The Black Olive, Inc. Jonesborough
125 E Jackson Blvd Suite 8
Jonesborough, TN 37659
Popular Items
Appetizers & Sides
Basket of French Fries
Basket Onion Rings
Basket Sampler
Cheese Knots
Cheesy Breadsticks
Made from our housemade fresh pizza dough and baked with mozzarella cheese, served with our housemade marinara sauce
Chicken Strips & Fries
Chicken Wings
1O hot wings served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing. Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, or Garlic Parmesan.
Fried Calamari
Breaded to order and served with our housemade marinara sauce and fresh lemon
Fried Mushrooms
Breaded and fried to pertection, served with ranch dressing
Italian Nachos
Fried pasta chips layered with sausage and/or chicken, banana peppers, black olives, diced Roma tomatoes & jalapeños , topped with mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses & our housemade Alfredo sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Delicious mozzarella cheese fried perfectly crispy, and served with our housemade marinara sauce
Plain Garlic Knots
Pizza
CHEESE PIZZA
Mozzarella cheese, crust brushed with garlic butter
PEPPERONI PIZZA
Pepperoni & mozzarella cheese
ULTRA SUPREME PIZZA
Hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers & black olives.
GARDEN PESTO PIZZA
Artichokes , tomatoes , red onions, fresh spinach, olive oil base, topped with our housemade pesto sauce baked with mozzarella.
NYC WHITE PIZZA
Carmelized onions, mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan with Alfredo base.
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Sliced chicken dipped in buffalo sauce with mozzarella cheese & sauce
ATHENS GREEK PIZZA
Feta cheese, garlic, tomatoes, black olives, spinach & mozzarella cheese
SPICY ROMANO CHICKEN PIZZA
Chicken, green onions, red peppers, mozzarella cheese & Romano sauce.
MARGHERITA PIZZA
Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes , fresh basil & olive oil.
ULTIMATE VEGGIE PIZZA
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes & garlic
Black Olive Special Pizza
Hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, ham & bacon
CHEESE LOVER'S PIZZA
HAWAIIAN PIZZA
1/2 & 1/2 Pizza - Specialty
1/2 & 1/2 Pizza - Build Your Own
MEXICAN PHILLY PIZZA
Calzone
Cheese Calzone
Filled with mozzarella & ricotta cheese. House made crust
STEAK CALZONE
Filled with grilled steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella cheese
VEGGIE CALZONE
Filled with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes , garlic & mozzarella cheese.
DELUXE CALZONE
Filled with pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper & mozzarella
PEPPERONI CALZONE
HAM CALZONE
BOS CALZONE
Pepperoni Roll
Build Your Own Calzone
Stromboli & Pizza Rolls
Lunch Specials
LS Hot Tilapia
Tilapia fillet sauteed with garlic, jalapenos & spinach in a lemon butter cream sauce over angel hair pasta topped with Roma tomatoes
LS Artichoke Angel Hair
Roma tomatoes, garlic , black olives , capers, fresh basil & artichokes sauteed then tossed with angel hair pasta.
LS Baked Cheese Tortellini
Mozzarella stuffed tortellini noodles tossed in our housemade Alfredo & meat sauces with ricotta & Romano cheeses, topped with mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses and baked to perfection
LS Chicken Bowtie Festival
Sliced grilled chicken sauteed with bacon, garlic, red onions & tomatoes tossed with bowtie pasta in our housemade creamy asiago cheese sauce
LS Chicken Fettuccine
Sliced grilled chicken served over fettuccine noodles in our housemade creamy Alfredo sauce
LS Chicken Milano
Baked chicken breast layered with ham, provolone, basil & mushrooms, service with housemade fettuccine Alfredo
LS Chicken Parm
Deep fried all white meat hand chicken breast topped with our housemade marinara sauce , mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of Spaghetti Marinara
LS Chicken Penne Gorgonzola
Sliced grilled chicken sauteed with mushrooms & garlic , tossed with penne pasta in a creamy Gorgonzola cheese sauce and garnished with fresh Roma tomatoes
LS Chicken Pesto Alfredo
Sliced grilled chicken, fresh pesto, & broccoli sauteed in our housemade Alfredo sauce
LS Chicken Primavera
Spaghetti tossed with sliced grilled chicken, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, red peppers, mushrooms, garlic & Parmesan cheese
LS Chicken Scaloppini
Chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, tomatoes , bacon & our housemade butter cream sauce , served with spaghetti
LS Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of Spaghetti Marinara
LS Five Meat Pasta
Bowtie pasta with pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, onion, green pepper, mozzarella, garlic & meat sauce.
