 OZ

$60.00

Siberian Sturgeon 1 OZ

$95.00

Classic Osetra 1 OZ

$140.00

Golden Osetra 1 OZ

$300.00

Plats Pour Duex

2 Lb Dover Sole a La Meuniere

$180.00Out of stock

Whole for 2, grenobloise sauce

Cote De Boeuf

$190.00

45 Day dry aged for 2

Frites

Mussels

$36.00

Garlic, shallots, chili, saffron cream, and rouille

Bistro Steak

$49.00

10 oz bavette

Roasted Chicken

$41.00

Grand Formage

Grand Formage

$28.00

Selection of 3 mature cheeses

Add Cheese Portion

$9.00

Les Desserts

Madame Pate Choux

$16.00

With grand marnier

Honey, I Broke the Pavlova

$16.00

The "Burnt Banana"

$16.00

Grand Marine Souffle for Two

$28.00

Gelato/Sorbetto

Gelato Vanilla 1 scoop

$6.00

Gelato Chocolate 1 scoop

$6.00

Sorbetto Lemon 1 scoop

$6.00

Sorbetto Blueberry 1 Scoop

$6.00

Gelato Vanilla 2 scoop

$12.00

Gelato Chocolate 2 scoop

$12.00

Sorbetto Lemon 2 scoop

$12.00

Sorbetto Blueberry 2 Scoop

$12.00

Wine

Wine BTG

Prosecco, Bisol Jeio GLS

$19.00

Prosecco valdobiadene, IT

Champagne, Lanson GLS

$38.00

Pere ET fils', brut champagne, FR

BTL BISOL JEIO PROSECCO

$76.00

BTL LANSON CHAMPAGNE BRUT

$152.00

Chablis, Domaine Laroche GLS

$24.00

Chablis, FR

Chenin Blanc, Domaine Robert Serol GLS

$20.00

Chenin Blanc, FR

Sancerre, Maison Chavet GLS

$26.00

Sauvignon Blanc, NZ

Pinot Gris, Willm GLS

$18.00

Pinot Gris, Alsace, FR

Gruner Veltliner, Cracher and Sohm GLS

$19.00

Gruner veltliner, AUT

BTL DOMAINE LAROCHE CHABLIS

$104.00

BTL DOMAINE ROBERT SEROL CHENIN BLANC

$80.00

BTL MAISON CHAVET SANCERRE

$104.00

BTL WILLM PINOT GRIS

$72.00

BTL CRACKEN GRUNER VELTLINER

$76.00

Les Serrins GLS

$19.00

Rose, FR

Whispeing Angel, Chateau D'esclans GLS

$23.00

Whispering angel, rose, FR

BTL LAS SARRINS

$76.00

BTL WHISPERING ANGEL

$92.00

Cabert Sauvignon, Daou GLS

$22.00

Cabernet sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA

Cabernet Franc, Macari Vineyards GLS

$20.00

Life fork' Cabernet Franc, Long Island

Pinot Noir, Kenwood GLS

$19.00

Six ridges' pinot noir, Sonoma

Cote Du Rhone, Cascavel, GLS

$18.00

Cote du Rhone, Grenache-Syrah-Mourvedre, FR

Sangiovese, Bibi Graetz GLS

$19.00

Casamatta' Sangiovese, IT

BTL DAOU CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$88.00

BTL MACARI CABERNET FRANC

$80.00

BTL KENWOOD PINOT NOIR

$76.00

BTL CASCAVEL COTE DU RHONE

$72.00

BTL BIBI GRAETZ SANGIOVESE

$76.00

Champagne / Sparkling BTB

Dom Perignon 2012 Brut

$600.00

Brut

Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque 2014 Brut

$345.00

Belle Epoque' Brut

Charles Heidsieck 'Blanc de Blancs'

$220.00

Blanc De Blancs

Taittinger Cuvee Prestige

$135.00

Cuvee prestige brut

Krug 170Eme

$650.00

Brut

Pol Roger Brut

$175.00

Brut

Charles De Cazanove Brut

$115.00

Brut NV

Cristal 2014 Brut

$675.00

Brut

Gosset Rose

$185.00

Grand Rose

Moutard Rose 'Dame Nesle'

$135.00

"Dame Nesle" Rose

Ruinart Rose

$225.00

Rose

Segura Viudas Cava Brut Reserva

$80.00

White BTB

Chateau Carbonnieux, Grand Cru Classe

$145.00

Grand Cru classe, sauvignon blanc-semilon

Chateau la Louviere, Pessac Leognan

$105.00

Grand Cru classe, sauvignon Blanc

La Clarte De Haut Brion Blanc

$340.00

Louis Latour, 'Corton Charlemange' Grand Cru

$485.00

Corton-charlemagne, grand Cru 2018

Bouchard Pere and Fils, Meursault

$185.00

Meursault

Chateau De Meursault,'Les Charmes Dessus' 1er Cru Meursault

$380.00

"Clos du chateau"

