Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Black Olive Inc- Downtown 202 E Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

202 E Main Street

Johnson City, TN 37604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Knots
CHEESE PIZZA
PEPPERONI PIZZA

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cup of Ice

Diet Coke

$3.00

Flavored Tea

$3.25

Flavored Tea Refill

$0.50

Gallon Tea

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Gingerale Can (no free refills)

$2.00

Half and Half Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Italian Cream Soda (no free refills)

$5.00

Juice Boxes

$1.25

Kids Drink

$1.25

Lemonade

$2.75

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Root Beer Bottle (no free refills)

$3.00

San pellegrino

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Mock Raspberry hibiscus mojito

$5.00

Esspresso

$3.25

Pizza

ATHENS GREEK PIZZA

$16.00+

Feta cheese, garlic, tomatoes, black olives, spinach & mozzarella cheese

Black Olive Special Pizza

$17.00+

Hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, ham & bacon

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$16.00+

Sliced chicken dipped in buffalo sauce with mozzarella cheese & sauce

CHEESE LOVER'S PIZZA

$16.00+

CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00+

Mozzarella cheese, crust brushed with garlic butter

DOWNTOWN PIZZA

$17.00+

GARDEN PESTO PIZZA

$16.00+

Artichokes , tomatoes , red onions, fresh spinach, olive oil base, topped with our housemade pesto sauce baked with mozzarella.

HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$16.00+

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$15.00+

Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes , fresh basil & olive oil.

NYC WHITE PIZZA

$16.00+

Carmelized onions, mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan with Alfredo base.

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$13.50+

Pepperoni & mozzarella cheese

SPICY ROMANO CHICKEN PIZZA

$16.00+

Chicken, green onions, red peppers, mozzarella cheese & Romano sauce.

ULTIMATE VEGGIE PIZZA

$17.00+

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes & garlic

ULTRA SUPREME PIZZA

$17.00+

Hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers & black olives.

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$17.00+

Half and Half Pizza

$17.00+

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$12.00+

Filled with mozzarella & ricotta cheese. House made crust

STEAK CALZONE

$16.00+

Filled with grilled steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella cheese

VEGGIE CALZONE

$16.00+

Filled with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes , garlic & mozzarella cheese.

DELUXE CALZONE

$16.00+

Filled with pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper & mozzarella

PEPPERONI CALZONE

$14.00+

HAM CALZONE

$14.00+

BOS CALZONE

$16.00+

Stromboli & Pizza Rolls

Ham Pizza Roll

$13.00

Pepperoni Pizza Roll

$13.00

Spinach Roll

$13.00

Chicken Roll

$13.00

Stromboli

$15.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese

Chicken Stromboli

$15.00+

Grilled chicken, onions & mozzarella cheese

Appetizers & Sides

Basket of French Fries

$4.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00

1O hot wings served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing. Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, or Garlic Parmesan.

Cheese Knots

$10.00

Cheesy Breadsticks

$11.00+

Made from our housemade fresh pizza dough and baked with mozzarella cheese, served with our housemade marinara sauce

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Breaded to order and served with our housemade marinara sauce and fresh lemon

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Breaded and fried to pertection, served with ranch dressing

Italian Nachos

$12.00

Fried pasta chips layered with sausage and/or chicken, banana peppers, black olives, diced Roma tomatoes & jalapeños , topped with mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses & our housemade Alfredo sauce

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

Delicious mozzarella cheese fried perfectly crispy, and served with our housemade marinara sauce

Plain Garlic Knots

$7.00

Fried Zucchini

$11.00

Freshly sliced zucchini squash, bread and fried to perfection served with housemade dipping sauce

Lunch Specials

LS 5 meat pasta

$10.50

Bowtie pasta with pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, onion, green pepper, mozzarella, garlic & meat sauce.

Artichoke Angel Hair

$10.50

Roma tomatoes, garlic , black olives , capers, fresh basil & artichokes sauteed then tossed with angel hair pasta.

