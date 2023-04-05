The Black Olive - Elizabethton imageView gallery
Salad
Chicken

The Black Olive - Elizabethton
173 Hudson Drive

173 Hudson Drive

Elizabethton, TN 37643

Popular Items

BYO Pasta
Meat Lasagna
16" pepperoni

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Half and Half Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$2.75

Kids Drink

$2.00

Flavored Tea

$3.75

Flavored Tea Refill

$0.75

Hot Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Gallon Tea

$7.00

Juice Boxes

$1.25

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Water

Cup of Ice

$0.25

CHEESE PIZZA

Bowl CHEESE

$8.00

Cauliflower CHEESE

$11.00

GF 10" CHEESE

$11.00

GF 12" CHEESE

$14.00

12" CHEESE

$11.00

16" CHEESE

$15.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA

Bowl pepperoni

$9.50

Cauliflower pepperoni

$12.50

GF 10" pepperoni

$12.50

GF 12" pepperoni

$15.25

12" pepperoni

$12.50

16" pepperoni

$17.50

ULTRA SUPREME PIZZA

Bowl ULTRA SUPREME

$14.00

Cauliflower ULTRA SUPREME

$16.00

GF 10" ULTRA SUPREME

$16.00

GF 12" ULTRA SUPREME

$18.00

12" ULTRA SUPREME

$16.00

16" ULTRA SUPREME

$20.00

GARDEN PESTO PIZZA

Bowl GARDEN PESTO

$13.00

Cauliflower GARDEN PESTO

$14.00

GF 10" GARDEN PESTO

$14.00

GF 12" GARDEN PESTO

$17.00

12" GARDEN PESTO

$15.00

16" GARDEN PESTO

$19.00

MO'S MEATBALL PIZZA

Bowl MO'S MEATBALL

$14.00

Cauliflower MO'S MEATBALL

$15.00

GF 10" MO'S MEATBALL

$15.00

GF 12" MO'S MEATBALL

$18.00

12" MO'S MEATBALL

$16.00

16" MO'S MEATBALL

$19.00

MEXICAN PHILLY PIZZA

Bowl MEXICAN PHILLY

$14.00

Cauliflower MEXICAN PHILLY

$15.00

GF 10" MEXICAN PHILLY

$15.00

GF 12" MEXICAN PHILLY

$18.00

12" MEXICAN PHILLY

$16.00

16" MEXICAN PHILLY

$19.00

NYC WHITE PIZZA

Bowl NYC WHITE PIZZA

$14.00

Cauliflower NYC WHITE PIZZA

$15.00

GF 10" NYC WHITE PIZZA

$15.00

GF 12" NYC WHITE PIZZA

$18.00

12" NYC WHITE PIZZA

$16.00

16" NYC WHITE PIZZA

$19.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

Bowl BUFFALO CHICKEN

$14.00

Cauliflower BUFFALO CHICKEN

$15.00

GF 10" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$15.00

GF 12" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$17.00

12" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$15.00

16" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$20.00

ATHENS GREEK PIZZA

Bowl ATHENS GREEK

$12.00

Cauliflower ATHENS GREEK

$14.00

GF 10" ATHENS GREEK

$14.00

GF 12" ATHENS GREEK

$17.00

12" ATHENS GREEK

$14.00

16" ATHENS GREEK

$19.00

SPICY ROMANO CHICKEN PIZZA

Bowl SPICY ROMANO CHICKEN

$13.00

Cauliflower SPICY ROMANO CHICKEN

$15.00

GF 10" SPICY ROMANO CHICKEN

$15.00

GF 12" SPICY ROMANO CHICKEN

$18.00

12" SPICY ROMANO CHICKEN

$15.00

16" SPICY ROMANO CHICKEN

$19.00

MARGHERITA PIZZA

Bowl MARGHERITA

$12.00

Cauliflower MARGHERITA

$14.00

GF 10" MARGHERITA

$14.00

GF 12" MARGHERITA

$16.00

12" MARGHERITA

$14.00

16" MARGHERITA

$18.00

ULTIMATE VEGGIE PIZZA

Bowl ULTIMATE VEGGIE

$14.00

Cauliflower ULTIMATE VEGGIE

$16.00

GF 10" ULTIMATE VEGGIE

$16.00

GF 12" ULTIMATE VEGGIE

$18.00

12" ULTIMATE VEGGIE

