The Bistro Four Seasons

review star

No reviews yet

1518 Four Seasons Circle

Beaumont, CA 92223

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Omelets

California Omelet

$12.99

Crispy bacon, topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese and sliced avocado. Served with salsa on the side

Supreme Omelet

$13.99

Bacon, sausage, ham, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese and sliced avocado

Veggie Omelet

$11.99

Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms and onions. Topped with melted swiss cheese

Denver Omelet

$11.99

Ham, bell peppers, onions, and topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese

Chili Cheese Omelet

$12.99

Smothered in our homemade angus chili. Topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese, served with side of diced onions

Healthy Omelet

$12.99

Egg whites, turkey, mushrooms, tomatoes, and spinach. Topped with avocado and served with salsa on the side

Skillets

California Skillet

$12.99

Crispy bacon, topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese and sliced avocado. Served with salsa on the side

Chili Cheese Skillet

$12.99

Smothered in our homemade angus chili. Topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese, served with side of diced onions

Healthy Skillet

$12.99

Egg whites, turkey, mushrooms, tomatoes, and spinach. Topped with avocado and served with salsa on the side

Denver Skillet

$11.99

Ham, bell peppers, onions, and topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese

Supreme Skillet

$13.99

Bacon, sausage, ham, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese and sliced avocado

Veggie Skillet

$11.99

Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms and onions. Topped with melted swiss cheese

Eggs

Two Egg Breakfast

$6.99

2 eggs made to order

Two Egg Combo

$8.99

2 eggs made to order plus your choice of 2 pieces of bacon or sausgae

Ham & Eggs

$13.99

Ham steak served with 2 eggs made to order

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$12.99

Our homemade chicken fried steak served with 2 eggs made to order

Eggs Benedict

$13.99

Toasted English muffin, Canadian bacon, 2 poached eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce

Florentine Benedict

$12.99

Toasted English muffin, tomato, spinach, 2 poached eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce

Steak & Eggs

$14.99

Sirloin steak charbroiled to your liking served with 2 farm fresh eggs made to order

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Simple & Delicious! Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, melted cheese, and hash browns. Served with a side of salsa. (no potato choice)

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$13.99

Hot Off The Grill

Hotcake Combo

$11.99

2 Pancakes, 2 eggs, 2 bacon or sausage. (add blueberries or strawberries $1.99)

Waffle Combo

$12.99

1 Waffle, 2 eggs, 2 bacon or sausage. (add blueberries or strawberries $1.99)

French Toast Combo

$12.99

4 Half slices, 2 eggs, 2 bacon or sausage. (add blueberries or strawberries $1.99)

Biscuit & Gravy Combo

$11.99

2 Biscuits smothered in country gravy and served with 2 eggs, bacon or sausage.

Oatmeal

$5.99

Freshly made oatmeal served with raisins, cranberries, brown sugar, and milk. (no potato choice)

Breakfast Sides

$$ Side Short Stack

$5.99

$$ Side French Toast

$6.99

$$ Side Waffle

$6.99

$$ Side Coffee Cake

$4.49

$$ Side Biscuit & Gravy

$6.99

$$ Side Eggs (2)

$3.99

$$ Side Bacon (2)

$3.99

$$ Side Sausage (2)

$3.99

$$ Side Corned Beef Hash

$7.99

$$ Side of Fruit

$3.99

$$ Side Hash Browns

$3.99

$$ Side Country Potatoes

$3.99

$$ Side Country Gravy

$2.99

$$ Side Cottage Cheese

$2.99

$$ Side Sliced Avocado

$1.99

$$ Side Sliced Tomatoes

$2.99

$$ Side Toast

$1.69

Daily Specials

BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Fish & Chips

$12.99

Fried Chicken

$14.99

Meat Lasagna

$14.99

Prime Rib

$19.99

Ribeye

$19.99

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$14.99

Appetizers

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheddar & jack cheese and sprinkled with pico de gallo

Spinach Artichoke

$9.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheddar & jack cheese and sprinkled with Pico de Gallo

Onion Rings

$8.99

Breaded onion rings fried to a golden crispiness. Served with ranch dressing.

Frickles

$8.99

Dill pickles breaded then deep-fried and served with our chipotle ranch dressing

Wings

$10.99

Traditional chicken wings deep-fried then tossed in your choice of flavor...spicy, teriyaki, cajun, or naked. Served with carrots, celery and ranch dressing

Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Breaded mozzarella cheese sticks deep-fried to a golden brown and gooey inside. Served with marinara sauce.

Salads

BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens served with BBQ chicken, diced red onions, black beans, diced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and green onions. Tossed with BBQ ranch dressing and topped with crispy onion strings

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens layered with chicken, diced tomatoes, bacon bits, diced red onions, diced eggs, bleu cheese crumbles, and avocado. Served with bleu cheese dressing

Ceasar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce chopped and tossed with a traditional Caesar dressing and shredded parmesan cheese

Kokomo Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens tossed with dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, avocado, diced red onions, and walnuts. Served with a citrus lime dressing.