LS BYO Baked Pasta

$10.50

Chicken Pesto Alfredo

$10.50

Sliced grilled chicken, fresh pesto, & broccoli sauteed in our housemade Alfredo sauce

Chicken Fettuccine

$10.50

Sliced grilled chicken served over fettuccine noodles in our housemade creamy Alfredo sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$10.50

Deep fried all white meat hand chicken breast topped with our housemade marinara sauce , mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of Spaghetti Marinara

Eggplant Parmesan

$10.50

Breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of Spaghetti Marinara

Chicken Bowtie Festival

$10.50

Sliced grilled chicken sauteed with bacon, garlic, red onions & tomatoes tossed with bowtie pasta in our housemade creamy asiago cheese sauce

Chicken Penne Gorgonzola

$10.50

Sliced grilled chicken sauteed with mushrooms & garlic , tossed with penne pasta in a creamy Gorgonzola cheese sauce and garnished with fresh Roma tomatoes

Meat Lasagna

$10.50

Our famous housemade lasagna topped with meat sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection

Chicken Milano

$10.50

Baked chicken breast layered with ham, provolone, basil & mushrooms, service with housemade fettuccine Alfredo

Chicken Primavera

$10.50

Spaghetti tossed with sliced grilled chicken, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, red peppers, mushrooms, garlic & Parmesan cheese

Chicken Scaloppini

$10.50

Chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, tomatoes , bacon & our housemade butter cream sauce , served with spaghetti

Spicy Bowtie Chicken

$10.50

Bowtie pasta tossed in our housemade spicy cream sauce with cayenne pepper, sliced chicken, sun-dried tomatoes , green onions & mushrooms

Spicy Shrimp & Chicken

$10.50

Shrimp & chicken with penne pasta tossed in our housemade spicy cream sauce with cayenne pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, green onion & mushrooms

"The Black Olive's" Hot Tilapia

$10.50

Tilapia fillet sauteed with garlic, jalapenos & spinach in a lemon butter cream sauce over angel hair pasta topped with Roma tomatoes

Baked Cheese Tortellini

$10.50

Mozzarella stuffed tortellini noodles tossed in our housemade Alfredo & meat sauces with ricotta & Romano cheeses, topped with mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses and baked to perfection

Veal Parmesan

$13.00

Breaded veal cutlet topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of Spaghetti Marinara.

Shrimp Fettuccine

$10.50

Soup & Salad Combo

$7.50

Soup and salad combo. Ask about our soup of the day.

LS Downtown Chicken

$10.50

Sauteed chicken breast with lemon butter, artichokes sauteed in our housemade Alfredo sauce

Lemon Chicken Piccata

$10.50

Capers, house made lemon butter sautéed with a chicken breast and basil served over broccoli or your choice of pasta.

Meatball Parmesan

$10.50

Salads & Soup

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chopped Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, sliced grilled chicken, fresh Roma tomatoes , black olives, red onions & shredded Parmesan cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Generous portion of lettuce, tomatoes, onions , banana peppers, black olives & cucumbers, topped with our marinated grilled chicken & croutons

Greek Salad

$11.00

Generous portion of lettuce, tomatoes, onions , banana peppers, Kalamata olives, ham, feta cheese, cucumbers & croutons

House Salad

$5.00

Fresh crisp lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, carrots and croutons

House Salad add 2.00

$2.00

Spring Mix, croutons, baby tomatoes, carrots, red onions

Large Caesar

$8.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with house made caesar dressing, fresh parmesan cheese, and house made croutons

Large House Salad

$8.00

Spring mix, baby tomatoes, red onions, carrots, croutons

Side Caesar add 2.00

$2.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese

Side Caesar

$5.00

1/2 Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, black olives, red onions, cherry tomatoes, topped with sliced grilled chicken

1/2 Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.00

Generous portion of lettuce, tomatoes, onions , banana peppers, black olives & cucumbers, topped with our marinated grilled chicken & croutons

1/2 Greek Salad

$7.00

Generous portion of lettuce, tomatoes, onions , banana peppers, Kalamata olives, ham, feta cheese, cucumbers & croutons

1/2 Berry Bliss

$6.00

Mix of fresh spinach, spring mix, red onion, fresh strawberries, pecans, goat cheese served with a raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Berry Bliss Salad

$9.00

Mix of fresh spinach, spring mix, red onion, fresh strawberries, pecans, goat cheese served with a raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Grilled Chicken Berry Bliss Salad

$13.00

Mix of fresh spinach, spring mix, red onion, fresh strawberries, pecans, goat cheese & grilled chicken served with a raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Lemon Chicken Soup

