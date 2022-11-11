Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Black Olive, Inc. Jonesborough

No reviews yet

125 E Jackson Blvd Suite 8

Jonesborough, TN 37659

Popular Items

Cheese Knots
Chicken Fettucini
CHEESE PIZZA

Appetizers & Sides

Basket of French Fries

$3.00

Basket Onion Rings

$3.50

Basket Sampler

$12.00

Cheese Knots

$10.00

Cheesy Breadsticks

$11.00+

Made from our housemade fresh pizza dough and baked with mozzarella cheese, served with our housemade marinara sauce

Chicken Strips & Fries

$11.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00

1O hot wings served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing. Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, or Garlic Parmesan.

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Breaded to order and served with our housemade marinara sauce and fresh lemon

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Breaded and fried to pertection, served with ranch dressing

Italian Nachos

$11.00

Fried pasta chips layered with sausage and/or chicken, banana peppers, black olives, diced Roma tomatoes & jalapeños , topped with mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses & our housemade Alfredo sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Delicious mozzarella cheese fried perfectly crispy, and served with our housemade marinara sauce

Plain Garlic Knots

$7.00

Pizza

CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00+

Mozzarella cheese, crust brushed with garlic butter

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$13.50+

Pepperoni & mozzarella cheese

ULTRA SUPREME PIZZA

$17.00+

Hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers & black olives.

GARDEN PESTO PIZZA

$16.00+

Artichokes , tomatoes , red onions, fresh spinach, olive oil base, topped with our housemade pesto sauce baked with mozzarella.

NYC WHITE PIZZA

$16.00+

Carmelized onions, mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan with Alfredo base.

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$16.00+

Sliced chicken dipped in buffalo sauce with mozzarella cheese & sauce

ATHENS GREEK PIZZA

$16.00+

Feta cheese, garlic, tomatoes, black olives, spinach & mozzarella cheese

SPICY ROMANO CHICKEN PIZZA

$16.00+

Chicken, green onions, red peppers, mozzarella cheese & Romano sauce.

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$15.00+

Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes , fresh basil & olive oil.

ULTIMATE VEGGIE PIZZA

$17.00+

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes & garlic

Black Olive Special Pizza

$17.00+

Hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, ham & bacon

CHEESE LOVER'S PIZZA

$16.00+

HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$17.00+

1/2 & 1/2 Pizza - Specialty

$17.00+

1/2 & 1/2 Pizza - Build Your Own

$17.00+

MEXICAN PHILLY PIZZA

$17.00+

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$12.00+

Filled with mozzarella & ricotta cheese. House made crust

STEAK CALZONE

$16.00+

Filled with grilled steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella cheese

VEGGIE CALZONE

$16.00+

Filled with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes , garlic & mozzarella cheese.

DELUXE CALZONE

$16.00+

Filled with pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper & mozzarella

PEPPERONI CALZONE

$13.50+

HAM CALZONE

$13.50+

BOS CALZONE

$16.00+

Pepperoni Roll

$11.00

Build Your Own Calzone

$16.00+

Stromboli & Pizza Rolls

Ham Pizza Roll

$11.00

Pepperoni Pizza Roll

$11.00

Spinach Roll

$11.00

Chicken Roll

$11.00

Stromboli

$15.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese

Chicken Stromboli

$15.00+

Grilled chicken, onions & mozzarella cheese

Lunch Specials

LS Hot Tilapia

$10.50

Tilapia fillet sauteed with garlic, jalapenos & spinach in a lemon butter cream sauce over angel hair pasta topped with Roma tomatoes

LS Artichoke Angel Hair

$10.50

Roma tomatoes, garlic , black olives , capers, fresh basil & artichokes sauteed then tossed with angel hair pasta.

LS Baked Cheese Tortellini

$10.50

Mozzarella stuffed tortellini noodles tossed in our housemade Alfredo & meat sauces with ricotta & Romano cheeses, topped with mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses and baked to perfection

LS Chicken Bowtie Festival

$10.50

Sliced grilled chicken sauteed with bacon, garlic, red onions & tomatoes tossed with bowtie pasta in our housemade creamy asiago cheese sauce

LS Chicken Fettuccine

$10.50

Sliced grilled chicken served over fettuccine noodles in our housemade creamy Alfredo sauce

LS Chicken Milano

$10.50

Baked chicken breast layered with ham, provolone, basil & mushrooms, service with housemade fettuccine Alfredo

LS Chicken Parm

$10.50

Deep fried all white meat hand chicken breast topped with our housemade marinara sauce , mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of Spaghetti Marinara

LS Chicken Penne Gorgonzola

$10.50

Sliced grilled chicken sauteed with mushrooms & garlic , tossed with penne pasta in a creamy Gorgonzola cheese sauce and garnished with fresh Roma tomatoes

LS Chicken Pesto Alfredo

$10.50

Sliced grilled chicken, fresh pesto, & broccoli sauteed in our housemade Alfredo sauce

LS Chicken Primavera

$10.50

Spaghetti tossed with sliced grilled chicken, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, red peppers, mushrooms, garlic & Parmesan cheese

LS Chicken Scaloppini

$10.50

Chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, tomatoes , bacon & our housemade butter cream sauce , served with spaghetti

LS Eggplant Parmesan

$10.50

Breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of Spaghetti Marinara

LS Five Meat Pasta

$10.50

Bowtie pasta with pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, onion, green pepper, mozzarella, garlic & meat sauce.

