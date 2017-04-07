Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Black Oak Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

9630 South Pulaski Road

Oak Lawn, IL 60453

lemon garlic shrimp
Fries
TBO Grilled Cheese

Appetizers

Nachos

$11.00

Crispy tortilla chips, three-cheese blend, pico de gallo, beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa

Jumbo Chicken Wings (6)

$13.00

Choice of Buffalo or Barbaque sauce

Jumbo Chicken Wings (12)

$18.00

Choice of Buffalo or Barbaque sauce

The Hangover

$11.00

House fries, cheese curds, pizza puff, choice of ranch or marinara

Buffalo Shrimp

$15.00

Crispy shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce, celery, carrots, ranch or bleu cheese

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Jumbo pretzel served with house guoda sauce

House sliders

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Celery, carrots, served with choice of sauce

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Chips and Guacomole

$10.00

Pizza Puff

$5.00

The Original

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Soup/Salad

soup cup

$3.00

soup bowl

$5.00

chili cup

$4.00

topped with sour cream and cheese

chili bowl

$6.00

topped with sour cream and cheese

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, bacon, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese, ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons, caesar dressing

Garden Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, hard-boiled egg, garlic croutons, choice of dressing

side caesar salad

$6.00

side salad

$5.00

Sandwiches

TBO Burger

$13.00

Half-pound burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipolte aioli, garlic brioch bun

TBO Grilled Cheese

$12.00

American cheese, sour dough bread, add bacon, avocado, tomato, etc

buffalo chicken sandwcih

$13.00

Crispy chicken breast, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, ranch or bleu cheese

California Grilled Chcken

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon,, pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, grilled multi-grain bread

Chicken Teriyaki Pita

$14.00

Grilled chicken, sweet pepper, onion, mushroom, teriyaki sauce, swiss cheese, pita bread

reuben

$14.00

corned beef brisket, swiss, 1,000 island, sauerkraut, marble rye

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Southside steakbomb

$15.00

Sliced sirloin, sweet pepper, mushroom, onion, swiss, southside steak sauce, garlic steak roll

BLT

$11.00

Smoked Brisket

$13.00

Slow roasted beef brisket, grilled onions, swiss cheese, garlic steak roll

Entrees

fish and chips

$19.00

TBO Mac and Cheese

$12.00

lemon garlic shrimp

$19.00

Danas Chicken

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids grilled cheese

$7.00

Kids mac n cheese

$7.00

Kids mini burger

$7.00

Kids tenders

$7.00

kids buttered noodles

$7.00

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$11.00

Steak Tacos

$11.00

Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Chips

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Pancakes

Out of stock

Sauces

ranch

$1.00

bleu cheese

$1.00

buffalo

$1.00

bbq sauce

$1.00

honey mustard

$1.00

marinara

$1.00

1,000 island

$1.00

cheese sauce

$2.50

house blend cheese sauce

Green salsa

$1.00

Red salsa

$1.00

Chipotle aioli

$1.00

Jalapeno aioli

$1.00

garlic aioli

$1.00

mayo

$0.50

teriyaki

$1.00

caesar

$1.00

Balsamic

$1.00

tartar

$1.00

sour cream

$1.00

Cup Cheese Sauce

$3.50

Mushroom Sauce

$1.00

desserts

snickers peanutbutter pie

$5.99

oreo mousse cake

$5.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

pineapple juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

FAMILY, FRIENDS, AND FUN

Website

Location

9630 South Pulaski Road, Oak Lawn, IL 60453

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