$7.00

Shredded chicken cooked with carrots, celery, onion, lemon and spices

Tomato Basil Soup

$7.00

Creamy tomato soup cooked with basil and onion and mixed with alfredo sauce

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Ginger Vegetable w/Lentils

$7.00

Chicken Noodle

$7.00

3.00 add Lemon Chicken Soup

$3.00

3.00 add Chicken Tortilla Soup

$3.00

3.00 add Ginger Veg Soup

$3.00

3.00 add Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.00

Sandwiches & Subs

Black Olive Burger

$13.00

Hand Pattied 8oz. Black Angus Beef Burger, served on a toasted ciabatta roll, with lettuce, tomatoe, red onion and mayo, served with crispy golden fries.

Oven Baked Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.00

Topped with melted mozzarella, Parmesan cheese & our housemade marinara sauce

Grilled Chicken Sub

$11.00

Specially marinated & grilled chicken with grilled onions, melted white American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayonnaise

Oven Baked Meatball Parmesan Sub

$10.00

Topped with melted mozzarella, Parmesan cheese & our housemade marinara sauce. with meatballs

Philly Mexican Steak

$11.00

Grilled steak, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers with melted white American cheese

Philly Cheese Steak Plain

$9.00

Grilled Steak with melted white American cheese.

Philly pizza steak

$11.00

Philly Cheese Steak "The Works"

$11.00

Grilled steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, banana peppers, melted white American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayonnaise.

Downtown Burger

$14.00

Pasta Dishes

Artichoke Angel Hair

$12.00

Roma tomatoes, garlic, black olives, capers, fresh basil & artichokes sautéed then tossed with angel hair pasta With Chicken or Shrimp

Baked Cheese Tortellini

$15.00

Mozzarella stuffed tortellini noodles tossed in our housemade Alfredo & meat sauces with ricotta & Romano cheeses, topped with mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses and baked to perfection.

Baked Pasta with Sauce

$13.00

Pasta baked to perfection with mozzarella cheese. WITH MARINARA$12.00 WITH MEAT SAUCE$13.00 WITH MEATBLLS$13.00 WITH ALFREDO$13.00

Black Olive's Special

$20.00

Our most popular items combined to give you a taste of Italy, our housemade Lasagna and Chicken Parmesan with a side of Spaghetti Marinara

Chicken Bowtie Festival

$14.00

Sliced grilled chicken sauteed with bacon, garlic, red onions & tomatoes tossed with bowtie pasta in our housemade creamy asiago cheese sauce

Chicken Fettucini

$13.00

Sliced grilled chicken served over fettucine noodles in a housemade creamy Alfredo sauce

Chicken Marsala

$17.00

Tender chicken breast sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a sweet Marsala sauce served over fettuccine.

Chicken Milano

$16.00

Baked chicken breast layered with ham, provolone, basil & mushrooms, served with our hosemade Fettuccine Alfredo

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Deep fried all-white meat hand breaded chicken breast topped with our house made marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of Spaghetti Marinara

Chicken Penne Gorgonzola

$14.00

Sliced grilled chicken sauteed with mushrooms & garlic , tossed with penne pasta in a creamy Gorgonzola cheese sauce and garnished with fresh Roma tomatoes

Chicken Pesto Alfredo

$14.00

Sliced grilled chicken, fresh pesto & broccoli sauteed in our house made Alfredo sauce.

Chicken Primavera

$15.00

Spaghetti tossed with sliced grilled chicken, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, red peppers, mushrooms, garlic & Parmesan cheese.

Chicken Scallopini

$16.00

Chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, tomatoes, bacon, and our housemade butter cream sauce, served with spaghetti.

Downtown Chicken

$18.00

Sauteed chicken breast with lemon butter, artichokes, sundried tomatoes and goat cheese, served with one side.

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.00

Breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of spaghetti marinara.

Five Meat Pasta

$14.00

Bowtie pasta sauteed with pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, onions, green peppers & garlic topped with our housemade meat sauce & mozzarella cheese

Hot Tilapia

$17.00

Tilapia fillet sauteed with garlic, jalapenos & spinach in a lemon butter cream sauce over angel hair pasta topped with Roma tomatoes.

Lemon Chicken Piccata

$17.00

Capers, house made lemon butter sauteed with chicken breast and basil, served over fettuccine pasta with a side of broccoli

Manicotti

$13.00

Three manicotti shells stuffed with ricotta cheese in our creamy housemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.

