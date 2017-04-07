The Black Oak Tavern
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
FAMILY, FRIENDS, AND FUN
Location
9630 South Pulaski Road, Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
GG'Spot Bar and Grill Ltd - 9600 S. Pulaski Rd.
No Reviews
9600 S. Pulaski Rd. Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View restaurant
Flapjacks of Oak Lawn - 4710 W 95th Street
No Reviews
4710 W 95th Street Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View restaurant
Unbeatable Eatables - 3208 W. 95th Street
4.7 • 17
3208 W. 95th Street Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View restaurant
More near Oak Lawn