LS BYO Pasta

$7.50

LS Meat Lasagna

$10.50

Our famous housemade lasagna topped with meat sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection

LS Shrimp Fettuccine

$10.50

Soup & Salad Combo

$7.50

Soup and salad combo. Ask about our soup of the day.

LS Spicy Bowtie Chicken

$10.50

Bowtie pasta tossed in our housemade spicy cream sauce with cayenne pepper, sliced chicken, sun-dried tomatoes , green onions & mushrooms

LS Spicy Shrimp & Chicken

$10.50

Shrimp & chicken with penne pasta tossed in our housemade spicy cream sauce with cayenne pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, green onion & mushrooms

LS Veal Parmesan

$13.00

Breaded veal cutlet topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of Spaghetti Marinara.

The Nidiffer

$9.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Flavored Tea

$3.50

Flavored Tea Refill

$0.50

Gallon Tea

$7.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Gingerale Can (no free refills)

$2.00

Half and Half Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Juice Boxes

$1.25

Kids Drink

$1.25

Lemonade

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Root Beer Bottle (no free refills)

$3.00

San pellegrino

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Mock Raspberry hibiscus mojito

$5.00

Salads & Soup

1/2 Antipasto Salad

$7.00

1/2 Black Olive Salad

$7.00

1/2 Chef Salad

$7.00

1/2 Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, black olives, red onions, cherry tomatoes, topped with sliced grilled chicken

1/2 Greek Salad

$7.00

Generous portion of lettuce, tomatoes, onions , banana peppers, Kalamata olives, ham, feta cheese, cucumbers & croutons

1/2 Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.00

Generous portion of lettuce, tomatoes, onions , banana peppers, black olives & cucumbers, topped with our marinated grilled chicken & croutons

Antipasto Salad

$11.00

Black Olive Salad

$9.00

Chef Salad

$11.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chopped Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, sliced grilled chicken, fresh Roma tomatoes , black olives, red onions & shredded Parmesan cheese

Greek Salad

$11.00

Generous portion of lettuce, tomatoes, onions , banana peppers, Kalamata olives, ham, feta cheese, cucumbers & croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Generous portion of lettuce, tomatoes, onions , banana peppers, black olives & cucumbers, topped with our marinated grilled chicken & croutons

House Salad

$3.50

Fresh crisp lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, carrots and croutons

House Salad add 2.00

$2.00

Spring Mix, croutons, baby tomatoes, carrots, red onions

Large Caesar

$8.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with house made caesar dressing, fresh parmesan cheese, and house made croutons

Large House Salad

$8.00

Spring mix, baby tomatoes, red onions, carrots, croutons

Nidiffer

$13.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Caesar add 2.00

$2.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.00

Creamy tomato soup cooked with basil and onion and mixed with alfredo sauce

MInestrone Soup

$4.00

Lentil Soup

$4.00

Wedding Soup

$4.00

Sandwiches & Subs

1/4 lb Cheeseburger

$8.00

Build Your Own Sub

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Sub

$11.00

Specially marinated & grilled chicken with grilled onions, melted white American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayonnaise

Oven Baked Parmesan Sub

$10.00

Topped with melted mozzarella, Parmesan cheese & our housemade marinara sauce

Philly Cheese Steak "The Works"

$11.00

Grilled steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, banana peppers, melted white American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayonnaise.

Philly Cheese Steak Plain

$9.00

Grilled Steak with melted white American cheese.

Philly Mexican Steak

$11.00

Grilled steak, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers with melted white American cheese

Philly pizza steak

$11.00

Beef Gyro

$9.00

Italian Sub

$9.00

Pasta Dishes

Artichoke Angel Hair

$12.00

Roma tomatoes, garlic, black olives, capers, fresh basil & artichokes sautéed then tossed with angel hair pasta With Chicken or Shrimp

Baked Cheese Tortellini

$15.00

Mozzarella stuffed tortellini noodles tossed in our housemade Alfredo & meat sauces with ricotta & Romano cheeses, topped with mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses and baked to perfection.

Black Olive's Special

$20.00

Our most popular items combined to give you a taste of Italy, our housemade Lasagna and Chicken Parmesan with a side of Spaghetti Marinara

BYO Pasta

$10.00

Pasta baked to perfection with mozzarella cheese. WITH MARINARA$12.00 WITH MEAT SAUCE$13.00 WITH MEATBLLS$13.00 WITH ALFREDO$13.00

Chicken Bowtie Festival

$14.00

Sliced grilled chicken sauteed with bacon, garlic, red onions & tomatoes tossed with bowtie pasta in our housemade creamy asiago cheese sauce

Chicken Fettucini

$13.00

Sliced grilled chicken served over fettucine noodles in a housemade creamy Alfredo sauce

Chicken Marsala

$17.00

Tender chicken breast sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a sweet Marsala sauce served over fettuccine.