Meat Lasagna

$15.00

Our famous housemade lasagna topped with meat sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.

Meatball Parmesan

$14.00

House Made Meatballs topped with marinara sauce , mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of spaghetti marinara.

Nidiffer

$13.00

Penne with Clam Sauce and Shrimp

$16.00

Baby clams & shrimp sauteed with sun-dried tomatoes & mushrooms in our special housemade garlic & olive oil sauce.

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Creamy house made fettuccine alfredo with grilled shrimp

Shrimp Scampi

$16.00

Shrimp & mushroom sauteed in garlic, tossed with angel hair & fresh in lemon butter sauced and garnished with fresh Roma tomatoes.

Spicy Bowtie Chicken

$15.00

Bowtie pasta tossed in our housemade spicy cream sauce with cayenne pepper, sliced chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, green onions & mushrooms.

Spicy Shrimp & Chicken

$16.00

Shrimp & chicken with penne pasta tossed in our housemade spicy cream sauce with cayenne pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, green onion & mushrooms.

Veal Parmesan

$18.00

Breaded veal cutlet topped with our housemade marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of spaghetti marinara.

Entrees

The Olive Filet

$27.00

Sicilian Salmon

$19.00

Salmon filet sauteed with basil olive oil and garlic topped with fresh pesto and fresh parmesan, served on a bed of risotto. Served with one side.

14oz. Bone In Ribeye

$29.00

10 oz. Sirloin

$22.00

Beef Tagine

$17.00

Chicken Tagine

$15.00

Adult Chicken Fingers and fries

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$7.00

Hand pattied angus beef grilled with american cheese, served on a toasted bun with crispy fries

Kids Chx Fett

$9.00

Grilled chicken on a bed a fettuccine alfredo pasta, served with garlic bread, drink included

Kids Mac

$7.00

Macaroni noodles served in a creamy cheese sauce, served with garlic bread, drink included

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Your choice of pasta with choice or marinara, meat sauce or one meatball, served with garlic bread, drink included

Kids Pita Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00

hand tossed dough baked to perfection with Bacio mozzarella cheese and your choice of one topping, drink included

Kids Chix & Fries

$7.00

2 breaded chicken strips served with your choice of sauce and crispy fries, drink included

Desserts

Gluten Free Carrot Cake

$8.00

House made moist carrot cake, Gluten Free, cream cheese icing, nut and raisin free

Chocolate Cannoli

$8.00

Deep fried pastry shell dipped in chocolate, filled with cream cheese icing with chocolate chips in the middle, topped with powdered sugar, two per order

Chocolate Overload Cake

$9.00

3- layer chocolate cake, moist center, chocolate icing

Gluten Free Italian Creme Cake

$7.00

House made, coconut, walnuts, cream cheese, delicious moist two layer Italian classic cream cake

Mixed Cannoli

$8.00

Peanut Butter Fudge Cake

$8.00

Rich, decadent peanut butter and fudge on top, cake on bottom, moist and delicious, topped with chocolate syrup

Plain Cheesecake

$7.00

Delicious New York Style cheesecake, moist on graham cracker crust

Plain Cannoli

$8.00

deep fried pastry shell filled with cream cheese icing, chocolate chips in middle, two per order

Seasonal

$6.50

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Delicious, moist cheese cake with strawberries throughout, topped with strawberry syrup

Tiramisu

$8.00

House made, lady finger cakes, cocoa, coffee, mascarpone cheese, light and delicious

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00

Cheesecake with chocolate and caramel throughout, topped with more caramel and chocolate syrup and pecans.

