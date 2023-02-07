The Bistro Four Seasons
1518 Four Seasons Circle
Beaumont, CA 92223
Omelets
California Omelet
Crispy bacon, topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese and sliced avocado. Served with salsa on the side
Supreme Omelet
Bacon, sausage, ham, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese and sliced avocado
Veggie Omelet
Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms and onions. Topped with melted swiss cheese
Denver Omelet
Ham, bell peppers, onions, and topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese
Chili Cheese Omelet
Smothered in our homemade angus chili. Topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese, served with side of diced onions
Healthy Omelet
Egg whites, turkey, mushrooms, tomatoes, and spinach. Topped with avocado and served with salsa on the side
Skillets
California Skillet
Crispy bacon, topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese and sliced avocado. Served with salsa on the side
Chili Cheese Skillet
Smothered in our homemade angus chili. Topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese, served with side of diced onions
Healthy Skillet
Egg whites, turkey, mushrooms, tomatoes, and spinach. Topped with avocado and served with salsa on the side
Denver Skillet
Ham, bell peppers, onions, and topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese
Supreme Skillet
Bacon, sausage, ham, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese and sliced avocado
Veggie Skillet
Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms and onions. Topped with melted swiss cheese
Eggs
Two Egg Breakfast
2 eggs made to order
Two Egg Combo
2 eggs made to order plus your choice of 2 pieces of bacon or sausgae
Ham & Eggs
Ham steak served with 2 eggs made to order
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
Our homemade chicken fried steak served with 2 eggs made to order
Eggs Benedict
Toasted English muffin, Canadian bacon, 2 poached eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce
Florentine Benedict
Toasted English muffin, tomato, spinach, 2 poached eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce
Steak & Eggs
Sirloin steak charbroiled to your liking served with 2 farm fresh eggs made to order
Breakfast Burrito
Simple & Delicious! Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, melted cheese, and hash browns. Served with a side of salsa. (no potato choice)
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Hot Off The Grill
Hotcake Combo
2 Pancakes, 2 eggs, 2 bacon or sausage. (add blueberries or strawberries $1.99)
Waffle Combo
1 Waffle, 2 eggs, 2 bacon or sausage. (add blueberries or strawberries $1.99)
French Toast Combo
4 Half slices, 2 eggs, 2 bacon or sausage. (add blueberries or strawberries $1.99)
Biscuit & Gravy Combo
2 Biscuits smothered in country gravy and served with 2 eggs, bacon or sausage.
Oatmeal
Freshly made oatmeal served with raisins, cranberries, brown sugar, and milk. (no potato choice)
Breakfast Sides
$$ Side Short Stack
$$ Side French Toast
$$ Side Waffle
$$ Side Coffee Cake
$$ Side Biscuit & Gravy
$$ Side Eggs (2)
$$ Side Bacon (2)
$$ Side Sausage (2)
$$ Side Corned Beef Hash
$$ Side of Fruit
$$ Side Hash Browns
$$ Side Country Potatoes
$$ Side Country Gravy
$$ Side Cottage Cheese
$$ Side Sliced Avocado
$$ Side Sliced Tomatoes
$$ Side Toast
Daily Specials
Appetizers
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheddar & jack cheese and sprinkled with pico de gallo
Spinach Artichoke
Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheddar & jack cheese and sprinkled with Pico de Gallo
Onion Rings
Breaded onion rings fried to a golden crispiness. Served with ranch dressing.
Frickles
Dill pickles breaded then deep-fried and served with our chipotle ranch dressing
Wings
Traditional chicken wings deep-fried then tossed in your choice of flavor...spicy, teriyaki, cajun, or naked. Served with carrots, celery and ranch dressing
Cheese Sticks
Breaded mozzarella cheese sticks deep-fried to a golden brown and gooey inside. Served with marinara sauce.
