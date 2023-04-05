- Home
- /
- Elizabethton
- /
- Salad
- /
- The Black Olive - Elizabethton - 173 Hudson Drive
Salad
Chicken
The Black Olive - Elizabethton 173 Hudson Drive
No reviews yet
173 Hudson Drive
Elizabethton, TN 37643
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
NA Beverages
Coke
$3.00
Coke Zero
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Cherry Coke
$3.00
Mr Pibb
$3.00
Mellow Yellow
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Sweet tea
$3.00
Unsweet Tea
$3.00
Half and Half Tea
$3.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Coffee
$2.75
Kids Drink
$2.00
Flavored Tea
$3.75
Flavored Tea Refill
$0.75
Hot Tea
$3.00
Bottled Water
$2.50
Chocolate Milk
$3.00
Gallon Tea
$7.00
Juice Boxes
$1.25
Sparkling Water
$3.00
Water
Cup of Ice
$0.25
CHEESE PIZZA
PEPPERONI PIZZA
ULTRA SUPREME PIZZA
GARDEN PESTO PIZZA
MO'S MEATBALL PIZZA
MEXICAN PHILLY PIZZA
NYC WHITE PIZZA
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
ATHENS GREEK PIZZA
SPICY ROMANO CHICKEN PIZZA
MARGHERITA PIZZA
ULTIMATE VEGGIE PIZZA
B.O.S. PIZZA
CHEESE LOVER'S PIZZA
BROOKLYN BRIDGE PIZZA
MANHATTAN BRIDGE PIZZA
CHEESE CALZONE
CHICKEN STROMBOLI
STEAK CALZONE
VEGGIE CALZONE
DELUXE CALZONE
PEPPERONI CALZONE
Beer
Budweiser
$3.50
Bud Light
$3.50+
Miller Lite
$3.50+
Coors Light
$3.50+
Michelob Ultra
$3.50+
Dos Equis Amber
$4.00+
Modelo Especial
$4.00
Corona Extra
$4.00
Corona Light
$4.00
Heineken
$4.00
Peroni
$4.00
Stella Artois
$4.00
Yuengling
$4.00
Blue Moon
$4.00+
Cider
$4.00+
Sam Adams
$4.00+
IPA
$4.00+
Porter
$4.00+
Lager
$4.00+
Yeehaw
$4.00+
High ABV beers
Seltzers
Wines
Coastal Vines Chard (HOUSE)
$5.00+
Kendall Jackson Chard
$9.00+
14 Hands Sauv
$7.00+
Gnarley Head Pinot G
$6.00+
Chateau St Michelle Reisling
$7.00+
719 Moscato
$6.00+
Oliver Blueberry Moscato
$7.00+
Oliver Cherry Moscato
$7.00+
Beringer White Zinfandel
$5.00+
La Marca Prosecco Splits
$5.00
Andre
$17.00
Coastal Vines Cabernet (HOUSE)
$5.00+
Josh Cabernet
$8.00+
Folanari Chianti
$6.00+
Angeline Pinot Noir
$8.00+
Red Diamond Merlot
$6.00+
Josh Merlot
$8.00+
19 Crimes Shiraz
$7.00+
Ravenswood Zinfandel
$6.00+
Bonanza Cabernet
$8.00+
Ruffino Chianti
$7.00+
Alamos Malbec
$8.00+
Liquor
New Amsterdam Vodka (HOUSE)
$5.00+
Grey Goose
$9.00+
Titos
$6.00+
Absolut
$6.00+
Three Olives Vanilla
$4.00+
Three Olives Loopy
$4.00+
New Amsterdam Peach Vodka
$6.00+
Three Olives Raspberry
$4.00+
Smirnoff
$6.00+
New Amsterdam Gin (HOUSE)
$5.00+
Bombay
$7.00+
Beefeater
$6.00+
Tanquerey
$9.00+
Hendrick's
$9.00
Aviator
$8.00
Rum Cruzan (HOUSE)
$5.00+
Captain Morgan
$6.00+
Malibu
$6.00+
Bacardi White Rum