A La Carte

10 in GF crust

$4.00

12 in GF crust

$5.00

16oz cup alfredo

$7.00

16oz cup Marinara

$5.00

16oz cup MS

$6.00

16oz cup of dressing

$6.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.00

Basket OR

$4.50

Cheese Fries

$4.00

Whole chicken breast

$5.00

Deliv Fee

$10.00

Delivery Fee

$20.00

Ext Bread

$0.50

Gallon Tea

$6.00

hamburger patty

$3.50

Moroccan Meal

Moroccan Tea

s/o 1 chkn tender

$2.00

s/o 1 MB

$1.50

s/o Alfredo

$1.00

S/o Anchovies

$3.00

s/o Brocc

$2.50

s/o Chips

$2.00

s/o dressing

$0.50

s/o FF

$3.00

S/O Garlic Butter

$1.00

S/o Hot Sauce

s/o Jalapenos

$1.00

S/O Kalamata Olives

$1.00

s/o lemon butter sauce

$1.00

s/o Marinara

$0.75

S/o Meat Balls

$3.75+

s/o mozz

$1.00

s/o MS

$2.00

s/o Pizza Sauce

$1.00

s/o Sausage

$1.00

s/o shrimp (6)

$3.50

s/o sliced chkn

$3.00

S/O Spicy Alfredo

$1.00

s/o Spinach

$2.50

s/o steak

$4.00

s/o Veggies

$4.00

S/o Mushrooms

$1.00

S\o tzatziki

$2.00

S\o gyro meat

$5.00

Small pizza dough

$3.50

Large pizza dough

$7.00

S\o plain zoodles

$4.00

S\o plain pasta

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Broccoli

$3.00

French Fries

$4.00

Greek Pasta Salad

$4.00

s/o risotto

$4.00

TOGO

TOGO TOGO TOGO

Catering

Lasagna full pan (12 pieces or 24 halves)

$95.00

Lasagna half pan (6 pieces or 12 halves)

$50.00

Chik fett Alf full pan (20-24 ppl)

$180.00

Chik fett Alf half pan (10-12 ppl)

$90.00

Spicy b. Chik full pan (20-24 ppl)

$180.00

Spicy b. Chik half pan (10-12 ppl)

$90.00

Spag Marinara full pan (20-24 ppl)

$120.00

Spag marinara half pan (10-12 ppl)

$60.00

Spag Meatsauce full pan (20-24 ppl)

$150.00

Spag meatsauce half pan (10-12 ppl)

$75.00

Baked Cheese Tort full pan (20-24 ppl)

$190.00

Baked cheese tort half pan (10-12 ppl)

$95.00

Chik parmesan full pan (20 ppl)

$200.00

Chik parmesan half pan (10 ppl)

$100.00

MB parmesan full pan (20 ppl)

$180.00

MB parmesan half pan (10 ppl)

$90.00

Garlic Knots PLAIN full pan (25-30 ppl)

$60.00

Garlic knots PLAIN half pan (12-15 ppl)

$30.00

Garlic knots CHZ full pan (24-28 ppl)

$75.00

Garlic knots CHZ half pan (12-15 ppl)

$40.00

Whole HS pan

$35.00

1\2 HS PAN

$18.00

whole specialty salad pan

$50.00

1\2 specialty salad pan

$25.00

Fettucini Alfredo full pan (20-24ppl)

$120.00

Fettucini Alfredo half pan (10-12ppl)

$60.00

Desert Tray 10ppl

$65.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Timeless, Classic, Simply Italian

Location

202 E Main Street, Johnson City, TN 37604

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mulligan's Gaming Pub - Traditional Irish Pub & Tabletop Gaming Store
orange starNo Reviews
308 East Main Street Johnson City, TN 37601
View restaurantnext
Mid City Grill
orange star4.6 • 24
106 S Commerce St Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
Watauga Brewing Company
orange star4.4 • 106
142 West Market Street Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
Burg'r & Barrel
orange starNo Reviews
330 Cherry St Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
Brassa 51 - 2059 Hamilton Pl Dr
orange starNo Reviews
2059 Hamilton Pl Dr Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Johnson City, TN
orange star4.8 • 211
3135 Peoples St. Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Johnson City

Beef 'O' Brady's - Gray TN (Johnson City)
orange star4.4 • 764
2913 Boones Creek Road Johnson City, TN 37615
View restaurantnext
Giovanni’s Family Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 709
4704 N Roan St JOHNSON CITY, TN 37615
View restaurantnext
Buc Deli Drive Thru
orange star4.5 • 317
1018 W Market St Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
Petite Sweets
orange star4.8 • 233
2726 E Oakland Ave suite 103 Johnson City, TN 37601
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Johnson City, TN
orange star4.8 • 211
3135 Peoples St. Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Johnson City
orange star4.8 • 211
3135 Peoples St #300 Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Johnson City
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Abingdon
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Rogersville
review star
No reviews yet
Boone
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
Asheville
review star
Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston