Sandwiches
Food Trucks
Burgers

Street Bites

136 Reviews

$

2401 S Stemmons Fwy

Lewisville, TX 75067

Entrees

Taco

$9.00
Sliders

$10.00

Street Bites Burger

$12.00

Cheese Burger

$10.00

Burger

$9.00

Texas Cheesesteak

$12.00

Combo: drink and fries

$3.00

Meat Plate 1 meat

$11.00

Meat Plate 2 meats

$14.00

Upcharge Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Appetizers

Tomatillo Salsa

$0.50
Parmesan Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50
Elote

$4.00

Fried Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Tomato Basil Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Dessert

Churro w/ Whipped Cream

$5.00

Drinks

Bottle water

$2.00

Canned soda

$2.00

Breakfast

Taco

$3.00
Croissant Sandwich

$5.00

Potato Side

$2.50

Meat side

$2.50

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Chicken Tenders

$4.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

World Wide Street Food

Website

Location

2401 S Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville, TX 75067

Directions

