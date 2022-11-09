- Home
The Black Olive Inc- Downtown 202 E Main Street
No reviews yet
202 E Main Street
Johnson City, TN 37604
Popular Items
NA Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Bottled Water
Cherry Coke
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Coke Zero
Cup of Ice
Diet Coke
Flavored Tea
Flavored Tea Refill
Gallon Tea
Ginger Ale
Gingerale Can (no free refills)
Half and Half Tea
Hot Tea
Italian Cream Soda (no free refills)
Juice Boxes
Kids Drink
Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
Mr Pibb
Root Beer Bottle (no free refills)
San pellegrino
Sparkling Water
Sprite
Sweet tea
Unsweet Tea
Water
Mock Raspberry hibiscus mojito
Esspresso
Pizza
ATHENS GREEK PIZZA
Feta cheese, garlic, tomatoes, black olives, spinach & mozzarella cheese
Black Olive Special Pizza
Hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, ham & bacon
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Sliced chicken dipped in buffalo sauce with mozzarella cheese & sauce
CHEESE LOVER'S PIZZA
CHEESE PIZZA
Mozzarella cheese, crust brushed with garlic butter
DOWNTOWN PIZZA
GARDEN PESTO PIZZA
Artichokes , tomatoes , red onions, fresh spinach, olive oil base, topped with our housemade pesto sauce baked with mozzarella.
HAWAIIAN PIZZA
MARGHERITA PIZZA
Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes , fresh basil & olive oil.
NYC WHITE PIZZA
Carmelized onions, mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan with Alfredo base.
PEPPERONI PIZZA
Pepperoni & mozzarella cheese
SPICY ROMANO CHICKEN PIZZA
Chicken, green onions, red peppers, mozzarella cheese & Romano sauce.
ULTIMATE VEGGIE PIZZA
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes & garlic
ULTRA SUPREME PIZZA
Hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers & black olives.
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Half and Half Pizza
Calzone
Cheese Calzone
Filled with mozzarella & ricotta cheese. House made crust
STEAK CALZONE
Filled with grilled steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella cheese
VEGGIE CALZONE
Filled with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes , garlic & mozzarella cheese.
DELUXE CALZONE
Filled with pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper & mozzarella
PEPPERONI CALZONE
HAM CALZONE
BOS CALZONE
Stromboli & Pizza Rolls
Appetizers & Sides
Basket of French Fries
Chicken Wings
1O hot wings served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing. Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, or Garlic Parmesan.
Cheese Knots
Cheesy Breadsticks
Made from our housemade fresh pizza dough and baked with mozzarella cheese, served with our housemade marinara sauce
Fried Calamari
Breaded to order and served with our housemade marinara sauce and fresh lemon
Fried Mushrooms
Breaded and fried to pertection, served with ranch dressing
Italian Nachos
Fried pasta chips layered with sausage and/or chicken, banana peppers, black olives, diced Roma tomatoes & jalapeños , topped with mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses & our housemade Alfredo sauce
Fried Mozzarella
Delicious mozzarella cheese fried perfectly crispy, and served with our housemade marinara sauce
Plain Garlic Knots
Fried Zucchini
Freshly sliced zucchini squash, bread and fried to perfection served with housemade dipping sauce
Lunch Specials
LS 5 meat pasta
Bowtie pasta with pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, onion, green pepper, mozzarella, garlic & meat sauce.
Artichoke Angel Hair
Roma tomatoes, garlic , black olives , capers, fresh basil & artichokes sauteed then tossed with angel hair pasta.