$16.00

16" ULTIMATE VEGGIE

$20.00

B.O.S. PIZZA

Bowl B.O.S

$15.00

Cauliflower B.O.S

$16.00

GF 10" B.O.S

$16.00

GF 12" B.O.S

$18.00

12" B.O.S

$16.00

16" B.O.S

$20.00

CHEESE LOVER'S PIZZA

Bowl CHEESE LOVER'S PIZZA

$14.00

Cauliflower CHEESE LOVER'S PIZZA

$15.00

GF 10" CHEESE LOVER'S PIZZA

$15.00

GF 12" CHEESE LOVER'S PIZZA

$18.00

12" CHEESE LOVER'S PIZZA

$15.00

16" CHEESE LOVER'S PIZZA

$18.00

BROOKLYN BRIDGE PIZZA

Bowl Brooklyn Bridge

$12.00

Cauliflower Brooklyn bridge

$14.00

GF 10" Brooklyn Bridge

$14.00

GF 12" Brooklyn BRIDGE

$16.00

12" Brooklyn Bridge

$14.00

16" Brooklyn Bridge

$18.00

MANHATTAN BRIDGE PIZZA

Bowl man bridge

$12.00

Cauliflowe man bridge

$18.00

GF 10" man bridge

$18.00

GF 12" man bridge

$16.00

12" man bridge

$14.00

16" man bridge

$18.00

CHEESE CALZONE

SMALL CHEESE CALZONE

$11.00

LARGE CHEESE CALZONE

$16.00

STROMBOLI

SMALL STROMBOLI

$14.00

LARGE STROMBOLI

$18.00

CHICKEN STROMBOLI

SMALL CHICKEN STROMBOLI

$14.00

LARGE CHICKEN STROMBOLI

$18.00

STEAK CALZONE

SMALL STEAK CALZONE

$15.00

LARGE STEAK CALZONE

$20.00

VEGGIE CALZONE

SMALL VEGGIE CALZONE

$15.00

LARGE VEGGIE CALZONE

$19.00

DELUXE CALZONE

SMALL DELUXE CALZONE

$15.00

LARGE DELUXE CALZONE

$20.00

PEPPERONI CALZONE

SMALL PEPPERONI CALZONE

$12.50

LARGE PEPPERONI CALZONE

$17.50

HAM CALZONE

SMALL HAM CALZONE

$12.50

LARGE HAM CALZONE

$17.50

BOS CALZONE

SMALL BOS CALZONE

$16.00

LARGE BOS CALZONE

$20.00

PIZZA ROLLS

Ham Pizza Roll

$13.00

Pepperoni Pizza Roll

$13.00

Spinach Roll

$13.00

Chicken Roll

$13.00

Beer

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50+

Miller Lite

$3.50+

Coors Light

$3.50+

Michelob Ultra

$3.50+

Dos Equis Amber

$4.00+

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Peroni

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00+

Cider

$4.00+

Sam Adams

$4.00+

IPA

$4.00+

Porter

$4.00+

Lager

$4.00+

Yeehaw

$4.00+

High ABV beers

Seltzers

Wines

Coastal Vines Chard (HOUSE)

$5.00+

Kendall Jackson Chard

$9.00+

14 Hands Sauv

$7.00+

Gnarley Head Pinot G

$6.00+

Chateau St Michelle Reisling

$7.00+

719 Moscato

$6.00+

Oliver Blueberry Moscato

$7.00+

Oliver Cherry Moscato

$7.00+

Beringer White Zinfandel

$5.00+

La Marca Prosecco Splits

$5.00

Andre

$17.00

Coastal Vines Cabernet (HOUSE)

$5.00+

Josh Cabernet

$8.00+

Folanari Chianti

$6.00+

Angeline Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Red Diamond Merlot

$6.00+

Josh Merlot

$8.00+

19 Crimes Shiraz

$7.00+

Ravenswood Zinfandel

$6.00+

Bonanza Cabernet

$8.00+

Ruffino Chianti

$7.00+

Alamos Malbec

$8.00+

Liquor

New Amsterdam Vodka (HOUSE)

$5.00+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Titos

$6.00+

Absolut

$6.00+

Three Olives Vanilla

$4.00+

Three Olives Loopy

$4.00+

New Amsterdam Peach Vodka

$6.00+

Three Olives Raspberry

$4.00+

Smirnoff

$6.00+

New Amsterdam Gin (HOUSE)

$5.00+

Bombay

$7.00+

Beefeater

$6.00+

Tanquerey

$9.00+

Hendrick's

$9.00

Aviator

$8.00

Rum Cruzan (HOUSE)

$5.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Malibu

$6.00+

Bacardi White Rum

$7.00+

Piedra Azul Blanco (HOUSE)

