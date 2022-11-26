The Black Rabbit 2353 Pacific Ave Suite B

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sandos

OG Smash Burger

$11.00

Angus patty, caramelized onions, mayo, honey mustard, b n b pickles, Havarti cheese

OG Chicken Sando

$11.00

Fried chicken, jalapeno slaw, mayo, Louisana hot sauce, b n b pickles

Classic Burger

$11.00

Angus patty, cheddar cheese, butter lettuce , tomatoes, red onions, pickles, house sauce,

Double Beyond Burger

$11.00

(vegetarian) marinated portobello, roasted pepper, arugula, pepper jack cheese, smokey herb aioli

New item

Other Bites

Elote Fries

$14.00

Asada Tacos (3)

$10.00

Angus steak, salsa naranja, guacamole, red onions, cilantro

Black Bean Dip

$10.00

Black bean puree, salsa brava, Mexican crema, cotija, cilantro

Big Bowl of Fries

$9.00

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Flash fried brussels sprouts, bacon, pickled Fresno chiles, mustard vinaigrette, mustard caviar

Cracklins

$14.00

Ala carte

Fried Egg

$3.00

Bacon (2 strips)

$3.00

Beef Patty

$6.50

Chips

$3.00

Side of Bean Dip ( no chips)

$3.25

Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Side Sauce

$1.00

Half order of fries

$4.00

Happy Hour Food

HHBean Dip

$7.00

HH Elote Fries

$10.00

HH Sprouts

$7.00

Wine

House Wine

$8.50

House Red

$8.50

Butter Chardonay

$10.00

Sodas & Juices

Coke

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Red bull

$3.67

Red bull Large

$5.67

CENTR CBD

$9.00

Juice

$3.00

Mexican coke

$4.00

Topo chico

$3.50

Soda refil

$1.50

Bubbles

Prosecco

$10.00

Champagne

$8.00

Champagne bottle

$27.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Espresso

Espresso shot

$3.00

Well

Well Vodka

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Well Mezcal

$8.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Draft Beers

Danny Trejo Mexican Lager

$7.00

IPA

$7.00

Can Beers

Space Cake

$9.00

Galactica

$8.50

Escape

$8.50

Retreat

$9.00

Relax

$8.50

Palm Sway

$7.00

Double Dog

$6.39

Hellcat

$5.50

Trejo Can

$6.00

Almanac Sour

$9.50

Goses Are Red

$9.00

Mango Trejo Seltzer

$7.50

Strawberry Lemonade Trejo Seltzer

$7.50

Unity Vibes Kombucha

$10.00

Zombie Killer

$9.50

Punk Lemonade

$9.50

Scrimshaw

$7.00

East Bro Red Lager

$9.00

Oatmeal Stout

$8.50

Dragon's Milk

$7.00

Weekend Vibes

$7.25

Patient Zero

$9.00

Lager at Worlds End

$7.50

Cali Creamin

$5.00

Rocktoberfest

$8.00

Mix pack of 4

$24.00

Menu Cocktails

Bee's Knees

$11.00

Michelada Especial

$10.00

Tom Cat

$14.00

Raspberry Lemondrop

$12.00

The Fields

$11.00

TLCC

$11.00

Chupacabra

$11.00

Joy Ride

$13.00

Black Tie Martini

$13.00

Lady in Red

$11.00

Hibiscus Mezcal Sour

$11.00

OG Black Manhattan

$11.00

OG Whiskey Sour

$11.00

OG Old Fashioned

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Perfect Margarita

$11.00

Rx Queen

$11.00

Don Listo

$11.00

Purple Rain

$11.00

Sunrise Effect

$11.00

New School Mule

$15.00

Chartreuse Manhattan

$14.00

Bandito

$15.00

Aviation

$15.00

Pistol Peet

$15.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$14.00

Necromancer

$14.00

Other

Standard Cocktail

$8.50

Crafted Cocktails

$11.00

Mocktail

$9.00

Long island

$10.00

Long beach

$10.00

Moscow mule

$10.00

Classics

Negroni

$11.00

Martini

$9.00

NY Whiskey Sour

$11.00

New Orleans Fizz

$11.00

Boulvardier

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Michelada

$8.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Penacilin

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Paloma

$11.00

Happy Hour Drinks

HH Draft

$5.00

HH Wine

$5.00

HH Michelada Especial

$9.00

HH California Mule

$9.00

HH BR Marg

$9.00

HH Lady in Red

$9.00

HH Sunrise Effect

$9.00

HH Bee's Knees

$9.00

Gins

Bar Hill Tom Cat

$15.00

Bar Hill Honey Gin

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray 10

$14.00

Sabado

$10.00

Bombay

$11.00

Well

$8.00

Empress

$12.00

Whiskeys

Woodfod 1.5

$11.00

Woodford 2.0

$13.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$16.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Angels Envy

$13.00

Angels Envy Rye

$17.00

Buchanans

$12.00

Hennesy Priv 1.5

$15.00

Hennesy Priv Neat

$20.00

Glen Fidditch

$15.00

Mac 12

$20.00

Sabbatical Blended

$10.00

Sabbatical Burboun

$12.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Bulliet Burboun

$10.00

Crown

$9.00

Hennessey

$13.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Woodford Rye

$11.00

Tequilas

Clase Azul Silver

$20.00

Class Azule Repo

$25.00

Class Azul Gold

$50.00

Class Azul Añejo

$100.00

Chamuco

$15.00

Pacheco Cristalino

$15.00

Pacheco Extra Añejo

$18.00

Pacheco Repo

$12.00

Pacheco Silver

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Repo

$12.00

Volcanic Blanco

$12.00

Volcan Cristalino

$15.00

Cristalino Repo

$15.00

Patron

$11.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Well

$8.00

Gran Agave Ghost

$15.00

Mijenta Blanco

$10.00

Mijenta Repo

$13.00

Volcanic Repo

$15.00

El Tequileno

$9.00

Vodkas

Belvedere

$11.00

Goose

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Kettle One

$10.00

White Hjerte

$11.00

Well

$8.00

Rums

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Diplomatic Añejo

$12.00

Diplomatico Repo

$11.00

Diplomatico Silver

$10.00

Bumbu

$12.00

Captain Morgan Silver

$9.00

Bumbu Creme

$11.00

Mezcal

Well

$8.00

Bozal Espadin

$14.00

Vida

$12.00

Bozal Cuishe

$14.00

Liqueur

Averna

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Fernet

$9.00

Aperol

$12.00

Green Chartreuse

$11.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$11.00

Absinthe

$15.00

1st shelf double

Vodka double

$9.00

Gin double

$9.00

Rum double

$9.00

Tequila double

$9.00

Mezcal double

$9.00

Whiskey double

$9.00

2nd shelf double

Vodka double

$10.00

Gin double

$10.00

Rum double

$10.00

Tequila double

$10.00

Mezcal double

$10.00

Whiskey double

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