$7.00+
Piedra Azul Blanco (HOUSE)
$5.00+
Avion Repesado
$9.00+
Espolon Silver
$7.00+
Avion Silver
$8.00+
Avion Anejo
$9.00+
Patron
$8.00+
Dewers
$7.00+
Monkeys Shoulder
$8.00+
Macallan
$12.00+
Glenlivet 12 year
$9.00+
Hennessey
$9.00+
Courvoisier
$9.00+
Bulleit Rye B
$7.00+
Makers Mark B
$8.00+
SE Callahan's B
$7.00+
Buffalo Trace B
$9.00+
Weller 107 B
$8.00+
Woodford Reserve B
$10.00+
Woodford Double Oaked B
$11.00+
4 Roses Whiskey (HOUSE)🌹
$5.00+
Jack Daniels W
$7.00+
Jack Honey W
$7.00+
Crown Royal
$7.00+
Jameson's Irish W
$8.00+
Whistle Pig Rye W
$13.00+
Monkey Shoulder
$10.00+
Jim beam
$6.00+
Seagram's 7
$8.00+
Weller special reserve
$8.00+
Angels envy
$9.00+
Crown Apple
$7.00+
George Dickel
$6.00+
Knob Creek
$8.00+
Wild Turkey Honey
$7.00+
Crown Peach
$7.00+
Tennessee Hills Lavender Lemon
$7.00+
Disaronno
$7.00+
Drambuie
$7.00+
Bailey's
$7.00+
Hpnotiq
$7.00+
Sheepdog Peanut Butter Whiskey
$7.00+
Fireball
$4.00+
Jagermeister
$6.00+
Amaretto
$6.00
Midori
$6.00
Cocktails
Absolute Stress
$9.00
Amaretto Sour
$7.00
Aspen Summer
$8.00
Bahama Mama
$9.00+
Bay Breeze
$8.00+
Bee's Knees
$7.00
Black Olive Margarita
$8.00+
Black Russian
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00+
Chocolate Martini
$8.00
Classic Cosmo
$8.00+
Clover Club
$8.00
Germaine Cosmo
$9.00
Gimlet
$7.00
Gin Fizz
$7.00
Hurricane
$9.00
Lemon Drop Dazzler
$8.00+
Liquid Marijuana
$9.00+
Long Beach Iced Tea
$8.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$8.00
Mai Tai
$8.00
Manhattan
$8.00+
Martini
$9.00
Mediterranean Jewel
$8.00+
Melonball
$9.00
Mimosa
$7.00
Mint Julep
$8.00
Mojito
$8.00+
Moscow Mule
$7.00
Old Fashion
$9.00+
Peanut Butter Cup
$9.00
Pina Colada
$8.00
Rum Runner
$9.00
Sangria
$7.00
Sex on The Beach
$8.00
Sheepdog Love
$9.00
Sheepdog Love
$9.00+
Sidecar
$9.00
Snowflake
$8.00
Strawberry Daiquiri
$7.00
Sugar Cookie
$8.00
Tequila Sunrise
$8.00
Tom Collins
$8.00+
Tulliam Pyramid
$8.00
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
$5.00
Watermelon Punch
$9.00
Whiskey Sour
$8.00+
White Chocolate Delight
$8.00
White Russian
$8.00+
Mud slide
$8.00
Wisconsin Lunchbox
$8.00
Washington apple shot
$7.00
Blue Motorcycle
$9.00
Bucket
Appetizers & Sides
Basket of French Fries
$3.00
Basket Sampler
$11.00
Buffalo Wings
$11.00
Cheese Knots
$8.00
Cheesy Breadsticks
$9.00+
Chicken Strips & French Fries
$10.00
Fried Calamari
$11.00
Fried Mushrooms
$8.00
Honey BBQ Wings
$11.00
Italian Nachos
$10.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.00
Plain Garlic Knots
$6.00
Basket OR
$4.50
Plain Wings
$11.00
Meatballs
$3.75+
Salads & Soup
Antipasto
$10.00
BO Salad
$8.00
Chef
$10.00
Chix Caesar
$10.00
Gr Chix Salad
$10.00
Greek Salad
$10.00
H.S.
$3.50
H.S. $2
$2.00
Lg Caesar
$7.00
Lg HS
$7.00
Side Caes $2
$2.00
Side Caesar
$3.50
1/2 Antipasto
$7.00
1/2 BO Salad
$7.00
1/2 Chef
$7.00
1/2 Chix Caes
$7.00
1/2 Gr Chx Salad
$7.00
1/2 Greek Salad
$7.00
Nidiffer
$13.00
Tomato Basil
$4.00
Minestrone
$4.00
Lentil soup
$4.00
Soup of the Day
$4.00
Pasta Dishes
5 Meat Pasta
$14.00
Art Angel
$12.00
Baked Cheese Tortellini
$14.00
BOS Plate
$18.00
BYO Pasta
$9.00
Chix Milano
$15.00
Chix Parm
$15.00
Chx Bowtie Festival
$14.00
Chx Fett
$13.00
Chx Gorgonzola
$14.00
Chx Marsala
$16.00
Chx Pesto Alfredo
$14.00
Chx Primavera
$14.00
Chx Scallopini
$15.00
Egg Parm
$13.00
Manicotti
$13.00
MB Parm
$14.00
Meat Lasagna
$14.00
Penne Clam
$15.00
Shrimp Fett Alfredo
$14.00
Shrimp Scampi
$15.00
Spicy Bowtie Chicken
$14.00
Spicy Shrimp & Chicken
$15.00
Tilapia
$15.00
Veal Parm
$17.00
Desserts
Carrot
$6.50
Choc Cannoli
$6.50
Choc Overload
$6.50
Ice Cream Scoop
IT Creme
$6.50
Mixed Cannoli
$6.50
PB Fudge
$6.50
Plain Cheesecake
$6.50
Pln Cannoli
$6.50
Seasonal
$6.50
Strawberry Cheesecake
$6.50
Tiramisu
$7.00
Turtle Cheesecake
$6.50
Tuxedo
$6.50
Whole Chscake
$70.00
Whole Turtle
$70.00
Whole pan tiramisu
$135.00
Oreo GF Cheesecake
$6.50
A La Carte
10 in GF crust
$4.00
12 in GF crust
$5.00
16oz cup alfredo
$7.00
16oz cup Marinara
$5.00
16oz cup MS
$6.00
16oz cup of dressing
$6.00
Bacon Cheese Fries
$5.00
Basket OR
$4.50
Cheese Fries
$4.00
Whole chicken breast
$5.00
Deliv Fee
$10.00
Delivery Fee
$20.00
Ext Bread
$0.50
Gallon Tea
$6.00
hamburger patty
$3.50
Moroccan Meal
Moroccan Tea
s/o 1 chkn tender
$2.00
s/o 1 MB
$1.50
s/o Alfredo
$1.00
S/o Anchovies
$3.00
s/o Brocc
$2.50
s/o Chips
$2.00
s/o dressing
$0.50
s/o FF
$3.00
S/O Garlic Butter
$1.00
S/o Hot Sauce
s/o Jalapenos
$1.00
S/O Kalamata Olives
$1.00
s/o lemon butter sauce
$1.00
s/o Marinara
$0.75
S/o Meat Balls
$3.75+
s/o mozz
$1.00
s/o MS
$2.00
s/o Pizza Sauce
$1.00
s/o Sausage
$1.00
s/o shrimp (6)
$3.50
s/o sliced chkn
$3.00
S/O Spicy Alfredo
$1.00
s/o Spinach
$2.50
s/o steak
$4.00
s/o Veggies
$3.50
S/o Mushrooms
$1.00
S\o tzatziki
$2.00
S\o gyro meat
$5.00
Small pizza dough
$3.50
Large pizza dough
$7.00
S\o plain zoodles
$4.00
S\o plain pasta
$4.00
Catering
Lasagna full pan (12 pieces or 24 halves)
$95.00
Lasagna half pan (6 pieces or 12 halves)
$50.00
Chik fett Alf full pan (20-24 ppl)
$180.00
Chik fett Alf half pan (10-12 ppl)
$90.00
Spicy b. Chik full pan (20-24 ppl)
$180.00
Spicy b. Chik half pan (10-12 ppl)
$90.00
Spag Marinara full pan (20-24 ppl)
$120.00
Spag marinara half pan (10-12 ppl)
$60.00
Spag Meatsauce full pan (20-24 ppl)
$150.00
Spag meatsauce half pan (10-12 ppl)
$75.00
Baked Cheese Tort full pan (20-24 ppl)
$190.00
Baked cheese tort half pan (10-12 ppl)
$95.00
Chik parmesan full pan (20 ppl)
$200.00
Chik parmesan half pan (10 ppl)
$100.00
MB parmesan full pan (20 ppl)
$180.00
MB parmesan half pan (10 ppl)
$90.00
Garlic Knots PLAIN full pan (25-30 ppl)
$60.00
Garlic knots PLAIN half pan (12-15 ppl)
$30.00
Garlic knots CHZ full pan (24-28 ppl)
$75.00
Garlic knots CHZ half pan (12-15 ppl)
$40.00
Whole HS pan
$35.00
1\2 HS PAN
$18.00
whole specialty salad pan
$50.00
1\2 specialty salad pan
$25.00
Fettucini Alfredo full pan (20-24ppl)
$120.00
Fettucini Alfredo half pan (10-12ppl)
$60.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
173 Hudson Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Elizabethton
Johnson City
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Abingdon
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Boone
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Rogersville
No reviews yet
Asheville
Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.