Domaine Marc Morey, 'En Virondot' 1er Cru, Chassagne Montrachet

$325.00

Chassagne-montrachet

Louis Jadot, Macon

$85.00

Macon

Maison Louis Latour, Pouilly Fuisse

$125.00

Pouilly fuisse

Pierre Meurgey, 'Les Pins' Pernard Vergelesses, Beaune

$170.00

Saint Vernan

Domaine Pierre Labert, 'Vielles Vigne'

$155.00

1 er Cru, le charmois' saint-aubin

Domaine Jean-louis Chavy, Puligny Montrachet

$280.00

Puligny-montrachet

Domaine Dubuet-Monthelie, 'Les Grands Champs' 1er Cru, Auxey Duresses

$185.00

Domaine Saint Antoine,'Montmains' 1er Cru

$95.00

Les Blanchots', Grad Cru Chablis

Billaurd-Simon, 'Bougros' Grand Cru

$265.00

"Bougros" Grand Cru

Courtault Michele, Chablis

$85.00

"Fourchaume" 1Er Cru Chablis

Vocoret, 'Les Forets' 1er Cru

$130.00

Grand Regnard', Chablis

Henry Bourgeois, 'Silex' Sancerre

$145.00

Sancerre

Alphonse Mellot, Generation XIX' Sancerre

$200.00

"Sauvage" Sancerre

Alphonse Mellot, 'La Moussiere' Sancerre

$100.00

Sancerre

Domaine Ogereau, Chenin Blanc

$115.00

"Vent De Spilitte" Chenin Blanc, Anjou

Domaine Weinbach, Pinot Gris

$115.00

Pinot Gris

Domaine Zind Humbrecht, Gewurztraminer

$80.00

Gewurztraminer

Jean Baptiste Souillard, Russane

$85.00

Roussane

Laurent Miquel, 'Solas, Viognier

$75.00

Solas" Viognier, Languedoc-rousillon

Cakebread

$120.00

Chardonnay, Napa

Daou

$90.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Paso Robles

Livio Felluga

$90.00

Pinot grigio, IT

Antinori

$85.00

Vermentino,IT

ROSE BTB

Rock Angel Chateau d'Esclans

$140.00

Miraval

$85.00

Rose

Domaine OTT

$165.00

Rose

BTL WHISPERING ANGEL

$92.00

BTL LAS SARRINS

$76.00

Red BTB

Chateau La Couronne, Saint Emilion

$90.00

Saint-Emilion grand Cru

Chateau Angelus, St Emillion

$1,100.00

Premier grand Cru classe 'a' merlot-cab franc, St. Emilio

Chateau Pichon Longueville, Reserve de la Comtesse

$175.00

Comtesse De lalanDe, 2nd eme, pauillac

Chateau Prieure-Lichine, 4th Growth

$205.00

4th eme, cabernet sauvignon, margaux

Chateau D'Estournel, 2nd Growth

$450.00

2Eme, merlot-cabernet sauvignon, St. EStephe

Chateau Latour, 1st Growth 2010

$1,850.00

1Eme premier grand Cru classse, cabernet sauvignon, Pauill

Chateau Arnauld

$135.00

Cru bourgeois, haut-medoc

Château D'armailhac, 5th Growth

$230.00

5ème grand Cru classé

Chateau Lynch-Moussas

$165.00

Domaine Drouhin Laroze "Dix-climats"