LS BYO Baked Pasta
Chicken Pesto Alfredo
Sliced grilled chicken, fresh pesto, & broccoli sauteed in our housemade Alfredo sauce
Chicken Fettuccine
Sliced grilled chicken served over fettuccine noodles in our housemade creamy Alfredo sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Deep fried all white meat hand chicken breast topped with our housemade marinara sauce , mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of Spaghetti Marinara
Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of Spaghetti Marinara
Chicken Bowtie Festival
Sliced grilled chicken sauteed with bacon, garlic, red onions & tomatoes tossed with bowtie pasta in our housemade creamy asiago cheese sauce
Chicken Penne Gorgonzola
Sliced grilled chicken sauteed with mushrooms & garlic , tossed with penne pasta in a creamy Gorgonzola cheese sauce and garnished with fresh Roma tomatoes
Meat Lasagna
Our famous housemade lasagna topped with meat sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
Chicken Milano
Baked chicken breast layered with ham, provolone, basil & mushrooms, service with housemade fettuccine Alfredo
Chicken Primavera
Spaghetti tossed with sliced grilled chicken, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, red peppers, mushrooms, garlic & Parmesan cheese
Chicken Scaloppini
Chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, tomatoes , bacon & our housemade butter cream sauce , served with spaghetti
Spicy Bowtie Chicken
Bowtie pasta tossed in our housemade spicy cream sauce with cayenne pepper, sliced chicken, sun-dried tomatoes , green onions & mushrooms
Spicy Shrimp & Chicken
Shrimp & chicken with penne pasta tossed in our housemade spicy cream sauce with cayenne pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, green onion & mushrooms
"The Black Olive's" Hot Tilapia
Tilapia fillet sauteed with garlic, jalapenos & spinach in a lemon butter cream sauce over angel hair pasta topped with Roma tomatoes
Baked Cheese Tortellini
Mozzarella stuffed tortellini noodles tossed in our housemade Alfredo & meat sauces with ricotta & Romano cheeses, topped with mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses and baked to perfection
Veal Parmesan
Breaded veal cutlet topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of Spaghetti Marinara.
Shrimp Fettuccine
Soup & Salad Combo
Soup and salad combo. Ask about our soup of the day.
LS Downtown Chicken
Sauteed chicken breast with lemon butter, artichokes sauteed in our housemade Alfredo sauce
Lemon Chicken Piccata
Capers, house made lemon butter sautéed with a chicken breast and basil served over broccoli or your choice of pasta.
Meatball Parmesan
Salads & Soup
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, sliced grilled chicken, fresh Roma tomatoes , black olives, red onions & shredded Parmesan cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Generous portion of lettuce, tomatoes, onions , banana peppers, black olives & cucumbers, topped with our marinated grilled chicken & croutons
Greek Salad
Generous portion of lettuce, tomatoes, onions , banana peppers, Kalamata olives, ham, feta cheese, cucumbers & croutons
House Salad
Fresh crisp lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, carrots and croutons
House Salad add 2.00
Spring Mix, croutons, baby tomatoes, carrots, red onions
Large Caesar
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with house made caesar dressing, fresh parmesan cheese, and house made croutons
Large House Salad
Spring mix, baby tomatoes, red onions, carrots, croutons
Side Caesar add 2.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese
Side Caesar
1/2 Chicken Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, croutons, black olives, red onions, cherry tomatoes, topped with sliced grilled chicken
1/2 Grilled Chicken Salad
Generous portion of lettuce, tomatoes, onions , banana peppers, black olives & cucumbers, topped with our marinated grilled chicken & croutons
1/2 Greek Salad
Generous portion of lettuce, tomatoes, onions , banana peppers, Kalamata olives, ham, feta cheese, cucumbers & croutons
1/2 Berry Bliss
Mix of fresh spinach, spring mix, red onion, fresh strawberries, pecans, goat cheese served with a raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Berry Bliss Salad
Mix of fresh spinach, spring mix, red onion, fresh strawberries, pecans, goat cheese served with a raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Grilled Chicken Berry Bliss Salad
Mix of fresh spinach, spring mix, red onion, fresh strawberries, pecans, goat cheese & grilled chicken served with a raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Lemon Chicken Soup
Shredded chicken cooked with carrots, celery, onion, lemon and spices
Tomato Basil Soup
Creamy tomato soup cooked with basil and onion and mixed with alfredo sauce
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Ginger Vegetable w/Lentils
Chicken Noodle
3.00 add Lemon Chicken Soup
3.00 add Chicken Tortilla Soup
3.00 add Ginger Veg Soup
3.00 add Chicken Noodle Soup
Sandwiches & Subs
Black Olive Burger
Hand Pattied 8oz. Black Angus Beef Burger, served on a toasted ciabatta roll, with lettuce, tomatoe, red onion and mayo, served with crispy golden fries.
Oven Baked Chicken Parmesan Sub
Topped with melted mozzarella, Parmesan cheese & our housemade marinara sauce
Grilled Chicken Sub
Specially marinated & grilled chicken with grilled onions, melted white American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayonnaise
Oven Baked Meatball Parmesan Sub
Topped with melted mozzarella, Parmesan cheese & our housemade marinara sauce. with meatballs
Philly Mexican Steak
Grilled steak, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers with melted white American cheese
Philly Cheese Steak Plain
Grilled Steak with melted white American cheese.