LS BYO Pasta
LS Meat Lasagna
Our famous housemade lasagna topped with meat sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
LS Shrimp Fettuccine
Soup & Salad Combo
Soup and salad combo. Ask about our soup of the day.
LS Spicy Bowtie Chicken
Bowtie pasta tossed in our housemade spicy cream sauce with cayenne pepper, sliced chicken, sun-dried tomatoes , green onions & mushrooms
LS Spicy Shrimp & Chicken
Shrimp & chicken with penne pasta tossed in our housemade spicy cream sauce with cayenne pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, green onion & mushrooms
LS Veal Parmesan
Breaded veal cutlet topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of Spaghetti Marinara.
The Nidiffer
NA Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Bottled Water
Cherry Coke
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Coke Zero
Cup of Ice
Diet Coke
Flavored Tea
Flavored Tea Refill
Gallon Tea
Ginger Ale
Gingerale Can (no free refills)
Half and Half Tea
Hot Tea
Juice Boxes
Kids Drink
Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
Mr Pibb
Root Beer Bottle (no free refills)
San pellegrino
Sparkling Water
Sprite
Sweet tea
Unsweet Tea
Water
Mock Raspberry hibiscus mojito
Salads & Soup
1/2 Antipasto Salad
1/2 Black Olive Salad
1/2 Chef Salad
1/2 Chicken Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, croutons, black olives, red onions, cherry tomatoes, topped with sliced grilled chicken
1/2 Greek Salad
Generous portion of lettuce, tomatoes, onions , banana peppers, Kalamata olives, ham, feta cheese, cucumbers & croutons
1/2 Grilled Chicken Salad
Generous portion of lettuce, tomatoes, onions , banana peppers, black olives & cucumbers, topped with our marinated grilled chicken & croutons
Antipasto Salad
Black Olive Salad
Chef Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, sliced grilled chicken, fresh Roma tomatoes , black olives, red onions & shredded Parmesan cheese
Greek Salad
Generous portion of lettuce, tomatoes, onions , banana peppers, Kalamata olives, ham, feta cheese, cucumbers & croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad
Generous portion of lettuce, tomatoes, onions , banana peppers, black olives & cucumbers, topped with our marinated grilled chicken & croutons
House Salad
Fresh crisp lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, carrots and croutons
House Salad add 2.00
Spring Mix, croutons, baby tomatoes, carrots, red onions
Large Caesar
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with house made caesar dressing, fresh parmesan cheese, and house made croutons
Large House Salad
Spring mix, baby tomatoes, red onions, carrots, croutons
Nidiffer
Side Caesar
Side Caesar add 2.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese
Tomato Basil Soup
Creamy tomato soup cooked with basil and onion and mixed with alfredo sauce
MInestrone Soup
Lentil Soup
Wedding Soup
Sandwiches & Subs
1/4 lb Cheeseburger
Build Your Own Sub
Grilled Chicken Sub
Specially marinated & grilled chicken with grilled onions, melted white American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayonnaise
Oven Baked Parmesan Sub
Topped with melted mozzarella, Parmesan cheese & our housemade marinara sauce
Philly Cheese Steak "The Works"
Grilled steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, banana peppers, melted white American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayonnaise.
Philly Cheese Steak Plain
Grilled Steak with melted white American cheese.
Philly Mexican Steak
Grilled steak, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers with melted white American cheese
Philly pizza steak
Beef Gyro
Italian Sub
Pasta Dishes
Artichoke Angel Hair
Roma tomatoes, garlic, black olives, capers, fresh basil & artichokes sautéed then tossed with angel hair pasta With Chicken or Shrimp
Baked Cheese Tortellini
Mozzarella stuffed tortellini noodles tossed in our housemade Alfredo & meat sauces with ricotta & Romano cheeses, topped with mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses and baked to perfection.
Black Olive's Special
Our most popular items combined to give you a taste of Italy, our housemade Lasagna and Chicken Parmesan with a side of Spaghetti Marinara
BYO Pasta
Pasta baked to perfection with mozzarella cheese. WITH MARINARA$12.00 WITH MEAT SAUCE$13.00 WITH MEATBLLS$13.00 WITH ALFREDO$13.00
Chicken Bowtie Festival
Sliced grilled chicken sauteed with bacon, garlic, red onions & tomatoes tossed with bowtie pasta in our housemade creamy asiago cheese sauce
Chicken Fettucini
Sliced grilled chicken served over fettucine noodles in a housemade creamy Alfredo sauce
Chicken Marsala
Tender chicken breast sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a sweet Marsala sauce served over fettuccine.
