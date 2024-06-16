This restaurant does not have any images
The Black Rabbit
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood eatery and full bar serving sandwiches, salads, and soup daily. All the quality without the fuss!
1215 Barnard St, Savannah, GA 31401