Philly pizza steak
Philly Cheese Steak "The Works"
Grilled steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, banana peppers, melted white American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayonnaise.
Downtown Burger
Pasta Dishes
Artichoke Angel Hair
Roma tomatoes, garlic, black olives, capers, fresh basil & artichokes sautéed then tossed with angel hair pasta With Chicken or Shrimp
Baked Cheese Tortellini
Mozzarella stuffed tortellini noodles tossed in our housemade Alfredo & meat sauces with ricotta & Romano cheeses, topped with mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses and baked to perfection.
Baked Pasta with Sauce
Pasta baked to perfection with mozzarella cheese. WITH MARINARA$12.00 WITH MEAT SAUCE$13.00 WITH MEATBLLS$13.00 WITH ALFREDO$13.00
Black Olive's Special
Our most popular items combined to give you a taste of Italy, our housemade Lasagna and Chicken Parmesan with a side of Spaghetti Marinara
Chicken Bowtie Festival
Sliced grilled chicken sauteed with bacon, garlic, red onions & tomatoes tossed with bowtie pasta in our housemade creamy asiago cheese sauce
Chicken Fettucini
Sliced grilled chicken served over fettucine noodles in a housemade creamy Alfredo sauce
Chicken Marsala
Tender chicken breast sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a sweet Marsala sauce served over fettuccine.
Chicken Milano
Baked chicken breast layered with ham, provolone, basil & mushrooms, served with our hosemade Fettuccine Alfredo
Chicken Parmesan
Deep fried all-white meat hand breaded chicken breast topped with our house made marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of Spaghetti Marinara
Chicken Penne Gorgonzola
Sliced grilled chicken sauteed with mushrooms & garlic , tossed with penne pasta in a creamy Gorgonzola cheese sauce and garnished with fresh Roma tomatoes
Chicken Pesto Alfredo
Sliced grilled chicken, fresh pesto & broccoli sauteed in our house made Alfredo sauce.
Chicken Primavera
Spaghetti tossed with sliced grilled chicken, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, red peppers, mushrooms, garlic & Parmesan cheese.
Chicken Scallopini
Chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, tomatoes, bacon, and our housemade butter cream sauce, served with spaghetti.
Downtown Chicken
Sauteed chicken breast with lemon butter, artichokes, sundried tomatoes and goat cheese, served with one side.
Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of spaghetti marinara.
Five Meat Pasta
Bowtie pasta sauteed with pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, onions, green peppers & garlic topped with our housemade meat sauce & mozzarella cheese
Hot Tilapia
Tilapia fillet sauteed with garlic, jalapenos & spinach in a lemon butter cream sauce over angel hair pasta topped with Roma tomatoes.
Lemon Chicken Piccata
Capers, house made lemon butter sauteed with chicken breast and basil, served over fettuccine pasta with a side of broccoli
Manicotti
Three manicotti shells stuffed with ricotta cheese in our creamy housemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.
Meat Lasagna
Our famous housemade lasagna topped with meat sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.
Meatball Parmesan
House Made Meatballs topped with marinara sauce , mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of spaghetti marinara.
Nidiffer
Penne with Clam Sauce and Shrimp
Baby clams & shrimp sauteed with sun-dried tomatoes & mushrooms in our special housemade garlic & olive oil sauce.
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
Creamy house made fettuccine alfredo with grilled shrimp
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp & mushroom sauteed in garlic, tossed with angel hair & fresh in lemon butter sauced and garnished with fresh Roma tomatoes.
Spicy Bowtie Chicken
Bowtie pasta tossed in our housemade spicy cream sauce with cayenne pepper, sliced chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, green onions & mushrooms.
Spicy Shrimp & Chicken
Shrimp & chicken with penne pasta tossed in our housemade spicy cream sauce with cayenne pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, green onion & mushrooms.
Veal Parmesan
Breaded veal cutlet topped with our housemade marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of spaghetti marinara.
Entrees
The Olive Filet
Sicilian Salmon
Salmon filet sauteed with basil olive oil and garlic topped with fresh pesto and fresh parmesan, served on a bed of risotto. Served with one side.
