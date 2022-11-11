Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Black Sparrow

736 Reviews

$$

223 Main St

Lafayette, IN 47901

Order Again

Popular Items

Cup Soup
Banh Mi
Chicken Sandwich

Pub Specials

8 jumbo wings, tossed in our Sambal sauce. Get them Medium or Hot. Served with ranch and celery.

Nachos Verde

$14.00

fresh fried tortilla chips | local corn esquites | salsa roja | avocado | jalapeno | crema | cilantro & onion | add chorizo for +3

Appetizers

Sambal Wings

$12.00

8 JUMBO WINGS | SAMBAL WING SAUCE | MEDIUM OR HOT | RANCH | CELERY

Goat Cheese

$9.25

ROMESCO SAUCE | BREAD

Hummus

$8.00

KALAMATA OLIVES | BREAD | ADD RAW VEGGIES $2

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$8.00

SWEET AND SALTY DELICIOUSNESS!

Bowl Of Fries

$4.00

Nachos Verde

$14.00

WHITE CORN TORTILLA CHIPS | HOUSE SALSA VERDE | QUESO FRESCO | JALAPEÑO | CILANTRO & ONION | CREMA | AVOCADO | Choice Of: CHORIZO, or NO MEAT (Extra Avocado)

Soup & Salad

Cup Soup

$4.00

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

KALAMATA OLIVES | ROASTED RED PEPPERS | GREEN BEANS | RED SKIN POTATOES | TOMATO | HARD COOKED EGG | HERB VINAIGRETTE | CHOICE OF: CHICKEN OR TUNA (OR VEGETARIAN W CHICKPEAS OR MUSHROOMS)

Asian Salad

$13.00

CHICKEN | SWEET VINEGAR CARROTS | RED ONION | PEANUTS | SESAME-CITRUS DRESSING

House Salad

$9.00

ROMAINE | RED ONION | TOMATOES | SHREDDED CARROTS | HARD COOKED EGG | SUNFLOWER SEEDS | CHOICE OF: RANCH, BLUE CHEESE, OR VINAIGRETTE | ADD CHICKEN OR TUNA $3

Side Salad

$4.00

ROMAINE | TOMATO | RED ONION | SHREDDED CARROTS | SUNFLOWER SEEDS | CHOICE OF: RANCH, BLUE CHEESE OR VINAIGRETTE

BOWL Soup

$7.00

Farro Squash Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

Banh Mi

$12.00

CHICKEN | PATE | CILANTRO | SWEET VINEGAR CARROTS | ONIONS | MAYO | SOY SAUCE | JALAPENOS | FRENCH BREAD

Beef Burger

$14.00

CARAMELIZED ONIONS | CRUNCHY FRIED ONIONS | WHITE CHEDDAR | BURGER BUN

BLT&E

$12.00

BACON | LETTUCE | TOMATO | PESTO MAYO | FRIED EGG | FOCACCIA BREAD

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

GRILLED CHICKEN | LETTUCE | TOMATO | PESTO MAYO

Pork Tenderloin

$11.00

LETTUCE | TOMATO | ONION | PICKLES | GRILLED BUN | CHOICE OF: BREADED OR GRILLED, MUSTARD AND/OR MAYO

Toasted Cheese

$12.00

ROASTED RED PEPPERS | FOCACCIA BREAD | CHOICE OF: WHITE CHEDDAR OR SWISS

Cuban

$13.00

Gyro

$14.00

Beef Patty | Sliced Mushrooms | Onions | Green Peppers | Swiss Cheese | Garlic Aioli | Grilled Bun. Served with Fries.

Entrees

Steak Frites

$26.50

BASEBALL CUT SIRLOIN | HOUSE FRIES | MUSHROOM DEMIGLAZE $23

Fish & Chips

$16.00

BEER BATTERED COD | HOUSE FRIES | REMOULADE

Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

RED SAUCE | DRY CURED TEMPESTA PEPPERONI | MOZZARELLA

El Diablo Pizza

$14.00

ROMESCO SAUCE | SPICY SAUSAGE | CRUSHED RED PEPPER | RED ONION | MOZZARELLA

El Capo Pizza

$16.00

RED SAUCE | SPICY SAUSAGE | MUSHROOM | ONION | GREEN PEPPER | GOAT CHEESE | MOZZARELLA

Fig Pizza

$16.00

FIGS | CARAMELIZED ONIONS | BLUE CHEESE | MOZZARELLA

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

RED SAUCE | TOMATO | BASIL | MOZZARELLA

Prima Vera Pizza

$16.00

PESTO SAUCE | MUSHROOM | RED ONION | GREEN PEPPER | TOMATO | KALAMATA OLIVES | MOZZARELLA

Thai Pizza

$16.00

COCONUT CURRY SAUCE | RED AND GREEN PEPPERS | CILANTRO | CHOPPED PEANUTS | MOZZARELLA | ADD CHICKEN FOR $3

Foraged Mushroom Pizza

$22.00

Sides

Add Extra Bread

$1.00

Add Side BBQ

$0.50

Add Side Blue Cheese Dress

$0.50

Add Side Mayo

Add Side Pesto Mayo

$0.50

Add Side Ranch

$0.50

Add Side Vinaigrette

Add Side Remoulade

$0.50

Dessert

Lemon Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Low Contact Pick Up, Curbside or Delivery Available During COVID. See our website for full menu descriptions.

Website

Location

223 Main St, Lafayette, IN 47901

Directions

Gallery
The Black Sparrow image
The Black Sparrow image
The Black Sparrow image