$5.00+

Avion Repesado

$9.00+

Espolon Silver

$7.00+

Avion Silver

$8.00+

Avion Anejo

$9.00+

Patron

$8.00+

Dewers

$7.00+

Monkeys Shoulder

$8.00+

Macallan

$12.00+

Glenlivet 12 year

$9.00+

Hennessey

$9.00+

Courvoisier

$9.00+

Bulleit Rye B

$7.00+

Makers Mark B

$8.00+

SE Callahan's B

$7.00+

Buffalo Trace B

$9.00+

Weller 107 B

$8.00+

Woodford Reserve B

$10.00+

Woodford Double Oaked B

$11.00+

4 Roses Whiskey (HOUSE)🌹

$5.00+

Jack Daniels W

$7.00+

Jack Honey W

$7.00+

Crown Royal

$7.00+

Jameson's Irish W

$8.00+

Whistle Pig Rye W

$13.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00+

Jim beam

$6.00+

Seagram's 7

$8.00+

Weller special reserve

$8.00+

Angels envy

$9.00+

Crown Apple

$7.00+

George Dickel

$6.00+

Knob Creek

$8.00+

Wild Turkey Honey

$7.00+

Crown Peach

$7.00+

Tennessee Hills Lavender Lemon

$7.00+

Disaronno

$7.00+

Drambuie

$7.00+

Bailey's

$7.00+

Hpnotiq

$7.00+

Sheepdog Peanut Butter Whiskey

$7.00+

Fireball

$4.00+

Jagermeister

$6.00+

Amaretto

$6.00

Midori

$6.00

Cocktails

Absolute Stress

$9.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Aspen Summer

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00+

Bay Breeze

$8.00+

Bee's Knees

$7.00

Black Olive Margarita

$8.00+

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00+

Chocolate Martini

$8.00

Classic Cosmo

$8.00+

Clover Club

$8.00

Germaine Cosmo

$9.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Gin Fizz

$7.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Lemon Drop Dazzler

$8.00+

Liquid Marijuana

$9.00+

Long Beach Iced Tea

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00+

Martini

$9.00

Mediterranean Jewel

$8.00+

Melonball

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00+

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Old Fashion

$9.00+

Peanut Butter Cup

$9.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

Sangria

$7.00

Sex on The Beach

$8.00

Sheepdog Love

$9.00

Sheepdog Love

$9.00+

Sidecar

$9.00

Snowflake

$8.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Sugar Cookie

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00+

Tulliam Pyramid

$8.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$5.00

Watermelon Punch

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00+

White Chocolate Delight

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00+

Mud slide

$8.00

Wisconsin Lunchbox

$8.00

Washington apple shot

$7.00

Blue Motorcycle

$9.00

Bucket

5 bottles

$14.00

Appetizers & Sides

Basket of French Fries

$3.00

Basket Sampler

$11.00

Buffalo Wings

$11.00

Cheese Knots

$8.00

Cheesy Breadsticks

$9.00+

Chicken Strips & French Fries

$10.00

Fried Calamari

$11.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Honey BBQ Wings

$11.00

Italian Nachos

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Plain Garlic Knots

$6.00

Basket OR

$4.50

Plain Wings

$11.00

Meatballs

$3.75+

Salads & Soup

Antipasto

$10.00

BO Salad

$8.00

Chef

$10.00

Chix Caesar

$10.00

Gr Chix Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

H.S.