$255.00

Gevrey-chambertin

Domaine Jean-Jacques, 'Confuron' Chambole Musigny

$285.00

"Vieilles vignes", mercurey

Camile Giroud, Clos des Godelles, Morey-St- Denis

$315.00

Corton, grand Cru

Domaine Bernard Delagrange, 1er Cru Volnay

$210.00

"Aux combottes" gevrey chambertain 1er Cru

Louis Latour, Bourgogne Rouge

$85.00

Bourgogne rouge

Oliver Leflaive, Cuvee Margot

$95.00

Chambolle-musigny

Domaine Andre Moingeon & Fils, 'En Creot' St. Aubin

$110.00

"En creot" 1er Cru, Saint-Aubin

Domaine Humbert, Fixin

$165.00

Nuits-saint-georges

Chateau De La Tour, 'Clos Vougeot' Grand Cru

$685.00

"Clos vougeot cuvee" grand Cru

Domaine Drouhin-Laroze, 'Au Closeau' 1er Cru, Gevrey Chambertine

$350.00

"Les arvelets" 1er Cru, Volnay

Domaine Lecheneaut,'Au Chouille' Nuits Saint Georges

$245.00

Bourgogne rouge

Stephane Aviron, Beaujolais

$80.00

Beaujolais

Domaine De La Romanee Conti

$1,150.00

Vosne-romanee' 1er Cru

Domaine Philippe and Vincent Jaboulet, Hermitage

$160.00

Syrah, hermitage

Domaine De La Colline, Cabert Franc

$75.00

Cabernet franc, chinon

Caymus, Cabernet Sauvignon

$195.00

Cabernet savignon, Napa

Obsidian Ridge, Cabert Sauvignon

$100.00

Cabernet sauvignon, Napa

Frank Family, Pinot Noir

$95.00

Pinot noir, carneros

Il Poggione, Brunello di Montalcino

$210.00

Brunello di montalcino, IT

Poggio Antico, 'Madre' Super Tuscan

$135.00

"Madre" cabernet-sangiovese, igt, super tuscan, IT

Sweet Wine BTB

Chateau Giraud, 1Er

$130.00

Grand Cru classe, sauterners 2005, 375mL

Chateau La Tour Blanche

$95.00

1 er grand Cru sauterners 2010, 375mL

Corkage Feec

Corkage Fee

$75.00

Cocktails

La Peche Dore

$24.00

Don Julio silver tequila, peach, mango nectar, and lime juice

Summer in Saint-tropez

$22.00

Bisquit and du bouche cognac, raspberry liquor, rhubarb liquor, orange, and lemon juice

Amelie

$25.00

Ketel one vodka, peach liquor, lemon juice, cherry bitters, and devil's tongue spicy rim

Poire Williams

$24.00

Tanqueray gin, pear syrup, lemon, champagne

Le Voyage

$24.00

Mount gay gold rum, giffard l'orgeat, lemon, aquafaba

Soleil Spritz

$22.00

Aperol Spritz

$20.00

Brunch - The Harriet

$21.00

Brunch - Le Mom'osa Rouge

$18.00

Beer

Stella Artois, Belgium

$10.00

Liquor

Brandy/Cognac

Biscuit & Dubouche VSOP

$19.00

Hennessy XO

$50.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$25.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$19.00

Hendriks

$20.00

Monkey 47

$25.00

Roku

$18.00

Tanqueray

$19.00

Fords

$18.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

1757 Vermouth

$18.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$18.00

Aperol

$18.00

Baileys

$18.00

Bols Triple Sec

$18.00

Campari

$18.00

Carpino Antica Vermouth

$18.00

Chambord

$18.00

Chartreuse Green

$19.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$19.00

Cointreau

$19.00

Combier Creme de Peche

$18.00

Creme de Cacao

$18.00

Frangelico

$18.00

Giffard Creme de Violette

$18.00

Godiva

$18.00

Grand Marnier

$19.00

Kahlua

$18.00

L'Orgeat Almond Liqueur

$18.00

Lillet Blanc

$18.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$18.00

Magdala Orange

$18.00

St Elder, Elderflower

$18.00

Rum

Diplomatico

$20.00

Taylor Jerry

$18.00

Zacapa 23

$24.00

Mnt Gay Eclipse

$18.00

Angostura 5yr

$19.00

Angostura Clear Rum

$18.00

Rye

Bulleit Rye

$20.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$20.00

Scotch

Dewars White Label

$18.00

Jhonny Walker Black

$22.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$65.00

Laphroigh 10

$19.00

Macallan 12YR

$24.00

Oban 14

$24.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$20.00

Vida Mezcal

$18.00

Avion 44

$45.00

Avion Cristalino

$45.00

Casa del Sol Anejo

$30.00

Casa del Sol Reposado

$24.00

Casa del Sol Silver

$20.00

Casa Dragones Anejo

$70.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$25.00

Casa Dragones Joven

$90.00

Casamigos Anejo

$27.00

Casamigos Blanco

$22.00

Casamigos Reposado

$25.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$95.00

Clase Azul Plata

$35.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$50.00

Don Julio Silver

$19.00

Don Julio Reposado

$22.00

Don Julio Anejo

$24.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$21.00

Grey Goose

$20.00

Ketel One Orange

$18.00

Ketel One

$20.00

Ketel One Citroen

$18.00

Stoli Elite

$25.00

Titos

$20.00Out of stock

Whiskey/Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$25.00

Bulleit

$20.00

Crown Royal

$18.00

Jack Daniels

$19.00

Jameson

$19.00

Macklowe 7yr

$250.00

Maker's Mark

$19.00

Woodford Reserve

$20.00

NA Beverages

Sodas

San Benedetto Still 1L

$12.00

San Benedetto Sparkling 1L

$12.00

Coke

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Diet Coke

$6.00

Fresh Lemonade

$7.00

Ginger Ale

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Lemon Juice

$6.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Soda

$6.00

Sprite

$6.00

St Benedetto Sparkling

$12.00

St Benedetto Still

$12.00

Tonic Water

$6.00

Coffee

Espresso Single

$4.00

Espresso Double

$7.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Latte

$7.00

Tea

English Breakfast

$7.00

Earl Grey Darjeeling Royal

$7.00

Ceylon Mango Decaf

$7.00

Finest Sencha

$7.00

Jasmine Green

$7.00

Detox Lemon Ginger Mint

$7.00

Chamomile

$7.00

Mint Leaves

$7.00

Rooibos Passion Fruit

$7.00

Iced Tea Ginger Lemon

$7.00

Iced Tea Black Tea

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

210 Hampton Road, Southampton, NY 11968

Directions