Chicken Milano
Baked chicken breast layered with ham, provolone, basil & mushrooms, served with our hosemade Fettuccine Alfredo
Chicken Parmesan
Deep fried all-white meat hand breaded chicken breast topped with our house made marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of Spaghetti Marinara
Chicken Penne Gorgonzola
Sliced grilled chicken sauteed with mushrooms & garlic , tossed with penne pasta in a creamy Gorgonzola cheese sauce and garnished with fresh Roma tomatoes
Chicken Pesto Alfredo
Sliced grilled chicken, fresh pesto & broccoli sauteed in our house made Alfredo sauce.
Chicken Primavera
Spaghetti tossed with sliced grilled chicken, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, red peppers, mushrooms, garlic & Parmesan cheese.
Chicken Scallopini
Chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, tomatoes, bacon, and our housemade butter cream sauce, served with spaghetti.
Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of spaghetti marinara.
Five Meat Pasta
Bowtie pasta sauteed with pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, onions, green peppers & garlic topped with our housemade meat sauce & mozzarella cheese
Hot Tilapia
Tilapia fillet sauteed with garlic, jalapenos & spinach in a lemon butter cream sauce over angel hair pasta topped with Roma tomatoes.
Manicotti
Three manicotti shells stuffed with ricotta cheese in our creamy housemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.
Meat Lasagna
Our famous housemade lasagna topped with meat sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.
Meatball Parmesan
House Made Meatballs topped with marinara sauce , mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of spaghetti marinara.
Penne with Clam Sauce and Shrimp
Baby clams & shrimp sauteed with sun-dried tomatoes & mushrooms in our special housemade garlic & olive oil sauce.
Sausage Parmesan
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
Creamy house made fettuccine alfredo with grilled shrimp
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp & mushroom sauteed in garlic, tossed with angel hair & fresh in lemon butter sauced and garnished with fresh Roma tomatoes.
Spicy Bowtie Chicken
Bowtie pasta tossed in our housemade spicy cream sauce with cayenne pepper, sliced chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, green onions & mushrooms.
Spicy Shrimp & Chicken
Shrimp & chicken with penne pasta tossed in our housemade spicy cream sauce with cayenne pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, green onion & mushrooms.
Veal Parmesan
Breaded veal cutlet topped with our housemade marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with a side of spaghetti marinara.
Kids Menu
Kids Burger
Hand pattied angus beef grilled with american cheese, served on a toasted bun with crispy fries
Kids Chix & Fries
2 breaded chicken strips served with your choice of sauce and crispy fries, drink included
Kids Chx Fett
Grilled chicken on a bed a fettuccine alfredo pasta, served with garlic bread, drink included
Kids Mac
Macaroni noodles served in a creamy cheese sauce, served with garlic bread, drink included
Kids Pasta
Your choice of pasta with choice or marinara, meat sauce or one meatball, served with garlic bread, drink included
Kids Pita Pizza
Kids Pizza
hand tossed dough baked to perfection with Bacio mozzarella cheese and your choice of one topping, drink included
Desserts
Birthday Plain Cheesecake
Chocolate Cannoli
Deep fried pastry shell dipped in chocolate, filled with cream cheese icing with chocolate chips in the middle, topped with powdered sugar, two per order
Chocolate Overload Cake
3- layer chocolate cake, moist center, chocolate icing
Gluten Free Carrot Cake
House made moist carrot cake, Gluten Free, cream cheese icing, nut and raisin free
Italian Creme Cake
House made, coconut, walnuts, cream cheese, delicious moist two layer Italian classic cream cake
Mixed Cannoli
Peanut Butter Fudge Cake
Rich, decadent peanut butter and fudge on top, cake on bottom, moist and delicious, topped with chocolate syrup
Plain Cannoli
deep fried pastry shell filled with cream cheese icing, chocolate chips in middle, two per order
Plain Cheesecake
Delicious New York Style cheesecake, moist on graham cracker crust
Seasonal
Strawberry Cheesecake
Delicious, moist cheese cake with strawberries throughout, topped with strawberry syrup
Tiramisu
House made, lady finger cakes, cocoa, coffee, mascarpone cheese, light and delicious
Turtle Cheesecake
Cheesecake with chocolate and caramel throughout, topped with more caramel and chocolate syrup and pecans.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
125 E Jackson Blvd Suite 8, Jonesborough, TN 37659