Salads
BBQ Chicken Salad
Mixed greens served with BBQ chicken, diced red onions, black beans, diced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and green onions. Tossed with BBQ ranch dressing and topped with crispy onion strings
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens layered with chicken, diced tomatoes, bacon bits, diced red onions, diced eggs, bleu cheese crumbles, and avocado. Served with bleu cheese dressing
Ceasar Salad
Romaine lettuce chopped and tossed with a traditional Caesar dressing and shredded parmesan cheese
Kokomo Salad
Mixed greens tossed with dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, avocado, diced red onions, and walnuts. Served with a citrus lime dressing.
Taco Salad
Flour tortilla shell loaded with mixed greens, taco meat, beans, tomato, olives, green onions, and cheese mix. Served with salsa and ranch dressing
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, onions, bacon, and mandarin oranges. Served with our red wine vinaigrette.
Sandwich
French Dip
Sliced sirloin, sauteed in au jus, topped with melted Swiss cheese and served on a toasted French roll. Served with au jus for dipping
Grilled Cheese
Traditional style served on grilled white bread with American cheese
Turkey Club
Three pieces of toasted sourdough bread, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and oven roasted turkey breast
Philly Steak
Thinly sliced sirloin, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and melted provolone cheese, Cooked with au jus and served on a French roll
Patty Melt
Seasoned sirloin patty grilled a top rye bread with 1000 island dressing, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese
Garden Burger
Our garden burger on a whole grain bun, creamy Dijon sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and pickles
Open Faced Turkey
Oven roasted turkey breast sliced and placed on top of white bread and covered with turkey gravy. Served with mashed potato and stuffing
Cranberry Turkey Pecan
Wheat bread filled with our blend of turkey, pecans, dried cranberries a top of lettuce, tomato, and bacon
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on toasted wheat bread
Tuna
Tuna salad piled on wheat bread with lettuce and tomato
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad piled on wheat bread then grilled and served with melted American cheese
Ruben
Corned beef piled high on rye bread, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island grilled and served hot!
Barbeque
Babyback Ribs 1/2 Rack
Baby Back Ribs rubbed with our homemade seasonings then slow cooked for 4 hours. Cooked to tender perfection then slapped with our homemade BBQ sauce and caramelized.
Babyback Ribs Full Rack
Baby Back Ribs rubbed with our homemade seasonings then slow cooked for 4 hours. Cooked to tender perfection then slapped with our homemade BBQ sauce and caramelized.
BBQ Chicken
We marinate these half chickens overnight then lightly rub them, slow cook them, and finish them off by caramelizing with our homemade BBQ sauce.
Riblets
Our mouthwatering Riblets rubbed with homemade seasoning, slow cooked and then caramelized with our homemade BB sauce
Gourmet Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
Seasoned sirloin patty with two strips of bacon, 100 island, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles, caramelized onions, and melted American cheese on a sesame seed bun.
Cheeseburger
A true classic! Seasoned sirloin patty with 100 island, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles, caramelized onions, and melted American cheese on a sesame seed bun.
Chili Burger
Seasoned sirloin patty served open faced on top of a sesame seed bun smothered in our homemade chili. Topped with melted cheese mix and a side of red onions
Miller Burger
Seasoned sirloin patty with mushrooms, caramelized onions, jalapenos, melted pepper jack cheese, and topped with a "Fire Roasted" Ortega chili on a sesame seed bun,
OMG Burger
Oh My Goodness! Seasoned sirloin with bacon, mayo, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickle chips, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, mashed avocado and topped with an over easy egg on a brioche bun!
Teriyaki Burger
Seasoned sirloin patty served on a sesame seed bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, a grilled pineapple slice. Then tossed with teriyaki sauce.
Steaks
Steak & Shrimp
Charbroiled and seasoned steak prepared the way you like it and accompanied with our deep-fried breaded shrimp. Served with our tangy cocktail sauce.
Steak & Ribs
Charbroiled and seasoned steak prepared the way you like it and accompanied with our delicious and amazing baby back ribs. Served with our homemade BBQ sauce.
New York
True Classic! Deliciously marbled, seasoned, and charbroiled to your liking. Our New York is our most flavorful steak.
Ribeye
The Noble One! Favorite, rich marbled, juicy, and charbroiled!