$3.50

H.S. $2

$2.00

Lg Caesar

$7.00

Lg HS

$7.00

Side Caes $2

$2.00

Side Caesar

$3.50

1/2 Antipasto

$7.00

1/2 BO Salad

$7.00

1/2 Chef

$7.00

1/2 Chix Caes

$7.00

1/2 Gr Chx Salad

$7.00

1/2 Greek Salad

$7.00

Nidiffer

$13.00

Tomato Basil

$4.00

Minestrone

$4.00

Lentil soup

$4.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Sandwiches & Subs

BYO Sub

$9.00

CB & FF

$7.00

Chk Parm Sub

$9.00

Egg Parm Sub

$9.00

Gr Chix Sub

$9.00

Gyro

$8.00

MB Parm Sub

$9.00

Phil Mex

$10.00

Phil Plain

$8.00

Philly pizza steak

$9.50

Veggie Sub

$9.50

Works

$9.50

Black Olive Sub

$9.50

Pasta Dishes

5 Meat Pasta

$14.00

Art Angel

$12.00

Baked Cheese Tortellini

$14.00

BOS Plate

$18.00

BYO Pasta

$9.00

Chix Milano

$15.00

Chix Parm

$15.00

Chx Bowtie Festival

$14.00

Chx Fett

$13.00

Chx Gorgonzola

$14.00

Chx Marsala

$16.00

Chx Pesto Alfredo

$14.00

Chx Primavera

$14.00

Chx Scallopini

$15.00

Egg Parm

$13.00

Manicotti

$13.00

MB Parm

$14.00

Meat Lasagna

$14.00

Penne Clam

$15.00

Shrimp Fett Alfredo

$14.00

Shrimp Scampi

$15.00

Spicy Bowtie Chicken

$14.00

Spicy Shrimp & Chicken

$15.00

Tilapia

$15.00

Veal Parm

$17.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Chx Fett

$8.00

Kids Mac

$6.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids Pita Pizza

$6.00

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Kids Chix & Fries

$6.00

Desserts

Carrot

$6.50

Choc Cannoli

$6.50

Choc Overload

$6.50

IT Creme

$6.50

Mixed Cannoli

$6.50

PB Fudge

$6.50

Plain Cheesecake

$6.50

Pln Cannoli

$6.50

Seasonal

$6.50

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.50

Tiramisu

$7.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.50

Tuxedo

$6.50

Whole Chscake

$70.00

Whole Turtle

$70.00

Whole pan tiramisu

$135.00

Oreo GF Cheesecake

$6.50

A La Carte

10 in GF crust

$4.00

12 in GF crust

$5.00

16oz cup alfredo

$7.00

16oz cup Marinara

$5.00

16oz cup MS

$6.00

16oz cup of dressing

$6.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.00

Basket OR

$4.50

Cheese Fries

$4.00

Whole chicken breast

$5.00

Deliv Fee

$10.00

Delivery Fee

$20.00

Ext Bread

$0.50

Gallon Tea

$6.00

hamburger patty

$3.50

Moroccan Meal

s/o 1 chkn tender

$2.00

s/o 1 MB

$1.50

s/o Alfredo

$1.00

S/o Anchovies

$3.00

s/o Brocc

$2.50

s/o Chips

$2.00

s/o dressing

$0.50

s/o FF

$3.00

S/O Garlic Butter

$1.00

S/o Hot Sauce

s/o Jalapenos

$1.00

S/O Kalamata Olives

$1.00

s/o lemon butter sauce

$1.00

s/o Marinara

$0.75

S/o Meat Balls

$3.75+

s/o mozz

$1.00

s/o MS

$2.00

s/o Pizza Sauce

$1.00

s/o Sausage

$1.00

s/o shrimp (6)

$3.50

s/o sliced chkn

$3.00

S/O Spicy Alfredo

$1.00

s/o Spinach

$2.50

s/o steak

$4.00

s/o Veggies

$3.50

S/o Mushrooms

$1.00

S\o tzatziki

$2.00

S\o gyro meat

$5.00

Small pizza dough

$3.50

Large pizza dough

$7.00

S\o plain zoodles

$4.00

S\o plain pasta

$4.00

Catering

Lasagna full pan (12 pieces or 24 halves)

$95.00

Lasagna half pan (6 pieces or 12 halves)

$50.00

Chik fett Alf full pan (20-24 ppl)

$180.00

Chik fett Alf half pan (10-12 ppl)

$90.00

Spicy b. Chik full pan (20-24 ppl)

$180.00

Spicy b. Chik half pan (10-12 ppl)

$90.00

Spag Marinara full pan (20-24 ppl)

$120.00

Spag marinara half pan (10-12 ppl)

$60.00

Spag Meatsauce full pan (20-24 ppl)

$150.00

Spag meatsauce half pan (10-12 ppl)

$75.00

Baked Cheese Tort full pan (20-24 ppl)

$190.00

Baked cheese tort half pan (10-12 ppl)

$95.00

Chik parmesan full pan (20 ppl)

$200.00

Chik parmesan half pan (10 ppl)

$100.00

MB parmesan full pan (20 ppl)

$180.00

MB parmesan half pan (10 ppl)

$90.00

Garlic Knots PLAIN full pan (25-30 ppl)

$60.00

Garlic knots PLAIN half pan (12-15 ppl)

$30.00

Garlic knots CHZ full pan (24-28 ppl)

$75.00

Garlic knots CHZ half pan (12-15 ppl)

$40.00

Whole HS pan

$35.00

1\2 HS PAN

$18.00

whole specialty salad pan

$50.00

1\2 specialty salad pan

$25.00

Fettucini Alfredo full pan (20-24ppl)

$120.00

Fettucini Alfredo half pan (10-12ppl)

$60.00

T shirts, Sweat shirts

T shirt

$10.00

Sweat shirt

$15.00

Button Ups

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
173 Hudson Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643