Chicken Milano

$16.00

Baked chicken breast layered with ham, provolone, basil & mushrooms, served with our hosemade Fettuccine Alfredo

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Deep fried all-white meat hand breaded chicken breast topped with our house made marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of Spaghetti Marinara

Chicken Penne Gorgonzola

$14.00

Sliced grilled chicken sauteed with mushrooms & garlic , tossed with penne pasta in a creamy Gorgonzola cheese sauce and garnished with fresh Roma tomatoes

Chicken Pesto Alfredo

$14.00

Sliced grilled chicken, fresh pesto & broccoli sauteed in our house made Alfredo sauce.

Chicken Primavera

$15.00

Spaghetti tossed with sliced grilled chicken, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, red peppers, mushrooms, garlic & Parmesan cheese.

Chicken Scallopini

$16.00

Chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, tomatoes, bacon, and our housemade butter cream sauce, served with spaghetti.

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.00

Breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of spaghetti marinara.

Five Meat Pasta

$14.00

Bowtie pasta sauteed with pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, onions, green peppers & garlic topped with our housemade meat sauce & mozzarella cheese

Hot Tilapia

$17.00

Tilapia fillet sauteed with garlic, jalapenos & spinach in a lemon butter cream sauce over angel hair pasta topped with Roma tomatoes.

Manicotti

$13.00

Three manicotti shells stuffed with ricotta cheese in our creamy housemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.

Meat Lasagna

$15.00

Our famous housemade lasagna topped with meat sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.

Meatball Parmesan

$14.00

House Made Meatballs topped with marinara sauce , mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of spaghetti marinara.

Penne with Clam Sauce and Shrimp

$16.00

Baby clams & shrimp sauteed with sun-dried tomatoes & mushrooms in our special housemade garlic & olive oil sauce.

Sausage Parmesan

$12.00

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Creamy house made fettuccine alfredo with grilled shrimp

Shrimp Scampi

$16.00

Shrimp & mushroom sauteed in garlic, tossed with angel hair & fresh in lemon butter sauced and garnished with fresh Roma tomatoes.

Spicy Bowtie Chicken

$15.00

Bowtie pasta tossed in our housemade spicy cream sauce with cayenne pepper, sliced chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, green onions & mushrooms.

Spicy Shrimp & Chicken

$16.00

Shrimp & chicken with penne pasta tossed in our housemade spicy cream sauce with cayenne pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, green onion & mushrooms.

Veal Parmesan

$18.00

Breaded veal cutlet topped with our housemade marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of spaghetti marinara.

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$7.00

Hand pattied angus beef grilled with american cheese, served on a toasted bun with crispy fries

Kids Chix & Fries

$7.00

2 breaded chicken strips served with your choice of sauce and crispy fries, drink included

Kids Chx Fett

$9.00

Grilled chicken on a bed a fettuccine alfredo pasta, served with garlic bread, drink included

Kids Mac

$7.00

Macaroni noodles served in a creamy cheese sauce, served with garlic bread, drink included

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Your choice of pasta with choice or marinara, meat sauce or one meatball, served with garlic bread, drink included

Kids Pita Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00

hand tossed dough baked to perfection with Bacio mozzarella cheese and your choice of one topping, drink included

Desserts

Birthday Plain Cheesecake

Chocolate Cannoli

$8.00

Deep fried pastry shell dipped in chocolate, filled with cream cheese icing with chocolate chips in the middle, topped with powdered sugar, two per order

Chocolate Overload Cake

$9.00

3- layer chocolate cake, moist center, chocolate icing

Gluten Free Carrot Cake

$8.00

House made moist carrot cake, Gluten Free, cream cheese icing, nut and raisin free

Italian Creme Cake

$7.00

House made, coconut, walnuts, cream cheese, delicious moist two layer Italian classic cream cake

Mixed Cannoli

$8.00

Peanut Butter Fudge Cake

$8.00

Rich, decadent peanut butter and fudge on top, cake on bottom, moist and delicious, topped with chocolate syrup

Plain Cannoli

$8.00

deep fried pastry shell filled with cream cheese icing, chocolate chips in middle, two per order

Plain Cheesecake

$7.00

Delicious New York Style cheesecake, moist on graham cracker crust

Seasonal

$6.50

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Delicious, moist cheese cake with strawberries throughout, topped with strawberry syrup

Tiramisu

$8.00

House made, lady finger cakes, cocoa, coffee, mascarpone cheese, light and delicious

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00

Cheesecake with chocolate and caramel throughout, topped with more caramel and chocolate syrup and pecans.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
125 E Jackson Blvd Suite 8, Jonesborough, TN 37659