Entrees
Country Fried Steak
Our country fried steak breaded and fried. Placed on a mound of mashed potato, smothered in our country gravy and served with veggies.
Ham Steak
A hearty slice of grilled ham steak topped with a brown sugar maple sauce. Sweet and Delicious! Served with mashed potato and veggies.
Sizzling Fajitas
A "SIZZLING" skillet of sliced onions, bell peppers, and your choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and flour tortilla. Accompanied with sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
Jambalaya
Our savory jambalaya combines Cajun chicken, shrimp, and sausage sauteed with onions, bell peppers, celery, tomatoes in a spicy sauce. Served with white rice, garlic roll, and topped with green onions,
Pot Roast
Our pot roast is slow cooked to insure fall a part with a fork tenderness. Served with veggies, mashed potato, and brown gravy
Meat Loaf
Out tasty meatloaf is made with ground sirloin, Italian sausage, seasonings, and our secret ingredients, Topped with a sweet and savory tomato sauce. Served with mashed potato and veggies.
Teriyaki Chicken
Charbroiled chicken breast and pineapple topped with teriyaki sauce and served with veggies and rice pilaf.
Turkey Dinner
Traditional Turkey Dinner! Turkey breast sliced and accompanied with turkey gravy, mashed potato, veggies, stuffing and cranberry sauce.
Seafood
Fish & Chip
Our light and noble cod filet cut in strips then dipped in a beer batter then fried to a golden brown, Served with fried, coleslaw, tartar sauce and lemon.
Fish Tacos
Cold water cod beer battered and deep fried to perfection. Served on a corn tortilla with cabbage, Pico de Gallo and our special white sauce, Served with Spanish rice and refried beans,
Fried Shrimp
Breaded and lightly fried to a golden brown and accompanied with our delicious coleslaw, and rice pilaf. Served with cocktail sauce and lemon.
Salmon
Our full-flavored cold-water salmon filet chargrilled to a flakey tenderness. Served with rice pilaf and veggies. Your choice of garlic butter, Cajun, or BBQ.
Pastas
Meat Lasagna
We start with our marinara sauce, lasagna noodles, ricotta cheese, ground sirloin, Italian sausage, and mozzarella cheese. All ingredients are triple layered and slow baked to make a towering meal. Served with a garlic roll.
Pasta Alfredo
Pasta linguini sauteed and tossed in our rich and creamy Alfredo sauce with broccoli and cauliflower.
Spaghetti
Spaghetti the traditional way! Spaghetti noodles topped with out homemade meat sauce and served with a garlic roll. Just like mama made!
Super Spuds
Loaded Spud
Baked potato loaded with butter, sour cream, cheese mix, bacon, and green onions
Sweep Spud
Baked potato filled with turkey, ham, cheese mix, Ortega chili, tomato, and mushrooms.
Chili Spud
Homemade chili piled high on a baked potato with melted cheese mix and a side of red onions.
Garden Spud
Fresh veggies piled high on a baked potato with Swiss & cheese mix
Breakfast All Day
Side Items
$$ Au Jus Side
$$ BBQ Side
$$ Dressing Side
$$ Gravy Side
$$ Side Baked Potato
$$ Side BBQ Beans
$$ Side Coleslaw
$$ Side Fresh Fruit
$$ Side Mac & Cheese
$$ Side Mashed Potato
$$ Side Mixed Veggies
$$ Side Onion Rings
$$ Side Potato Salad
$$ Side Rice Pilaf
$$ Side Skinny Fries
$$ Side Steak Fries
$$ Side Sweet Corn
$$ Side Sweet Potato Fries
Desserts
Hot Fudge Sundae
I'm Stuffed Mini Sundae
Apple Pie
Pecan Pie
Cherry Pie
Coffee Cake (Dinner)
Bread Pudding
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Cake
Cheesecake
Caramel Cheese Cake
Cookie (2 small)
Cookie (Large)
Muffin - Cinnamon Crumb
Muffin - Banana Nut
Muffin - Blueberry
Seasonal Dessert
Seasonal Dessert (Copy)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