14oz. Bone In Ribeye
10 oz. Sirloin
Beef Tagine
Chicken Tagine
Adult Chicken Fingers and fries
Kids Menu
Kids Burger
Hand pattied angus beef grilled with american cheese, served on a toasted bun with crispy fries
Kids Chx Fett
Grilled chicken on a bed a fettuccine alfredo pasta, served with garlic bread, drink included
Kids Mac
Macaroni noodles served in a creamy cheese sauce, served with garlic bread, drink included
Kids Pasta
Your choice of pasta with choice or marinara, meat sauce or one meatball, served with garlic bread, drink included
Kids Pita Pizza
Kids Pizza
hand tossed dough baked to perfection with Bacio mozzarella cheese and your choice of one topping, drink included
Kids Chix & Fries
2 breaded chicken strips served with your choice of sauce and crispy fries, drink included
Desserts
Gluten Free Carrot Cake
House made moist carrot cake, Gluten Free, cream cheese icing, nut and raisin free
Chocolate Cannoli
Deep fried pastry shell dipped in chocolate, filled with cream cheese icing with chocolate chips in the middle, topped with powdered sugar, two per order
Chocolate Overload Cake
3- layer chocolate cake, moist center, chocolate icing
Gluten Free Italian Creme Cake
House made, coconut, walnuts, cream cheese, delicious moist two layer Italian classic cream cake
Mixed Cannoli
Peanut Butter Fudge Cake
Rich, decadent peanut butter and fudge on top, cake on bottom, moist and delicious, topped with chocolate syrup
Plain Cheesecake
Delicious New York Style cheesecake, moist on graham cracker crust
Plain Cannoli
deep fried pastry shell filled with cream cheese icing, chocolate chips in middle, two per order
Seasonal
Strawberry Cheesecake
Delicious, moist cheese cake with strawberries throughout, topped with strawberry syrup
Tiramisu
House made, lady finger cakes, cocoa, coffee, mascarpone cheese, light and delicious
Turtle Cheesecake
Cheesecake with chocolate and caramel throughout, topped with more caramel and chocolate syrup and pecans.
A La Carte
10 in GF crust
12 in GF crust
16oz cup alfredo
16oz cup Marinara
16oz cup MS
16oz cup of dressing
Bacon Cheese Fries
Basket OR
Cheese Fries
Whole chicken breast
Deliv Fee
Delivery Fee
Ext Bread
Gallon Tea
hamburger patty
Moroccan Meal
Moroccan Tea
s/o 1 chkn tender
s/o 1 MB
s/o Alfredo
S/o Anchovies
s/o Brocc
s/o Chips
s/o dressing
s/o FF
S/O Garlic Butter
S/o Hot Sauce
s/o Jalapenos
S/O Kalamata Olives
s/o lemon butter sauce
s/o Marinara
S/o Meat Balls
s/o mozz
s/o MS
s/o Pizza Sauce
s/o Sausage
s/o shrimp (6)
s/o sliced chkn
S/O Spicy Alfredo
s/o Spinach
s/o steak
s/o Veggies
S/o Mushrooms
S\o tzatziki
S\o gyro meat
Small pizza dough
Large pizza dough
S\o plain zoodles
S\o plain pasta
Mashed Potatoes
Side of Broccoli
French Fries
Greek Pasta Salad
s/o risotto
Catering
Lasagna full pan (12 pieces or 24 halves)
Lasagna half pan (6 pieces or 12 halves)
Chik fett Alf full pan (20-24 ppl)
Chik fett Alf half pan (10-12 ppl)
Spicy b. Chik full pan (20-24 ppl)
Spicy b. Chik half pan (10-12 ppl)
Spag Marinara full pan (20-24 ppl)
Spag marinara half pan (10-12 ppl)
Spag Meatsauce full pan (20-24 ppl)
Spag meatsauce half pan (10-12 ppl)
Baked Cheese Tort full pan (20-24 ppl)
Baked cheese tort half pan (10-12 ppl)
Chik parmesan full pan (20 ppl)
Chik parmesan half pan (10 ppl)
MB parmesan full pan (20 ppl)
MB parmesan half pan (10 ppl)
Garlic Knots PLAIN full pan (25-30 ppl)
Garlic knots PLAIN half pan (12-15 ppl)
Garlic knots CHZ full pan (24-28 ppl)
Garlic knots CHZ half pan (12-15 ppl)
Whole HS pan
1\2 HS PAN
whole specialty salad pan
1\2 specialty salad pan
Fettucini Alfredo full pan (20-24ppl)
Fettucini Alfredo half pan (10-12ppl)
Desert Tray 10ppl
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Timeless, Classic, Simply Italian
202 E Main Street, Johnson City, TN 37604