Taco Salad

$11.99

Flour tortilla shell loaded with mixed greens, taco meat, beans, tomato, olives, green onions, and cheese mix. Served with salsa and ranch dressing

Spinach Salad

$11.99

Fresh spinach, mushrooms, onions, bacon, and mandarin oranges. Served with our red wine vinaigrette.

Sandwich

French Dip

$12.99

Sliced sirloin, sauteed in au jus, topped with melted Swiss cheese and served on a toasted French roll. Served with au jus for dipping

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Traditional style served on grilled white bread with American cheese

Turkey Club

$12.99

Three pieces of toasted sourdough bread, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and oven roasted turkey breast

Philly Steak

$13.99

Thinly sliced sirloin, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and melted provolone cheese, Cooked with au jus and served on a French roll

Patty Melt

$12.99

Seasoned sirloin patty grilled a top rye bread with 1000 island dressing, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese

Garden Burger

$11.99

Our garden burger on a whole grain bun, creamy Dijon sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and pickles

Open Faced Turkey

$11.99

Oven roasted turkey breast sliced and placed on top of white bread and covered with turkey gravy. Served with mashed potato and stuffing

Cranberry Turkey Pecan

$11.99

Wheat bread filled with our blend of turkey, pecans, dried cranberries a top of lettuce, tomato, and bacon

BLT

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on toasted wheat bread

Tuna

$10.99

Tuna salad piled on wheat bread with lettuce and tomato

Tuna Melt

$11.99

Tuna salad piled on wheat bread then grilled and served with melted American cheese

Ruben

$11.99

Corned beef piled high on rye bread, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island grilled and served hot!

Barbeque

Babyback Ribs 1/2 Rack

$20.99

Baby Back Ribs rubbed with our homemade seasonings then slow cooked for 4 hours. Cooked to tender perfection then slapped with our homemade BBQ sauce and caramelized.

Babyback Ribs Full Rack

$27.99

Baby Back Ribs rubbed with our homemade seasonings then slow cooked for 4 hours. Cooked to tender perfection then slapped with our homemade BBQ sauce and caramelized.

BBQ Chicken

$14.99

We marinate these half chickens overnight then lightly rub them, slow cook them, and finish them off by caramelizing with our homemade BBQ sauce.

Riblets

$11.99

Our mouthwatering Riblets rubbed with homemade seasoning, slow cooked and then caramelized with our homemade BB sauce

Gourmet Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Seasoned sirloin patty with two strips of bacon, 100 island, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles, caramelized onions, and melted American cheese on a sesame seed bun.

Cheeseburger

$10.99

A true classic! Seasoned sirloin patty with 100 island, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles, caramelized onions, and melted American cheese on a sesame seed bun.

Chili Burger

$12.99

Seasoned sirloin patty served open faced on top of a sesame seed bun smothered in our homemade chili. Topped with melted cheese mix and a side of red onions

Miller Burger

$12.99

Seasoned sirloin patty with mushrooms, caramelized onions, jalapenos, melted pepper jack cheese, and topped with a "Fire Roasted" Ortega chili on a sesame seed bun,

OMG Burger

$13.99

Oh My Goodness! Seasoned sirloin with bacon, mayo, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickle chips, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, mashed avocado and topped with an over easy egg on a brioche bun!

Teriyaki Burger

$12.99

Seasoned sirloin patty served on a sesame seed bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, a grilled pineapple slice. Then tossed with teriyaki sauce.

Steaks

Steak & Shrimp

$19.99

Charbroiled and seasoned steak prepared the way you like it and accompanied with our deep-fried breaded shrimp. Served with our tangy cocktail sauce.

Steak & Ribs

$23.99

Charbroiled and seasoned steak prepared the way you like it and accompanied with our delicious and amazing baby back ribs. Served with our homemade BBQ sauce.

New York

$21.99

True Classic! Deliciously marbled, seasoned, and charbroiled to your liking. Our New York is our most flavorful steak.

Ribeye

$20.99

The Noble One! Favorite, rich marbled, juicy, and charbroiled!

Entrees

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

Our country fried steak breaded and fried. Placed on a mound of mashed potato, smothered in our country gravy and served with veggies.

Ham Steak

$14.99

A hearty slice of grilled ham steak topped with a brown sugar maple sauce. Sweet and Delicious! Served with mashed potato and veggies.

Sizzling Fajitas

A "SIZZLING" skillet of sliced onions, bell peppers, and your choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and flour tortilla. Accompanied with sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.

Jambalaya

$17.99

Our savory jambalaya combines Cajun chicken, shrimp, and sausage sauteed with onions, bell peppers, celery, tomatoes in a spicy sauce. Served with white rice, garlic roll, and topped with green onions,

Pot Roast

$16.99

Our pot roast is slow cooked to insure fall a part with a fork tenderness. Served with veggies, mashed potato, and brown gravy

Meat Loaf

$13.99

Out tasty meatloaf is made with ground sirloin, Italian sausage, seasonings, and our secret ingredients, Topped with a sweet and savory tomato sauce. Served with mashed potato and veggies.

Teriyaki Chicken

$15.99

Charbroiled chicken breast and pineapple topped with teriyaki sauce and served with veggies and rice pilaf.

Turkey Dinner

$14.99

Traditional Turkey Dinner! Turkey breast sliced and accompanied with turkey gravy, mashed potato, veggies, stuffing and cranberry sauce.

Seafood

Fish & Chip

$14.99

Our light and noble cod filet cut in strips then dipped in a beer batter then fried to a golden brown, Served with fried, coleslaw, tartar sauce and lemon.

Fish Tacos

$16.99

Cold water cod beer battered and deep fried to perfection. Served on a corn tortilla with cabbage, Pico de Gallo and our special white sauce, Served with Spanish rice and refried beans,

Fried Shrimp

$16.99

Breaded and lightly fried to a golden brown and accompanied with our delicious coleslaw, and rice pilaf. Served with cocktail sauce and lemon.

Salmon

$18.99

Our full-flavored cold-water salmon filet chargrilled to a flakey tenderness. Served with rice pilaf and veggies. Your choice of garlic butter, Cajun, or BBQ.

Pastas

Meat Lasagna

$14.99

We start with our marinara sauce, lasagna noodles, ricotta cheese, ground sirloin, Italian sausage, and mozzarella cheese. All ingredients are triple layered and slow baked to make a towering meal. Served with a garlic roll.

Pasta Alfredo

$13.99

Pasta linguini sauteed and tossed in our rich and creamy Alfredo sauce with broccoli and cauliflower.

Spaghetti

$14.99

Spaghetti the traditional way! Spaghetti noodles topped with out homemade meat sauce and served with a garlic roll. Just like mama made!

Super Spuds

Loaded Spud

$10.99

Baked potato loaded with butter, sour cream, cheese mix, bacon, and green onions

Sweep Spud

$12.99

Baked potato filled with turkey, ham, cheese mix, Ortega chili, tomato, and mushrooms.

Chili Spud

$12.99

Homemade chili piled high on a baked potato with melted cheese mix and a side of red onions.

Garden Spud

$11.99

Fresh veggies piled high on a baked potato with Swiss & cheese mix

Breakfast All Day

Hotcake Combo

$11.99

2 hot cakes, 2 eggs, 2 bacon or sausage, and hash browns.

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$12.99

Our country fried steak breaded and fried, Served with 2 eggs, hashbrowns, and toast

Two Egg Breakfast

$8.99

2 farm fresh eggs prepared your way with 2 bacon or sausage, hashbrowns and toast.

Salad/Soup

Side Salad

$4.99

Cup of Soup

$4.99

Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Cup of Chili

$5.99

Bowl of Chili

$7.99

Side Items

$$ Au Jus Side

$0.79

$$ BBQ Side

$0.59

$$ Dressing Side

$0.49

$$ Gravy Side

$0.99

$$ Side Baked Potato

$3.99

$$ Side BBQ Beans

$3.99

$$ Side Coleslaw

$$ Side Fresh Fruit

$3.99

$$ Side Mac & Cheese

$3.99

$$ Side Mashed Potato

$2.99

$$ Side Mixed Veggies

$2.99

$$ Side Onion Rings

$4.99

$$ Side Potato Salad

$2.99

$$ Side Rice Pilaf

$2.99

$$ Side Skinny Fries

$2.99

$$ Side Steak Fries

$2.99

$$ Side Sweet Corn

$2.99

$$ Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Fountain Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

Dr Pepper

$3.29

Sprite

$3.29

Root Beer

$3.29

Raspberry Tea

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Iced Tea

$3.29

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf

$2.99

Hot Tea

$3.29

Juice & Milk

Milk

$3.59

Hot Chocolate

$3.59

Orange Juice

$4.25

Apple Juice

$4.25

Cranberry Juice

$4.25

Water / No Beverage

Water

No Beverage

Desserts

Hot Fudge Sundae

$7.99

I'm Stuffed Mini Sundae

$3.99

Apple Pie

$4.99

Pecan Pie

$5.99

Cherry Pie

$5.99

Coffee Cake (Dinner)

$4.49

Bread Pudding

$7.99

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Caramel Cheese Cake

$5.99

Cookie (2 small)

$1.59

Cookie (Large)

$2.99

Muffin - Cinnamon Crumb

$2.99

Muffin - Banana Nut

$2.99

Muffin - Blueberry

$2.99

Seasonal Dessert

$4.99

Seasonal Dessert (Copy)

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1518 Four Seasons Circle, Beaumont, CA 92223

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

